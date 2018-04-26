Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault, Faces 30 Years In Prison

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 14:48

Update: In a brief statement made outside the courthouse, Cosby attorney Tom Mesereau said "we are very disappointed in the verdict," and added that Cosby's legal team intended to appeal "very strongly."

* * *

After his first trial ended in a hung jury less than one year ago, Comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday was convicted of drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics department employee in what Bloomberg described as the first guilty verdict of the #MeToo era.

A jury in a Pennsylvania courthouse convicted the former "Cosby Show" star on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby, who is 80, could be sentenced to 10 years for each count - for a total of 30 years - with a minimum sentence of 5 years.

Cosby

Though he's been accused of rape, sexual assault or harassment by nearly 60 women, with allegations dating back to the 1970s, the charges in Cosby's criminal trial focused on his violation of Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004. Cosby's lawyers had sought to paint Constand as a "con artist" who dreamed up the false accusations so she could sue Cosby. The verdict was handed down by the jury on the second day of deliberations.

Prosecutors used Cosby's past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women as key elements of their case. Cosby will now await sentencing by Judge Steven O'Neill, who presided over his trial. Constandt also won a civil settlement of nearly $3.4 million from Cosby.

According to the Philadelphia CBS affiliate, the jury had asked Judge O’Neill the legal meaning of "consent." The judge replied that the jurors had already been given the definitions of the charges. On the second day, the jury revisited the testimony of star defense witness Marguerite Jackson who said Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person to score a big payday. Apparently that testimony wasn't enough to win Cosby his freedom.

The seven men and five women on the jury listened as a half-dozen Cosby accusers testify that the man once revered as "America’s Dad" had a sordid secret life that involved preying on women for his own sexual gratification.

Constand alleged that Cosby knocked her out with three pills he called "your friends" and molested her at his mansion in suburban Philadelphia in January 2004. A CBS reporter said Cosby showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Cosby's conviction represents the end of a process that began in 2014, when comedian Hannibal Burress performed a routine about Cosby's sordid history of sexual assault allegations. By the time the #MeToo movement exploded into view late last year following a New York Times-New Yorker series of exposes about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Cosby had already escaped conviction once. Cosby did allow himself to get a little testy (seeing as he will almost certainly spend the rest of his natural life behind bars), hurling insults at the DA who had just secured his conviction.

Tags
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 17
Leakanthrophy NugginFuts Thu, 04/26/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

Now he has the chance of his lifetime: entertain the Kanye West voters before the 2024 elections.

Give them a BJ to motivate them, like that Italian performer that vowed to perform a blowjob on anyone who voted ‘no’ in an Italian referendum:

https://celebrity-leaks.net/paola-saulino-nude-photos-and-sex-tape-leak…

 

 

PS 

Just googled her mug: Andrea Constand

Getting his ass pumped in the slammer for that "something" that might or might not be a woman.

Priceless !

I see new memes developing already.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon RAT005 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

Despite the Charlie’s Angels version of fake feminism, which casts women as the muscle-mass equivalent of men, a small woman cannot push a man off of her even one inch. Fake feminists have not done ordinary women a favor with their BS about such things. 

But these cases where women go to men’s homes while their wives are not there, when they voluntarily go to hotel rooms or when they allege rape at some drunken frat party that they voluntarily attended, should not be lumped into the same category with the women who are violently raped by strangers in a parking lot, after a home break-in, when jogging in a public area, etc. 

Those victims of violent rape do not get $3.4 million.

Although he has been found guilty and must have done what they allege, and although it is bad, it seems disproportionate to put an 80-year-old man in prison for this after all of these years. He should be punished, sure, but that does not seem like a punishment that fits this particular crime.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 Endgame Napoleon Thu, 04/26/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

Correct, but 66 year old average man against 36 year old woman athlete, the woman wins if there are no weapons.  Because she is only fighting to get away, he is fighting to control her.  In a ring throwing punches at each other the man likely wins, but not in a situation that he has to control her while she is trying to get away.  Add in weapons, even who is first to grab the big thing lying around, and everything changes again....

Either drugs did her in or she is lying.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
11b40 NugginFuts Thu, 04/26/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

Quaaludes are their own special little drugs.  Hypnotics.  In the late 60's, a college roommate had a connection with a pharmaceutical rep, and we were getting the biggest ones ever manufactured in factory sealed bottles of 100 each.  Somnafax Forte.  These things make your body tingle.  You want to take of your clothes and rub someone of the opposite sex, and they worked equally on everyone.  Never knew anyone who complained, however.  Most wanted to do more.  Truly a love drug.

It was a different world then, and I never knew of anyone 'slipping' one to someone else.  Plus, they were big, and if opened, tasted awful.