Another Tesla Executive Bites The Dust: Company's Autopilot Chief Leaves Amid Model X Crash Fallout

Continuing with our series of articles over the last couple weeks highlighting new and additional Tesla red flags that have been popping up like they're a whack-a-mole game at a video arcade, today we bring the latest piece of uninspiring news for Tesla: Autopilot chief Jim Keller has left his position at the company after just two years at the helm.
Bloomberg reported this morning,
Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot chief Jim Keller has left the company, the latest in a rash of executive departures at the electric-car maker led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Keller, who joined the auto maker two years ago and has a background in chip development, had his last day as a Tesla vice president on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. He’s going back to semiconductor engineering, Tesla said.
It’s interesting timing as well – Tesla is currently in the midst of an NTSB investigation regarding a fatal Model X crash that had autopilot deployed at the time of the incident. Autopilot has been under significant scrutiny over the last couple of years as incidents continue to pop up that have led Tesla critics to question whether or not auto pilot is safe enough for road use.
The team running Autopilot -- Tesla’s assisted-driving system -- has experienced turnover amid a fierce war for the engineering talent needed to develop autonomous vehicles. Tesla has been forced to defend the Autopilot after a fatal crash of its Model X on a California highway last month that occurred while the driver had the system engaged.
The auto industry and its regulators are counting on assisted-driving technology to help reduce crashes that lead to tens of thousands of injuries and deaths in the U.S. every year. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Model X crash, and Tesla’s defense for the Autopilot’s capabilities has come under intense scrutiny.
Tesla’s approach with Autopilot has been to field a suite of driver-assistance features that are continuously improved via over-the-air software updates, building the system toward more advanced autonomous capabilities. Tesla has said that all cars now being made at its factory in Fremont, California, including the Model 3, have the hardwareneeded to one day be fully self-driving.
For those that are unfamiliar with Tesla's history of executive departures, the company has seen about 50 key VP level and/or C-suite executives departures over the last five or six years. The company has been a revolving door of executives, leaving some to question as to whether or not the "tone of the top" may be one of the company's biggest problems.
This departure is about the 7th notable departure for a Tesla executive this year, by this independently managed running tally:
2017 also saw its fair share of departures - nearly 20 by the same count:
We have been reporting diligently on Tesla and all of the troubles it has faced so far in 2018. We will add this departure to our running list, which now stands at:
NTSB investigation that put the company at a public feud with the NTSB
An initial workplace safety investigation by the state of California
A second reported workplace safety investigation, reported on Friday
A securities fraud class action lawsuit against Musk claiming he knew he was going to miss Model 3 targets for 2017
This contract worker lawsuit
CNBC article detailing poor vetting of suppliers, leading to a pile up of malfunctioned parts
Reports of the company cutting corners as it relates to their pre-owned vehicles
Reveal article alleging the company is underreporting its safety incidents at its Fremont factory
Recent massive recall of 125k Model S sedans
A scathing review of the company's possible future (or lack thereof) in Automotive News by Keith Crain
A Harvard Law School blog that seems to side with plaintiffs who have brought suit against Tesla for its acquisition of Solar City
Questions raised about whether or not Tesla is registering excess cars to meet Q1 numbers
Yet another executive departure, the company's Autopilot Chief
Comments
I would walk into the door-frame on the way out just to give my co-workers an amusing anecdote.
Sad to say, Our Entire Empire is on Auto Pilot...
And heading for that decapitating barricade
. . . then sue.
Fake is what USSA does and now that the rest of humanity has US figured this is gonna get real nasty when the tacky town facade comes down and the Potemkin Village (idiot) "economy" goes belly up. WW3 might in fact be the only way to "save" USSA from itself.
How many shares in unvested stock options is he leaving behind at Tesla? He must have read the writing on the wall and got out of Dodge while the getting is good.
The US Economy
We have come to accept fraud as
standard operating procedure in America,
to the detriment of everything that was once worthy.
Sadly, I agree with you DS!
In a effort to appear twice as smart as the Ford guys Elon has announced that Tesla will will no longer sell any cars in the US. He says the savings will be HUUUGE
Ford conceding the sedan market in the U.S. to Tesla. /s
I think Ford actually just got tired of losing market share to pop can fuel economy Korean cars. All I see on the highway are Hyundais and Kias lately.
Elon already has the Mars market wrapped up, so why should he worry about Earth?
He saw Infinity War and realized that Tony Stark looks much cooler on Titan.
But I just put a deposit down on a cyborg dragon. WTF?
Funny how there is no message about the Cyborg Dragon.
I guess that is where Musk is putting all the faulty flamethrowers.
hell no problem. i'll bet even i could design a system that drives into a wall at 90 mph.
13 items on the list, doesn't bode well for Tesla
The only good Tesla is the one heading for the sun...
Dine and dash. Same as the old top guy they had in charge of battery tech.
Musk should just terminate the autopilot program for now. How about get your factory up and running to the point you can make cars profitably first? Then, for future model years, you can put an autopilot program into the ECM.
Apparently because nobody knows how to properly set up a welding robot at Tesla, Musk thinks humans are underrated.
When the guy at Burger King serves up raw burgers, you don't say he's an underrated employee.
Robots work fine when they are programmed properly and the guy who set the controls actually knows what temperature to weld metal at.
Q: What do you call someone with a deposit down on a Model 3?
A: An unsecured creditor.
Are they leaving for non extradition countries yet?
I'm thinking Nickola Tesla will eventually have the last laugh.....
The bomber jacket seems to fit Elon well.
If they could throw the VW emissions engineer in jail... this guy is sooo fucked.
One just randomly accelerated through a gym over the weekend. No fault of the programming I'm sure.
http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-model-x-crashes-into-gym-photos-de…