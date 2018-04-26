Ford Will Stop Selling Nearly All North American Cars; Refocus Only On Trucks And SUVs

As Ford pushes ahead to achieve its profitability target of 8% by 2020, a level that would once again place it ahead of Chrysler-Fiat in the Detroit automaker profitability depth league tables...
... the company announced Thursday that it's shuttering the last of its US sedan brands as it shifts its focus to international markets, trucks and SUVs. It is a drastic move, as the company will be phasing out sedan models that have a long history with the company, including models like the recently revamped Ford Taurus.
The closures are expected to save Ford $25.5 billion by 2022, Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told reporters on Wednesday during the company's first-quarter earnings call. When the company is finished with the cutbacks, the only non-SUV, non-truck cars Ford will sell in North America will be the Mustang and the as-yet-unannounced Focus Active, according to TechCrunch, which pointed out that the closures were "a long time coming."
Currently, Ford sells six sedans and coupes in North America: the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max, Mustang and Taurus. This lineup hits multiple segments, from the compact Fiesta to the mid-size Focus, C-Max and Fusion to the full-size Taurus. The Mustang stands alone as the lone coupe.
It’s likely Lincoln’s sedans will also disappear, though this was not explicitly stated in today’s press release. Lincoln currently sells the mid-size MKZ and full-size Continental — both share platforms with Ford counterparts. If Ford is phasing out development of sedan platforms, Lincoln will likely suffer, too.
This reduction in traditional cars was a long time coming. North America consumers have increasingly turned to crossovers, trucks and SUVs over sedans and small cars. A trip to any parking lot will likely produce more evidence to this movement. There are several factors involved, from more fuel-efficient and better-equipped trucks and SUVs to improved safety ratings and ride qualities of these vehicles.
The company also reaffirmed that it will soon install hybrid-electric powertrains on its F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and the upcoming Bronco.
The turnaround comes as domestic sedans have led the dropoff in new car sales that has continued this year; the company will now focus exclusively on higher margin models, as Bloomberg writes:
“We’re going to feed the healthy part of our business and deal decisively with areas that destroy value,” Hackett said on an earnings call Wednesday. “We aren’t just exploring partnerships; we’ve now done them. We aren’t just talking about ideas; we’ve made decisions.”
Ford finds itself on a road similar to the route Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV followed to pass Ford in North American profitability. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne now wants to eclipse General Motors Co. before his retirement in 2019.
For Ford, these higher margin vehicles mean not only canning its previous sedan efforts, but also failing to invest in new sedans for the North American market in the future. A similar fate looks like it could be on the way for Lincoln, as well:
Ford said it won’t invest in new generations of sedans for the North American market, eventually reducing its car lineup to the Mustang and an all-new Focus Active crossover coming next year. By 2020, almost 90 percent of its portfolio in the region will be pickups, SUVs and commercial vehicles.
That means the end of the road for slow-selling sedans such as the Taurus, Fusion and Fiesta in the U.S. The automaker conspicuously left the Lincoln Continental and MKZ sedans off its hit list, but since those models share mechanical foundations with Ford siblings, their futures also are in doubt.
“For Ford, doubling down on trucks and SUVs could be just what the brand needs,” Jessica Caldwell, an analyst for Edmunds.com, said in an email. “But this move isn’t without risk: Ford is willingly alienating its car owners and conceding market share.”
New CEO Jim Hackett is pressing ahead with these changes as Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne's success at turnaround the company's moribund profitability has him now gunning to surpass General Motors in profitability by the time he retires in 2019. By 2020, almost 90% of Ford's North American portfolio will consist of pickups, SUVs and commercial vehicles.
Of course, the changes will likely take a few years to produce results.
Ford’s profit margin should "bottom out" this year, Hackett said on the call. The Asia Pacific region will probably lose money in the second quarter before returning to profit in the back half of the year. The company also is reviewing its strategic plans for South America.
"Everything will be on the table" to fix Ford, Shanks told reporters at the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. "We can make different investments, we can partner, we can exit products, markets -- and we will do that."
