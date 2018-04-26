Showdown: Hundreds Of "Caravan" Migrants Set To Enter California As US Threatens Mass Arrests

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:12

Hundreds of migrants who continued the journey north after a "caravan" of Central American immigrants disbanded earlier this month after being singled out by President Trump have now reunited at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Reuters reported. And if they have their druthers, many of them will be inside the US by the end of the weekend.

After crossing through Mexicali earlier this week, the migrants have been gathering in Tijuana since Tuesday. Most members of the group are from El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras, and are fleeing their homes, they say, because of death threats from local gangs, or political persecution.

Mexico

So many migrants have arrived at the shelter in Tijuana this week that it was overflowing by the end of the day on Wednesday. While some rested in tents, others walked up to the border fence and looked across, giddy at the sight of American soil after a month-long journey across Mexico.

As Reuters pointed out, the timing of their arrival could sabotage NAFTA talks after President Trump repeatedly threatened to scrap the deal if Mexico doesn't do more to stop Central American migrants from traveling through its territory.

Moving from town to town, the migrant caravan became a stumbling block for U.S.-Mexico relations after Trump unleashed a series of tweets in early April, telling Mexican authorities to stop them. More busloads of migrants arrived during the course of the day, overflowing the first shelter.

Local migrant aid groups said it was the biggest single group they had seen arrive together as they scrambled to find places in ten shelters.

"Thanks to god we're here," said 34-year-old Aide Hernandez from Guatemala who had four children in tow. She said she planned to seek asylum in the United State. When asked why, she looked down, ashamed to detail a case of domestic abuse.

[...]

 

"The wall doesn't look that tall," said Kimberly George, a 15-year-old girl from Honduras as she looked toward a stunted barrier a few feet away. "I really want to cross it."

Volunteers from the US-based advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras tried to gather the migrants to discuss a plan to cross over the main pedestrian bridge into the US. The crossing would take place on Sunday, according to the group's plan. But the migrants responded angrily when the group recommended crossing in smaller in groups over a more spread-out period of time.

Migrants


Meanwhile, president Trump has instructed the National Guard and the Border Patrol to arrest any migrants caught trying to sneak into US territory - a move that Pueblos Sin Fronteras says is illegal. The group insists that the migrants have the right under US law to declare asylum, a notion that has been vigorously rebutted by the administration which has sent national guard reinforcements to the border.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning to the first 120 who arrived, including some 50 minors: "If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution," DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said. Nielsen also said those making false immigration claims or helping others to do so would also be prosecuted.

According to AFP, around 600 migrants are still traveling more or less together by hopping trains and taking buses.

The first two buses will be followed by three more, said organizer Irineo Mujica of the migrant rights group People Without Borders.

Around 200 migrants will seek asylum in the United States, fleeing brutal gang violence or political persecution in their home countries, he said. A handful of them have already been granted US asylum, Mujica told AFP.

But despite the threat, most are expected to try and cross into the US illegally: "It's hard to say, they don't tell you (they plan to sneak over the border). Some will, but probably not right now. There's too much pressure because of the troops Trump sent to the border."

macholatte Troy Ounce Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

 

Possible solution to this situation:

Create holding prisons in the deserts of the southwest. Huge tent cities where all the illegals are sent to wait while their case is pending. The judges and public defenders are all housed on-site and the courts are there as well. There is no bail because everyone of the illegals is automatically considered a flight risk. There is no welfare either. Male and female prisoners are segregated so they can’t start procreating and making anchor babies.  Children automatically become wards of the state and are separated from their parents.  The illeglas can volunteer to be deported if they don’t want to stay in America and wait years to have their case resolved.

 

Beam Me Up Scotty ClickNLook Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

Meanwhile, US citizen gets an apple on Delta flight back from Paris, gets it taken away, and a $500 fine because she didn't declare it and loses her Global Entry status.  US citizens get treated like criminals when they come home, and these illegals are allowed to pour into the country.  California politicians supporting this illegal bullshit should be thrown in prison.

bluez macholatte Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

I'm surprised at how incurious Americans are. They don't need to know nothing! What is going on here, and why is this happening now? What are these wannabe emigrants really thinking? Can't a few alternative journalists buttonhole five or ten of them and ask them why they are doing this? Big Question: Has somebody (like the Soros) brainwashed the poor patsies? Inquiring minds should want to know!

