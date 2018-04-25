Simon Black On "The Coming Boom In Gold Prices..."

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In June 1884, a local farmer named Jan Gerritt Bantjes discovered gold on his property in a quiet corner of the South African Republic.
Though no one had any idea at the time, Bantjes’ farm was located on a vast geological formation known as the Witwatersrand Basin… which just happens to contain the world’s largest known gold reserves.
Within a few months, other local farmers started discovering gold… kicking off a full-fledged gold rush.
Just over a decade later, South Africa became the largest gold producer in the world… and the city of Johannesburg grew from absolutely nothing to a thriving boomtown.
This area is singlehandedly responsible for 40% of all the gold discovered in human history – some 2 billion ounces (or $2.6 trillion of wealth at today’s gold price).
And while the Witwatersrand Basin is still being mined to this day, it’s not as active as it used to be.
Gold production in Witwatersrand peaked in 1970, when miners pulled a whopping 1,000 metric tons of gold out of the ground.
A few decades later in 2016, the same area produced just 166 tonnes– a decline of 83%.
That’s not unusual in the natural resource business.
Whereas it takes nature hundreds of millions of years to deposit minerals deep in the earth’s crust, human beings only require a few decades to pull most of it out.
This creates the constant need for mining companies to explore for more and more major discoveries.
Problem is– that’s not happening. Mining companies aren’t finding anymore vast deposits.
According to Pierre Lassonde, founder of the gold royalty giant Franco-Nevada and former head of Newmont Mining–
If you look back to the 70s, 80s and 90s, in every one of those decades, the industry found at least one 50+ million-ounce gold deposit, at least ten 30+ million ounce deposits, and countless 5 to 10 million ounce deposits.
But if you look at the last 15 years, we found no 50-million-ounce deposit, no 30 million ounce deposit and only very few 15 million ounce deposits.
So where are those great big deposits we found in the past? How are they going to be replaced? We don’t know.
Bottom line: gold discoveries are dwindling.
Part of the reason for this is that mining companies aren’t investing as much money in exploration.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, major mining companies (excluding those in the iron ore business) have been cutting their exploration budgets for years.
By the end of 2016, exploration budgets hit an 11-year low.
And this has clearly had an effect on new discoveries.
This is all because the gold price has been relatively flat for the past several years.
Investors have lost interest. And the mining companies, eager to cut costs, have pared back their exploration budgets as a result.
But this is where it gets interesting: natural resources are cyclical. They go through extreme periods of BOOM and BUST.
When gold prices are high, major mining companies scramble for new discoveries.
Eventually when they start mining those deposits, though, the supply of gold increases, pushing prices down.
As the price falls, the miners’ profit margins fall, which causes investors to lose interest and the miners to reduce production.
This causes supply to fall, prices to increase, and the cycle starts all over again.
In a way it’s almost comical. And that brings us to today. Well, technically yesterday.
We’ve been seeing for more than a year that interest rates have been rising.
Yesterday afternoon the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note surpassed 3% for the first time since 2014.
And oil prices have been rising steadily as well.
Financial markets don’t like this combination– it means that inflation is coming. Big time. And stocks plummeted worldwide as a result.
Now, that immediate reaction was probably a bit too panicky.
But the deep concern that inflation is coming (or has already arrived) is completely valid.
Inflation is a HUGE problem. And the traditional hedge in times of inflation is GOLD.
But remember– new gold discoveries have collapsed in the past 15 years.
And, as Lassonde said above, there are few discoveries on the horizon to make up the difference.
These companies can’t just go out and start a new mine, either. Even if they found a promising deposit, with all of the bureaucratic red tape, it would take seven to nine years to start producing gold.
So when demand for gold really starts to heat up, the supply won’t be there.
And this could really cause the gold price to soar. (Silver could rise even more… but we’ll save that for another time.)
Now, there are plenty of small, highly speculative companies, known as ‘junior miners’ who specialize in exploring for new deposits.
