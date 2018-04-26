How NBC's $69 Million Bet On Megyn Kelly Completely Backfired

Once upon a time NBC snatched Megyn Kelly from her 12-year role at Fox News, agreed to pay her $69 million over there years, and then set her loose to do her "thing" on a now-canceled Sunday night show meant to compete with 60 Minutes, along with the 9 a.m. hour of the network's iconic morning show - rebranding it "Megyn Kelly Today."
This was pretty much the result; an awkward dance around the corpse of Kelly's once-legitimate career, and the terrible ratings that accompany a radioactive personality:
Before Trump, Megyn Kelly was set to become the Walter Cronkite of our time. Now she's a dancing hooker. pic.twitter.com/Ym3GD6NWxx— ALEX FOR 🇺🇸 KANYE 2024 (@alexwitoslawski) October 20, 2017
As it turns out, fewer viewers continue to watch the Today show once Kelly's segment begins.
Breaking down overall viewership between pre-Kelly Today and, today's Today, we see an 18% dropoff overall, with women in the 25-54 age demographic feeling particularly sour on Kelly.
Kelly's first gig with NBC was a poorly received "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin - attracting only six million viewers, around half of the show's usual audience.
Weeks later, only 3.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Kelly try and skewer Infowars boss Alex Jones in the same time slow, only to come in behind a 60 Minutes rerun and America's Funniest Home Videos. Ouch!
Kelly's Sunday night debacle was pulled before it finished its scheduled run of episodes, with the network saying that she will host "occasional prime-time specials as her schedule permits," according to the WSJ.
“I don’t think I fully appreciated how much work the morning show was going to be and how many hours it was going to require of me,” Ms. Kelly said, adding that she thought occasional shows outside of Today would be a “good compromise.”
Kelly orphaned herself during the 2016 election - while her conservative views on the "war on Christmas," Black Lives Matter and Gay Rights ingratiated her with the right, Kelly's anti-Trump rhetoric turned off Fox viewers. As a result, nobody really likes her. - especially the 25-54 female demographic.
She won some fans outside of the channel’s conservative base when she challenged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump over his statements about women during a live debate. But she has struggled to parlay that attention into a compelling TV personality who resonates with daytime viewers, bouncing between segments on cooking, domestic abuse and concussions. -WSJ
Local NBC affiliates aren't too happy with Kelly's sagging ratings either. "At WAVE-TV, the affiliate station in Louisville, Ky., the audience for “Megyn Kelly Today” is more than 40% smaller than what the previous incarnation of that hour was averaging a year ago," reports the Journal. “We’re certainly not happy with the Nielsen numbers,” said Ken Selvaggi, vice president and general manager of WAVE-TV.
Meanwhile, the Today show costs over $30 million a year, leaving many wondering how it can remain profitable. Some close to the show say it makes less than its pre-Kelly predecessor, however an NBC spokeswoman told the Journal that Kelly's show is profitable.
Kelly received a ratings boost during the #MeToo movement which emanated from the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.
Ms. Kelly received praise from critics and a lift in the ratings when she leaned into the #MeToo movement, featuring women on her show who had made accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, journalist Mark Halperin and others. Ms. Kelly has also mentioned her own experiences at Fox News, where she alleged harassment by Roger Ailes, the late CEO of the network, who denied the charge. -WSJ
Kelly spent the next several weeks focusing on sexual harassment - keeping Weinstein's name in the headlines, while also shining a spotlight on former Today host Matt Lauer, who was accused by several staffers of sexual misconduct - which many at NBC thought was a "cheap shot" at Lauer and a ratings stunt.
“I understand that,” Ms. Kelly said. “They loved him. They’d been working with him for decades, and it is hard when you care about the person who is at the center of these stories—trust me, I know.”
Megyn then got into a massive argument with Jane Fonda - who took offense to Kelly asking about her plastic surgery during an interview about a new movie with Robert Redford. Fonda "made jokes and mocked Ms. Kelly several times after that," reports the Journal - prompting Kelly to launch a "Fox News-style attack" on Fonda.
“This is a woman who is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops,” Ms. Kelly said on her show in January.
“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr— Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018
Kelly's "Hanoi Jane" rant, as it has become known, was seen by Today insiders as an extreme overreaction, but Megyn doesn't see it that way. “I’m all for turning the other cheek but sometimes one has to stand up for one’s self,” she said.
