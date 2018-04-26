Research Shows Google's Search Manipulations Tried To Rig Election For Hillary

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
New research shows just how much Google’s search manipulation affects voters when making decisions. During the 2016 election, it was obvious that Google manipulated searches to favor Hillary Clinton while showing disproportionately negative stories about Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.
And now we know just how effective all that had been, and it almost left us with Hillary as president.
Hillary Clinton may have lost by a substantially larger margin had Google not manipulated the search results in her favor. Even trending negative searches about the corrupt democrat were suppressed. According to an exclusive by Breitbart, the conclusions are based on 16 months of experiments conducted with a total of 1,800 people from all 50 U.S. states. Participants in the study came from diverse ideological backgrounds, including liberal, conservative, and moderate. In order to control prior biases, participants were asked to judge political candidates that they were unfamiliar with.
The research showed that the manipulation of results pages in search engines can shift the voting preferences of undecideds by anywhere between 20 and 80 percent, depending on the demographic –meaning Google was attempting to rig the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton.
The voting preferences of participants who saw no search suggestions shifted toward the favored candidate by 37.1%. The voting preferences of participants in the search suggestion groups who saw only positive search suggestions shifted similarly (35.6%). However, the voting preferences of participants who saw three positive search suggestions and one negative search suggestion barely shifted (1.8%); this occurred because the negative search suggestion attracted more than 40% of the clicks (negativity bias). In other words, a single negative search suggestion can impact opinions dramatically. Participants who were shown four negative suggestions (and no positives) shifted away from the candidate shown in the search bar (-43.4%). -Epstein, Mohr, & Martinez, The Search Suggestion Effect, 2018
Led by Dr. Robert Epstein, the researchers concluded that by using this method of manipulation, search engines can shift a “50/50 split among people who are undecided on an issue to a 90/10 split without people’s awareness and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to follow.” Meaning the real collusion during the 2016 election was not between Trump and the Russians, but was between tech giants and their propaganda scheme and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
It is no longer a conspiracy theory that Google is manipulating people. Just look at the heavy amount of manipulation in Google’s “suggested” searches in comparison to those of Bing and Yahoo. The researchers suggested that the search suggestion manipulation made against Google during the 2016 election when the tech giant appeared to be suppressing negative search suggestions for Hillary Clinton while allowing negative suggestions for Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders to remain.
This is not a coincidence, especially when considering Google was the Clinton campaign’s largest corporate contributor. Google employees, including at least six high-ranking executives, donated more than $1.3 million to Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
Call it censorship or manipulation, but the truth is…Google attempted to rig the election for Hillary Clinton by manipulating searches and suggestions, and therefore, voters minds.
Google is an illegal monopoly and needs to be broken up!
The Department of Justice could do it tomorrow using the Sherman Antitrust Act. Force Google to break up into two companies and sell YouTube.
Of course google Manipulates it all....
All of us here on ZH (Most) understand...
9/11 is a joke
The Banking System...a joke...
You are a pawn in the game....and "They" do own you.
If "They" wanted you gone...it is done.
Everything you have ever done has been recorded and can be used against you if needed.
I could go on....but just enjoy your day.
Knowing what I know...it is amazing to watch and listen to people throughout the day who are absolutely clueless to ANYTHING.
Why is no one going to jail Jeffy? Jeffy?
Sessions you fucking Traitor!
Hey FWIW, it didn't work. Even fully rigged against him, somehow he pulled out a win.
Still, could we please just prosecute Google already?
(Sung to the tune of Handel's Messiah, "Hallelujah chorus")
Russian hackers Russian hackers.
Russian hackers! Russian hackers!
Russian hackers, Russian hackers
Russian hackers! Russian hackers!
Russian hackers Russian hackers Russian hackers Russian hackers Russian hackers
Russian hack ack ack ack ers!
Pish posh, just more proof of Russian mind control making Left-wing wealthy people commit treason. Also, we have known this for a while now.
And CIA venture capital from In-q-tell was heavily involved in Google's development.
BOOM.
Profound implications both legally and ethically (not to mention the national security level concerns this has raised).
Don't be Evil?
Yep, visitor logs show that Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, was the MOST frequent visitor to the Obozo White House. Of course, I'm sure he and Obozo were just talking about the weather.
as a penalty to GOOG, the stock is up 1% after hours.
Crime pays.
Try Startpage.com instead.
Bulgarian Slackers!
"ack" says Bill the Cat (Bloom County)...