And when the gold market is in a frenzy, juniors with great deposits tend to be acquired at ridiculous prices by the major miners.
Now, I’m not suggesting you load up on junior miners– you can make a lot of money if you know what you’re doing, and LOSE a lot of money if you don’t know what you’re doing.
These are tiny, extremely high-risk companies often run by sharks and con-men.
As Doug Casey writes in his novel Speculator, they’re great and taking YOUR money and THEIR dream, and turning it into THEIR money and YOUR dream.
Fortunately there are safer ways to take advantage of this looming imbalance between supply and demand in the gold market.
Physical coins are an easy option.
Gold coins typically sell at a price that’s higher than the market price of gold– to account for the work involved in minting the coin.
This price difference is known as the ‘premium’.
And when gold becomes popular, the premiums often increase too.
This means you can make money both from the rise in gold prices, as well as the increased premiums.
Avoid anything obscure– stick to the most popular gold coins like Canadian Maple Leafs.
Well.....what happened to Harvey whats his names Silver EXPLOSION...not happening. Gold and Silver Pushers should have a disclaimer.
NOTE:I am just pulling this info gleaned from other articles in hopes to keep my Gold and Silver slinging business alive. Hopefully these commodities go up sometime in my life to make all of my stories true. Beware.
Any day now, really, we're not kidding this time!
In reply to Well.....what happened to… by takeaction
Indeed, any day now, and this time it's really gonna take off, Scout's Honour... 😴💤
p.s. Look at this bullshit on KWN: https://kingworldnews.com/worried-about-the-gold-takedown-dont-be-take-…
They change the chart for "inflation adjusted" and then gold is magically at ±$1900 again today, just like it was a couple of years ago, in order to make it look like a handle and cup!
Hahahaha! Couldn't make this shit up, but all the Sheeple will probably run to the nearest gold dealer and "stack some more" after they're finished jerking off to Bitchcoinzzz.
In reply to Any day now, really, we're… by ShorTed
The real scarcity is going to happen when the South African blacks demand that all that gold be given back to them because it was the evil white man who stole it from them. Social justice and all that.
Reparations!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Barack Soros
In reply to https://kingworldnews.com… by Klassenfeind
Wow...ZHers turning against PMs???
That’s a signal for me to BUY!
In reply to The real scarcity is going… by macholatte
Demand for gold is increasing while major new discoveries are practically non-existent.
Any moron can see that now is the perfect time to accumulate more gold.
If you're not buying gold now you are a screwball, The Class Clown.
In reply to https://kingworldnews.com… by Klassenfeind
"If you're not buying gold now you are a screwball, The Class Clown. "
People have been saying that now for 5-6 years ever since it peaked at $1900. 💤
Ever heard of "trying to catch a falling knife?" Probably not, you're just brainwashed to BTFD...
In reply to Demand for gold is… by directaction
So now Simon Black is gonna crash JPM........................from Vanatu
me? I gotta go cut the grass.
In reply to "If you're not buying gold… by Klassenfeind
why would you buy Canadian maples with that witch on the front instead of a gold eagle?
In reply to Any day now, really, we're… by ShorTed
Maples (and Kangaroos) are 99,99% gold, whereas Eagles have other metals in them which makes it harder to refine them again.
In reply to why would you buy Canadian… by T-NUTZ
Why Maples over 99.99 minted bars or rounds?
In reply to Maples (and Kangaroos) are… by Klassenfeind
there are still philharmonics
and the relief complexity should be hard to counterfeit in tungsten
In reply to why would you buy Canadian… by T-NUTZ
"Any day now, really, we're not kidding this time!"
No kidding. He and his friends (Jim Rogers, Rickards, Schiff...) have been talking about this since at least 2012.
They also like to promote farming RE in Chile and... Africa of all places.
Lucky for me, he also had someone talk about BTC at his Santiago Offshore Workshop, which caused me to dive in even deeper and accumulate my now HODLed coins.
