Key trendlines are being tested - or broken - across the financial market spectrum.
We would have titled this post “Trend-Setting”, except we already used that title for a post a few weeks ago. The genesis of that post — as with this one — was our weekly #TrendlineWednesday feature on our Twitter and StockTwits feeds. We don’t typically pen a blog post based on our #TrendlineWednesday offerings, but the number of key markets and key trendlines in play at the time warranted a post. After a few weeks of a failed equity market bounce, we’re seeing many of the same trendlines being tested once again — or broken. Additionally, while the prior post focused heavily on indices and securities from the stock market, this week we also see a number of key trendline tests from across the financial market spectrum. And since the resolution of such trendline tests may well determine the direction of the most important markets in the world, we felt another post was warranted.
First off, following the selloff of the past few days, we find many equity indices involved in tests of important uptrends. To wit:
The S&P 500 is testing its post-2016 Up trendline…again…
…the Dow Jones Internet Index is testing its post-2011 Up trendline…again…
and the Dow Jones Transportation Average is testing its post-2016 Up trendline…again.
Meanwhile, in a development that bulls are hoping is not a foreshadowing of the resolution of the aforementioned trendlines, the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) is breaking its post-2016 Up trendline.
In overseas equity action, we see the Taiwanese benchmark stock average testing its post-2015 Up trendline once again as well.
As mentioned, though, current trendline tests are not reserved only for stocks. Other asset classes are seeing trendline-related developments that could have major implications on the movement of financial markets. Perhaps the most important of these is the U.S. Dollar Index breaking its year-long Down trendline.
Obviously developments surrounding the U.S. Dollar will have serious implications for other currencies, e.g., the Australian Dollar (via the exchange-traded product, FXA) threatening to break its post-2016 Up trendline.
Not to be outdone, the bond market, across the spectrum, is under siege due to new highs in the U.S. 10-Year Yield. This includes the iShares Mortgage-Backed exchange-traded fund, MBB, apparently breaking its post-2007 Up trendline.
Even the commodity world is home to noteworthy trendline happenings now, like the iShares Silver fund (SLV) getting sharply rejected (again) by its post-2011 Down trendline.
And no, we didn’t forget about you cryptos. In recent days, Bitcoin has (perhaps importantly) broken above its sharp post-December Down trendline.
So as you can see, there is no shortage of action in the financial markets out there. And that is based only upon trendlines, the simplest of technical charting techniques. Make no mistake, these trendlines work (for real) and are important developments. However, there are plenty of other key charting developments of a more complex and potentially more important nature under way at the moment…and just about every day for that matter.
At The Lyons Share, we provide members with scores of the most important technical and charting developments every day. If you’re interested in this “all-access” look at our charts and research, please check out the site. You can follow our investment process and posture every day — including insights into what we’re looking to buy and sell AND WHEN. And FYI, this is the BEST time to sign up as we have a FLASH SALE going on for just 1 MORE DAY! Thanks for reading!
Comments
Predicting the day a complete collapse will occur is like stating when Jesus will return.... Always wrong....
Ignore the fucking trendlines, 200DMA, 50DMA etc, for the 'investor' they do not matter. Open your front door and take a walk around your town.
Most jobs are shit, people do not have money, anyone with nice house or car are in over their head with debt. This is going to end soon, can't say when but too many dollars/pounds/euros have been created (as debt) which are never, never going to be paid back. When the penny drops there is nothing the central banks or .gov can do.
People need "to get smart and streetwise" to the coming collapse before its too late.... It's not if but when.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to Predicting the day a… by Stan522
Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
Well, there is your problem! (I hope you were not serious)
In reply to Ignore the fucking… by wetwipe
Of course he's not serious. The /sarc tag should not be needed.
In reply to Thank god for my support… by Ghost of PartysOver
Look at that beautiful S&P.....
That is a nuclear bomb, zerobros
This chart is 2 years, this one is 7 years, this one is 50 dma, this one is 200dma. You can draw any chart you want to show any "potential outcome" you choose! Fucking hogwash...it'll end when it can't support itself, not when some chartist says
In reply to Look at that beautiful S&P… by Labworks
In rigged markets charts are useless. They just paint the tape and prop-up the indices to what they like to show.
In reply to This chart is 2 years, this… by ShorTed
Jump to a conclusion, and back fill with "data" to justify a position...kinda like SCOTUS.
In reply to In rigged markets charts are… by Justin Case
indexes bounced PERFECTLY off their 200 day yesterday...............
Lines on charts are only relevant because people/traders deem them so. Prices react around lines because people think they are important. Other people react around lines because they know other people deem them important. And so on...
In reply to indexes bounced PERFECTLY… by spastic_colon
The only chart that is important to me is my anatomical heart chart. It's not rigged and it tells me real important stuff.
In reply to Lines on charts are only… by Bryan