Amazon Smashes Earnings, Sending Stock To New All Time High

Amazon has done it again, and after a quarter in which Jeff Bezos and president Trump unleashed on the world's biggest online retailer prompting some to unload the stock on fears that the DOJ could launch an anti-trust crackdown on the tech company, AMZN is back to its short-crushing ways, reporting both revenues and EPS which blew away expectations, while guiding well above consensus, sending Jeff Bezos' net worth higher by $12 billion to $134 billion.
In Q1, Amazon reported a whopping $3.27 in EPS, which smashed consensus estimates, on net sales of $51.0 billion, $1 billion more than the $50.0 billion consensus estimate, mostly due to the contribution of AWS. As a reminder, last quarter Amazon had forecasted sales of $47.75 billion to $50.75 billion for the first quarter. Today's revenues are above the high end of the target.
In Q1, Amazon also reported operating income of $1.93 billion, smashing estimates of $1.01 billion and coming above the top end of the range ($736.0 million to $1.26 billion). Q1 Effective tax rate was 15.0%, down from 24.0% a year ago.
There was another big surprise in the contributions from AWS which in Q1 generated net sales of $5.44 billion, up 49% Y/Y, its growth rate increasing for the 2nd quarter in a row. As Bloomberg notes, this means AWS revenue continues to grow leaps and bounds, despite major price competition from Google and Microsoft. On the bottom line, AWS was responsible for operating income of $1.4BN, or a 25.8% margin, up from 24.3%.
In other words, AWS was responsible for 72.7% of Amazon's total operating income.
Still, even the retail side of the business showed an improvement, as amazon showed a big increase in retail-only gross profit, which jumped 54.6% compared to last year.
Of note: Amazon's "other" revenue category, which includes advertising sales, more than doubled in the first quarter to $2 billion, up 132% to be specific. As Bloomberg explains, Amazon's highly profitable advertising business is contained in this category and is rapidly growing.
Looking ahead, Amazon which is likely sandbagging again, sees the following numbers:
- Q2 Net sales are expected to be between $51.0 billion and $54.0 billion, up between 34% and 42% Y/Y; Exp. $52.26BN
- Q2 Operating income between $1.1 billion and $1.9 billion, compared with $628 million in second quarter 2017; Exp. is $1.13 billion.
Jeff Bezos was as usual, quite optimistic, especially when it comes to AWS:
“AWS had the unusual advantage of a seven-year head start before facing like-minded competition, and the team has never slowed down,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “As a result, the AWS services are by far the most evolved and most functionality-rich. AWS lets developers do more and be nimbler, and it continues to get even better every day. That’s why you’re seeing this remarkable acceleration in AWS growth, now for two quarters in a row. A huge thank you to all our AWS customers, and you can be sure we’ll keep working hard for you.”
This comes just days after Bezos revealed for the first time that Prime had no over 100 million paying customers worldwide.
As Bloomberg summarized the report, Amazon forecast Q2 profit that topped analysts’ forecasts, thanks to soaring Prime subscribers and a profitable cloud-computing division that’s winning more corporate customers. The outlook reinvigorated enthusiasm for Bezos’s strategy of leaving rivals in the dust by constantly investing in growing businesses such as data centers, voice-activated devices, and faster delivery of more goods.
One thing is certain: Trump will be furious when he sees where Amazon stock is trading after today.
Finally, for those still concerned about AMZN's cash burn, the company reported LTM Free Cash Flow in Q1 of just over $7.3 billion.
Just as impressive, after sliding in early 2017, Amazon's operating margin has soared in the past two quarters, largely as a result of AWS.
The company's LTM operating margin is once again rising, after dropping modestly in early/mid 2017
What is somewhat surprising is that after constantly growing its workforce for years, in Q1 AMZN's total employees posted a modest decline, dropping from 566K to 563.1K, even as global net sales growth rose to 39% in Q1 from 36%.
One potential concern: shipping costs jumped 38% Y/Y, in line with revenue growth. This is a bit higher than previous quarters, although for now it appears not to be bothering investors.
In light of the above, it is hardly surprising that Amazon is soaring in the after market, suggesting that it will open above $1600 tomorrow, a new all time high for the stock price, and making Jeff Bezos even more unreachable in the category of world's richest man.
And some trivia: AMZN stock has rallied after eight out of the past 12 earnings reports. Amazon has traded as high as $1,641 after hours, and was last up 6.4% at $1,615/share. If it opens there tomorrow, it would be a record high. Meanwhile, Amazon stock is up 30% this year - the seventh-biggest gain in the S&P 500 -and about to be up even more. The S&P 500 is just down YTD.
And the bottom line: Jeff Bezos' net worth just rose by $12 billion to $134 billion.
Comments
Disgusting
big HQ2 party coming soon.. they'll replace UPS and then anything not bought from Amazon will be shipped by junkboat
In reply to Disgusting by 1981XLS
ZH continues to be very hazardous to your wealth.
