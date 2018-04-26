Foreign Buyers Return As Treasury Sells 7Y Paper At Highest Yield Since April 2010

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 13:15

After a poor 2Y and an average 5Y auction earlier this week, the Treasury concluded this week's issuance with a strong sale of $29BN in 7Y paper.

The auction priced at 2.952%, 23bps above the March stop of 2.72%, but stopping through the When Issued 2.958% by 0.6bps. Why the strong demand? Perhaps because this was the highest yield for 7Y paper since April 2010, when it yielded 2.82%.

The internals were solid too, with the Bid to Cover jumping to 2.560 from 2.34 in March, and above the 2.48 6 month average. Most important, however, was the return of Indirects bidders, i.e. foreign buyers, who took down 65.8% of thje auction, the highest since January and sharply higher than the 55.9% in March; and with the Direct award in line at 12.7%, just below the auction average of 13.0%, it meant Dealers would be holding on to 21.6% of the paper.

Overall, an impressively strong auction, which the bond market desperately needed at a time when there are growing questions whether the bond bull market has finally ended after nearly 4 decades.

 

lester1 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

What a bunch of foreign idiots. 7 years is a long time. We most certainly will have a another debt/ crisis by then and these foreign buyers will lose money.  

Jack Oliver Thu, 04/26/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

Belgium buying up big again?? 

China - Russia and Iran are openly showing their disdain for the $US ! 

The western financial system is irretrievably FUCKING broken ! 

Who the FUCK would buy US debt ?? 

 

dirty fingernails Thu, 04/26/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

+$96B in debt this week. $32B 2yr, $29B 5 yr, $35B 7yr. How about some 10 yr or 30 yr for a couple hundred billion more. Mattis just announced that we are increasing our role is Syria.

Los Llanos Thu, 04/26/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

Clear, all the new issues can not possibly all be bought in the US, consequently foreign buyer will have to convert their respective currencies to $ and the dollar should go up

Wild Bill Steamcock Thu, 04/26/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

Ooooohhhhh yeaaaahhhh... dropping fucking loads on this mega chart porn....yeahhhh..!!!! Wooooo!!! Balls emptied on that 7 year history of the treasure doosie cluster-fuck of a pseudo-scientific graph.  It's all fuckin' make believe baby