In reply to Any day now, really, we're… by ShorTed
but to be fair, I don't need my gold to surge in price. I just need it to exist. I didn't buy it to make money. I bought it to take fiat out of the bank and turn it into something that wasn't fiat. It's still gold. That's good enough for me for now.
In reply to Any day now, really, we're… by ShorTed
Yes exactly, as a hedge against central bank stupidity, insurance of a sort.
Have you ever heard any insurance companies tell you,
"The value of your coverage/policy is about to skyrocket"? Of course not, and why would they? If it increases in value, so be it.
The PM shills on ZH want you to think it's a money making proposition. I don't understand how that works when everyone seems to lose theirs at the bottom of a lake/pond/bay! Hmm.
In reply to but to be fair, I don't need… by quadraspleen
In reply to Well.....what happened to… by takeaction
Tell it to the traders at the Comex
In reply to Well.....what happened to… by takeaction
tulips
Goldcorp reported abysmal earnings yesterday and only down 3%? lol. 8 cents EPS and its priced over 13.50? Wow, talk about overpriced.
I don't understand, are you saying commodity diggers SHOULDN'T have p/e above 40? What kind of heresy is that?
/s
In reply to Goldcorp reported abysmal… by boostedhorse
I noticed that too and i'm not a gold bug, got few coins and couple of miner stocks for a rainy day. i think smart money is slowly accumulating pm miners as this is the only sector where there is any value left
In reply to Goldcorp reported abysmal… by boostedhorse
ZH and other so-called "Alternate" news sites have been pushing for the people to buy gold, silver to force a scarcity for some time. They have also been pushing for people to start a grass roots bank run as well.
I personally buy silver but there is no way I would touch gold with Tyler's dick. Too many reports of fake gold bars and counterfeit coins in the market.
buy reputable
let 'em cut it in half when you sell it
In reply to ZH and other so-called … by privateparts501
Most of the Con Artists running these juniors on Toronto have a number of people dedicated to phoning investors at home and constantly pitching to buy their stocks. The high pressure tactics that are used often are described as "Boiler Room" schemes where the caller gets a cut or percentage of the stock that you buy. Beware of these shysters. They're scumbags and it's a well known indication that traders are aware of when they see this bullshit. Say away from those that find you and phone you.
Lynette Zang of ITM Trading answers questions from the public. You can see her numerous videos on You Tube. Her economic data is backed up by recognized economic studies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4nFDrWRVHw
Paper gold is many many times the market size of phyz. Just saying. Who needs the real thing when you can play with paper settled in more paper? - ie that expected demand may not materialize.
Problem with some major miners is that they are spread out all over the world. This diversification is normally a good thing as it smooths out costs and revenues but...
In the event Gold ever seriously takes off, like for instance if global risk markets collapse under their artificially inflated weight and then Central Banks come in with the QE to end all QE....and destroy global confidence in Fiat currencies....
The expect any mines in countries you've never heard of and whose name you can't pronounce to be subject to nationalization or death by royalty hikes.
Maybe you've own part of a great small cap miner whose main asset is ramping up production then suddenly...50 dudes roll up with AK47s and say "thanks for the Gold sukkah!".
Your Home/Life insurance isn't with a company based in UzbekTajekstanCongoComoros.
Keep your Gold LOCAL. (or at least try to have 50% of miners properties Local)
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/m/mpFCvppH.png
Many years ago I read a patent on peat (pre-coal) being able to selectively remove gold ions from sea water.
Like everything else these days, I'll believe it when I see it. I will keep setting aside a small amount to buy on a regular basis.
When I pass and it hasn't "boomed" the kids can carry on dad's folly.
The Aliens have arrived they are demanding a Ransom of 5 million tons of Gold or they will slice our planet in half. How will that affect the price, and would you sell?
My biggest problem with this article is the assumption that SUPPLY and DEMAND has a god damned thing to do with the price of gold these days. Take away the paper shares and see true price discovery.
While we're on the subject of scams and con men, might we include the sellers of physical gold and silver who constantly warn us of imminent monetary collapse and the necessity to buy physical metals?