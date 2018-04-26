Retail Rents Plunge 20% Across Manhattan

As we anticipated earlier this year, the first the signs of the coming implosion of the US real-estate bubble are emerging in the high end of the nation's most overcrowded and expensive housing markets (Manhattan and San Francisco are two salient examples).
And in the latest confirmation of this trend, the Wall Street Journal published a report this week highlighting how the business environment for commercial landlords in New York City's most densely populated borough is growing increasingly dire, as landlords who had left storefronts vacant in the hope of courting the next Bank of America or CVS have inadvertently turned trendy downtown Manhattan neighborhoods like SoHo into a "shopping wasteland".
Thanks in large part to their intransigence, commercial landlords who catered to retail tenants are being hit twice as hard as they otherwise would've been, as tenants, no longer able to afford rents higher than $600 per square foot, are now demanding concessions and rent reductions, a phenomenon that has seen average rents in certain neighborhoods plummet on a year-over-year basis.
According to CBRE Group, a real estate services firm that pays close attention to commercial rents in Manhattan, some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods are also some of the borough's most trendy, including the Meatpacking District, and SoHo.
Here's an excerpt from the WSJ story, entitled "Retail Rents Plunge in Major Manhattan Shopping Districts".
The average asking rent on Washington Street between 14th and Gansevoort streets in the Meatpacking District dropped to $490 a square foot from last year’s $623, a 21.3% decrease and the largest percentage drop in asking rents among the shopping corridors CBRE tracks.
Average asking rents tumbled 18.1% on both SoHo’s Broadway Avenue and the Upper East Side’s Third Avenue, where asking rents were $556 and $280 a square foot, respectively.
Availability remained flat compared with last year, with 209 ground-floor spaces marketed for direct leasing. The report noted, however, that landlords looking to directly lease space also will have to compete with sublease space, which has increased according to anecdotal reports. Some space available for sublease comes as retailers leave behind old quarters for better locations, Ms. LaRusso said.
Conditions are favorable for tenants, said Andrew Goldberg, vice chairman at CBRE. Landlords are more open to shorter-term leases and provisions allowing tenants to get out of leases if a retail concept doesn’t work.
"I think we will start to see some more of the savvier tenants of companies realize we’re starting to get to a point where they can drive some good deals for themselves," Mr. Goldberg said.
The problem when rents enter free-fall territory is that it's a self-reinforcing phenomenon (not unlike the blowup that triggered the demise of the XIV, but over a much longer period of time). As rents fall, retailers start wondering if they can procure a better deal, possibly in a better neighborhood. All of a sudden, landlords must now essentially compete with themselves as the number of subleases climbs.
Of course, Manhattan is Manhattan. There will always be hoards of boutique merchants, big-name brands and - well, Walgreens - clamoring for commercial rental space.
But after nearly a decade of soaring real-estate valuations, it appears one of America's hottest housing markets is heading for a "gully."
On the other end of the property market, a drop in valuations and transaction volumes has inspired some observers to proclaim that "this is the breaking point."
In short, we wish the Kushner Cos the best of luck as they prepare to buy out the remaining stake in 666 Fifth Ave. Because overpaying for commercial real-estate in Manhattan in 2018, nine years into one of the longest economic expansions on record sounds like a fantastic plan.
Comments
bring back the adult video stores
"The Manhattan Projects"... Huh, cardboard boxes are finally coming down in cost? ... That's a relief.
In reply to bring back the adult video… by dark pools of soros
What, DeBolshevik ain't good for business?
In reply to Huh, cardboard boxes are… by El Oregonian
The rents too damn high
In reply to What, DeBolshevik ain't good… by TBT or not TBT
Maybe Trump Trump will go broke. He better keep his Presidential gig.
In reply to The rents too damn high by JimmyJones
He won’t. Their post-presidential book deals alone are bigly beyond belief.
In reply to Maybe Trump Trump will go… by King of Ruperts Land
The CURSE doesn't discriminate.
In reply to He won’t. Their post… by Endgame Napoleon
Thank you. I will be using that all day tomorrow at work.
In reply to What, DeBolshevik ain't good… by TBT or not TBT
It was only a matter of time.
Stores selling mirrors might still survive in a city who's population consists of self-absorbed twats.
I would enjoy owning that type of store. How about a store called Glass Menagerie. The book is depressing, though brilliant, but the store could offer all kinds of glass items—from mirrored frames, to chandeliers, to glass lamp bases. The insurance would probably be high due to various hazzards in a store with a high risk for breakage. Too bad I would have to sell a high-priced item just to cover one square foot of monthly rent.
In reply to Stores selling mirrors might… by Salsa Verde
What?
"Booming economy"
It is good if rent falls, though, in that it might make those coastal cities affordable for the non-rich.
In reply to "Booming economy" by karenm
"It is good if rent falls, though, in that it might make those coastal cities affordable for the non-rich."
I see you don't have the foggiest idea how the economy functions. There are billions invested in those properties and investors losing millions, which snowballs downhill to those "non-rich" you think this will benefit.
You think like a consumer, not a business person. I suggest you close your yap and learn a while before commenting.
In reply to It is good if rent falls,… by Endgame Napoleon
Those greedy leveraged folks will lose some assets
I guess you are right. I remember Tyler’s article about the brutality of the rental market in NYC. It is awful, just like with poor taxi medallion people who sunk so much money into something that lost value. Capitalism is hard. Someone loses either way, whether it is the business that cannot afford rent or the leveraged property owners.
In reply to Those greedy leveraged folks… by SmittyinLA
The rents may fall, but the taxes will not.
The rent was too damn high.