Hedge Fund Hiring Crypto Daytrader: "Don't Care About Credentials, Just Make Money Daily"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:30

Because few things screme "austerelike a crypto day-trader with "no credentials"...

Crypto Trader

Austere Capital - New York, NY

$100,000 - $150,000 a year

Austere Capital is hiring a Crypto Day Trader

This will be strictly a day-trading position - you must have in-depth knowledge of technical analysis/charts as well as the ins-and-outs of the crypto markets. The goal is to maximize returns daily.

BitMEX and trading on leverage experience highly desired.

This will start out as a contract/commission role until you prove your mettle.

I don't care about your credentials as long as you are ready to trade and make money daily and have the experience to back it up.

Veteran HODLers can apply at the link below:

h/t Dragon Energy Capital

Does that sounds like a fund that is "strict in manner or attitude?"

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Ecclesia Militans Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Awesome sauce RE: the part about "make money daily."  I am convinced based on the plethora of BPlans that I review and the corporate compliance people I have to endure that people are failing to understand that businesses need to make money.

P.K.Snosage Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

"you must have in-depth knowledge of technical analysis/charts as well as the ins-and-outs of the crypto markets."

 

 

Are the two things related?

Philo Beddoe Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

I used to trade years ago. I drank heavily. No drugs. Just a shitload of booze.  

Maybe I was too much of a pussy but I left before the career killed me. 

The Count Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

Hey, if I can make money daily as a crypto trader why the fuck would I work for some A-holes who will tell me what to do and take most of my profits?

BustainMovealota Fri, 04/27/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

"Austere Capital is a long-only, fundamentals-based, hedge fund and venture capital firm that invests in distributed ledger technologies and alternative investments."

Well that may not necessarily mean crypto and fundamentals don't really apply,, sound like some bullshit.