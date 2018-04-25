As Trade War Escalates, China Fears Being "Outflanked" By US In North Korea

Until very recently, China's paramount worry regarding the Korean Peninsula involved the possibility that the "cold" war that has endured since the 1953 armistice could might erupt into an all-out nuclear conflict.
But since Kim Jong Un signaled his willingness to negotiate with the US and consider abandoning its nuclear program, China has become more concerned about a suddenly US-allied North Korean reunifying with the South - or worse, pointing its missiles toward Beijing.
Ahead of talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set to begin Friday - talks that are widely viewed as a preamble to negotiations with Trump expected to take place roughly one month later - the Financial Times reported Wednesday that China is worried about being outflanked by the US in the ongoing battle of influence over the peninsula that started with the Korean War.
"Any bilateral deals could take place at China’s expense if Beijing doesn’t have a seat at the table," said Zheng Yongnian, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore and an expert on Chinese foreign policy.
The paranoia gripping Beijing is being articulated by China's cohort of geopolitical analysts, whose public views often mirror the privately-held beliefs of China's leadership. Since the US and North Korea first announced their intentions to engage in diplomatic talks, China has expressed cautious optimism over the prospects for a peaceful outcome. But Chinese officials have also insisted that the dialogue be replaced with the resumption of negotiations between Moscow, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington - also known as the "six-party talks" - which were last held in 2007.
"Many Chinese experts are worried about a re-unified Korea with a security alliance relationship with the United States and with US troops to stay on the peninsula," he said.
Although observers say such an eventual outcome is highly unlikely, China’s guard is up. Since the planned talks between Mr Trump and Mr Kim were announced in March, China’s mantra has been that it welcomes dialogue, but bilateral talks with Pyongyang should soon be replaced with a resumption of negotiations that include Moscow, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington. Known as the six-party talks, these were last held in 2007 and could be restarted as early as this summer, diplomats say.
With China excluded from the bargaining table, any number of outlandish scenarios seem possible in the fevered dreams of the China’s analyst community: from a reunification of North and South Korea under a US security umbrella to a suddenly pro-American North Korea with nuclear weapons pointed at China.
As the FT reminds us, China's worries aren't without precedent: Russia accused the US of breaking pledges it made during the reunification of Germany back in 1990 - a grudge the country's leadership harbors to this day.
Meanwhile, some analysts have cited the increase in oil supplies flowing to the North - in violation of US sanctions - as evidence that the North is still economically dependent on its historical benefactor.
Wang Chong of the Charhar Institute in Beijing, said the meeting between the two leaders meant "the settlement of the peninsula issue cannot be reached without China’s contribution . . . I do not think China is excluded. Only some countries take turns being out in front."
Mr Kim has gone out of his way to reassure China. Evoking their common socialist roots, a North Korean troupe performed a Chinese Cultural Revolution ballet called The Red Detachment of Women in Pyongyang last week.
When a busload of Chinese tourists crashed in Pyongyang on Sunday, killing 32, Mr Kim met with the Chinese ambassador in Pyongyang to deliver condolences, and then went to the hospital to meet survivors — an unheard of step for the leader.
[...]More likely than any grand bargain, say diplomats, is incremental progress towards dismantling its nuclear weapons programme and lifting of sanctions. "Kim is doing everything to secure his regime — he is not going to suddenly throw it all away for unification,"said one diplomat from an Asian country.
Not to mention the fact that China is still responsible for roughly 90% of the foreign trade flowing in and out of the reclusive Communist state.
The leaders of the world's second-largest economy have also been engaged in a battle of wills with President Trump over the US's demands that China abandon its purportedly "unfair" trade practices.
However, others are more suspicious of the North's motives. One analyst suspects the North is trying to play the US and China off each other and hoping the benefit by securing more flexibility for its nuclear program. After all, China has become steadily more critical of the North's nuclear ambitions in recent years as the country's scientists have come incredibly close to being able to manufacture a nuclear warhead capable of fitting atop one of the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles.
But in the latest sign that the North's sudden willingness to negotiate with the US might be some kind of geopolitical ploy, reports surfaced Wednesday morning that a crucial tunnel in the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site had finally collapsed.
This immediately aroused speculation that Kim might've had an ulterior motive for proclaiming the tests had been suspended. But at the very least, it calls into question Kim's motives for seeking the talks in the first place.
So, is China right to worry about Pyongyang cozying up to the US? Or is it Trump who is underestimating Kim's cunning.
What do you think?
They should be there.
Already laughing...
In reply to They should be there. by OutaTime43
Everybody Wang Chung tonight
In reply to the Financial Times… by Shemp 4 Victory
i thought chump already solved this crisis
In reply to Everybody Wang Chung tonight by peopledontwanttruth
Me too, I am shocked. But the author of this article also shocks me.
What does he think of China? That they fear to be replaced by NK as the main trading partner of US?
The Koreans have a good game at the moment. Speaking together without US at the table.
In reply to i thought chump already… by Pandelis
"So, is China right to worry about Pyongyang cozying up to the US? Or is it Trump who is underestimating Kim's cunning.
What do you think?"
I think it's not just Kim's cunning, but also China's cunning that Trump will be up against. Kim and Xi probably had a good talk together when Kim visited Beijing a couple of weeks ago with his armoured train, and have coordinated their strategy.
