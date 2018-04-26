ECB Keeps QE Pledge, Rates Unchanged

We said not to expect fireworks from the ECB, and at least when it comes to the press release, this has been the case, because moments ago the European Central Bank announced no changes to either any of its three rates, or the statement itself which was a repeat of last month.

The 3 key statements remain unchanged:

Main refinancing operations: 0.00%

Marginal lending facility: 0.25%

Deposit facility: -0.40%

Additionally, as disclosed last month, the ECB said that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of €30 billion, will run until the end of September 2018, "or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim." As for the reinvestment of principal payments from maturing securities, these will continue "for an extended period of time after the end of its net asset purchases, and in any case for as long as necessary"

Full statement below:

The announcement was so thoroughly priced in, the EURUSD didn't even blink on the release.

And now we look forward to the (hopefully) more interesting Mario Draghi presser in 45 minutes.