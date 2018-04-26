Foreign Buyers Return As Treasury Sells 7Y Paper At Highest Yield Since April 2010

After a poor 2Y and an average 5Y auction earlier this week, the Treasury concluded this week's issuance with a strong sale of $29BN in 7Y paper.
The auction priced at 2.952%, 23bps above the March stop of 2.72%, but stopping through the When Issued 2.958% by 0.6bps. Why the strong demand? Perhaps because this was the highest yield for 7Y paper since April 2010, when it yielded 2.82%.
The internals were solid too, with the Bid to Cover jumping to 2.560 from 2.34 in March, and above the 2.48 6 month average. Most important, however, was the return of Indirects bidders, i.e. foreign buyers, who took down 65.8% of thje auction, the highest since January and sharply higher than the 55.9% in March; and with the Direct award in line at 12.7%, just below the auction average of 13.0%, it meant Dealers would be holding on to 21.6% of the paper.
Overall, an impressively strong auction, which the bond market desperately needed at a time when there are growing questions whether the bond bull market has finally ended after nearly 4 decades.
Comments
What a bunch of foreign idiots. 7 years is a long time. We most certainly will have a another debt/ crisis by then and these foreign buyers will lose money.
It's only paper.
In reply to What a bunch of foreign… by lester1
buying paper with paper? is that what your saying, mr. gov.
In reply to It's only paper. by Government nee…
"Foreign Buyers"?...BULLSHIT!...Try The Exchange Stabilization Fund
In reply to What a bunch of foreign… by lester1
Belgium buying up big again??
China - Russia and Iran are openly showing their disdain for the $US !
The western financial system is irretrievably FUCKING broken !
Who the FUCK would buy US debt ??
Who? Insurance companies, banks, hedgers. etc
In reply to Belgium buying up big again?… by Jack Oliver
+$96B in debt this week. $32B 2yr, $29B 5 yr, $35B 7yr. How about some 10 yr or 30 yr for a couple hundred billion more. Mattis just announced that we are increasing our role is Syria.
Clear, all the new issues can not possibly all be bought in the US, consequently foreign buyer will have to convert their respective currencies to $ and the dollar should go up
Ooooohhhhh yeaaaahhhh... dropping fucking loads on this mega chart porn....yeahhhh..!!!! Wooooo!!! Balls emptied on that 7 year history of the treasure doosie cluster-fuck of a pseudo-scientific graph. It's all fuckin' make believe baby