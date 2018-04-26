Black-White Homeownership-Rate-Gap Has Widened Since 1900

Authored by Skylar Olsen via Zillow.com,
-
In 1900, the gap in the homeownership rate between black and white households was 27.6 percentage points. It’s now 30.3 percentage points.
-
It’s the widest gap among whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians – although the difference between white and Hispanic homeownership rates has more than tripled.
-
Asians have seen the largest gains, although their homeownership rate still lags whites.
At the dawn of the 20th century, the end of slavery was still within living memory. Lynching was widespread. Segregation was the law in some states and practiced in others.
Under those conditions, it probably is not surprising that black citizens had nothing approaching economic parity with whites. In 1900, 48.1 percent of whites in the United States owned homes, while only 20.5 percent of blacks did – for a homeownership gap of 27.6 percentage points.
More disturbing is that that gap is even wider today.
While more households of each race own homes now – 71.3 percent of whites and 41 percent of blacks – the gap is 30.3 percentage points, according to 2016 U.S. Census data.
It’s the widest gap among whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians – although the difference between white and Hispanic homeownership rates has more than tripled over the past century from 7.9 percentage points in 1900 to 25.7 percentage points in 2016.
Asians have seen the largest gains: By 2016, 58.1 percent of Asian households owned a home – up from 10.1 percent in 1900.
New Zillow research shows that in 2017, Asian home buyers had the most buying power and could afford a home worth $155,000 more than the typical U.S. buyer. A white household could reasonably afford a home almost two-thirds more expensive than a black household.
It’s important to remember that the demographic makeup of the U.S. Hispanic and Asian populations was far different in 1900. Beginning in the 1960s, more immigrants joined their ranks, and new immigrants tend to have different challenges and experiences with homeownership.
While homeownership is not the only measure of economic well-being, it can be a strong stabilizing force. Roughly half of the total wealth accumulated by the typical U.S. homeowner is tied up in a primary residence – and that share is even higher for black and Hispanic homeowners.
The highest homeownership rate among the country’s largest 35 metro areas is Pittsburgh, where 69.7 percent of all households – no matter what race or ethnicity – own their primary residence. However, the disparity between the share of white and black households that own their home is 40.9 percentage points – more than 10 points above the national gap.
The major metro area with the largest black/white homeownership gap is Minneapolis, where 75.1 percent of white households own their primary residence, compared to 23.9 percent of black households – for a gap of 51.1 percentage points. (African Americans in the Minneapolis area are more likely than African Americans elsewhere in the country to be recent immigrants — particularly from East Africa.)
The narrowest black/white homeownership gap among the largest 35 metro areas is Austin, Texas, where 64.1 percent of white households own their primary residence, compared to 42.5 percent of black households – for a gap of 21.6 percentage points.
In those major metros, the highest black homeownership rates are in Philadelphia (48.4 percent), Washington, D.C. (48.3 percent) and Miami (45 percent), Atlanta (44.7 percent) and Baltimore (44.6 percent).
The highest white homeownership rates are in Detroit (77.7 percent), Baltimore (76.4 percent) and St. Louis, Mo. (75.8 percent), Charlotte, N.C. (75.3 percent), Philadelphia and Minneapolis (tied at 75.1 percent).
The highest Asian homeownership rates are in Riverside, Calif. (70.3 percent), Washington, D.C. (68.7 percent), Orlando, Fla. (67.6 percent), Houston (67.3 percent) and Miami (66 percent).
The highest Hispanic homeownership rates are in Detroit (58 percent), San Antonio (57.2 percent), Riverside, Calif. (54.7 percent), St. Louis, Mo. (52.9 percent) and Kansas City, Mo. (52.1 percent).
Among more than 500 markets analyzed, only two had a greater share of black than white households owning their primary residences. One is Yuba City, Calif., where the black homeownership rate is 82.9 percent, compared to 56.9 percent for whites – a 26 percentage point gap with blacks owning more homes. The other is Tullahoma, Tenn., an area of just over 100,000 residents where 75.4 percent of black households and 70 percent of white ones own their homes – for a gap of 5.4 percentage points with blacks owning more homes.
There are myriad reasons for these homeownership gaps. We compiled some of those reasons for these three groups:
- African Americans and the Homeownership Divide
- Asians and the Homeownership Divide
- Hispanics and the Homeownership Divide
* * *
Editor’s Note: April 11, 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the landmark Fair Housing Act, which now prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and/or disability. The housing market has changed a great deal since then, as have social and cultural attitudes toward race and discrimination — but while a lot has improved, there is still much progress to be made toward ensuring true equality in housing. Zillow Research will be examining this topic throughout April in honor of Fair Housing Month, and we invite you to read all of our related research and analysis here.
Comments
""Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses...." What else is one to expect of the outcome?
Looks like a whole but-ton of FBI text messages were given to Congress last week. It's just hitting the news.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/26/peter-strzok-lisa-page-t…
On topic the housing market is ridiculously over priced.
This article needs to account for the much higher rate of Blacks living in cities (renting environment) vs suburbia (owning environment) . If far more Black people live in cities vs country or suburbia then this number makes perfect sense and there isn't anything to "fix" or give a $hlT about.
