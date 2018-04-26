ECB Keeps QE Pledge, Rates Unchanged

We said not to expect fireworks from the ECB, and at least when it comes to the press release, this has been the case, because moments ago the European Central Bank announced no changes to either any of its three rates, or the statement itself which was a repeat of last month.
The 3 key statements remain unchanged:
- Main refinancing operations: 0.00%
- Marginal lending facility: 0.25%
- Deposit facility: -0.40%
Additionally, as disclosed last month, the ECB said that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of €30 billion, will run until the end of September 2018, "or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim." As for the reinvestment of principal payments from maturing securities, these will continue "for an extended period of time after the end of its net asset purchases, and in any case for as long as necessary"
Full statement below:
At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases.
Regarding non-standard monetary policy measures, the Governing Council confirms that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of €30 billion, are intended to run until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim. The Eurosystem will reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase programme for an extended period of time after the end of its net asset purchases, and in any case for as long as necessary. This will contribute both to favourable liquidity conditions and to an appropriate monetary policy stance.
The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:30 CET today.
The announcement was so thoroughly priced in, the EURUSD didn't even blink on the release.
And now we look forward to the (hopefully) more interesting Mario Draghi presser in 45 minutes.
Yay lol now the Rothchilds can print more making our currency worthless, buy everything!! So sick of this fucking system
lol don't worry so much you are exporting your inflation to China and Egypt.
In reply to Yay lol now the Rothchilds… by brian91145
The inflation adjusted economic growth of every country in the world since 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
After Zimbabwe comes the Eurozone in dead last
In reply to lol don't worry so much you… by TeethVillage88s
Q will take the EU & Euro down, its his plan.
Did you see him pat the poodle Macoroni last night!!
In reply to Yay lol now the Rothchilds… by brian91145
MEUGA said Warburg
at least they don't pay out $30B+ per year in ioer income to the maggot bankers the way the fed does.
+1
here's more info if anyone is interested
40% Of The Fed's Interest On Excess Reserves Is Paid To Foreign Banks | Zero Hedge
In reply to at least they don't pay out … by buzzsaw99
+1 the whole thing is fucking disgusting and outrageous. that money doesn't even go to depositors, it is pure fucking grift.
In reply to +1 here's more info in… by DingleBarryObummer
Some days I feel like porky https://youtu.be/yKedQDSvfq8?t=21
In reply to +1 the whole thing is… by buzzsaw99
Is that really a Pledge ?
We Promise to keep giving free money away, well to our Banker Buddies !
In the future, we won't be worried about an announcement from the ECB because the euro will be gone.
Many of us see the introduction of a single "World Currency" as a major part of the economic endgame. This is something that will be forced on us as part of a "needed reset" to a global economy that has gone off track.
The new world order and globalization which has been pushed by many world leaders and the rich elite touting that "larger, more cooperative governments under one financial unit will benefit us all” plays into the world currency scenario. The article below delves into how this might unfold.
http://World Currency Will Be Part Of The Financial Endgame.html
Anyone looking forward to watching "Ridiculous Mario" drip drip drippin' presser?
None of the Central Banks- ECB (EU), BOJ (Japan) or FED (US) can stop QE or raise interest rates significantly. If they do, equity markets worldwide will crash. These markets have become addicted to ultra-cheap money for share buybacks, MA deals and keeping trendy real estate in Boston, NYC, SF and Seattle inflated.
US government deficits exceed $21 trillion and the Pentagon is faced with astronomically expensive strategic disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Trump is imposing $150 billion in tariffs on China and getting ready for new wars with Iran and DPRK. This is going to end very badly.
And end badly by design. None of this is by accident.
In reply to None of the Central Banks-… by Phillyguy
Maduro speaking: "Can Venezuela purchase some dodgy assets, to help its economy, since the west has been doing it post 2008 crash, now approaching almost fucking 10 years?"
Mario Draghi: "No you can't Venezuela, that's called socialism and the international money-changers market will react to the Bolivar accordingly.
The reality is, oil rich Venezuela printed less than $1 billion dollars and Washington literally opened up her rectum, spat in it and went to work. There are no fucking markets. FOREX is rigged to to the fucking gills and some more on top of that. If some shithole Dindu country did this level of money printing, you could add another 29 zero's beside that currency and everybody on ZH, would be in agreement laughing their man-boobs off.
We in the west print unprecedented levels of FIAT money and not only is there cognitive dissonance, but there is no fucking adverse market reaction to the currency, then we have the fucking audacity whether on the MSM, or ZH, to laugh at other countries and tell them how to run their eCONomy. I mean, WTF?
The Money markets are RIGGED RIGGED RIGGED! Price discovery? You've got to be fucking joking. What are these dumb foreign leaders fucking thinking? Dump the Euro and the dollar. Pull out of SWIFT and BIS. The global south are as dumb as a bag of rocks to stay in rigged this game. Bull-fucking-shit! I'm simply lost for words.
Draghi will try negative interest rates on the peasants err savers soon.Meaning the common folk not corporations or other banks.And the euro peasants will comply.Where's the Anti-Christ when you need him? 😐