One factor that had been contributing to investor pessimism has been commodity costs, which Ford expects will be a $1.5 billion headwind this year. About $500 million of that came in the first quarter, Shanks said. The automaker began the year flagging to investors that pricier raw materials including steel and aluminum would contribute to profit declining in 2018.
Ford's first quarter adjusted earnings rose to 43 cents a share, topping analysts' average estimate of 41 cents. Ford’s automotive revenue increased to $39 billion, higher than the average projection for $37.2 billion from a Bloomberg survey.
And while Shanks, the chief financial officer, warned that certain markets, like the company's Asia business - where it was slow to break into the Chinese market - could see profitability bottom out during the second quarter, it's expected to rebound during the second half of the year. For now analysts are optimistic, althought they expect it will take a few years for the turnaround at Ford to bear results.
"For Ford, doubling down on trucks and SUVs could be just what the brand needs," Jessica Caldwell, an analyst for Edmunds.com, said in an email. "But this move isn’t without risk: Ford is willingly alienating its car owners and conceding market share."
...
"It’s not that the market has permanently given up on good news ever happening at Ford,” said David Whiston, an analyst with Morningstar Inc. who recently lowered his rating on the stock to the equivalent of a hold. “But most people aren’t expecting it until late 2019 or 2020 and that brings up the wild card of, ‘Will we be in a recession by then?’"
Still, even once Ford fixes its problems in the North American market, it still needs to play catch up in China if it ever hopes to outmaneuver its Big Three rivals.
Comments
I believe I have just passed through a black hole.
#1 Resale value of the discontinued Models just went into the toilet.
#2 Hopefully there are enough idiots to keep buying the remaining discontinued models.
#3 Hitching your wagon to $50k, $60k, $70k+ vehicles (that depend on low interest financing) in a bubble economy with rising interest rates is SUICIDAL!
YIKES! Probably would be less risky to just take the money to Vegas and bet on Red or Black.
PS. No Electric or Hybrid vehicles? I hope Ford has tenured "systemically important" status; they're going to need it...
PSS. Look at Ford's sales number for the F-Series; follows the bubble economy perfectly:
Expanding bubble = Expanding sales and vice-versa.
While Focus sales pick up after the bubble pops...looks like Ford is betting on a permanently expanding bubble!
http://carsalesbase.com/us-car-sales-data/ford/ford-f-series/
Edit:
I wonder if Ford is "closing" these car lines in order to ditch the veteran/well-paid union workforce?
My 2023 prediction: Ford CEO..."We made a mistake! We need small cars! Now hiring 5000 people! Starting wage is $10/hr."...I would not bet against that reality.
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
Good riddance to bad rubbish. The Taurus should have been discontinued in 1990.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Sell, Sell, Sell! dump Ford. Progs are not nearly finished with social engineering. McConnell, McCain, Lindsey, Crocker, Beaner the smoker... crazy bastards want to tell us how to behave
In reply to Good riddance to bad rubbish… by tmosley
Sadly, making great cars and making a profit are mutually exclusive. Ford has made their choice.
In reply to Sell, Sell, Sell! dump Ford… by TeethVillage88s
"The closures are expected to save Ford $25.5 billion by 2022..."
Why not stop making cars completely and save even more?!
In reply to Sadly, making great cars and… by asteroids
Wow, no Mustang?
Can't help but think how cool the Model T was. Customizable. Modular. Inexpensive. reliable.
In reply to The closures are expected to… by Klassenfeind
The Mustang is spared, as it sells pretty well. Killing off the Mustang would be a Mitsubishi Motors kinda of fuck-up on the level of ax'ing the Evo.
They still haven't recovered almost a decade on.
In reply to Wow, no Mustang? Can't help… by ParkAveFlasher
Wow. In the top article Blain says the millennials are not purchasing cars aand homes because they are broke and relegated to indentured debt servitude. Ford wants to eliminate the cars they would be most likely to be able to afford. good luck with fighting those demographics, Ford.
"Wow, no Mustang? "
They're keeping the Mustang.