In reply to ""Give me your tired, your… by WTFMOFO
"The housing market has changed a great deal since then, as have social and cultural attitudes toward race and discrimination — but while a lot has improved, there is still much progress to be made toward ensuring true equality in housing."
Yeah, about that... so until everything is absolutely equal across all races, ages and genders (of which I think there are currently 116 different "genders") this is proof that we're all racist, homophobic shit-bags?
FUCK THIS AUTHOR AND THE HORSE HE/SHE/IT RODE IN ON. AND FUCK LYNDON JOHNSON, TOO, THAT RACIST PIECE OF SHIT.
Look at the gains "Asians" have made in 100 years. Are they federally protected minorities? No. Do they clog the welfare rolls, demanding their "fair share" of redistributed wealth? No. Does either political party pander for their votes? No. They are, by and large, people who work their assess off and get ahead because they are motivated to do so.
In reply to ""Give me your tired, your… by WTFMOFO
That's racist!
In reply to "The housing market has… by NoDebt
Asians will be on par with whites in 30 years if imagration is brought under controlled.
In reply to That's racist! by sleigher
"FUCK THIS AUTHOR AND THE HORSE HE/SHE/IT RODE IN ON. AND FUCK LYNDON JOHNSON, TOO, THAT RACIST PIECE OF SHIT."
precisely what i was thinking. kudos.
In reply to "The housing market has… by NoDebt
Equality of outcome cannot be socially engineered to disregard genetics.
LBJ was a sack of shit piled high.
Great American Cities were handed over to people without the qualifications to maintain those cities, only because they were Afroids.
What Zillow is really saying is that 50 years of legislation, easy loans, and the loss of freedom of association. failed to make any appreciable change.
Obviously, we need more boots on our necks.
In reply to "FUCK THIS AUTHOR AND THE… by UncleChopChop
I Double-Dog Dare you to review these statistics of population growth
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/animation-world-population-2100-region/
In case you missed it: INDIA. AFRICA. MFers!
In reply to "The housing market has… by NoDebt
i used to bust my fatherinlaw's chops when he brought up the proud history of his family in the usa dating back to the mayflower. i told him that in one generation my family did more, gained more and had more than his 400 year old family has so far. it used to really piss him off until he realized i just said it to get his goat. we were best friends. god bless him.
In reply to "The housing market has… by NoDebt
Not to worry, here is a simple Home Ownership Plan, that any poor and desperate Black family can resort to in the Sun belt:
A grass, sticks and mud hut -- https://youtu.be/vAuO3bHxSpc
or this mudhut with at tiled roof: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P73REgj-3UE
Before some of you start junking or dissing, I urge you to watch it and actually learn something -- A white Australian teaching Primitive Technology, who has a following of MILLIONS.
In reply to ""Give me your tired, your… by WTFMOFO
Obviously, absent armed revolution, the US Gov't under a Dem will employ the Zimbabwean/South African tactic to appropriate housing stolen from AfricanAmerikan slaves and return them to Peeps of Colour. Americorp employees will be sent out to strongly 'encourage' squatting Pinks to voluntarily donate their houses/land before something 'bad' happens.
No shit! White folks owned the nation since its inception, that's a fact Jack! What I'm happy to see is a larger percentage of Black ownership, even under oppressive Democratic rule. I would love to see higher employment gains for black folks, white folks and pretty much any folk, higher wage earnings or in place of that, lower costs of goods across the board. The profit scarring of America by the 1-2% needs to stop, I don't care if we kill those fuckers.
Just don't pay your prop taxes,,, Then you will see who owns your home,,,
FYI... Saudis, Jordanians and Israelis do NOT pay property tax.
Process that, all ye "patriots".
In reply to Just don't pay your prop… by Dougs Decks
Da mortgage be too damn high!
No question
In reply to Da mortgage be too damn… by hedgeless_horseman
Hey, you can always build your own in-ground swimming pool -- like these to guys did
https://youtu.be/20DPgRoyQn0
;-)
In reply to Da mortgage be too damn… by hedgeless_horseman
The poor author is so fervently PC-schizo, he can't even maintain consistency in his descriptions of color and ethnicity...
First off, Blacks comprise just under 13% of the overall population in the U.S. Well behind Browns (?) I mean, Hispanics (?) I mean, Mexicans...? What are Blacks even doing in the comparison...?
Secondly, did you ever notice how Whites are always referred to by their color as opposed to all other races and ethnicities in print media, which are referred to by either their hyphenated ethnic qualifier or some other racial identifier? And I mean, Always...
Would it be so hard to simply refer to (legal) citizens in this nation as Americans...? Must everything be PC-politicized...?
Hmmmm.
So, I am not White.
I am a Native American, because I was born here, in America?
I like it.
Gotts ta gets me some dem moccasins like Elizabeth Warren.
In reply to The poor author is so… by Consuelo
Does not matter... Just like the White South Africans were in SA before the Black Africans arrived they are being killed, raped and tortured and their land confiscated.
Political Correctness is the name of the game.