North Korea is China's proxy and I seriously doubt that China is getting worried that the US will suddenly overwhelm North Korea.
The North Koreans know that you can't trust the US, look no further than recently overthrown strongmen like Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussain, and I also think that the North and China realise that a US promise (whether it's a "promise to pay" in the form of US Treasuries, or it's a "NATO is not moving an inch East" promise during the end of the last Cold War) doesn't mean much.
A Korean reunification? So where does that leave the Kim dynasty? In exile in Switzerland or Singapore? Does this mean that the South will inherit a bankrupt communist economy like West-Germany inherited the DDR, and with a nice little bonus a contaminated nuclear test site in the form of a collapsing mountain?
Forget it! IMHO there are plenty of regional players that want to keep the current status quo. China wants to keep it's proxy in order to secure and protect their geopolitical ambitions like the One Belt One Road project and their regional military ambitions in the Spratly Islands, the Kim's want to stay alive by staying in power, and the South does not want millions of brainwashed and impoverished North Koreans.
I think that Trump is being played, but he's probably too stupid/inexperienced and vain to realise.
“Father’s weakness is vanity, hence the slut." (and the fake hair, and the orange skin, and painting his name on his private jet) - Maude Lebowski
In reply to Me too, I am shocked. But… by researchfix
Double post.
In reply to i thought chump already… by Pandelis
Korea will have US "assets" at China and Russia's border.
Very well played Mr. Bolton.
In reply to What by Bokkenrijder
There are still veterans of Mao's revolution in high leadership positions in N.Korea.Mao probably
would not have won without his Korean volunteer brigades.
Whoever wrote this piece has no understanding of the ties between the Chinese and Norks,
but does know wishful thinking very well.
In reply to What by Bokkenrijder
Well, it's certainly not the first option... unless you've lost your marbles. NK developed nukes despite the U.S trying everything in their power to stop them. Admittedly, the U.S never paid full attention to the NK nuke program because it didn't threaten the US/Israeli land grab operation. Certainly, whatever NK does now STILL doesn't threaten the US/Israeli land grab operation but what's changed? Well ONLY ONE THING. NK NOW HAS NUKES!! Are they really going to give them up? No. But they do want to get sanctions lifted. And if part of getting sanctions lifted means they are to halt progress on "even stronger nukes" or "missiles that reach further into US", well then that's ok... so they'll do or say anything at this point to get sanctions lifted, but unless they have suddenly developed BRAIN DAMAGE, they wont be giving up their nukes. FFS! You have to have brain damage to think that's an option. And point their nukes at China? that's the stupidest thing I've heard. Perhaps in a world where this is a strategic win for the U.S (ie. NK now having nukes) this could be painted as the U.S turning the tables and now threatening China <- delusional.
In reply to the Financial Times… by Shemp 4 Victory
Don't give the Chi-Coms a seat at the table.
Trump wants to build lil Kim his own Disney Park.....and get a US military base in return.
My crystal ball is telling me something............ juSA is going to be best buds with NK and have THEM start cranking out useless garbage for Walmart. NK would welcome the economic boom of the influx of manufacturing jobs. Because if Mr. American CEO is paying Chinese slave labor $0.10/day to make widgets, they can pay $0.05/day to some 10 year old North Koreans and get the same quality. What's that China? You going to dump your US treasuries....oh well, little fat man will soak them all up.
This way, China's economy will implode and Russia will have one less friend that has the potential to damage the USD.
Russia/China, you guys should have went in for the kill when you had the chance but you blew it. Now it's all on Putin's shoulders to bring down the US regime.
Hey, you are right about that NK, Russia, India and China have issues.
But common sense says to discuss that after US is banned to their continent, and Mexico has the wall standing.
In reply to My crystal ball is telling… by Road Hazard
Nothing wrong with talking. The cat is out of the bag on nuclear. The idea China is not going to have a seat at the table is ludicrous to begin with.
Yep. Almost as ludicrous as the US ever completely withdrawing from SK vs saying that we will. The NK "threat" is just an expedient excuse today. China and Russia are the targets.
In reply to Nothing wrong with talking… by MuffDiver69
>> . One analyst suspects the North is trying to play the US and China off each
No way! North Korea would be damn fools to try that.
If they went too far then China would invade and overrun NK in a mere 24 hours.
There will be no deal until America is gone from the peninsula for ever.
China has more wealth than America.
Do the arithmetic.
No china is worried that NK slave labor will put Chicoms out of biz. And they thought Vietnam was their problem LOLOL
NorK's $7T in rare earth minerals, China wants to keep its monopoly, US wants in on the action.
Damn right Kim is playing China against the USA.
But Japan has discovered much of the same, so 'who will Japan side with' could become the ultimate question.
Nukes was never the issue.
NK allied with the US against China yeah that's a fever dream alright
All the Norks know is anti-Americanism and being trained from birth to hate America for what they did to them during the Korean War.
Love to see Jong-Un's propaganda roll out to have them all of the sudden condemn China and embrace Uncle Sam while abandoning their nuclear deterrent.
Riiiight. Because we all know that without North Korea's piece of the global financial pie, we're all screwed.
-Argenta