In reply to Wow, no Mustang? Can't help… by ParkAveFlasher
Without the Mustang the Ford race fans would have nothing to root for beyond the NASCAR truck series, and few care about that. Imagine NASCAR without Ford. The GM/Chevy entries already switched to the Camaro body style for the major series, dropping the sedan-named versions. Last time I went to a Ford dealer and asked for a 2-door Fusion I just got a blank stare anyway.
At this point, if I were willing to spend $40-50K on a Ford I'd go get an old Galaxy or Crown Vic and add a crate engine. At least I'd have a decent amount of interior room and trunk space.
The American auto industry's decline has mirrored its social/cultural decline. We're about to go down the drain entirely.
In reply to Wow. In the top article… by RU4Au
Ford is doing this just in time! Oil goes back to over 75 a barrel as the plebes try to sell their gas guzzlers and go back to small sedans.
In reply to Wow. In the top article… by RU4Au
But they have a college degrees in Social ____ fill in the blanks. Ross needs more weekend swing shift workers.
In reply to Wow. In the top article… by RU4Au
No hope now for a reintroduction of the Pinto, Mavrick or LTD.
In reply to Sell, Sell, Sell! dump Ford… by TeethVillage88s
Hey I love the pinto. I used to own an orange wagon. They are like a workhorse. I get excellent mileage, simple to drive and never break down. If they bring it back the way it was I would buy 2.
In reply to No hope now for a… by FEDbuster
If the new Bronco was like a Jeep Wrangler with a removable hard top, I would have to take a look at it. Always liked those early Broncos.
In reply to Hey I love the pinto. I used… by Angry Panda
I hate to tell you this, but, between 1992 and 1996 the Taurus was the best-selling car in the US. Perhaps you might do a little research.
In reply to Good riddance to bad rubbish… by tmosley
Times change,,,,,get with the program. Trump won.
In reply to I hate to tell you this, but… by DavidFL
"I hate to tell you this, but, between 1992 and 1996 the Taurus was the best-selling car in the US."
Best selling doesn't automatically make it a good car.
In reply to Times change,,,,,get with… by ZENDOG
I drove a 2010 Lincoln MKS for several years. Same chassis as the Taurus. It was a kick ass vehicle. The new Taurus is legit
In reply to "I hate to tell you this,… by Klassenfeind
that's when ford was practically giving them away, espcially to rental agencies, in order to snatch the #1 ranking from Camry or Accord.
In reply to I hate to tell you this, but… by DavidFL
I think someone in Ford's headquarter thinks everyone can afford $50,000 and up trucks and SUVs.
In reply to . by FireBrander
The last time a FED bubble popped, used car lots were stuffed with $50k+ vehicles; Brother-in-law absolutely stole a giant SUV as the dealer was glad just to get rid of it.
WHEN 2008/09 happens again, Ford is royally forked.
In reply to I think someone in Ford's… by Angry Panda
No diversification in the models will make a rough patch even rougher.
In reply to The last time a FED bubble… by FireBrander
Panda... You need to look at Ford's current SUV lineup. They won't all be premium truck based SUVs and pickups. Ford already sells 4 SUVs that start at or below $30K the lowest bases at $20K. Even the Explorer bases @ $32K. Not to mention Ford sells boatloads of F-150s priced in the mid to upper 30s.
People just have to have the self control to avoid the $5k tech packages and monster motors.
In reply to No diversification in the… by DownWithYogaPants
If you was on that GOOD welfare, it wouldn't be no problem !!!!!!!! And I aint talkin about that faggot endgame napoleon retarded rantings !!!!!!!!!!!!! The greatest welfare checks ever handed out to individuals .................VA "disability" !!!!!! the real helicopter money, only you can't get it unless ya in da pocket of uncle sam !!!! No helicopter money for the likes of regular folks, or inner city Bone Thuggs !!!!!!!! Only those willing do do da dirty work !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to I think someone in Ford's… by Angry Panda
Ya, one small nuke and gas goes to $10.00
Then you'll be happy.
In reply to . by FireBrander
But what about the union membership?
