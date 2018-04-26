Leaders Of Two Koreas Will Meet Friday Morning At The DMZ

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:05

In a meeting that's widely viewed as a preamble to a historic summit involving President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the leaders of the two Korea's - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in - are preparing to meet at the border at 9:30 am local time on Friday.

Friday’s summit will take place in the Peace House in in the border town of Panmunjom, located in the heart of the demilitarized zone.

Korea

Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff for President Moon, provided a full itinerary of the meeting - which will involve the ceremonial planting of a pine tree on the border - to Bloomberg:

  • Kim to walk across border to South
  • Kim to review South Korean military’s honor guard after walking together with Moon
  • Moon, Kim to start summit at 10:30am local time Friday
  • Moon, Kim to have lunch separately after morning meeting
  • Moon, Kim to plant pine tree on border after lunch
  • Moon, Kim to walk together around border before afternoon session
  • Two Koreas to sign, announce agreements after summit
  • Moon to host banquet for Kim from 6:30pm at peace house
  • No Plan to extend summit to Saturday for now
  • S. Korea: undecided whether Kim’s wife will accompany; hopes Kim’s wife to join dinner
  • Kim Jong Un’s sister part of North Korean delegation
  • S. Korea says issues related to denuclearization can’t be fully resolved at the inter-Korean summit; S. Korea would consider the summit a success if the North’s intention of denuclearization is included in the agreement

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha credited President Trump with bringing the two Korean leaders together for Friday's summit during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour that's slated to air Thursday night.

"Clearly, credit goes to President Trump," Kang told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in Seoul. "He's been determined to come to grips with this from day one."

During the summit, Kim will become the first North Korean leader to cross the DMZ.

The detente between the two countries was an unexpected - but welcome - development, Kang said, for which President Moon also deserves credit. According to her, the combination of tough rhetoric and sanctions was key in bringing the North to the table.

Kang told Amanpour that the détente was unexpected. "I think we're all surprised. Obviously pleasantly surprised. I think by all indications we are headed towards a very successful summit between my president and Chairman Kim tomorrow."

She said that Moon's determination also played a role in the thaw. In her analysis, the combination of tough rhetoric and economic and travel sanctions were instrumental.

President Trump's rhetoric, of course, has shifted on North Korea as a summit became a more real possibility.

In August, he threatened "fire and fury like the world has never seen." In September, he said "Rocket Man s on a suicide mission." This week, he said that Kim Jong-un had been "very open and I think very honorable."

Kang admitted Presidents Moon and Trump have at times had "different messaging," but insisted that they maintained close consultations.

At the end, the message was North Korea will not be accepted -- never be accepted as a nuclear power."

Kang said that, if the two leaders can produce a written statement of understanding "on a broad set of issues", then the meeting would be considered a success.

When asked what would constitute success for President Moon's summit with Kim, Kang suggested a joint statement of understanding "on a broad set of issues" including denuclearization, peace, and relations between the two countries.

"If we can get -- put in writing the North Korean leader's commitment to denuclearization, that would be a very solid outcome." She said that it would be "unrealistic" to expect sudden movement toward a formal peace treaty between the two countries.

They have formally been at war since the 1950s, restrained only by an armistice agreement. "You need to create the reality of peace by removing hostilities... And then when there is sufficient confidence on both sides, then you are ready to sign a peace treaty." Sanctions on North Korea, she said, will not be eased until Kim takes "visible, meaningful steps" toward denuclearization.

Trump reaffirmed earlier during an interview with Fox News that, while there's still a chance the US-North Korea talks might not happen, the two sides had picked out three possible dates and five possible locations for the summit.

Politics

quadraspleen tmosley Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

Indeed it does. long time coming. I never thought I'd see the day, and I'm in my 50s.

There needs to be some truth told about what the US did to Korea in the Korean War. It will aid reconciliation. It's nothing to be proud of, but until everybody knows why N. Korea has spent the past 70 years or so hating the US, attitudes to N. Korea won't change

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

Google ‘Israel and North Korea’

Trump is a puppet of Likud and Chabad...  his dealings with NK are largely, even mainly about alleged missile (and nuke) tech transfer to Iran.

And because Likud and Chabad want the goyim to smash Iran, but that will take considerable effort, Trump makes promises about free shit to the starving North, tells them to not help Iran at all...  anything that happens good between the Koreas Trump and his idiot loyalists will take credit for...

meanwhile the US continues to build bases in Syria and prepares the next round of terror mercs and false flags and war on Iran for the bankers, energy corps, and Israel.

But some people can only focus on words, not deeds...

“Even as U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of pulling out of Syria “very soon,” an Associated Press team saw American forces setting up front-line positions outside the strategic northern town of Manbij, west of the Euphrates River.”

https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/u-s-seen-setting-up-two-new-bases-in-syria-1.5977259

Golden Age?  We may look back on Obama’s reign as the Golden Age once the collapse begins, and he was a fucking nightmare.

 

Syria-Iraq - U.S. Cuddles ISIS - Others Plan For The Final Fight

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/syria-iraq-us-cuddles-isis-others-plan-for-the-final-fight.html

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

The big picture: Israel considered withdrawing its ambassador over the matter, forcing a Polish delegation to visit in an effort to diffuse the situation. And the United States has strongly objected to the law, which the State Department has warned would “inhibit discussion and commentary on the Holocaust." As a result, Poland’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marek Magierowski traveled to Washington to meet with Jewish groups and U.S. officials.

 

https://www.axios.com/poland-holocaust-speech-law-united-states-israel-43c83a9b-5ee0-4b4c-b98b-7e97a6a9a02f.html

 

 

Nope.  Jews still whining, still control US govt.

I Am Jack's Ma… Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

Kim’s sister is the real story here. Not a classic model, but a real piece of ass anyway.  Kinda girl you’d let pee on you, play Maroon 5 during sex, you know - fucked up shit.

Steve40th396 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

If we look at the tragic history of Korea, from its leadership under Japan, and then separated after WW2, these people should look at this as a great start to unite the country. Its a process for sure, but, damn, the North has been suffering for a long time.

sister tika Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

It's a real shame that the two Korean leaders are meeting/talking now. I had my heart set on global thermonuclear war and the total destruction of mankind.

ken1990 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

sheikurbootie Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

Trump wins again!

70 years and no US President could figure this out....until Trump.

The US will save 100's of BILLIONS with peace in Korea.  No US troops needed, the war is OVER.

arby63 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

I cannot wait to read the "spin" if Trump manages to make sense of the Korean conundrum. It's quite possible that he pulls off a major success here. 