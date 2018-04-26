Initial Claims Drop To 49-Year Low But Durable Goods Orders Disappoint

Another week, another near record low in US initial claims, which in the week ended April 21 dropped to just 209K from 233K last week, the lowest print since September 1969, and below consensus estimates of 230K. Continuing claims also fell, although less dramatically, by 29k to 1.837 million. That said, some of the data was questionable, with the Labor Department saying claims for Colorado and Maine were estimated last week.
Meanwhile, while Durable Goods rose 2.6% in March, beating expectations of 1.6% if lower from last month's 3.5% increase, much of this was thanks to transports, which rose 7.6% as well as nondefense aircraft, which soared 44.5%. Excluding transports, durables missed, and were unchanged on the month, down from 0.9% last month, and below the 0.5% expected increase.
Core Capex in the form of capital goods orders nondefense ex air also missed, declining -0.1% in March, far below the 0.5% expected increase, and confirming once again that instead of investing the Trump tax reform proceeds in their businesses, companies are largely allocating capital to dividends and buybacks.
However, perhaps the most important print came in the form of the far less closely followed Advance Goods Trade Deficit, which unexpectedly narrowed substantially, from 75.9BN to just $68.0BN, and far better than the $75BN expected. This suggests that tomorrow's Q1 GDP print could be a material upside surprise.
I believe I have just passed through a black hole.
For the majority, it does not pay to work.
Simple math.
Add up what a ~$12hr job buys, then compare that to what being "unemployed" or "part-time" gets you..for a family of 4, Medicaid alone is a ~$16,000 per year benefit if everyone is healthy...if one person is sick (visits, meds, therapy, etc.) the value goes into the ~20k's and beyond very easily...no deductibles and co-pays in Medicaid.
If you want to "kick start" the economy, GET THE "HEALTH CARE" GORILLA OFF EVERYONE'S BACK!
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
Many companies are traded on the stock exchange. I know that years ago Blue Cross and Blue Shield started trading. After that happened, their benefits started dropping. This is probably the main reason health insurance is now so expensive.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Companies need to keep up the buybacks. Just 30 companies = 1/3 of entire US market cap. And their trailing p/e is over 50. Image what it would be without the trillions in buybacks. How else do you keep share price going up when revenues and profits are declining? Over half DJIA components make less revenue or profit since 2014.
In reply to I believe I have just passed… by ___ read.between___
I think "We unemployed some folks!".
the biggest hoaxes still being played on everyone....initial claims, inflation, FB, any .gov stat etc; anyone who believes one word of FB's earnings is still delusional, this proves they are in a protected status and TBTF due to their importance to TPTB.
TPTB have always been TBTF so WTF?
In reply to the biggest hoaxes still… by spastic_colon
this time they made a mistake of 125 million people as 50 years ago the us population was only 200 million today it 325 million.
in 1968 the economy was booming due to preparation for the vietnam war, all war manufacturers and auto makers were going at 100% capacity.
In reply to the biggest hoaxes still… by spastic_colon
And you are talking legal residents, we probably closer to 400 million with all the illegals who have our jobs.
In reply to this time they made a… by Davidduke2000
50 years ago the us population was only 200 million instead of 325 million.
so let's stop playing with the numbers for once to show the government is making an effort to stop lying, but the urge to lie and spread propaganda is more important than telling the truth and build a good believable relation with the public.
The huge surge in part time workers will make it unlikely that unemployment claims will appreciably increase as employers simply cut hours rather than officially lay off workers. Workers who do not receive enough hours simply quit, and are then not eligible for UE benefits.
how many on food stamps again....
Everyone is already been releaed of any "employment" that would qualify and has been turned into a "consultant" if they are even working at all, thus the lowest filings ever.
Of course unemployment claims are down, and they'll stay down for awhile. That is because in order to file a claim, you must have earned enough 'work credits'.
A huge bunch of folks already utilized their claims after 2008. Even if they got new jobs, they still need to earn the work credits for a new claim, and they just haven't been able to do that thus far.
Yet another painfully obvious answer to a simple question, yet NO ONE ever seems to notice, or mention it...Just like when the hysterics scream about the "opioid epidemic" and not a SINGLE ONE OF THEM ever mentions the Baby Boomers, or 20+ years of returning war vets...because those two groups certainly wouldn't have anything to do with the increase, right? It's ALL about drug abusers, correct? So we can avoid having the discussions about the failing healthcare system, and the fact that we have been at war for DECADES now and all we have to show for it are growing numbers of catastrophically injured war vets who are adding a huge strain to an already overstretched healthcare system just when the largest demographic group in human history starts entering older age. No, we don't WANT to have those discussions, so we'll just call them all 'addicts' instead, and demonize them.
Yeah...just like these numbers mean we have no unemployment anymore. It just magically disappeared somehow. And, if unemployment is no longer a problem, then anyone without a job can be dismissed as lazy or unworthy. Hey, relabeling worked for healthcare, didn't it? Overnight, we turned a serious and complex issue into a simple matter of pointing fingers at someone else for causing the problems.
Unemployment is so low because people are afraid of quitting because they might not find another job. Simple fact.
The only people who have any success at job-ladder-jumping are those making maybe $65k a year or more, in management mostly. The rest are serfs.
It's gotten so bad that I actually took a job for the first time in 19 years. It's a whole 3 hours a week refereeing volleyball on Wednesday nights. I've gotten quite good at it, but the season ends next week. Another bad career move, but, the job was all cash, off the books, and included free food and drinks. My Wednesday nights were pretty good recently.
Well, back to my quilting...
The next spike is around the corner and will be *so* ugly.
It's a gig economy these days. I wouldn't be surprised that in 10 years, only 10 % of the population gets a W-2. Everyone else will be a 1099 contractor. 1099 contractor don't get unemployment benefits.