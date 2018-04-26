Blain: "Millennials Aren’t Buying Cars Or Homes Because They Are Indentured Slaves"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
Let’s not worry about US stocks dancing around the 200 day moving average, or Deutsche Bank’s miserably miserable (anticipated) results, or the 3.01% US treasury yield (only some 90 bp lower than Greece (and yes I know they are different currencies, but that’s not the point!) And, yes, the main news today will be whatever ECB head Draghi says. Don’t expect any insights into the disturbing signals of European slowdown, but prepare for the usual kick-ra-can-down-the-road obstification about when rates are going to rise. Yawn.
Instead, let’s start with credit where credit is due.
Last night I was at the 20th Birthday Party for the UK Debt Management Office. Founded by Gordon Brown on April 1st 1998, the small and highly professional DMO staff raised nearly £150 bln for the UK last year, prompting Chancellor Philip Hammond to wonder if this made them the most productive workers in the UK? I suppose it’s no wonder my old friend, reformed banker and head of the DMO, Sir Robert Stheeman, did the maths and idly pondered: since they raise something like £800,000 for the UK every minute, perhaps its time to ask for commission based pay packages for his staff?
The success of the DMO is illustrated by the fact so many other countries have since followed the model, and by the number of bankers at last night’s do in the Treasury. Great to see so many old friends there, and thanks for the many kind words about the porridge. I really have no idea how many people read it as its distributed over a larger number of media outlets including Bloomberg, Euromoney and other financial wires – which proves its freely available commentary and therefore not subject to MiFID restrictions.
The other side of the equation this morning is the UK. A few weeks ago I mentioned the concerns of some of my moneyed friends about the low prices being hit on UK bloodstock (racing horses to you and I) sales. It seems the rich have been taking stock and holding back on discretionary spending. Do they know something we don’t? The obvious answer is “Brexit”… it so unsettling and shrouded in uncertainty that Brexit has been an excuse for anything: “What, you got hit by a meteorite on the way to work?... well that’s Brexit for you.. bless”
The truth is very different. Brexit is and always has been a distraction. The rot appears to be far more deep seated in the structure and fabric of the past 30 years. The truth is a few people have lots more money, but lots of people have far less. So, this morning its UK car sales dropping of the proverbial cliff. Millennials aren’t buying cars – no matter how cheap the financing packages are – because there indentured slavery pittances will never allow them to buy their own homes. The middle classes are holding on to their cars for longer because they are working longer and harder, are being indirectly taxed more, and have less to spend.
Meanwhile, they’re also getting fearful of a slide in housing – which is the only way most folk will ever get any kind of liveable pension. A housing slide could be triggered by higher rates, affordability and the threat of the current high employment being reversed by recession.
Or, perhaps something more insidious.
House prices in London are distinctly wibbly. (Wibbly is that moment before Wobbly becomes a Tumble preceding a Catastrophe.) I found myself watching Panorama on Monday night about corruption and money laundering through London property – the tale of the daughter of a Georgian Don who owns three flats in that Knightsbridge development being on prominent case. We’d be fools to ignore the vast swathes of London property in shell company names that may or may not be linked to industrial scale money laundering.
We’d be equally foolish to ignore the signals send by haves and have nots and income inequality – where rich overseas buyers (and once plentiful City bonuses) made Central London a no go zone. What can government do? Clamp down and seize houses as the proceeds of crime? Difficult. They’ll be told its economic suicide to send signals the UK doesn’t welcome money into the country – London property is perceived as a mega safe asset by the rising Asian middle classes, and the government wants them. (Its apparently just poor people who came to rebuild this country since the 1950s the government doesn’t want.. Oh, what biting political satire.. but the Windrush thing is a national disgrace and someone needs to fall on their swords.)
If the UK suddenly became a less attractive place to buy property, and the housing boom fizzles.. ouch. Massive Ouch. The consequences on confidence and the future will be huge. But the consequences of relying on foreign investment to keep property buoyant are equally horrid. Time to move very carefully lest the Labour party gets its act together and starts sounding rational , objective and electable on income inequality and distribution of wealth. (Oh dear.. If I sound like a radical red this morning its because I’m worried. Bandiera Rosa!)
Elsewhere… I don’t know who else has been watching the Hovnanian saga – it’s a US housebuilder that’s been running out of money. It managed to get a loan from a Blackstone owned hedge fund, but on the basis it staged a technical default to trigger CDS – benefitting the fund that was well hedged, but crushing the CDS writers. Doh! I know what you thinking. I did comment on this last year – but here’s the link to the story.
Slaves?
Mentally disabled.
This can all be solved with negative interest rates and a universal basic income.
/s
In reply to Slaves? by Oldwood
Tell people long enough that they can't succeed, guess what? They DON'T.
If they just look at how it worked on black Americans, they would better understand.
