Federal Judge Tosses "Taint Team" For Trump Lawyer Raid, Instead "Special Master" To Handle Seized Documents

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:23

Prosecutors seeking to pore over documents seized from President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, won't be able to use a "taint team" - a group of lawyers also known as a "privilege team," whose job it is to review materials and remove anything covered by attorney-client privilege.

Instead, a federal judge ruled on Thursday that court-appointed independent "special master," former federal judge Barbara Jones, should be the first person to examine the documents seized in the April 9 raid of Cohen's office, hotel and residence. 

The prosecutors initially said the documents should be reviewed by a "taint team" of lawyers within their own office, who would be walled off from the main prosecution team. Cohen argued that his lawyers should get a first look. -Straits Times

Both sides said they are amenable to a special master as an alternative to the taint team.

"The letters I received from counsel for Mr Cohen and the intervenors has convinced me that this process can go quickly with the special master, assuming everyone works as hard as you have represented you will work," said US District Judge Kimba Wood.

Jones, 71, started her career in 1973 as a DOJ special attorney in the Organized Crime & Racketeering Criminal division, after which she served as an Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Jones was appointed as a Judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, on the recommendation of Democratic Senator Patrick Moynihan (D. 2003) - whose Senate seat Hillary Clinton filled in 2001. 

She is currently a partner Houston-based international law firm, Bracewell LLP.  at teaches trial advocacy at the Practicing Law Institute (PLI) in New York since 2009. 

During her 16-year term in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Jones presided over a diverse range of cases, including accounting and securities fraud, antitrust, fraud and corruption involving city contracts and federal loan programs, labor racketeering and terrorism. In May 2010, Judge Jones was appointed by the Chief Justice of the United States to serve on the seven-member Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation; she served on the panel until October 2012.

Prior to her U.S. District Judge nomination in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, she served as Chief Assistant to Robert M. Morgenthau, then-District Attorney of New York County. Previously, she was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where she served as the chief of the Organized Crime Strike Force Unit. Judge Jones has served as an adjunct assistant professor at Fordham Law School and New York University School of Law. Judge Jones also chaired the Response Systems to Adult Sexual Assault Crimes Panel, created by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2013, aimed at assessing the investigation, prosecution, and adjudication of sexual assaults in the military. The panel issued a report to Congress in June 2014 with 132 recommendations to the Department of Defense. -Bracewell LLP

Federal prosecutors say they have been investigating Cohen for months, mostly over his business dealings with various clients, including President Trump. Trump, meanwhile, said in a Thursday interview with Fox News that Cohen only handled "a tiny, tiny fraction" of his overall legal work.

The Cohen probe "doesn't have to do with me," Trump said."They're looking at something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business."

Trump did, however, acknowledge that Cohen had represented him in "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," in reference to adult film star Stephanie Clifford. 

Prosecutors are investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud, possible campaign law violations in connection with a payment to Daniels, and perhaps other matters related to Trump's presidential campaign, a person familiar with the probe has said.

The investigation stemmed in part from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, something that Trump has repeatedly denied. -Straits Times

Cohen admitted paying Daniels $130,000 prior to the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an alleged sexual relationship she had with Trump. Cohen says the payment was legal, while Daniels is currently suing to end her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on the grounds that it's invalid due to the use of pseudonyms. 

Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen also arranged a $1.6 million payoff to a former Playboy model in late 2017 who says she was impregnated by a top Republican fundraiser, "according to people familiar with the matter" (96 hours after the raid).

Michael Cohen, whose office, home and hotel room were raided by federal agents this week, arranged the payments to the woman on behalf of Elliott Broidy, a deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee with ties to Mr. Trump, the people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Broidy, a Los Angeles-based venture capitalist, works on the Republican committee with Mr. Cohen, who is also a national deputy finance chairman.

The deal, which hasn’t previously been reported, prohibits the Los Angeles woman from disclosing her alleged relationship with Mr. Broidy in exchange for $1.6 million to be paid to her over two years in quarterly installments, these people said. The first payment was due Dec. 1, according to one of the people.-WSJ

Now that all the embarrassing stuff has been leaked from the Cohen raid, "special master" Barbara Jones can impartially examine the remainder. 

Tags
Law Crime
Politics
Legal Services
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
macholatte The First Rule Thu, 04/26/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

 

 Jones was appointed as a Judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, on the recommendation of Democratic Senator Patrick Moynihan (D. 2003) - whose Senate seat Hillary Clinton filled in 2001.

Another Clinton-Soros whore.
I am Jack’s complete lack of surprise.

Corruption!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
– Judge Kimba Wood

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
King of Ruperts Land Labworks Thu, 04/26/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

There is a growing number of Americans that want trump to lead a bloody civil war against the corrupt wickedness. Whatever they have won't do them any good and I believe its nil zilch or they would have come out with it already. Its been years they have had to come up with dirt. What do they have? He might have porked a porn star? That makes him more popular. Pork'n porn stars is what real men aspire to (secretly in their fantasies) So if Trump personal starts shooting people in the head. I am all for it. I don't think I am alone. He has an entire army to shoot the people he says are the enemy. Unlike previous administrations I trust him to pick the right enemies, foreign or domestic. Also he calls out all the dumb ass crap that the powers that be and their MSM vanity blogs try to slough on the American people.

Trump will only get more popular and the "false culture" will only be seen as more fake from here on out. Switch sides buddy because you are on the loosing team.

America is get'n great again so get out the way Bitch!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 15
Deep Snorkeler Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

El Presidente

 

Can you name a president who's four feet wide,

Smells like a steak and golfs seventy-five ..

 

Well, he's got wire hair and a Twitter frown,

Blazing orange skin and a face like a clown!

 

Yee-Haw, he's gonna build a wall on the American side,

Sixty feet worth of Caucasian pride!

 

Top of the line in billionaire sports ..

Unexplained girls are a matter for the courts!

 

Tax cuts for the rich, corporations bathe in cream,

He's a worker smashing, Syria smacking, presidential machine!

 

-Simpsons Canyonero

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

the american judicial system is more corrupt than the nigerian out of all places.

the most sacred in all legal documents is the confidentiality between a lawyer and his client .

now a woman judge appointed another woman judge to oversee confidential documents between a lawyer and his multiple clients because another woman judge ordered seized.

if that is not a plot against trump I would cut my dick off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BrigstockBoy Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

Trump is deluded if he thinks the Cohen raid wasn't about him. Of course it's about him. He either plays ball or he'll be discredited, impeached, saddled with a market collapse or all of the above. His ego precludes him from seeing his legacy go down in flames.

Don't forget that his inauguration was the most attended event in history. According to the 'alternative facts.'

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Yars Revenge Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

How the fuck can a judge that was appointed by Bill Clinton expect to be impartial?

Trump may have to declare martial law. This may be the only recourse.

 