Hedge Fund Hiring Crypto Daytrader: "Don't Care About Credentials, Just Make Money Daily"

Because few things screme "austere" like a crypto day-trader with "no credentials"...
Crypto Trader
Austere Capital - New York, NY
$100,000 - $150,000 a year
Austere Capital is hiring a Crypto Day Trader
This will be strictly a day-trading position - you must have in-depth knowledge of technical analysis/charts as well as the ins-and-outs of the crypto markets. The goal is to maximize returns daily.
BitMEX and trading on leverage experience highly desired.
This will start out as a contract/commission role until you prove your mettle.
I don't care about your credentials as long as you are ready to trade and make money daily and have the experience to back it up.
Veteran HODLers can apply at the link below:
Does that sounds like a fund that is "strict in manner or attitude?"
Comments
I want more than $150, what kind of bonus structure are we talking about?
Good point - $150K is what a McDonalds Manager makes these days I think....
No to TRDL... just HODL!
And... Must make good Coffee...
I hear Megyn Kelly will be looking for a new gig soon; decent eye-candy and with a little instruction she'd be a great "Financial TV" crypto pump-n-dump'r.
And don't forget the free ringside seats to brawls in some areas!
Day trading ponzi schemes is a thing now?.. 🤔
Sure is, just ask those over at the Eccles Building.
Awesome sauce RE: the part about "make money daily." I am convinced based on the plethora of BPlans that I review and the corporate compliance people I have to endure that people are failing to understand that businesses need to make money.
lol, 150. if I can day trade and make money flipping crypto, wtf do I need them for? to provide me with the cubicle? :)
That is $1.50 per hour, dude, plus tips.
Or, it is another gig job, calling for Athletes, Rock Stars and College Grads.....You can make six figures.......SIX FIGURES!
Man. I remember when making 6 figures was a big deal. Sadly, it was not that long ago...
LOL, I make twice that day trading crypto now. They are obviously not looking for any "good" day traders.
"I make money every day."
"WTF am I working for?"
I make money everyday myself as I own everything...really simple.
Jealous Millennial cunts pushing burgers for a living...And Keep paying those Student loans...Above all remember the call line " Would you like fries with that meal ".
"you must have in-depth knowledge of technical analysis/charts as well as the ins-and-outs of the crypto markets."
Are the two things related?
Bullshit,, I guess I could make more if knew those things,, but I don't need to.
Nope, not at all from what I can tell.
HODLers don't day trade........they HODL.
Most hodlers live in their mom's basement.
Or buy Silver that's gone no where but down for 10 years now, and living in back yard sheds.
Keep stacking tho, good luck carrying it.
Night trader for hire! Will work for sex!
Buy all the things !
I used to trade years ago. I drank heavily. No drugs. Just a shitload of booze.
Maybe I was too much of a pussy but I left before the career killed me.
Thanks for sharing, seriously.
I walked away from a 200+K job because I started down that path. Not only was I ruining myself, I was taking people I loved with me. Hard to do and scary at first but life it too short.
Way too fucking short. I made a shitload some months and was in the gutter the next. I could see my kid would end up paying the price with a dead Dad. So, I said fuck it. He was to young to remember ever seeing his Dad totally fucking drunk. So, I made the right decision.
I don't drink any more,,,,,, or less.
"Dragon Energy Capital" - Hah, excellent
"We expect you to make us billions for $150k a year".
Wait what, that's a good deal ?
Very early in my career I made some process changes for a fine chemical manufacturing company that made them 1.3 million a year, every year, not including the savings on dealing with the waste stream. I got a 10K bonus, once.
Hey, if I can make money daily as a crypto trader why the fuck would I work for some A-holes who will tell me what to do and take most of my profits?
This article is silly. If a trader can make money daily, why does he need to work for a fund.
screme
"Austere Capital is a long-only, fundamentals-based, hedge fund and venture capital firm that invests in distributed ledger technologies and alternative investments."
Well that may not necessarily mean crypto and fundamentals don't really apply,, sound like some bullshit.
Just sent them my resume...I want 18.75% of the gross on everything I earn for them. A steal, but they are too greedy to go for it.