In reply to This can all be solved with… by Cognitive Dissonance
Bring back the draft,,,,for both male and female. Everybody serves with no deferments for anything other than being dead.
Don't want to serve your Country. go spend 3 years in prison.
In reply to Tell people long enough that… by Oldwood
millennials are buying cryptos instead of cars. we'll see who enslaves who.
In reply to Bring back the draft,,,,for… by ZENDOG
Just take a look at the foto ~ they're SLAVES TO THEIR IPHONES
In reply to millennials are buying… by T-NUTZ
yeah, and you're a slave to the boob tube.
In reply to Just take a look at the foto… by TheWholeYearInn
"yeah, and you're a slave to the boob tube"
Guilty as charged! I love boobs in tubes (I love em even more outta tubes)
In reply to yeah, and you're a slave to… by T-NUTZ
US's tax/healthcare/tuition/rent take all the wealth out from middle class so they have to be slaves.
In reply to "yeah, and you're a slave to… by TheWholeYearInn
We're all slaves.
Everyone who hasn't bought a home before prices went way up, or bought into this latest stock market bubble, or made a killing in Bitcoin. We have seen inflation take asset prices to levels which are beyond our reach, and as a result we are doomed to live paycheck to paycheck, like dogs who are chasing their own tail.
If that ain't slavery, I don't know what slavery is.
In reply to Just take a look at the foto… by TheWholeYearInn
Yeah....a race to see which one depreciates faster..........
In reply to millennials are buying… by T-NUTZ
Blain's been reading Zero Hedge
In reply to Tell people long enough that… by Oldwood
The reverse is proclaimed.
Succeed by "becoming" educated and consuming, which is a ponzi/debt trap.
The absence of VALUE being taught, across all measurements.
Expectations are faulty when one does not adapt and perform.
The oligarchs expectations are being met without turmoil, just bitchin'.
In reply to Tell people long enough that… by Oldwood
The truth is they hate Gods greatest creation - Man - and are mocking and enslaving us.
In reply to This can all be solved with… by Cognitive Dissonance
We enslave ourselves. No one can force us to surrender as THAT is always a choice.
In reply to The truth is they hate Gods… by BLOTTO
They aren’t buying homes and cars because wages have been stagnant for 20 years while home and car prices have been on a rocket ride.
They don’t have any fucking money. Why can’t a Harvard Economist figure that one out?
In reply to This can all be solved with… by Cognitive Dissonance
Liberalism, end stage terminal.
In reply to Slaves? by Oldwood
Yes, end stage because the ideology is one of surrender and ultimately suicide for "the greater good".
In reply to Liberalism, end stage… by JLee2027
over here we say we had to destroy the human race, in order to save it from its self, and there is much truth to the saying.
In reply to Yes, end stage because the… by Oldwood
Globalism is communism 2.0 and fascism 2.0. Globalism the revolution is just getting started. Heads they win, Tails you lose.
In reply to Liberalism, end stage… by JLee2027
Yeah, everybody that was born after 1980 is retarded. Certainly no large scale economic trends caused by terrible policy or anything.
In reply to Slaves? by Oldwood
Well done Mr. Mosley,
In reply to Yeah, everybody that was… by tmosley
Good to see you.
I thought you got the Ban Hammer as well.
The empty echo in the halls was pleasant for a while.
In reply to Yeah, everybody that was… by tmosley
Mentally disabled, not retarded, and deliberately so. They have been immersed in progressive indoctrination so long that they automatically reject rational thinking in favor of Utopian claptrap.
People are oppressed, not by discrimination, but by ideology, by ignorance and divisive shit that makes them distrust everyone while clinging to their "leaders".
There is absolutely NOTHING that millennials cannot do, if they would only ALLOW themselves to do. Individual EFFORT rather than collective action which inevitably ALWAYS benefits "others".
In reply to Yeah, everybody that was… by tmosley
When I was their age I walked to school with newspapers on my feet.
Old men gonna be old men.
In reply to Slaves? by Oldwood
Uphill in blinding snow storm no less ..
In reply to When I was their age I… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Slow bleed of the sheep. Starts with missing that full CC payment. Then you keep your car a bit longer. Then you start using Goodwill and Amazon instead of Target. Next you skip a few meals out and eat tuna fish at home. Then you refi your CC with a free 12 month no interest card to keep it all afloat. Next you borrow against the equity on your house.
The bankers have figured out how save a whole lot of money on iron shackles and leg irons and just use debt to voluntarily get the sheep to shackle themselves as they bleed out.
Oh, and push those guns a bit further away from the reach of their chains, just so they can't do anything about it when they 'wake up'. But do that "for the kids".
In reply to Slow bleed of the sheep. by MilwaukeeMark
When all else fails around you, paste a "BERNIE" sticker on your car and vote for a nobody with no real life experiences who promises to take it away from someone else to give to you .. but only in the name of 'fairness'.
