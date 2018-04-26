Gartman Shorts The Nasdaq

With Dennis Gartman refusing to commit to either the bullish or bearish case in recent days, algos have meandered listlessly, without direction, and so has the broader market. That is about to change because in his latest note, Gartman has a present to all those who delight in either trading alongside the "world-renowned commodity guru"... or against him:
But first, here are Gartman's comments on Facebook's blowout earnings:
Much shall today depend upon how the market responds to the strangely bullish earnings and sales figures reported last night by Facebook, from which we are to believe that the company’s problems with the exposure of personal data has had little if any effect. This is nonsense! Facebook users everywhere are using their “accounts” less frequently and advertising efforts are becoming fraught with problems. You know this; we know this; everyone knows this, but yet the figures released by the company tell us otherwise.
At any rate, FB’s shares rose sharply after the announcement, carrying the NASDAQ futures sharply higher with them. At this point, as we write, the NASDAQ futures are trading 28 “handles” higher, or a bit less than ½% higher and are running into resistance. However, they are doing so on truly negligible volume, continuing the process of volumes rising as prices fall and volumes falling as prices rise.
This is not how bull markets trade; it is, however, how bear markets do. Our strong propensity then is to be a seller into strength and especially so as the CNN Fear & Greed Index has risen over the course of the past two or three weeks from single digit “Fear” levels to the high 30’s-low 40’s, or back to “neutrality.” In bear markets, usually the best that markets can do is make their way from egregiously over-sold levels to neutrality. Rarely can they make their way toward truly over-bought circumstance.
Which brings us to Gartman's New Reco:
NEW RECOMMENDATION: We’ve been abundantly bearish of equities for the past several weeks, but we’ve failed to put that bearishness to test “officially” in a recommendation and so we shall do so this morning, wading in to sell the NASDAQ futures anywhere above $6560 as it trades $6564 as we write and finish TGL. We’ll risk 1.5% on the trade and we look for $6000 to be taken out to the downside sooner rather than later. Indeed, should 6400 be taken out today we’ll add to the position immediately
While there is a distinct chance that Garty may be correct, his last trade recommendation fiasco, in which his short oil trade was stopped out in less than 24 hours, suggests that he isn't, and instead the free money is to the upside.
Comments
Oh thank god.
I just did the opposite at open.
So there are still some human suckers left in this "market".
Shit. 50 day MA here we come.
is it just me, or is Gartman always short?
Yes, he's short all right. Short on brain cells.
Dennis. If you're reading. Go long tesla please, and don't forget to announce it to the whole world.
Psssst- hey Dennis- you do realize that it's not 6000 DOLLARS, right? That's an INDEX, bud- real market guys don't call it "Dow $25,000"........
FB earnings are the most gamed bullshit ever.....no way in hell any of their numbers are remotely accurate.
You know what this means. Gartman is Golden.
Buy the fucking dip....again.
Will they let people buy and sell Google and Amazon today?
Yippee!
Def.
Time to go long!!
Shit, I just put into SQQQ 5 minutes ago at $17.92.... Im fucked.... Sometimes he is right for a day so maybe there is hope... I play for a 2 percent gain...
Other than for entertainment purposes, why the constant articles about Gartman's "positioning?"
I don't think Gartman has any positions. He probably has everything in CDs. His "positions" are just on paper, for his newsletter.
Anyone who trades "positions" as often as he supposedly does, would burn through their money quickly.
denny doesn't even know what a handle is.
D@mn you, Gartman! lol
And why do his photos on ZH always look like he's in the middle of taking a dump on set?
because he actually is shitting his pants
So the pastor is right, the elites will run up the stock market.
Risk On!
Jeepers, i need to adjust my limits higher this is going <WAY> up.
This guys the gold seal of contrarian indicators. The Inverse Gartman should be seeing some Zerohedge Millionaire's shortly..
I'm short tesla and FB ... I Feel shaky now
Hmmmm
Has he been right yet? Exactly
Gartman must be a paid advertiser to be able to have his articles posted on her every other day.
Darn. Looks like AMZN will really pop tonight with earnings (in spite of this all being in the price from that shareholder letter a week or so ago).
goin' long gavna, innit
The assumption is that Gartman has a huge load of followers. My guess is that he does not. Buying just because he said to short the Nasdaq could very well prove WRONG.
Well if you bought it when he said sell...you are looking like a champ.
He has followers because his track record is consistently wrong. In my opinion that is as good as someone who is consistently right.
He is one of the best contrarian indicators there is. It is difficult to be consistently wrong.
But ole Denny Gartman's track record of being on the wrong side is public knowledge.
Now I know why the market is rallying....thanks "Wrong Way" Denny!
It just ripped higher. The Gartman bounce indeed.
"Happy Days are Here Again,
the skies are blue and clear again,
let us buy the S&P again,
happy days are here again."
Kudos ! to Fartman..atleast he put his neck out at the "CHOPPING BLOCK"...and everytime he gets chopped....
He might be right this time.
Long the Daq Bitchezzzzz!
Algos have been programmed to simply BUY whenever Gartman sells?
Bigger than Gartman is the BOND market. Specifically the 30year. If it breaks 142.04 on a close on Monday, it will be bearish for equities. So this rally in equities may just be to screw the late shorts like Gartman.