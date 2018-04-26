Canada Has No Gold But A Mountain Of Debt... Things Will End Badly

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
While other central banks have been busy increasing their gold reserves, Canada sold off all its gold reserves in 2016. The Bank of Canada ranks last globally out of 100 major central banks.
There is precedence in a central bank selling off its gold, and it didn’t work out very well. In 1999, when the price of gold was low at $282.40 an ounce, the United Kingdom sold half of its gold reserves, worth approximately $6.5 billion. The sale raised $3.5 billion. By 2007, the price of gold had risen to $675.00 an ounce, and the UK had lost more than £2 billion. This financial disaster, known as Brown’s Bottom, did not work out well. And Canada appears to be following in its footsteps.
With many uncertainties globally, Canada’s gold sale could have serious consequences.
Fed signaling interest rate hikes = ✔— Gold Telegraph (@GoldTelegraph_) April 24, 2018
Fed shrinking balance sheet = ✔
National debt rising rapidly = ✔
Household debt rising = ✔
Weak growth = ✔
Rising inflation = ✔
Geopolitical risks = ✔
But hey, things are going to be fine... pic.twitter.com/i7Gwk4fe2t
In this age of fiat currency, many people forget that gold is actually money, and has never stopped from functioning as a reliable store of value. Gold is a relatively liquid currency and one of the most highly traded.
According to Canada’s senior Finance Department economist Morneau, the reason for the gold sale was the cost involved in storing the gold and the fact that gold offers a poor return. That seems like strange logic since gold has outperformed the S&P 500 since 2000. The price of gold went from $35.00 an ounce in 1967 to over $1,300 today.
As former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan has said:
Central banks have been big buyers of gold since 2010. The prime buyers have been Russia and China, but most other central banks have scrambled to follow suit.
On the other hand, Canada has now joined developing countries such as Angola, Belize and Tonga that have no gold reserves at all. Is Canada headed for disaster?
Canada’s current reserve position of $10,412 billion in the IMF entitles it to 2.26 percent of votes within the organization. It has reduced its reserve position by $1.2 billion. With the sale of gold, Canada is greatly reducing its voting power in the IMF.
Is Canada’s financial power gradually diminishing along with its gold reserves? It seems to have created a mysterious scenario of “ … and then, there were none.”
Following the sale of its of gold, Canada’s market debt has surpassed $1 trillion in a historic milestone.
This debt is mostly due to the uncontrolled borrowing made possible by the Bank of Canada’s easy lending policies. Canada has a current debt ceiling of $1.168 trillion, and it is anticipated that Parliament will have to increase that ceiling in the near future. According to the government, it has the power to borrow to refinance its massive debt. But borrowing will only serve to increase the already existing mountain of debt further. Canada has become one the leaders in global debt, and its solution appears to be to continue adding to it with new borrowing. Canada household debt now equals 101 percent of its GDP.
Canada is not situated in a good financial place. Any shift in the global economic wind would leave Canada in a very precarious position.
Ironically, Canada’s record debt comes at a time when economic growth is at 3% (2017) which was the highest in six years and many economists expect this to continue.
That optimism, however, is misleading. Canada’s economic growth comes at a time when its total deficit spending has increased to beyond $18 billion. Outstanding corporate credit reached a historic high of $803 billion in 2017.
In addition, Canada is facing a mortgage bubble, with homeowners who bought lavish houses on easy credit now finding themselves unable to afford increased interest rates on their mortgages or being unable to sell a house they can no longer afford.
Canada’s financial policies has been a puzzle to many. While other countries are amassing gold, it has deliberately sold off all its gold reserves, while other countries are attempting to reduce massive debts, Canada appears to plan on increasing its own.
Countries that have historically valued gold have been or have strived to be global powers. The mere ownership of gold has always been a sign of authority. Canada, on the other hand… is flying solo, and might be heading for a crash.
No, they have the "Vancouver Model" for real estate hyper-inflation with, one day, no buyers market. That should end well, too.
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
In reply to No, they have the "Vancouver… by Nuclear Winter
But, rainbows and unicorns!
Actually, its not a problem. Next week the CBC starts non stop programming about how digging for gold is the new faggy, tranny thing to do.