Comments
Barbie doesn't sell these days. Truth seekers would rather see facts than tits. And besides, like all commie-lib commentators, she's as cocky and arrogant as they come. Remember her condescension of Trump during the debates? NBC deserves the losses.
Barbie with an ugly soul.
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
Just another overpaid, past-her-prime hooker that causes train wrecks every time she opens her mouth.
In reply to Barbie with an ugly soul. by AtATrESICI
Not sexy because she's too bitchy for my taste.
In reply to Just another overpaid, past… by Ms. Erable
Yeasty bitch.
In reply to Not sexy because she's too… by ne-tiger
It's not just HER fault.
The DUAL CITIZENS who own Comcast/NBC are the REAL problem:
they're helping KEEP Americans blind.
In reply to Yeasty bitch. by Lost in translation
She's too old to be considered sexy. Funky facial bone structure too. Heather Nauert is more like it. Would have been nice to have banged her 10 years ago. Even now she's holding up reasonably well.
Geebus if I got the 69 million I would not see it as a mistake...........
In reply to O boy! by beepbop
Blonde, yappy, ignorant, & liberal is no way to go through life son.
& here they could have gotten Stormy Daniels for a conditional 7th round pick.
In reply to lk;j by DownWithYogaPants
Next stop: low buck porn videos.
In reply to Yeasty bitch. by Lost in translation
Looks like she's bleeding out of her.....pocket.
In reply to Not sexy because she's too… by ne-tiger
Turns out Hanoi Jane Fonda was right about Vietnam
In reply to Just another overpaid, past… by Ms. Erable
Happy to report I have never heard her speak.
No television for more than a decade, and will never click on a video of television journalism.
In reply to Just another overpaid, past… by Ms. Erable
You lucky bastage!
In reply to Happy to report I have… by hedgeless_horseman
We make our own luck.
In reply to You lucky bastage! by Lost in translation
8ish years for my household
one of the best decisions I ever made for the family
In reply to Happy to report I have… by hedgeless_horseman
Me, too, without a doubt.
I firmly believe it was a significant factor in each of our children earning a college scholarship.
In reply to 8ish years for my household … by Mactruck
Just short of 10 years here; this is what I thought of Kelly when I still watched TV. Can't imagine her demeanor has improved with age.
In reply to Me, too, without a doubt. … by hedgeless_horseman
That's an insult to Barbie.
/lol
In reply to Barbie with an ugly soul. by AtATrESICI
She was just part of the "vast rightwing conspiracy" to bring down NBC ;-)
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
NBC is shit with or without any conspiracy.
In reply to She was just part of the … by nmewn
Does anyone still watch TV?
In reply to She was just part of the … by nmewn
These days the TV watch's YOU ..
In reply to Does anyone still watch TV? by AtATrESICI
Only Blacklist, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Suits ...That's it for me anyway.
In reply to Does anyone still watch TV? by AtATrESICI
Exactly, I turned off my cable after 2016 Democratic Primaries. They are all Deep State.
In reply to Does anyone still watch TV? by AtATrESICI
NBC getting Megyno was just like a mob victim with cement shoes on asking for an anchor to help keep him afloat.
In reply to She was just part of the … by nmewn
Megyn Kelly is a huge bitch. That's why she's failing. She's like a chalkboard scratching sound.
NBC executives who hired Megyn are mentally ill and are obsessed with being anti Trump. Their mental illness cost NBC $69 million. They should all be fired.
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
Agreed except for the part about firing all of them. Leave them all in place doing exactly the same thing they are doing. Hell, give them those positions for LIFE. Anything that shows their corrupt asses for what they are.
I also think the Ds should run Hillary again in 2020 for largely the same reasons. It never gets old voting her down.
In reply to Megyn Kelly is a huge bitch… by lester1
All this may be true, but is it really too much to ask for both facts AND tits ?
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
As Tom Leykis says, "Women don't start reading until menopause kicks in."
In reply to All this may be true, but is… by Giant Meteor
Yeah, it isn't like there's any shortage of young babes with perky tits. And there certainly isn't a shortage of the bitter, wrinkled types with saggy tits.
In reply to All this may be true, but is… by Giant Meteor
Facts and titties=Fox News.
Fair, balanced and lots of smart, hot pussy.
In reply to All this may be true, but is… by Giant Meteor
Remember the interview with Putin. One could not escape of picking a certain kind of a understandingly friendly smile on Russian faces.
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
Barbie ?
