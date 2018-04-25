Total Control: New Measures Toward Global Totalitarianism

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson via SHTFplan.com,
For those who have read “1984” by George Orwell, it is almost prophetic in its depth and accuracy. The reason that the warning has not been heeded is that change takes place with glacial slowness. Sometimes the changes take so long they dull the senses and we become inured to “more bad news,” or we just discount it continually. No matter what our reaction, the march toward global totalitarianism proceeds, with or without our consent or even our attention.
The slow march is deliberate. The reason for this is simple. The generation/group of people between the ages of approximately 40 to 60 are of an age who still have a sense of nationalism and grew up/experienced their formative years without that complete socialist indoctrination inflicted upon the youth of today. For the youth, there is no escape from it on their own, because they have no point of reference with which to identify and compare it to what has been forced upon them now by indoctrinators (termed “educators”). The new “all for the communal hive” mentality has been crafted by those in power and carried out by teachers.
So, a deliberate and systematic “ratcheting” up and down of the speed Wcof changes (the institution of new totalitarian controls) varies. Those in power need to eliminate those between 40 to 60 years old, or “engulf” them by numbers of the new manipulated youth and then just “vote” them out of effectiveness. The “Tyranny of the Majority” perfected to an art form. Obama couldn’t finish the job in 8 years…but the sporadic ratcheting just took a new twist.
It was reported that Bill Gates is joining a group of investors for an initial investment of about $1 billion dollars. They are going to back a company based in Seattle, WA called EarthNow that will endeavor to emplace 500 satellites above the Earth.
When the emplacement is complete, every inch of the globe will be able to be surveilled in real time.
The Daily Mail wrote a good piece on it on 4/19/18 that seemed to run unnoticed. A few other networks picked it up and reported on it, with the most summarized version being a piece entitled “Surveillance of Entire Earth, Big Brother Satellite Army,” by Battle For World.
EarthNow will provide this complete surveillance to “high value enterprise and government customers,” in other words: Mega-Corporations and Government.
There’s more afoot. The article, “Compulsory Biometric ID Announced by European Commission,” by Virginia Hale came out on 4/17/18. Here’s an excerpt:
“The European Commission has announced plans to make biometric ID cards compulsory across the bloc which will allow authorities to bar “terrorists and criminals” from accessing money and other services. Plans to introduce mandatory ID cards across all 28 EU member states — including Britain — have been in development for more than two years in Brussels as part of the Commission’s goal of building an effective “security union”, Die Welt reports.
Set to be equipped with data including the holder’s fingerprint, the cards would be designed to tackle identity fraud and make it harder to falsify documents, according to Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. “We have to tighten the screws until there is no room left for terrorists or criminals and no more means for them to carry out attacks,” he told the German newspaper on Monday. “This means that they must be barred from accessing money, counterfeit documents, weapons and explosives, and at the same time prevented from being able to cross our borders undetected.”
Tightening the screws, eh? But none of those measures will restrict the true criminals…the “partners” of national governments…who access money, counterfeit documents, weapons, and explosive…they do the same things they claim to be “preventing.” All in the “interests of public safety,” and all under the Color of Law, at the expense of the citizen-beeves.
Think this isn’t coming here, to the United States? Think again. The biggie that they want now is the DNA. If you recall, I wrote a piece last Fall that mentioned how the Baltimore Ravens Football Administration tried to give out “free DNA kits” on opening day to fans. It was stopped in the “interests of public health” where the fans would have swabbed their mouths and dropped it in a vial…all to “find out their ancestry,” etc. Not quite. They wanted to see if people would voluntarily give away their DNA.
Myriad Genetics (the “inventors” of the Brica system of breast cancer detection) tried to patent genes they collected, and the courts struck it down. Little by little, the paradigm shifts, however, and recently you’ve been hearing some “murmurs” about DNA information for both ID cards (Driver’s Licenses, for now) and to obtain a firearm…as it is mandatory in some states already to submit biometric information prior to purchasing a pistol or rifle.
On 4/12/18, an article came out entitled “Estonia offers free genetic testing in nationwide experiment,” by Jari Tanner of AP, and here’s an excerpt:
“Estonia has started offering residents free genetic profiling in a nationwide experiment aimed at minimizing risks for typical diseases and encouraging a healthier lifestyle through personalized data reports. Lili Milani, a researcher with the Estonian Genome Center at the University of Tartu, said Thursday the scheme kicked off in March and will initially cover some 100,000 volunteers in the Baltic country of 1.3 million. Participants are required to donate DNA samples from blood and give consent to storing their data to the Estonian Biobank, which has collected health records and biological samples from Estonians since 2000.”
Do you like that one? “Required” and “give consent” for storing their data, as if it’s a service. The Estonians have been giving samples to a biobank that has been actively collecting physical samples for the past 18 years.
This is to obtain a DNA “fingerprint” from everyone. It is a worldwide collection activity taking place right under our noses and before our eyes.
As you can see, they’re pushing their “family-friendly” activities more and more…using the “voluntary” trick at first…but eventually it will become mandatory. It already happens in the U.S. When you have a surgical procedure or operation they take tissue and blood samples and save them in a repository, ostensibly to “compare with later tests,” etc., etc. The samples are frozen and kept by labs who have genetic repositories, such as Myriad Genetics.
So, Bill Gates and his allies are going to emplace a global surveillance system of satellites, biometric IDs are being pushed and finalized for all of Europe, and genetics collection facilities are in “overdrive” worldwide.
