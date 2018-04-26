Hedge Fund Hiring Crypto Daytrader: "Don't Care About Credentials, Just Make Money Daily"

Because few things screme "austere" like a crypto day-trader with "no credentials"...

Crypto Trader

Austere Capital - New York, NY

$100,000 - $150,000 a year

Austere Capital is hiring a Crypto Day Trader

This will be strictly a day-trading position - you must have in-depth knowledge of technical analysis/charts as well as the ins-and-outs of the crypto markets. The goal is to maximize returns daily.

BitMEX and trading on leverage experience highly desired.

This will start out as a contract/commission role until you prove your mettle.

I don't care about your credentials as long as you are ready to trade and make money daily and have the experience to back it up.