In reply to Oh, and push those guns a… by MilwaukeeMark
I have a fist full of Bernie bumper stickers.
But they are reserved for Teslas and $60,000 plus pick up trucks.
In reply to When all else fails, paste a… by MilwaukeeMark
Good post MM. It's sad to wake up in your 60's and see how fucked America is AND how fucked the entire culture has become.
In reply to Slow bleed of the sheep. by MilwaukeeMark
Everything I scenario-ed, my daughter and son in law have been doing over the last 3 years. Unlike liberals I live in the real world and sight 'real world' consequences, not utopian theory.
I'm too big an influence to allow them to be trapped in the BERNIE mentality.
In reply to Good post MM. It's sad to… by The Ram
BUT outsourcing jobs overseas is good for blacks! sarc
In reply to Everything I scenario-ed, my… by MilwaukeeMark
They shackle themselves first...then hang themselves.
In reply to Slow bleed of the sheep. by MilwaukeeMark
The vigorish. It's all about the vigorish .. to keep the debt money system afloat, and certain folks comfortably sedated into the lives they've become accustomed to.
And whether it is deteriorating conditions forced upon those who are simply unable to pay, or once awakened whom simply REFUSE to pay (participate) makes no difference .. there will be a reckoning ,
Sales are down, and the everything bubble (everything and the kitchen sink) thrown at this abomination of .gov / money changer "fee markets" just don't hunt ..
So the lies get bigger, the hate, blame gaming, scape goating becomes greater, as tell tales signs of the last gasping empire becomes increasingly, more readily apparent ..
Slowly at first, then suddenly ...
In reply to Slow bleed of the sheep. by MilwaukeeMark
School is a PRISON, do NOT fool yourself.
It DOES NOT educate and prepare young people for the world EXCEPT to corral them into being DEBT SLAVES
It's CALLED education to FOOL parents to think they are doing they children a service by sending them there
School is indoctrination daycare. Parents pay taxes for the service and are the product of the indoctrination. The cycle continues.
In reply to School is a PRISON, do NOT… by Exposer of Int…
I am sorry but no one forced them to take out massive school loans for a worthless degree in gender studies. That is an unforced error. They should have gone to welding school and done something that is actually contributing to society. Now the snowflakes are in melt down.
Dead-on right, sir. I would upvote you dozens of times if I could.
I'm tired of hearing them whine about debt when they freely made the choice to go to expensive schools and incur that debt while getting absolutely useless degrees. It's not my job, or anyone else's job, to bail them out of their short-sightedness.
In reply to I am sorry but no one forced… by LargeHardonCollider
Really?
You expect snowflakes to attend welding school when they can barely make it through their queer theory classes without needing 10 minutes in the closet to hug the gender neutral dolls while crying their little eyes out.
In reply to Dead-on right, sir. I would… by GunnerySgtHartman
Mexicans do the welding nowadays. Only people making money as welders are the ones soaking up tax payer money on government jobs..... mostly lazy labor union socialist.
I could teach a monkey how to weld in a weekend.
They already have robots 3d printing Bridges with mig welders. Your skill is outdated and not future proof.
In reply to I am sorry but no one forced… by LargeHardonCollider
Yup.
Friend of mine just told me his son, who got a degree in whatever, had a job where it didn't pay much so the kid wants to now go to dental school. Cha Ching again.
That entire boat wad of money paid for the first 'degree' is now shot since NONE of the classes the kid took carry over to dental school. The kid is back at the starting line...AGAIN.
In reply to I am sorry but no one forced… by LargeHardonCollider
I have a Millennial relative that claims the reason she can not hold down a job is because she is a Free Spirit.
She says this all the time.
I told her once that we used to call Free Spirits lazy bums back in the day.
Funny, she laughed and was not that offended.
We need moar federal spending on building Bridges, free spirit condo's.
In reply to I have a Millennial relative… by Philo Beddoe
Women shouldn't have to have jobs. They should be at home raising the children.
But we can't afford that any more, can we?
In reply to I have a Millennial relative… by Philo Beddoe
My wife stays at home. It is about choice. Material crap such as a gas guzzling SUV soccermommobile or a mother that is there waiting for the kids to get home. Sure, I get some added pressure to make more $ which all seems natural somehow.
In reply to Women shouldn't have to have… by tmosley
didnt work out so good and there was no plan b.
In reply to Women shouldn't have to have… by tmosley
I am and was a free spirit. Retired at 52. She might get lucky and find a gray zone to function in, like I did.
In reply to I have a Millennial relative… by Philo Beddoe
They are also dumb as fuck.
by design
There a many smart ones. But, yeah, most are fucking idiots. It is a blessing for my business as the people a generation below me (I am GenEx) tend to be go getters at posting tweets and running for coffee instead of drumming up business the old fashioned way - pounding the pavement and eating shit.
In reply to They are also dumb as fuck. … by RumpleShitzkin