In reply to Chinadastan needs QE eh. by TheSilentMajority
Did those wacky Canooks make "Bridget" Treasury Secretary while nobody was looking?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcWC5A5r9pc
In reply to But, rainbows and unicorns! by King of Ruperts Land
I hereby notify the canadian government and queen, I am willing to tender the offer of one physical ounce of gold for all of canada if the debt can be eviscerated through bankruptcy. This offer will stand for 24 hours so take what you can while you can.
RIPS
In reply to Did they make "Bridget"… by TheWholeYearInn
Don't worry... Trudeau and his gang of Soyboys have this under control...
In reply to I hereby notify the canadian… by Deathrips
In reply to Don't worry... Trudeau and… by Bud Dry
Fucking Pathetic ... Canucks used to have over 25Million ozs of GOLD in CB, all sold off to buy USD paper Fiats...
One reference shows they have 77 ounces so I guess 78 should cover them pretty well.
In reply to I hereby notify the canadian… by Deathrips
Hey... the Canucks still bow to a bastardized “Royal” family on the other side of the Atlantic. Why should we be surprised that they bow to the Rothschild fiat kings as well?
In reply to I hereby notify the canadian… by Deathrips
Sounds like national scale Jewish lightning.
Somebody, very private, is going to be purchasing Canadian assets at pennies on the dollar.
In reply to Hey... the Canucks still bow… by J S Bach
To be fair, Canada is mostly honest about its finances. There are honest stock market valuations based on real earnings. Unlike the USA federal reserve deception, Canada has a National Bank, but admits that the country has always been owned by a rich elite. There is gold in Canada it is just honestly admitted that it is owned privately.
Once the people in Canada get their heads (or other things) out of their asses, which is happening, they might be in an OK place. I feel that country is about to "red pill". There is lots of gold to dig up in that country if they wanted to. They still export much food, so they probably won't starve. They will be crushed by the ice ace though. I am sure the carbon tax will save them there (NOT).
In reply to I hereby notify the canadian… by Deathrips
I've got gold, bitcoin, bitcoin gold, a gold bitcoin, cash, bitcoin cash, dash, splash, trash and mash. I'll be ok when the shit hits!
.... And in other news Barry and Paul Chuckle will return to our TV screens after a 10 year absence. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-43907917
Congratulations guys!
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
Gold bitcoin now there is a contradiction in terms and while I'm at it why oh why does every bitcoin article show a gold coin with the $B on it? Stop confusing and hijacking computer air with real metal.
In reply to I've got gold, bitcoin,… by wetwipe
No Ripple?
In reply to I've got gold, bitcoin,… by wetwipe
No it's a fuckin Jew coin.
In reply to No Ripple? by any_mouse
Good that you didn't forget plain old "cash". I know its a looser, but in a pinch it comes in handy, and so far is mostly accepted.
In reply to I've got gold, bitcoin,… by wetwipe
Justin stars in the "how to" video, too!
In reply to But, rainbows and unicorns! by King of Ruperts Land
During the Spring of 2000 as my strike was in the initial stages of development, I sold everything that was not a necessity and went 100% long into precious metals and it has served me well since and will continue to do so for the rest of my time in this realm.
My point is, perhaps Canada is no longer a necessity.
By the way, the UK has plenty of gold.............
http://www.bullionbaron.com/2014/12/reserve-bank-of-australia-audits-ou…
Additionally, during times of upheaval, things of great value seem to disappear. e.g. nazi gold, Iraqi gold and Libyan gold, to name a few.
In reply to Chinadastan needs QE eh. by TheSilentMajority
Canada is already a disaster. If it weren't for the (quickly popping)housing bubble, Canada would be in a massive depression. It's already a recession, despite the bullshit stats the govt puts out. You can walk through any mall or down any commercial street and count at least 10% vacancy rate of stores, and in cities like Vancouver it's more like 25%
And it ain't Amazon's 4% market share causing it either.
In reply to Knowing that my strike was… by Ophiuchus
Things are very ugly here in the prairie provinces and have been for a couple of years now. A lot of tradesmen are on the last week or two of unemployment and as a contractor myself, we are being cannibalized by companies willing to do the work at cost. That can only go on for so long before they become insolvent. A lot of people are worried now, the rest just keep their heads buried deeply in the sand.
