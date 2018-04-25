Ted Cruz Endorses Donald Trump's 2020 Reelection Bid

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:10

President Donald Trump's most intransigent primary opponent has become the first to openly endorse Trump's bid for reelection in 2020.

Despite Trump spreading rumors that Cruz's father Rafael Cruz was somehow involved in the assassination of John F Kennedy, Cruz told Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak during an interview on Breitbart News Tonight that he would support the president during his reelection campaign.

Cruz replied, "I certainly assume so. I was supportive of and campaigned for President Trump in 2016, and I am very encouraged with the substantive policy victories we are getting, whether it is an historic tax cut bill, whether it is regulatory reform that’s unleashing jobs, whether it is repealing the Obamacare individual mandate - which I led the fight to do in the United States Senate - whether it is nominating and confirming strong constitutionalists to the courts. On all of those fights I’ve been working to lead the battle. I’m content to continue working to lead that battle and defend our freedoms and defend the Constitution."

Cruz initially refused to endorse Trump after Trump defeated Cruz and every other Republican candidate during a historically bruising primary race. Later, Republican convention attendees booed Cruz during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, when he encouraged the audience to "vote your conscience." before ultimately endorsing Trump and stumping on his behalf during the final months of the campaign.

Cruz

Of course, Cruz devoted a few minutes to encouraging Texans to come out and support him during his race against Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke for Cruz's Senate seat. A recent Quinnipiac poll had Cruz leading his opponent by a mere three points - placing him within the margin of error.

Since Trump's inauguration, Cruz has supported his political agenda, including passing tax cuts, eliminating the Obamacare individual mandate and confirming Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. 

Last month, Trump unveiled his 2020 campaign slogan during a rally in Pennsylvania: "Keep America Great".

We now wait to hear from Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush on whether they too will kiss the ring of the candidate who vanquished them and effectively ended their ambitions for higher office.

JimmyJones zero_pussy Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Cruz is not a fool, he cannot win a presidency in the  future without Trumps base, at the end of the last primary they basically hated him, he has to repair that relationship if he ever expects to win in the future, that and the issue of his father being part of the JFK assassination plot as exposed by the photos that were released.

Endgame Napoleon JimmyJones Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

I don’t believe that stuff about those photos. Cuba is a small country. The chances are higher to end up being in the vicinity of a famous person in a small place.

In a job, I designed a decor item for the governor of my state. Does that mean I had any conversation with him beyond pleasantries and design-related issues? No. It is not such a big city. You can encounter various people in public office, and other well-known people, in jobs and just in daily commerce. It happens.

Cruz’s mother was a programmer before feminists started beating the drums about females in the workforce. She was married to a preacher who likely did not make as much money, so they had to move to Canada for awhile so that she could get jobs in a technical field with few women.

I have read some comments about his Canadian birth, but anyone born to a native-born or naturalized citizen has always been a citizen, whereas it is not completely clear that two citizens of another country—illegally in this country—produce an instantaneous citizen.

Some constitutional scholars question the concept of birthright citizenship that guarantees illegal immigrants the right to undercut non-welfare-eligible citizens in the workforce by having kids after illegal border crossings that guarantee them free rent, free groceries and refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,421, enabling them to work for beans.

I do not think Trump’s base hated Cruz since he was the one who helped derail the Gang of Eight bill that would have granted amnesty to illegal aliens and doubled new legal immigration rates, leading to even higher rates of underemployed and out-of the-workforce citizens. 

The base just believed that Trump was more committed to the goal of eliminating illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration to reasonable levels due to the way he went after the subject—full force—during the campaign. 

Cruz did a lot behind the scenes, legislatively, using his braininess to stop mass-scale illegal immigration. That is one reason why his colleagues say mean things about Cruz: He sometimes outsmarts their efforts to run roughshod over Deplorables. 

I doubt that Cruz will lose his senate race. Although I do not care very much about 2nd Amendment issues, many ZHedgers do. Cruz would probably protect your rights on the court. That is likely one reason why he will win in Texas, like this song says.  

http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/07/ted-cruz-country-song-primary/

Deep Snorkeler Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

American Voters

1. child-minded, uneducated and adrift

2. controlled by sinister forces in foreign lands

3. mentally lethargic, enslaved to television

4. tattooed beasts living cartoon lives

5. wage-oppressed, on rungless career ladders

6. seeking simple solutions to complex problems

7. ruled by talentless celebrities

8. America, the largest corrupt pharmacy in the world

 

Endgame Napoleon Disgruntled Goat Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

I really do not trust any politician anymore, but I do admire Cruz’s intelligence. He is one of the smarter Swampers. 

Cruz is smart in an academic way, making him good for the SCOTUS, but he is also street smart enough to give a few indications of understanding where Deplorables are coming from on issues like immigration.

I am surprised that he approves of the recent addition to the progressive tax code, however...........I thought he was against progressive-tax-code rigging.

But you could probably trust Cruz on the key issue of immigration more than the others who ran against Trump. There is at least one example on record in the Gang of Eight bill, indicating that Cruz would be trustworthy on that issue. For that reason, Cruz was my second choice in the 2016 primary.

If Ann Coulter was a politician, you could trust her totally on the issue of immigration. How many politicians could you trust? Not many. They are mostly owned by the donor class that benefits from welfare-fed labor.

 

ZENDOG Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

He only endorsed early because his chances are in the shitter.

Traitor......Thinks he will get nominated to the Supreme Court?......

Fucker......

Don Sunset Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

The Orange Joolius could very well win reelection because he has worked to get a lot done, but has fallen well short.  His party has caused him much grief.  Maybe he should separate from the GOP for his second term.  That may be enough for me to vote for him again.  Otherwise, I probably won't vote for a president at all.

The GOP House & Senate is a joke and this may cost the Joolius his reelection.

 

Alexander De Large Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Ted Cruz won't defend his wife, but I will.

That is why I am announcing my candidacy for the Guy Who Takes Over Fucking Ted Cruz's Wife After He Sucks Donuld Trump's Dick For A Supreme Court Nomination And Fails.

Folks, for too long, women like Ted Cruz's wife have been allowed to not be fucked by non-dick-nosed non-sons of presidential assassin private sector guys.

I am here to change all that.

Won't you make a small contribution to my campaign, and join my movement, to fuck Ted Cruz's wife.

Click on the third option to receive a personalized video of me fucking Ted's beautiful wife, if you are not gay.

Malleus Maleficarum Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

Ted Cruz definitely has a shot, so don't count him out. He is, after all, right up there on Hannity's list of 'Great Americans.' It goes without saying he's top of the list of 'Greatest of the Great Republicans'. He represents all that is good, 'conservative' and zionist, so he'll do just fine!

 

 

falconflight Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

Cruz can read the tea leaves of politics.  Pres. Trump's base won't cotton to those opposing him, regardless of the reason (s).  BTW, I doubt Cruz is all that interested in the SCOTUS.  He'd rather run for the WH.