Treasury Sells 5Y Paper At Highest Yield Since Sept 2008 To Lukewarm Demand

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:20

If yesterday's 2Y auction was ugly, with poor bidside demand, today's 5Y was at worst average.

Moments ago, the Treasury sold $35B in 5Y paper, the most for a single 5Y auction since Jan 2016, at a high yield of 2.837%, stopping through the When Issued 2.838% by 0.1bps and more than 20bps higher than the 2.612% yield in March. This was the highest yield since September 2008, and is where the 10Y yield was trading exactly one week ago.

The internals showed a modest improvement, with the Bid to Cover virtually unchanged at 2.49, down from 2.50 last month, if above the 6 auction average of 2.45. What is more interesting is that Direct bidders took down 13.7% of the auction, vs 8.3% last auction, 10.1% in the prior six, and the highest Direct award since August 2014. Indirects, meanwhile, dipped from 63.5% in March to 60.2% (and below the 62.0% 6 month average) leaving Dealers holding 26.2% of the auction, a little below the 6 auction average of 27.9%.

Overall, an average auction, one which had little impact on the rest of the curve, or the pricing of 5Y paper itself in the open market.

Tags
Business Finance
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BandGap Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

"was at worst average"?

Don't the mean at best it was average?

So much shit in the air it's hard to see anymore. I am suspending my thinking due to a mental scale code drain.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Bam_Man Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Every 5/1 mortgage in the country is going to be resetting "limit up" (usually 200 bps) this year.

I'm sure that won't have any negative effect on the economy, though.

lol....