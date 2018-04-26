Israeli Defense Minister: "The Iranian Regime Is In Its Final Days"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 15:01

Israel's Defense Minister says Iran is on the brink of economic and military collapse, and that Israel will attack Tehran "and destroy every Iranian military outpost in Syria threatening Israel," according to Arab-language publication Elaph and reported by Israeli media Thursday. 

They know that the Iranian regime is in its final days and will soon collapse,” said Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, adding "If they attack Tel Aviv, we will attack Tehran."

Liberman suggested Iran is vulnerable on two fronts, economic and military - and that an American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would significantly damage the regime's economy during a period in which the Islamic Republic is devoting resources to a military build-up in Syria against the West. 

Iran is trying to establish bases in Syria and arm them with advanced weapons,” Lieberman said. “Every military outpost in Syria in which Iran seems to be trying to dig in militarily, we will destroy.”

Lieberman says that Israel must prevent an Iranian military build-up on their border. “We won’t allow it, whatever the cost,” he said.

Iran has repeatedly hit back against similar rhetoric, threatening to attack Israel directly. 

“If you provide an excuse for Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be razed to the ground,” Ali Shirazi, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in mid-April according to the Washington Times

Meanwhile, Axios reports that Israel has approached Russia several times over the last few weeks with demands that the Kremlin adhere to a cease fire arrangement signed with the U.S. last November, which includes preventing pro-Iranian militias from entering a buffer zone on the Syrian-Israeli border. 

The protests show Israel's growing nervousness over the Iranian buildup in Syria. Recent flashpoints between Israel and Russia in Syria are also making it harder for the countries to maintain close coordination.

Israeli officials told me the message has been passed to the Russians by the Israeli ambassador to Moscow, by Israeli defense officials and at a senior political level. -Axios

Axios puts the cease fire deal in context: 

  • Last November, Russia the U.S. and Jordan signed a cease fire deal in southern Syria which established de-escalation zones on the Syrian-Israeli border and on the Syrian-Jordanian border. As part of the deal, a buffer zone was to be established which Pro-Iranian forces would be excluded from.
  • According to the deal, the Russians were the responsible for enforcing the zone. But Israeli officials told me that's not happening at all. They claim pro-Iranian Shiite militias and Hezbollah elements are inside the buffer zone in violation of the deal.  

Will Russia rein-in Iranian rabble-rousers in Syria? Will the United States pull out of the Iran oil deal? Find out on the next episode of "not our problem."

Politics

They can't have bases in Syria.
Only we can have bases in Syria,

...and surrounding Iran!

 

Hypocrisy is the contrivance of a false appearance of virtue or goodness, while concealing real character or inclinations, especially with respect to religious and moral beliefs; hence in a general sense, hypocrisy may involve dissimulation, pretense, or a sham. Hypocrisy is the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another. In moral psychology, it is the failure to follow one's own expressed moral rules and principles.  According to British political philosopher David Runciman, "Other kinds of hypocritical deception include claims to knowledge that one lacks, claims to a consistency that one cannot sustain, claims to a loyalty that one does not possess, claims to an identity that one does not hold".  American political journalist Michael Gerson says that political hypocrisy is "the conscious use of a mask to fool the public and gain political benefit". 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypocrisy

One would think that when people get really rich they would just amuse themselves by doin', you know, 2 chicks at the same time or collecting butterflies or such... but nooo, they gotta get it in their fucking heads that because they're rich they should lord it over everybody else.

Well, fuck these psycho people. 

I got one Lord and these fucks ain't Him.

Exactly.  Why hasn't Warren Buffet retired to the beach in the caribbean yet?  Thats where I would be if I had his wealth.  In fact if I had 1/100th of his wealth I would have retired to the beach years ago.

And you are correct about them lording over you.  Thats why these rich pigs like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein do the shit they do.  Some women would throw themselves on them and fuck away, but no, they gotta drug them or use their power over them to coerce them into sex.   Those that don't do this shit, anally rape the rest of us with no lube anyway by trying to force their will upon us.

Remember Five points:

 

1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.

2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.

3.The Yinon Plan.

4.Operation TALPIOT.

5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.

 

One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam.  More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s &  Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution.  Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s. 

Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress.  Which must be outlawed.  

 

 

 

 

Remember the time the S-300 was successful in battle?

 

Nope

 

All I remember is this (from what I've read)

 

NOTWITHSTANDING the crappy 'Bolshevik Revolution' (whereby Lenin was funded by Wall St (((bankers))), he still only managed to get 24% of the vote in the assembly elections thereafter, & Trotsky was what? Didn't he eventually take a hammer to the head? & didn't Russians suffer a needless century of horseshit at the hands of jews?

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Constituent_Assembly_election,_19…

Not Hitler, He Is the Good Guy !

If it (so-called 1948 israel aka Synagogue of Satan) was a person, its personification would be the "Beast-The Anti-Christ,-Satan Incarnate"

Jesus Christ said to the jew supremacists "Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it."

The so-called israel that is there now by a very confused & forced U.N. initiative in 1948, IS NOT the Israel of the Bible.

The sooner the dumber than dumb Christian-zionists figure that out the better off we will all be.

They were snookered by a two timing, wife & kid deserting rascal by the name of c.i. scofield & his jew supremacist financiers- lotus club boys.

There are only Iranian bases in Syria, at the invitation of its lawful government, to protect Syria from the mercenary, takfiri, Salafist, Sunni murderers sent against it by the US, Saudis, Turks, and others...  jihadi murderers which Israel supported directly and indirectly.

Syria has every right to defend itself as does Lebanon as does Iran.

 

Israel happily supported Al Qaeda and ISIS for years.  It murdered over 30 sailors and Marines in a failed attempt to lie us into a war with Egypt in ‘67 (a war the Jews started)

 

Then there’s Israel/Zionists’ role in 9/11

 

http://www.bollyn.com/public/Solving_9-11_-_The_Deception_That_Changed_The_World.pdf

 

Israel should, quite frankly, be wiped off the fucking map.

 

But I’d settle for them fighting their own battles and not buying my government.

 

Hook noses are getting runny.

Something is being planned right now too. Pompeo is heading to do a tour of Jordan, Israel and Saudi Arabia. You can bet this will be another dumb response to their losses in Syria.

The CIA is officially running the State Department at the bungling Idiocracy. This ought to result in great outcomes for all involved.../s