Did You Really Drop Bombs On A Chemical Weapons Facility Mrs May?

On April 14th, shortly after the United Kingdom, United States and France bombed the sovereign country of Syria, on the basis of unproven allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Douma on 7th April, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May made the following comment in her official statement:
“Together we have hit a specific and limited set of targets. They were a chemical weapons storage and production facility, a key chemical weapons research centre and a military bunker involved in chemical weapons attacks. Hitting these targets with the force that we have deployed will significantly degrade the Syrian Regime’s ability to research, develop and deploy chemical weapons” [my emphasis].
It seemed to me when I heard these words – and the passage of time has not altered this impression – that Mrs May was admitting to one of two actions, either of which ought to see her removed from office.
If we take her statement at face value, then it appears that she authorised a cruise missile strike on a number of depots that she believed contained chemical weapons, thus risking the dispersion of toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. It hardly needs to be spelled out what this could have led to, especially as some of these sites were close to residential areas.
On the other hand, if she authorised the bombing of these facilities knowing full well that they did not contain chemical weapons, then her public statement made after the bombing was false.
There really are no other options. Either she believed that these facilities contained chemical weapons, in which case her authorisation of the bombing of them was a deeply reckless and irresponsible act, which could have had horrendous consequences for the people near those locations. Or she knew that they did not in fact contain chemical weapons, in which case her statement was deliberately misleading.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been investigating one of the bombed sites, Barzah, and has so far found no evidence of chemical weapons.
But let’s say that you don’t take their word for this. Fine, but you are then faced with two problems:
Firstly, the OPCW, in a report published on 23rd March, just three weeks before the US, UK and French strikes on Syria, stated that their inspectors had found no evidence of chemical weapons at the Barzah site when they last inspected it back in late November:
“In accordance with paragraph 11 of Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the second round of inspections at the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the SSRC was concluded on 22 November 2017. The results of the inspections were reported as an addendum (EC-87/DG.15/Add.1, dated 28 February 2018) to the report entitled “Status of Implementation of Executive Council Decision EC-83/DEC.5 (dated 11 November 2016)” (EC-87/DG.15, dated 23 February 2018). The analysis of samples taken during the inspections did not indicate the presence of scheduled chemicals in the samples, and the inspection team did not observe any activities inconsistent with obligations under the Convention [Chemical Weapons Convention] during the second round of inspections at the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities.”
But the second problem you have is this: If the Russian MoD is wrong, or spreading false information, and the OPCW has now found evidence of chemical weapons at Barzah, this would only go to show that Theresa May, along with her US and French counterparts, recklessly bombed a chemical weapons facility, without any certainty that it would not result in catastrophic consequences for people in the neighbourhood.
Unless of course someone can come up with a scenario whereby cruise missiles can be dropped “safely” on a chemical weapons depot with a guarantee that the toxic substances held there would not become a danger to people in the surrounding neighbourhoods.
So its as simple as this: If the OPCW report of 23rd March, and the Russian MoD claims made on 25th April are true, then Theresa May misled the public when she claimed that the missiles she authorised had targeted and hit chemical weapons facilities. If the OPCW report of 23rd March, and the Russian MoD claims made on 25th April are false, then Theresa May knowingly authorised the targeting of chemical weapons storage facilities, which could have had catastrophic consequences for innocent people.
Here’s the question that someone in Parliament needs to ask her:
“Prime Minister, on April 14th you authorised the bombing of three sites in Syria, which you claimed were developing and storing chemical weapons. Had this action caused the release of toxic substances into the atmosphere, would you have taken full responsibility for any resulting fatalities in the area?”
Maybe...Come What May...
"Thank you Minister for your important question. Of course, whenever we take action to destroy chemical weapons facilities, there are extreme risks involved, which we are keenly aware of. Due to this, I worked closely with the Ministry of Defence and requested it assemble an emergency risk assessment report in advance of our action in Syria. The Ministry evaluated numerous options, bringing to bear all of the technological options to which we in Britain have such fortunate access. Advanced technologies, both here in Britain and through our allies over seas, has given us the power to safely destroy such facilities. I was assured by the Ministry of Defence, and I concluded based on the excellent calibre of their report, that the risks of destroying Assad's terrible weapons in this manner was, in fact, completely, and totally, safe. Of course, that report remains highly classified, because it highlights the full range of technologies we in Britain can utilize, to mitigate the terrible threat of these Weapons of Mass Murder, which threaten the world. I'm sure, if the MP insists, that a declassified version can be fabricated, and by that of course I mean produced. And finally, of course, if something had indeed gone wrong, I'm sure the Ministers of Parliament would expect me to take full responsibility."