In reply to I am a Native American,… by hedgeless_horseman
I saw a ball cap that said "Native American Pride" or "Proud Native American", it was like, you know, so last week.
I was tempted to buy it, because I am a native American born of native Americans with their native American parents.
Just to piss somebody off.
In reply to Does not matter... Just like… by rejected
I have the iron frog doorstopper from the granddaughter of my Beautiful Cherokee Englishchick 5 or 6 time Great Grandcestor.
In reply to I am a Native American,… by hedgeless_horseman
It's worse than the things you are all talking about. The source of this data is Zillow and you can ask any decent realtor if they ever rely on that information. The answer will be no.
My small neighborhood of 45 homes was battered by Frankenstorm Sandy and I have been using Zillow to track every single one of those properties. So many errors in every listing that it is stunning. Not sure where they get their data from about the racial background of homeowners who often these days come from differing races.
Just think this is skewed information that is being used to make a political point.
In reply to The poor author is so… by Consuelo
How disturbing,,, Maybe we should invoke a Housing Affirmative Action... Just like university,,, no white home buyers allowed.
It has worked so well in education that housing should be a piece of cake.
White people and Asians in general are more responsible.
Yes, I went there...
White privilege is earned. Keep the gimme/free stuff crap at the border.
Hopefully politicians will make a secret deal with the banks to increase minority loans.
Oh wait...
New York Times Headline: Whites far more racist now than in 1900.
Carlos Slim's New York Times Headline. Get it? #himToo.
In reply to New York Times Headline:… by chrsn
What the hell do they know about black/white homeownership.
You gotta live it to know it.
I don't believe they have that data. Say an hispanic husband is married to an anglo wife and the house is in joint ownership. Wonder what they do with that which these days isn't uncommon.
In reply to What the hell do they know… by wisehiney
The deaths of blacks killed by whites are seriously overblown. Blacks kill themselves at a far greater rate. And slave owners didn't want to kill or seriously injure something they paid vast amounts for. No excuse for slavery, however. But slavery isn't an invention of America or Europeans. Samaria was the first known civilization to practice it.
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:7gfwwFtzS60J:www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2013/nov/27/allen-west/allen-west-more-black-black-murders-six-months-86-/+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us
Most homeowners don't own a home. They own the debt on a home. Big fucking difference.
And even if you pay it off, try telling the county government that you don't owe taxes on it.
In reply to Most homeowners don't own a… by Anonymous_Bene…
Much of this is directly related to the democratic beat down on blacks and blacks believing in their B.S., hopefully the tide will turn and they can begin thinking for themselves rather than succumb to the great collective lib amoeba image whose path into Statism has always ended in destruction in both economics and society.
Candice Owens has it right:
"The Left Thinks Black People Are Stupid"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrwmLH8QD7I
This article should be titled, "How to lie with statistics."
The ratio of black ownership to white ownership has improved significantly. These numbers show blacks are gaining more equality over time, not less.
Thanks. I was afraid I was the only one who was not innumerate.
In reply to This article should be… by ElTerco
Wow. White people have the highest home ownership rate. Probably has nothing to do with having been >80% of the population for the last few centuries. It likely is also independent of the fact that large majority of non-white immigrants only started showing up in the last half-century or so.
If you buy spinner rims, gold teeffs, shell out for a $600/mo. car payment, and have thousands of dollars sunk into sneakers....you won't be able to save for a down payment. Maffs be hard yo.
Because single black mothers can't afford homes...
People just will not acknowledge black societal decay. No fathers at home... Crime... Drug use... No education... Piss poor rappers... Kayne West... Maxine Waters... Fucked up baby names...
The TV commercials with the happy middle class black family shopping at Wayfair are bullshit. Yet, that's the picture everyone walks away with. They're like us, right? We must be the problem, right? Watch Live PD and you'll see the truth. Section 8 housing, weaves getting torn out in fights, weed smoking in hoopties. It's a fucking pathetic underworld.
Let's look at crime. Blacks are responsible for 50% of all murders in the US, but only make up 15% of the population. Why? Because of whitey? And the violence is largely black on black. Black neighborhoods everywhere I know are war zones. Only a very few make it out... It's their responsibility to fix their own shit. If that's racist, then fuck it I'm racist. But, you still live in shithole.
Wrong about Kayne West. His father had his own business and though his parents divorced he went with his mother who was a college professor. Not saying he was a multimillionaire as he is today but is not an uneducated man.
In reply to Because single black mothers… by VladLenin
More like 85% of all homicides where the perp is known.
In reply to Because single black mothers… by VladLenin
kind of stupid for a free man not to own a home in the 19th century in the usa. the .gov was giving land away for free. you just had to figure out how to feed yourself.
True but in a huge portion of this nation blacks really just could not apply.
In reply to kind of stupid for a free… by besnook
And look at where things are now.
Baltimore. Detroit. Memphis. Selma. Birmingham. Camden. Trenton. Newark. Philadelphia. So on and so forth.
In reply to True but in a huge portion… by FoggyWorld
How many of these "blacks" and "hispanics" are illegal aliens or Obama-Odessa-tong assisted aliens? 10 million? Fuck statistics, Lock Them Up.