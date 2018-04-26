Jeff Bezos' Net Worth Hits $134 BIllion, Up $12 Billion In One Day

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:08

Earlier we broke down Amazon's latest blockbuster earnings, but here is the only number that matters. With Amazon stock soaring 6% after hours, rising to a new all time high of $1,616, Jeff Bezos' net worth as of this moment is $134 billion, up $12 billion on the day.

And while that number may not be too significant for Jeff Bezos - already the world's richest man, $35 billion richer than #2 Bill Gates with $91BN - it certainly will be for Donald Trump, who will be quite displeased to learn that his arch-nemesis just made x-times Trump's net worth in the manner of minutes.


Putting Bezos' fortune in context, the average Amazon worker makes $28,446.

Of course, in just a few years the average Amazon worker pay will be zero, as they are all replaced by robots.

Chupacabra-322 PrezTrump Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Coincidentally, the owner of the Post also has a major stake in letting Mueller do his work to preserve America’s surveillance and spying complex. In 2013, the same year that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper that broke Watergate for $250 million, Amazon Web Services landed a $600 million deal with the US intelligence community. According to a 2017 Washington Post story, AWS created a “cloud storage service designed to handle classified information for U.S. spy agencies,” including the CIA. The cloud technology  was to “usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily.”

 

And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”

Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare.

 

Mueller’s assembled constituents—from spies to political operatives, and from the press to big data/big business—must look something like what some on the left as well as the right have called the “Deep State,” a sinister-sounding phrase conjuring up dark images of cutthroat Turkish paramilitary operatives. But that’s not really what happened here—even the top spooks involved in Russiagate, like former CIA director John Brennan, have spent most of their careers inside Washington mastering nothing darker than the bureaucratic arts of ass-covering and blame-mongering.

 

http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up

GotAFriendInBen Endgame Napoleon Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Endgame Napoleon DisorderlyConduct Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

Are you sure it is just Bezos, and not all of the other low-wage, churn-mobile employers who mostly hire moms with spousal income, moms with child support that covers rent and moms with monthly welfare that covers rent / groceries and EITC refundable child tax credits up to $6,431, rather than 50 million out-of-the-workforce citizens, including those with no spousal income and no access to pay-per-birth freebies from government? Retailers would have more customers if “voted-best-for-moms” employers and “Spanish-speakers-only” employers were not hiring mostly those with unearned income from spouses or government that boosts up low pay from part-time jobs that keep the moms / legal (illegal) immigrants below the earned-income limits for welfare. Retailers in the USA certainly would, as $28 billion goes across the border to Mexico alone in the form of remittances instead of into the cash registers of America’s brick-and-mortar retailers. 

falak pema Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

Chief Joesph Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

He gets billions and his workers get peanuts.  Isn't American capitalism great?  It's the 1880's all over again, with the Gilded Age Aristocrats, and indentured servants.

GoingBig Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

All of Zhers are pissing and moaning about not being in Amazon. Cling to your gold bars and tell everyone that the world is coming to an end. ROGLMFAO.

Ms No Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

He can't help himself.  He is a product of a thousand years of super tight inbreeding and a particularly virulent strain of psychopathology, hoarding disorder, schizophrenia and OCD's seems to be the result.  Psychos know right from wrong because they will wait for the cop on the street to be gone before they shank and rob you, but they don't care if it's wrong.  Psychopaths always think they are smarter than everyone else because they don't adhere to moral boundaries, or any boundaries at all really.  Maybe they are not all affected but Bezos is a virus and none of them have any claim to Israel, nor should the US continue to allow these inbred paths to destroy our nation and economic system.

"The 2013 study co-author Martin Richards, an archaeogeneticist at the University of Huddersfield in England, said that while Ashkenazi Jews have lived in Europe for many centuries, the results of the study using DNA samples show that most European Jews descend from local people who converted to Judaism, not individuals who left Israel and the Middle East around 2,000 years ago.

Ashkenazi Jews were declared a clear, homogeneous genetic subgroup following a 2006 study. Ashkenazi Jews come from the same genetic group, no matter if their ancestors were from Poland, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, or another place with a large historical Jewish population. They are all in the same ethnic group.

How could it be that Ashkenazi Jews are just one genetic group? The answer is a relatively simple one: they didn't reproduce at a noticeable level with others outside their group (not even with other Jewish people). Researchers have shown Ashkenazi Jews were a reproductively isolated population in Europe for about 1000 years."
https://www.sott.net/article/383898-The-surprising-origins-of-Ashkenazi-Jews

Hubbs Thu, 04/26/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Can I ask a dumb question?. In an honest money, i.e., gold backed real money financial system, not a fiat/money changer enabled system, would anyone be able to be "worth" or amass 100 billion dollars?

 

Remember, the fiat system allows for significant "freebies" for example like debt subsidized postal service which in turn subsidizes Amazon.

It almost seems that the Deep State is subsidizing Amazon because it has the potential to subvert the entire US system.

JibjeResearch Thu, 04/26/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

I took a quick look at Amazon, some prices are good.  May be the free shipping did the trick?

I think more people don't understand how to compare product; thus, go there and buy it.

Just a thought.