-lol
This bitch is the PROOF that if you want to be real top notch in whatever the field you choose, tits and arse just don't cut the mustard, you actually have to be dammed good at what you do, if you are to shoot for the stars... (never mind that her bosses - a bunch of liberal turds with "equal pay" mindset, blew away 69 mil. hahahaha)
Besides... she is a damned blonde, -lol just re-assert the old saying...
And indeed she is yet another liberal bitch who, following the history proven fact that.... liberals are failures and idiots to boot...
Fuck this cunt and all her commie supporters
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
Trump made her rich. Now he is making Comey rich.
Fuckin with Trump makes you rich and then you disappear.
Watch Comey go next
In reply to Barbie doesn't sell these… by J S Bach
not a bet on Kelly but on Fake News....Trump destroyed them before they decided to waste all that money...
The public is tired of the yellow journalism sex-scandal hype, which has dominated the news for 3 decades, while Rome burned economically for 80% of Americans. Broadcast journalists do it for ratings.
I have not watched her much over the years, but I saw one good interview that she conducted with some military guys. I did not like that question she asked Trump in the first debate and all the sexual harassment stuff.
Workplaces are full of incredible behavior that has nothing to do with sexual anything—workplaces where people are paid $10 per hour and can’t even cover rent. If everyone sued for that stuff, there would be even fewer jobs, and ordinary women do not.
That is why it is fake news. It is seen as opportunism by many people, possibly including a lot of women, a silent majority. I am starting to like her more, though, since I get to be grouped with the 25 year olds in this statistic—something that never happens anymore.
In reply to not a bet on Kelly but on… by geo wells
she is the quintessential american woman. blond, full of herself, and box of rocks stupid. she only needs to get fat. who wants that??????
Worked out fine for Kelly.
I live in a household with progressives who watch the MSM. One of the more economics-oriented MSNBC anchors that did not last long revealed his pay, which was in the low six figures or close to it. When he said that, he might have been joking. But if true, compare and contrast that with what the oppressed woman made.
Though a leftist, this guy was qualified, with a Wharton grad degree. The broadcast media owners do not want newspeople with a bunch of charts, explaining serious concepts in depth. They want hype about trivialities or gossip—sex gossip, especially. Some fluff is expected, but they have taken it to National Enquirer levels. Trump called them out on it.
In reply to Worked out fine for Kelly. by NoPension
It was so stupid to hire some bleach blonde mannequin that was good at popping in on specific topics on larger shows like O'Riely, though just like when SNL tried to make the two disco guys into a movie, what was it, "Night at the Roxbury", the two could not carry the entire thing. Great for a skit, crappy for a movie.
Though I have to admit, I really loved "The Ladies Man" movie, originally an SNL skit, with the great Tim Meadows, especially the part about the girls daddy being a butcher...
Who?
She's fake. I liked her for a while. Then she started dressing like she was doing S&M after the show. I remember that clear plexi desk she had and they actually had lights on her shoes. I counted one time, the producer of the show did like 30 panning camera shots of her shoes in one show. Someone had a shoe fetish on that show.
I still don't understand why some of the newsreaders don't wear professional business attire. I can't stand the Fox morning show with the super short dresses and the up-the-skirt camera angle. Good if you are 15 and male, not so interesting if you are an adult. And that stupid couch they all sit on? Throw that fucking thing in the dumpster!
I was ok with that until they started doing up the leg shots of Meghan McCain. It was kinda like farm porn at that point.
In reply to She's fake. I liked her for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If I had $69 million to piss away, I'd take a shot at that ass...
Just file it on the expense report under "Hookers & Blow".
You could have Karen McDougal and Stormy for $250K. A much better bargin if you throw a bag over Stormy's head.
In reply to If I had $69 million to piss… by An Shrubbery
Stormys ass looks like a canvas bag full of old tools
No thanks
( but +1 because your point is still a good one)
In reply to You could have Karen… by I am Groot
Who cares
She lost it when she tried to turn the debate into a story about her by ambushing Trump. That was the final straw for her "base" regarding her popularity; dead-woman-walking from there on out.
I loved it when she interviewed Alex Jones and he was ready and also taped various conversations with her and aired them. Very funny and very smart on Alex's part!
In reply to She lost it when she tried… by Pigeon
NBC thought $69 million was buying them a racehorse. They bought a dirty, old ,used up nag that should have been going to the glue factory. Ha ha ha !
NBC has continuously been in the shitter ever since Johnny Carson left. Their programming sucks ass, and when they do develop a good show, they cancel it after the first season. It couldn't happen to a nicer dipshit liberal station.