Blah blah blah. Asking questions doesn't work any more.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Sadly very good assessment of the response. So, then we would need to request the report to get the truth of whether it existed and if so what it said, although I can foresee that it would be conveniently declared exempt from FOIA. Does any one presently have the courage of Dr David Kelly?
In reply to “Prime Minister, on April… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Britain is a virtuosic machine of fabrication and censorship. The whole country knows it, and in fact takes pride in it. They think it won them The War, and people live like The War never ended. FOI is a joke.
In reply to Sadly very good assessment… by Sirius Wonderblast
not sure what the issue is, doublethink allows for the possibility of believing the chemicals to be there and not there at the same time.
In reply to Britain is a virtuosic… by Helena Bonham-Carter
This will not be covered.
The MSM has moved on to new propaganda.
In reply to not sure what the issue is,… by spag
"Prime Minister - you lied to Parliament and the British people. You have attacked a sovereign state with no due process and against all existing laws. You are acting incompetently in the Brexit negotiations and have never acted efficiently in any post you've held. Mrs May - please fuck off."
In reply to “Prime Minister, on April… by Helena Bonham-Carter
And the U.K. press and politicians dismiss the witness reports at OWPC Hague as a stunt. Unfortunately May is probably being manipulated into her stance.... and she is now in a position where she has to tough it out, because she hasn’t got the intelligence or nerve to put her hands up and say she got it wrong. Or maybe she will be in a protected intelligence bubble, unaware of the Robert Fisk or Pearson Sharp reports.
In reply to "Prime Minister - you lied… by kellys_eye
Her job is to fail - overturn BREXIT and help in regime change in Syria.
She will be given a nice little earner for being so loyal of course.
Population should demand the removal of her publicly paid security guards let the woman pay for it herself and you can remove all her entitlements.
Then lets see how long she lives.
In reply to "Prime Minister - you lied… by kellys_eye
In reply to Z by Déjà view
If you've been paying attention, she turned into Senator Palpatine shortly after becoming PM. The resemblance is shocking.
Palpatine was far smarter. May is too incomptent to realize that she is incompetent.
In reply to If you've been paying… by Sanity Bear
The even bigger lie...
She could not care less.
No such question will be asked.
May & Johnson are EVIL lying City of London Banker Puppets who should be facing War Crimes for their actions in Syria.
For American readers, that should read; which should be facing, or, that should be facing, or, what should be facing for there actions, or, for they're actions or for there're actions in Ciria.
In reply to May & Johnson are EVIL lying… by WTFUD
but.. but... what about the missing Russian and his daughter? If that was bullshit too then wtf? If it's true then what about the safety of unsuspecting innocent bystanders?
Make England great again, Nuke the City of London and Buckingham Palace.
She could make the lame excuse that their intelligence service had informed them that no toxic substances were there because they had been moved to another location (putatively controlled by Russians !!), and the purpose of the bombing was to prevent any future production/storage. Easy weasel.
She could have said she wanted to prevent Micron from upstaging her - anyway Micron got to do a Stormy Daniels with Trump
In reply to She could make the lame… by norecovery
Blair, Cameron, May .......only Major kept out of such War Crimes and refused to be involved in the Bosnian Disaster
Makes me wonder what the real purpose was? All sound and fury signifying nothing?
Not to pull out of Syria...keep the war going.
Russia won against ISIS ,and USA and allies tried for 7 years and failed.
In reply to Makes me wonder what the… by TheEndIsNear
Chemical weapon lies and rumor of chemical weapons lies. International law community will do exactly what as compared to the law of the jungle so the off the cuff strikes were wrong. On the other hand, do not see anyone lifting finger or gives a shit about the other daily chemical assault from Chem. trails in our communities.
May is the laughing stock of the world. No evidence of poisoning or a gas attack. Diplomats expelled and some place bombed. So much for Britons whom she represents. Guess they are as stupid as their PM May.
Nope, the British Public in general are none too bright, easily persuaded (through 24 hour MSM propaganda to be fair ) but May is devious, using the public's lack of nous to benefit her Husband/Establishment cronies. She's a nasty piece of work who'll commit any heinous act to retain her grip on power.
In reply to May is the laughing stock of… by nathan1234
agreed its atrocious. Here is a comforting amusement from Rt.com lots of usa generals waving eyebrows..
Mystery 'adversaries' jamming US gunships & disrupting communications in Syria – general
The US has experienced "aggressive" electronic warfare from its "adversaries" in Syria, a top US general said.
