Ex-HSBC Currency Trader Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

Mark Johnson, the former global head of foreign exchange at HSBC, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in a US prison, becoming the first banker to be jailed in the DOJ-led global crackdown on front-running and collusion in the foreign exchange market.
His conviction comes after four of the world's largest banks paid more than $10 billion in fines as part of the "foreign exchange cartel" case. While most of the fines were adjudicated back in 2015, HSBC paid $100 million in January to resolve a DOJ probe into the rigging of currency rates.
While Johnson's legal team had been pushing for house arrest and community service in the UK, where Johnson owns a home in Hampshire, the judge ultimately handed down a two-year sentence, despite Johnson submitting almost 130 letters of support from his family, friends and colleagues who vouched for his good character. Johnson also pleaded that the separation made necessary by the trial had been "a hideous punishment" for Johnson's wife, Diane Minihane, and six children.
"My fear is that he comes to represent an industry that is vilified," said Minihane, who met Johnson when they worked together as senior foreign-exchange traders at Deutsche Bank AG in London. In a six-page letter, she describes parenting with an "innately decent and honest man," and cites examples of his kindness to coworkers and community members.
US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said he decided on two years because, while he felt a prison sentence would be "necessary", anything greater would be "punitive".
Johnson was also fined $300,000.
Recordings of conversations between Johnson and his co-workers that had been obtained by authorities purportedly revealed instances where Johnson appeared to front-run orders placed by the bank's clients. The charges were rooted in a deal involving Cairn Energy Plc, which had hired the bank to convert the proceeds from a sale of one of its subsidiaries into pounds. Late last year, Johnson was found guilty of nine counts of wire fraud for executing the $3.5 billion transaction in a way that maximized the bank's take.
Johnson and a co-conspirator, former HSBC Head of Currency Trading Stuart Scott, allegedly devised a scheme whereby the bank slowly added pounds to its balance sheet in the weeks before the transaction. Then, on the day the trade was executed, Scott and Johnson conspired to fill the order at the 3 pm London fix instead of the 4 pm London fix. There's typically less liquidity around the 3 pm fix, making it easier to move the price of the fix by pushing the exchange rate in the bank's favor by executing a string of transactions just before the fix closes.
When confronted by Cairn about the execution price, which was higher than what the bank had initially quoted Cairn, Scott told them that the change in price was due to an unforeseen order by a Russian Central Bank. Scott is currently still in the UK fighting extradition to the US.
When Johnson took the stand at his trial, he testified that his desk had executed the trade at a "fair" price for Cairn, and that HSBC was merely "pre-hedging" the trade (traders, after all, has a responsibility to insulate itself from losses should exchange rates move against it, turning the deal into a money-loser).
Prosecutors, meanwhile, accused Johnson of engaging in a tactic known as "ramping."
But the most damning evidence presented during the trial was undoubtedly the recordings of conversations taking place between Johnson and his colleagues while the trade was being executed. On the tapes, the jury heard Johnson discuss how high the exchange rate could rise before the client would "squeal". In another conversation, Johnson can be heard telling Scott, "I think we got away with it."
Those words will likely haunt Johnson for the rest of his natural life.
As one former FX trader who spoke with BBG put it:
Daniel Mantini, a former currency trader at Salomon Smith Barney and Bear Stearns who left the industry in 2012, said sending Johnson to prison would be a "travesty of justice."
"If they were going to arrest every foreign-exchange dealer for front-running big orders and/or talking smack over the phone there would be many thousands in jail," Mantini said. "This guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
And now he's going to spend the next two years in a US prison.
Under Obama, how many bankers went to an AMERICAN prison again?
Jus checkin ;-)
zero point zero
In reply to Under Obama, how many… by nmewn
I guess somebody forgot to pay the Clintons their Protection Money this month.
An example must be made.
In reply to zero point zero by holdbuysell
Madoff and Stanford only went cuz they stole from the 1%
In reply to I guess somebody forgot to… by The First Rule
It's supposed to be punitive, bankster bitch Nick.
In reply to Under Obama, how many… by nmewn
1... Fabrice, if I recall
In reply to Under Obama, how many… by nmewn
"If they were going to arrest every foreign-exchange dealer for front-running big orders and/or talking smack over the phone there would be many thousands in jail..."
Well, then much to do. Let's get started. Chop-Chop.
2 YEARS??? How may families'lives have been destroyed by this person. One life sentence per life destroyed. When you rob a bank nothing less than 10 years. Disappointing! How about a meagre 100 life sentences for a starter?
Slap on his fag wrist.
In reply to 2 YEARS??? How may families… by ddiduck
One of the most fascinating things I've observed on my time on dis errrf is how much progs lie while aligning themselves with the Sheriff of Nottingham instead of of with Robin Hood while claiming to be for "the little guy".
Its a riddle, wrapped in an enigma, shrouded in mystery.
Or sumpin ;-)
In reply to 2 YEARS??? How may families… by ddiduck
Is this the start of something beautiful? Blankturd and JamieTURD belong in the punch bowl of banking.
Robbing a bank is revenge & Justice.
Banksters have destroyed the lives of millions of hard working people.
In reply to 2 YEARS??? How may families… by ddiduck
When you consider a lifetime for an average person making $50K a year is now $2million dollars, used to be $200K not long ago, for every $2million stolen a family has been robbed of their existence, or a family isn't going to be created.
$500k stolen means a life, hanging this guy though won't change much, now CEOs of these banks, that would change things real quick.
In reply to Robbing a bank is revenge &… by 1981XLS
crime pays. ask hitlary.
The only reason a custodial sentence was involved. Pressure from us, apparently more pressure needs to be applied. By the criminals own confession, thousands more need to be investigated and prosecuted with the possibility of custodial sentences.
So where was the search warrant to properly investigate this individual, did they raid they house, search computers and safes, bank deposit boxes, how many other crimes has this individual committed.
That's Mueller's former bank. He presided over a massive drug running operation.
Obviously, "a Russian Central Bank" hacked into HSBC and ruined Johnson's career. Wow. Who could have seen that coming?
so he made millions doing whatever they say he did wrong. i don't see the need for sympathy.
You know it's not a good sign when a rich guy accused of a crime has a different last name from his wife.
Lol@Writing letters to the judge about how awesome Mark was as a father and husband, yet never taking his last name.
In reply to so he made millions doing… by besnook
Jail is too good for those that should be placed at the bottom of a shallow unmarked graves ...
Good start. A little light on the sentencing, but any banker behind bars is a cause celebre´
My French is a little broken, probably from watching Roger Goodell being booed every time he announces another NFL draft pick. It's really bad TV. I'm watching it because I hate myself.
So fuck me, but at least I'm not a banker, nor am I in jail.
""If they were going to arrest every foreign-exchange dealer for front-running big orders and/or talking smack over the phone there would be many thousands in jail," Mantini said. "This guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time.""
Well, sounds like there will be lots of prisoners filling up private prisons.
It's called racketeering you fucking scumbag!
"If they were going to arrest every foreign-exchange dealer for front-running big orders and/or talking smack over the phone there would be many thousands in jail," Mantini said. "This guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
You worthless order pushers, give decent traders a bad name.