In reply to big HQ2 party coming soon.. … by dark pools of soros
just boycott
In reply to big HQ2 party coming soon.. … by dark pools of soros
Not surprised at all. The guidance was shit to begin with
So EPS now under 100?
I am all in.
Take away his government deals and he's actually in the red. But then again, fuck you Bezos.
Sure that looks legit. lol
FKING STUPID AMAZON SHEEPLES. YOU BUY FROM AMAZON MAKE BEZOS RICH THEN HE TURNS AROUND USING WAPO TO FK WITH YOU.
i buy from ebay. cheaper price, better customer service. i'd rather support people selling stuff out of their garage than amazon stores.
In reply to FKING STUPID AMAZON SHEEPLES… by Angry Panda
Selling useless shit at a loss to deadbeat debt slaves. What could go wrong?
Slaves........nothing but slaves..........and everybody bying their crap.
Total fucking decline......
In reply to Selling useless shit at a… by Fiat Burner
Off topic I know, but congess has the page/stroke texts, its rumored. Apparantly they're so toxic they can't decide what to do with 'em. #releasethetexts
GP has had a post up for days saying they are going to be released in hours.
ummmm, yeah.
In reply to Off topic I know, but… by Gobble D. Goop
My guess is its utter contempt they hold the public in. Its very common in government the higher up one goes.
In reply to Off topic I know, but… by Gobble D. Goop
Sucks you guys didn't get in on it because you're all doom and gloom hunkered in your bunkers.
What is there to say? Why is there an enormous financial industry when everyone should just invest in FANGMAN and forget about it. Is there no limit to growth of trillion dollar companies? I guess Apple will somehow 'smash' estimates too ...
FANGMAN has found the one source of limitless growth: human narcissism
Quick Pumpkin headed clown
Give them another much needed tax break
Surely they will pass it down to their robo package flippers
Amazon wins the internet.
I just read that Bill Gatesberg wants Microsoft to surround the globe with 'wireless internet for all mankind'. Tech turds call this progress, but I think it sounds more like SkyNet. But even before that Fuckerberg wanted to launch a drone based internet service. Free surveillance for/on everyone!
In reply to Amazon wins the internet. by Rise Of The Machines
At $3.24 per share, that's almost $13 per year the price of over $1500 seems to be fair according to any lunatic in the nuthouse.
115 times revenue seems to be quite fair for a company that since the early 90 promised to be profitable, I was more expecting like $100 minimum per share profit not $13.
Well, I have looked up around 8 items, for myself and others. Of course AMZN was priced higher + sales tax. AMZN has become the online Wally World. Buy everything at Wally don't even look at a Kroger sale paper!
In reply to At $3.24 per share, that's … by Davidduke2000
Wtf does fair or sane have to do with it? Wtf are you a goddamned Cub Scout?
You wanna make some fucking money or not? It's probably moar fair for you to work on a farm and churn your own butter but fuck all that.
Jesus.
And you guys talk about a new civil war lol. Sure pallies. Probably all get mowed down marching in columns because it's fair.
In reply to At $3.24 per share, that's … by Davidduke2000
NSA AWS CONTRACT TO SPY ON AMERICANS.
lock em up. WTF taxpayers paid for AWS spy home.
I hate that smug face.
I want to use it as a punching bag.
What's AWS?
Amazon Web Services. It's the cloud all the agencies are now using.
In reply to What's AWS? by SmittyinLA
All them super secret gobbermint subsidies are sure piling up. Besides Bozos being a slave labor advocate, he also backdoored himself to the intel industries and tech barons. He won't be anti-trusted no more than verizon, microsoft, goybook, or apple. Not to mention the magnitude of corporate lobbyists they employ. It's all a dumpster fire for excrement.
Hahahaha well what the fuck do you know? All that Trump jawboning was just creating a dip-buying opportunity.
"Bu bu but-"
Hahahahaha you dumb motherfucker.
Just buy it. Price dips, just buy it.
Soon as you see ZH talking about a tumble crumble stumble slide collapse crash, BUY IT.
RT: Six Douma residents testify no chemical attack. Speak at Hague press conference - although American reporters and news organizations apparently can’t cover.
www.rt.com
Amazon puts brick and mortar retail out of business. When there is no more brick and mortar retail to be put out of business, Amazon puts self out of business.
last one out turns off the lights. Good night all. Bezos sucks ass.
How much profit was made?
How much tax will be paid?
Who would have thought that this book seller would end up owning the entire world!
even many traders don't like rigged managed markets.
Stop feeding the beast. Then it dies.
Actually better to buy negative-profit items from Amazon. That'll crash them quicker. I for example had multiple cases of soda shipped to me recently through the post office for cheaper than I could've bought them at the local Costco or other wholesale discount store.
In reply to Stop feeding the beast. Then… by DisorderlyConduct
How much of a theft issue does amz really have?
Going by their actions its big.