In reply to Ya, one small nuke and gas… by ZENDOG
Re: Roulette...Wesley Snipes says always bet on black.
In reply to . by FireBrander
WTF is a C-Max?
Can't even come up with a name that connects with something - Thunderbird, Grand Torino, Mustang or even the Falcon - give the owner something -
I just bought a THUNDERBIRD!
Man my GRAND TORINO really gets off the line!
But C-Max?
I just took my C-Max to Target to pick up some feminine hygiene products.
In reply to . by FireBrander
cunt-max
In reply to WTF is a C-Max? Can't even… by all-priced-in
Its an acknowledgement that their quality, and design cant compete with the Japs.... Sad day....
Of course production costs (unions) have alot to do with this....
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
KIA makes nice little SUVs and it's cheaper too.
In reply to Its an acknowledgement that… by gatorengineer
Additionally, the car culture is being phased out. More people are being shepherded into urban areas and use mass transit. Families are smaller. A lot of kids are less interested in driving, too.
In reply to Its an acknowledgement that… by gatorengineer
Millennial vagina men dont even know how to drive
In reply to Additionally, the car… by ThisIsMadness
A man who can't drive a stick shift should be forced to sit when he pees.
In reply to Millennial vagina men dont… by Disgruntled Goat
the moter makes noises with a stik shift
scary
In reply to A man who can't drive a… by My crotch itches
Keep believing that myth on urban areas and mass transit.
In Atlanta, less than 1 in 25 use mass transit daily.
In reply to Additionally, the car… by ThisIsMadness
And they are all Black.......
In reply to Keep believing that myth on… by ejmoosa
ZENDOG,
MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) really stands for:
"Moving Africans Rapidly Through Atlanta".
I learned that one around 1980 or so.
In reply to And they are all Black....... by ZENDOG
Signed in just to up vote you . Made me laugh
In reply to ZENDOG, MARTA (Metropolitan… by Tennessee Patriot
Living in VT, the land of pickup trucks, it's hard not to notice that probably 75% of them are Toyota variations. Very telling
In reply to Its an acknowledgement that… by gatorengineer
Indeed. Makes me wonder what life is going to look like now that we're looking at the other side.
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha .... stupid fuckers .... stupid dumb posing motherfuckers
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
how many blcak holes you passed through today alone??
I saw you on the unemployment board.
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
So wait? Ford is going to stop making most of its cars?? In favor of $50k SUVs and trucks? This doesn't seem like a sound business model but what do I know.
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
LMAO! Wait until gas goes up to $4 a gallon and watch the sales of SUV and trucks fall. Foreign car makers will pick up the void and Ford will play catch up years later. Stupid axxholes never learn.
I'll never step inside a Ford dealership ever again after one screw my brother on his car purchase and treated him like shit when he tries to make them own up to the lemon they sold him. FK YOU FORD!
this is the most idiot business plan i have ever encountered, ford will go bankrupt. gasoline is gonna go a lot higher than $4, and soon. the oil price war vs russia has failed, and the natural price for oil is way way higher.
In reply to LMAO! Wait until gas goes up… by Angry Panda
Oil outlook is bleak; there is a glut...prices artificially high.
Advances in Bio-Diesel are simply incredible; the research work, and results, using vertically grown (instant 30% reduction in cost), non tank, algae are going to kill oil; and possibly electric cars too.
$4+ gasoline will bring Algae Bio-Diesel to market that much faster.
In reply to this is the most idiot… by magnetosphere
Wow. Someone who knows what he is talking about and makes sense on a ZH thread. Getting to be a rarity these days.
How exposed is Ford to leases of the discontinued models? As those models fall in value, how much of a loss on those leases will Ford have to eat? I wonder how that compares to the expected savings.
In reply to Oil outlook is bleak; there… by FireBrander
Doesn't Ford have to position itself in Electric Cars and wouldn't they be light weight sedans or compacts, sub-compacts.
- The lines can be Idle, but Ford can switch them to Progressive Era Electric as Required, right?
In reply to Wow. Someone who knows what… by CNONC