See the writing on the wall and don’t ignore it. They are moving toward global governance in every nation. Orwell is no longer alive, but his writings were a warning for all of mankind that we would all do well to heed before it’s too late.
C'mon Pookie... let's burn this motherfucker down!
Good Thing we don't have a Deep State that is Totally Out of Control
and Desperate to take away American's Guns any chance they get.
Oh Wait....
In reply to C'mon Pookie... let's burn… by CoonT
Global government is bound to fail if it ever gets off the ground.
1) The world is already entirely too complex, and that complexity has a cost that we cannot afford. Full global government will be even more complex.
2) People are tribal. It's why people are starting to push back against things like illegal immigration. They do not assimilate and want to do things like they did in the shitholes that they fled. That is, they want to change the rules to their advantage and change the culture to what turned their shitholes into shitholes in the first place. The globalist agenda depends on us being blank slates, which we are not.
In reply to Good Thing we don't have a… by The First Rule
I agree. When times get hard people become even more tribal, not less. Talking about fairness sounds great until you have to divide up the remaining food and that choice determines who lives and who dies.
In reply to Global government is bound… by El Vaquero
In reply to Global government is bound… by El Vaquero
The sad truth is simply that there is 7 billion good decent people in this world and yet, they are just incapable of uniting against a few.
The power is not with those rule makers called politicians, nor is it with the super rich that funnel their wealth through the political system to influence government policy. The real power is with the people, always has been and always will be.
And the truth beyond reality is that the co--upted globalists would never gotten this far if the Church never felled, which government policy is the main reason why in felled in the first place.
And let us not forget those few people who were branded conspiracy loonies who repeatedly warned the masses the truth and who are yet, still ignored.
In reply to Good Thing we don't have a… by The First Rule
They will never get my precious body fluids.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfqHFdmEqRI
The "globalists" are weak, cowardly opportunists.
Vigorous protection of our Rule of Law can keep them at bay in a relative heartbeat.
"Vigorous protection of our Rule of Law"
You do know Sessions is AG, right?????????
In reply to The "globalists" are weak,… by Cabreado
I have been re-reading "Brave New World." It had been about 25 years since I read it. The current biometric, Tecknotronic approach reminds more of BNW than of "1984." It is interesting to read "Brave New World" as an adult, in this time and place and with our current level of technology.
If you have the time, and inclination, I highly recommend getting your hands on a copy. I got mine from my local library and am reading it on my Kindle using the Libby app (there are others, this app is easy to use and works with both my IPad and my Kindle and isn't too complicated to use).
I agree Brave New World is probably closer to current reality, but I'd say 1984 will probably be closer to reality in a decade or two. The paradigm of entertainment/surveillance will probably wear thin eventually. Either way, both books are prophetic.
In reply to I have been re-reading … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know. I also recommend the stuff written by HG Wells (both fiction and non-fiction). All of these authors were in the know and ahead of their time.
I finally finished that other book I bought last month, "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn. It was pretty depressing to realize there are a lot of psychopaths out there that don't give a fuck and have only one goal: control. To control every aspect of your life. I don't get it. I just want to be left alone to live in peace and do my own thing. Read books. Paint a watercolor. Write. Cook. Eat. Tell stories. Listen to music.
In reply to I agree Brave New World is… by LetThemEatRand
Agreed, LTER: I think of it as if Brave New World fails (soft fascism), then roll out 1984 (jackboot fascism).
In reply to I agree Brave New World is… by LetThemEatRand
I live in a forest among 150ft redwood trees.
The satellites aren't going to see anything.
Just to be safe I had better start building underground.
The other day I did spot an DJI Phantom drone wandering near my property.
lol...+
In reply to I live in a forest among… by snblitz
Nice punch line. Much appreciated. Thank you.
In reply to I live in a forest among… by snblitz
Yeah right, every inch. So how are they going to do that without Russia and Co?
50 years of TV programming, commercials, and public schools. Most young people have been fully indoctrinated into thinking socialism is all that and a box of Oreos (I know, the thing people usually say is all that and a bag of chips).
In reply to Yeah right, every inch. So… by Shue
Sure, but ask them what socialism is, and few will be able to answer. I've been in arguments with people who self identified as socialist, and had to break the news to them that they weren't actually socialists because they didn't actually want community/government ownership of the means of production. They just wanted a welfare-esque safety net, which is bad, but nowhere near what socialism is.
In reply to 50 years of TV programming,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know. But that kind of thinking is the slippery slope to communist hell, as the good citizens of Venezuela are realizing, sadly, far too late.
In reply to Sure, but ask them what… by El Vaquero
Globalists vs. Nationalists
They've owned both sides before.
It's a trap to cheer for Putin or the West.
They're both governments attempting to control minds and human beings.
Be your own controller.
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
But the VA would never give up my info, right? After all, there's the privacy act of 1974.
Ha. Haha. Hahahaha! (Not being mean, I'm a veteran too).
In reply to But the VA would never give… by radio man
Yes team fiat has the cash to attack from every angle. Cept there is one thing they cant fake.
1984 = 2084.
But I will be long dead, so good luck to our children (they going to need it).
The fascists are always protecting the shit out of us, ain't they? I guess I have a choice to make: continue to exercise my first amendment rights and starve or "fall into line" and submit in return for the basics.
Decentralization is an answer - but it needs to include the MNCs and cartels.
Gold/silver currency a necessary option.
Routing the/a www out of earshot of Mordor/friends critical.