While media pointed finger at Russia, it denied involvement, saying it has better things to do than harass US aircraft
maybe its those very intelligent iranians having some cheap fun
In reply to May is the laughing stock of… by nathan1234
The bigger crimes are that US, UK & France committed clear acts of war against a democratically elected (and popular) president & sovereign nation based on patently false claims, without any congressional oversight. It's not that this kind of shit hasn't been going on for some time but the latest false flag attacks have become so sloppy and over-propagandized that it's crossed over into voluntarily mass hallucination.
Slane's premise is flawed: the sites that were bombed were not actually claimed to be storage or production sites for chemical weapons. They may e.g. have contained faciliities for development and/or storage of non-toxic precursors to chemical weapons (such as phosphates similar to ones used in agriculture). So, the line of attack developed in the piece is flawed and easily deflected.
This is not said in defence of the incompetent The. Maychiavelli, whose backside I would like to see sooner rather than later (strictly figuratively speaking).
If Porton Downs were bombed it would wipe out southern England which would be no bad thing, imo!
In reply to Slane's premise is flawed:… by MPJones
You say "the sites that were bombed were not actually claimed to be storage or production sites for chemical weapons."
What nonsense.
May said “Together we have hit a specific and limited set of targets. They were a chemical weapons storage and production facility, a key chemical weapons research centre and a military bunker involved in chemical weapons attacks.
General Joseph Dunford, speaking for the triumvirate following the attack, listed three targets that had been struck:
What part of chemical weapons storage do you NOT understand?
In reply to Slane's premise is flawed:… by MPJones
anyone notice the deafening silence from the MSM about this act of terror by F.UK.US?
if ever proof was needed that the MSM is run by a Goebbels clan of neocon warmongers bent on the destruciton of the human race, this is it.
"deepthroat" would be coughing up phlegm in his grave. how far have the weak minded fallen? there's more integrity in a kindergarten papier mache group of kids.
It seems the lies are getting bigger and louder.
It's in their blood to lie the whole fucking world and it looks these shit has been going on for Sooo long they can't stop it now.
Otherwise the whole thing they buildup will crumble.They inherited the big lie from previous gov or family and so on, so it got in the DNA?
The life supply of the western nation comes based on lies and deception,
The new thing now is few goyem are waking up by the day and found themselves in awe.
We are seeing the lies went bye like fast and we are like wait for a minute last time you said you have evidence blah blah
Guess what they told, mission accomplished and Orange/Nilki said it's 'Lock and Loaded" if we say tomorrow Animal Assad used it again
Ponder on it.
But they are literally telling ya, we are the boss.
What would it take to interrogate Tmay gov and her in their common house with 10 good question about Skripal and Syria and that is it.What it takes for one, in the position is pick the dropped balls and shoot those questions at opportune moment.,
Then The UK is going down.
Let's hope so, they say the first casualty in a war is 'TRUTH'
Yes, Truth has been hanged for a long time.
The components of chemical weapons are not hazardous until assembled. This is the third possibility. This is not a defense of the attack.
Where are the Skripals?
Nothing on media on their health updates.
This is the couple whose "poisoning" nearly caused world war 3, and the UN and EU backed striking Syria because of them and then the convenient "chemical attack" in Douma.
The Skripals are enjoying rent free accommodation at an undisclosed secure facility, courtesy of HM Government, that is, the Public Purse.
In reply to Where are the Skripals?… by nicinackynoonoo
RT Cross Talk 27 Apr Trumpian Doublespeak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVET8ihZjo8
May the Force be with May.
many chemicals can be the components of a weapon. does this mean that every signatory to the OPCW treaty is a manufacturer of chemical weapons, rather than a potential one? does this entitle other signatories to bomb countries like F.UK.US?
yanno, just in case?
opiods kill more americans than Syria ever has or ever will. Should China blow these chemical "weapons for profit" plants off the face of the earth, yanno, to prevent F.UK.US from killing its own people?
Nobody cares good luck with the hand wringing, would you rather Putin was your leader?
We'd be so lucky, however, the UK's on such a downward trajectory that even the great man would be hard pressed to get us out of the mess we're in. This said, a purge on the Bankers, much like his achievements with the unpatriotic oligarchs in his own country would be highly desirable.
In reply to Nobody cares good luck with… by Boeing Boy
She made herself queen by refusing to recall parliament to vote on it. (She would have lost)
Needs to stand trial for assuming she was a higher sovereign than parliament ... she is not. (She is not allowed to be a higher sovereign by the constitution).
When this has happened in the past ... the king was beheaded and so should she.
(Precedent set by Cromwell).
Novichok is it May? [edit] The link is to who holds 81 patents and they are not Russian.
https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2018/04/22/skripal-race-card-games-at-west…
I bet Porton Down being the UK chemical weapons facility would have insight into this?
Not to worry, the UK missiles sucks - the missiles used included a new Dyson unit with a wormhole hose connected to a black hole out in space