In reply to Canada is already a disaster… by karenm
You are 100% correct.
In reply to Canada is already a disaster… by karenm
Better to just leave it in the ground, eh?
In reply to Chinadastan needs QE eh. by TheSilentMajority
USA will purchase Canada...for a hamburger next Tuesday.
In reply to No, they have the "Vancouver… by Nuclear Winter
Every nation will be forced to back their trade/currency in hard assets. Maybe timber, maybe oil, may be wheat/soybeans/cotton/potatoes/rice. We will likely see a reversion to hard-asset backed currencies. too much abuse/profligacy.
In reply to USA will purchase Canada… by y3maxx
US cannot afford it.
China, Russia, India and Pakistanis are buying it up.
In reply to USA will purchase Canada… by y3maxx
That's why I act as my own central bank. We have several 40 gallon drums of head and shoulders for Trulander in our vaults. That is it. EMBARRASSING.
In reply to No, they have the "Vancouver… by Nuclear Winter
This is being done to the Canadian people. We are being pillaged by turn coat globalists/communists/sabbateans/whatever.
In reply to No, they have the "Vancouver… by Nuclear Winter
Name one country where something (debt, no gold, pension obligations, essentially bankrupt banking sector, non-existent mfg base, etc) will NOT kick them in the privates when the global financial dominoes start to fall
Unless the sale proceeds were plowed into Bitcoin, someone should hang for this treason.
Debt doesn't matter if you or your closest allies have nukes.
Speaking as a Canadian I can tell you for sure 90% of Canadians really have no clue, we are truly doomed up here
In reply to Speaking as a Canadian I can… by DuckDog
In reply to Perhaps not. The snackbars… by Government nee…
Speaking as an American, I can tell you for sure 90% of Americans have no clue either. Likewise..... doomed!
In reply to Speaking as a Canadian I can… by DuckDog
Cheer up...
You'll always have hockey.
In reply to Speaking as a Canadian I can… by DuckDog
Leafs lost last night, a Canadian team has nt won the Stanley Cup since 1993 (Montreal).
In reply to Cheer up... You'll always… by shovelhead
...The mere ownership of gold has always been a sign of authority. Canada, on the other hand…
I could be wrong, but I've viewed Canada and Gold kinda like Saudi Arabia and oil. True, it takes a bit more coordinated effort to extract oil and gold can be extracted by individuals, but the government will still be the entity to regulate the industry as a whole and will be able to count on the "proven and probable reserves" as a marker in their back pocket.
We'll see.
What about Government corporate tax revenues in the event of Global rise in Gold/Commodity prices?
The will just appropriate it. They have a lot under ground. I wouldn't trust vaulting gold there.
I live here.
Canada is fucked and our socialist governments will make that happen soonr than it happens in the States!
Cant they just march into one of Sprotts places and take all his shit
Sure, we'll put the Honorable Jon Corzine on it right away.
Top man, that one.
In reply to Cant they just march into… by Anonymous_Sources
No it won't. People are actually so stupid they'll accept the next fiat currency too.
The powers know that. I would assume less than 1/100,000 know how fiat and fractional reserve central banking works.
You might be optimistic on those stats based on most convos I've had on this topic. In NYC once I spoke with someone who actually WORKED FOR THE NY FED and did not know (or understand) it is a private bank. Argued with me about it!
Wowee Zowee
In reply to No it won't. People are… by BraceforImpact
How ironic is it that the Maple Leaf is such an iconic gold coin, yet Canada has no gold.
Set up like a bowling pin....
But we have Prime Minister Socks, who is aspiring for a role in a Bollywood production.
As Slyvester Junior would say.... "Oh the shame".
I think the question the author needs to ask himself is 'what does the Bank of Canada know that the other central banks of the world DON'T know?'
this news is so old it ain't news, it's mildew! Canada dumped its gold in February 2016- you can look it up:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/gold-canada-reserves-1.3443700
What is the function of this report? it has zero utility, in addition to being out of date.