Troy Ounce IvannaHumpalot Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

 

 

Up to 200 million brain surgeons and rocket scientists will arrive in Europe from Africa within 30 years, according to Macron

And if you do not agree with the proposed influx, you are a racist and there will be civil war. 

Do you like your local culture? Don't.

Now it is still doable take your family to other countries in this world and settle there. The alternative is that you will see your (grand)children fight in fight a civil war. 

http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/04/17/macron-europe-migration-dest…

 

I Am Jack's Ma… Troy Ounce Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Smith, the Africa expert to whom Macron referred during his appearance on BFMTV, estimates that the number of Africans living in Europe will grow from nine million to between 150 million and 200 million within the next 30 years.

 

Assume its only 10 million - in and of itself an unsustainable burden and one which basically accelerates the day, sometime in our grandkids life, that there is no ethnic European majority nation left on earth.

 

And its not just or primarily globalist Jews driving it...  no, what drives it is the ETHNOMASOCHISM of ethnic European “progressives” who think being ‘racist’ includes simply wanting to continue to exist as a culture and people and nation even though you aren’t black or asian or jewish...

ParkAveFlasher NoDebt Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Let's not forget, on the other side sending them is some politikal charlatan / hustler / probably Soros-ite telling them how everything will be ok, or how it's their right, and so forth.

Like poor and simple do, and like rich and overeducated people do, they take  the bait.

This is like an Operation Human Shield for the left.

Just saying, it's crisis-bait.

 

Being Free ParkAveFlasher Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

"... US-based advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras tried to gather the migrants to discuss a plan to cross over the main pedestrian bridge into the US ..."

 

18 USC 371 -- Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States --

If two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose, and one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/371

Too bad there isn't a federal department to investigate and prosecute crime in this country.  We've got so many pretty laws too.

A Sentinel Chupacabra-322 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Here’s a good place for trump to tweet something- like #mexico you are acting like a military enemy. How long do you think you can withstand the military might of the United States?

@mexico- since we are your air defense, we will start with mothballed b52s and commence carpet bombing your capital this afternoon. Until the rubble bounces and turns to dust.

Guderian A Sentinel Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

Isn't it astounding, how the USA is fighting every war it can provoke, all around the globe, except for the one right on its border?
This is an invasion into your country, social systems, welfare systems, into crime on every level, into the black labour market and finally into your voting booths!

Should have voted for Trump!

I Am Jack's Ma… AnonymousCitizen Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

So Tylers...  is Soros behind this?

 

I’m interested in following the money, and discerning the motives.

 

The “immigrant rights groups” are often Latinos who simply want the US to be more Latino, and Leftist suburban whites who want the US to be less white because they are brainwashed.... what’s a Soros want?

 

Then again, who cares. 

 

It will never be enough for the MIGRANTISTS (including some ‘open borders’ libertarians who think all that matters is the alalgam of financial transactions) who will whine about the ‘racism’ of ‘nativists’ when they themselves talk about the ‘need’ to ‘understand’ these ‘diverse’ cultures.... WE ‘natives’ now must adapt to THEM even as we pay for them, even as they hate our ‘whiteness.’

 

Tired of it.  Real tired.

Troy Ounce I Am Jack's Ma… Thu, 04/26/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

 

The motive of Soros et all is all over the internet.

It is about the New World Order, power and money. 

Put it this way. The chaos they are looking for will have as result that the population will beg their leaders in government to please stop the mayhem and return to law and order in return for absolute power. There you have it in short.

The population will install the NWO. With the corporations in charge..and the pot of gold for György Schwartz (George Soros) 

I Am Jack's Ma… Bigly Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Time for Trump to show his quality.

 

There will be an inevitable ruling from some single judge saying they must be admitted, get food/shelter/healthcare, a hearing, pocket money, foot rubs etc.

 

It is time for the Executive Branch to refuse to comply with orders from songle judges with regard to national security issues.

Without taking power from judges, no law will be a barrier to ENDLESS caravans demanding FREE SHIT.

 

They do not come out of love for our country, our history, or culture.

 

They come because they know that they will live well even without working as the government robs John to pay Juan.

farflungstar tmosley Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

Only gotta shoot a few, many others will get the message.

Why do they think they are entitled to life in America? Can't they fix their own shitholes and just live there?

Everyone wants to live near the white people - like locusts they move from the shitholes they built and will devour what we have, what our ancestors built and bequeathed their descendants. Now we're racist if we don't let these animals attach themselves to us and vote Democrat? Fuck that. 

 