Cuz when you take the red pill you see that there is no left nor a right. They all play on the same team once they join the club.
How much do corporations pay Google and other SEO companies to do the same thing for them, ie. moving their brand and message higher up in search results? Couldn't this be considered an undeclared campaign contribution? FEC investigation anyone?
but whoa as me... it is VZ, Yahoo, Facebook, and others with google
Yeah, I gave the down vote.
Why? Simple. People, you, me and the dude over there use Google over other search engines and that made it grow. Don't like it? Use something else and help "the other guy" grow but sure as hell don't demand the g-men step in with their "I'm from the government and here to help" tag lines to screw every thing up.
Duck Duck Go, Brave browser, Protonmail
FUCK GOOGLE
Isn't Duck Duck Go powered by Google?
I still have a screen shot of one of the MSM talking head shows showing Killary with a 99.9% chance, and it didn't flip until right around the time that Trump had secured all his votes.
And still the libs argue.
Research anything news related and 9 out of the 10 search results at the top will be from liberal new sites. Google constantly sends me alerts from CNN even though I hate fake news CNN.
Sorry, make that 89.7% by the time that I bothered taking a screen shot.
https://imgur.com/a/XiU5chD
what difference at this point does it make
BC if they did it then - and faced ZERO recourse - they will(are) do it again....and again.
ps. wouldnt you think this is evidence that falls DIRECTLY into Mueller's "stated" scope? but you can bet his group of 20 attys will give precisely zero F@#$%s about this collusion/deception to impact the election.
Who is Hillary and what difference does it make now ? Drumpf got caught with his small hands in a cookie jar of Cambridge Analytica so now find some other reason to blame Hilary. We are bad but she was bad also, typical deplorable Pukes. All losers ! Sad !!!!
Filthy Jews, what the fuck do you expect?!?
And it STILL didn't help! SHE LOST! She SUCKED! Get a GRIP LIBERAL IDIOTS!
Latest Q drop: FBI members discussed Trump assassination. Folks, this is about to get SUPER REAL and a bunch of heads are gonna roll. Find your safe spaces, you'll need 'em.
And watch the Lib nut jobs do crimes and violence when they realize they have been lied to... Or, that it's really "over" for their agendas.
Page & Strotk?
They have turned.
As long as they are still employed by the FBI, the FBI can pressure them to turn on others in exchange for a lesser sentence. Listen to Bongino: He has insider info and he's been right so far. If what he says in his last five podcasts is true -and much of his sources are quotes from Liberal rags, this story is about to go thermo-nuclear.
https://www.bongino.com/podcast/
#releasethetexts
congress has them. muh coory ossities is killin me.
Poor old yeast infected bag of fermented clams. She needs to be shot and hung for stinking.
won't hanging her just spread the stench? You know, down south of the border they dissolve the bodies in acid.
Technology, Academia, Entertainment, News Media -- all of them in your corner.
And somehow, you still manage to lose elections.
Did Hillary account for these services as campaign contributions?
Any Laws Broken here, or do we need to write new ones (full disclosure / contribution warnings) ?
YouTube has RT highlighted as being funded in part by the RUS Govt. We should require search engines to publicly disclose their political contributions and forewarn of text completion and search algo bias susceptibility from bots and activists - from the Web and from within the Firms.
Yes the stupid is well funded. Were it not they would starve.
You're running this shit when the Amazon numbers are out?
So what do they look like?
Google chose to take a stand against truth and love.
All still being run from Jekyll island.
My bumper sticker:
Where's Eric Schmidt?
Google and Facefuck have run their course. They are all going down. I have never used any of their "free" services. Hell, I'm using Tor to post this and I don't even trust that! All this spying and manipulating shit is coming to an end. Anyone who works for these terrorist companies will be found and tracked in ways that will scare the fuck out of them. And it's all public info. You just have to know how to access it.
Yes, every Search for anything about HRC returned: "EITHER YOU VOTE FOR ME EARLY AND OFTEN OR I WILL PERPETUALLY SCREAM IN YOUR FACE ABOUT HOW YOU MADE ME LOSE!!!"
I guess she got her wish!
I've been trying to encourage people to use the term "search" instead of "Google" when speaking of looking something up.
"Google" is not a verb, should not be used as one, and harms decision-making when it is.
Calling all tissue paper Kleenex, or all cotton swabs Q-tips are not life altering acts.
Calling all searches Googling, on the other hand, is.