Russia To Upgrade Syria's Air Defense System, Escalating Tensions With Israel

Authored by Jason Ditz via Anti-War.com,
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that the planned delivery of an S-300 air defense system to Syria will be completed in the “near future.”
They did not provide an exact date, though Russia is interested in shoring up Syria’s air defense capability.
That’s because on April 13, the US, France, and Britain attacked Syria, firing over 100 Tomahawk missiles at them along with other airstrikes. Syria intercepted many with its more primitive systems. Russia said the attacks removed all hurdles for providing Syriawith the much better S-300.
Israeli officials are outraged, as they are any time Russia offers to sell any nation in the region the S-300. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has said the military will destroy the S-300 outright if Syria dares to fire on any of their warplanes. Syria has only occasionally fired on Israeli warplanes, and then only when they are raiding Syrian airspace and bombing Syrian targets.
With their advanced capabilities, the S-300s have been very popular Russian exports, and are seen as capable of directly challenging US-made warplanes flying in their airspace. For Russia, this is very much the point, attempting to deter future US attacks.
Weapons systems that are unproven in combat vs weapons systems that are. Good luck with that.
I believe I have just passed through a black hole.
Netanyahu going to make Trump do more sanctions.
It was summized on fullchan via the first Trump > Syrian airfield bombing that they destroyed nothing to have an excuse to give Assad better defensive weapons and the exact same scenario just happened again.
Invaluable opportunity for Russia to test it in combat against a world-class aggressor. More important than deploying the S-300 will be to test its defense. i.e. how to protect the S-300 units against attacks. Israel has declared its willimgness to volunteer as guinea pig. Fine.
The defensive sams (that’s all they had) only have a very short range but were successful for the most part on the salvo lauched at them at long range.
Now the 300’s are very good at long range for both air/ ground targets. This would push back long range attacks minimizing any success and putting targets out of range and other in if they ate stupid enough to get that close.
Call it ‘push back’ if you will or just plain military common sense.
Now I have to throw the tee vee away and disconnect from cable. The Hitler extravaganza is exploding on Nat Geo, History, Discovery, Science Channel and the rest.
S300s takes Lebanese airspace out of play.
And of course the Jews have the right to violate anyone else’s airspace but if a single unarmed drone barely makes it into the part of Golan occupied by Israel, why then they’ll attack all sorts of targets, right before an ISIS offensive.
And if you shoot at their fighter bombers, you are being a racist antisemite fascist against peace-loving Israel!
Israel is a terrorist state. Period.
So, under the 2 party Potemkin democracy, are we.
Why are the Israelis so scared of it then ?
They're shitting themselves,combined with the new radars installed by the Russians there is no such thing
as stealth anymore,their F35s are just another target.
They're not scared. They're wondering why the rest of the world has always hated them for no reason whatsoever.
BUT ISRAELI PILOTS ARE JEWS!
So it’s anti-Semitic to shoot them down if they are bombing you at work, or school... at a wedding, in the hospital... playing soccer on a beach... running away unarmed hundreds of yards from your elevated position...
etc.
WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT THE GUY WHOSE HOUSE I KEEP FIREBOMBING GOT HIMSELF A GUN?
I AM OUTRAGED AT THIS RACIST AGGRESSION!!
This is Putin's response to the US missile attack that he warned about - totally defensive and infuriating to Israel and the globalists.
Putin has put Bibi on notice that he can no longer fly and shit wherever he wants. Pass the popcorn.
will be hard to hit Iran.
ZH's armchair weapons specialists and war gamers can now go crazy posting on this thread.
Keyboard Commando reporting for dooty, sir.
Give us the benefit of some of your superior knowledge then.
I bet Putin has an armchair..
As another poster stated above about an "unproven weapons system".. cause everything the Russians do is unproven and half-assed. why look at the results of the 30 YO Russian systems the Syrians used. This is why Israel has to provoke something real soon before these shittier state-of-the-art systems get deployed.
From his armchair..King David Natanyahu doesn't appear worried at all..
It was hidden from public that in Nuremberg were 13 trials. All blame for war and holocaust was put on shoulders of BANKS and CORPORATIONS> IG Farben, Thyssen, Siemens etc
here is amerikan prosekutor Talford Taylor in Nuremberg.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anofcdN-BsU
Once I read the US used 76 bombs for 3 building I automatically thought about how a group of NYC cops shot one black guy in a door way like 80 or 90 times........its just a little bit excessive....Syrian Lives Matter..hash tag Fuck Hope
These seems like a pertinent questions, if a bit rhetorical.
Has Syria EVER attacked Israel?
Has Israel EVER attacked Syria?
Well then.
"These seems like a pertinent questions, if a bit rhetorical.
Has Syria EVER attacked Israel?"
Syriously?...lol.
And there you have it. Great points.
How dare they use defensive weapons against our aggression!
They actually said that...and nobody even laughed, or even raised an eyebrow...
Here is what I find funny about America's MIC Deep State declaring war on Syria and Russia. Sure the sanctions hurt, but Russia is now making bank selling weapon systems to Syria. So at least part of that difference is made up.
The other problem is differential costs. Russia is very close to Syria. Their primary costs (logistics) to wage war are a fraction of America's. So even though they spend a fraction of the money on their military that America does, they also have a huge cost advantage for this conflict.
Israel isn't nutz enough to fly into Syria and lose more
jets. And it will take too long to move sufficient troops
through Lebanon and Jordan or up the Golan without
the air cover they're used to for a land attack.
Their only option is an appeal to the UNSC for relief,
never mind that they DON'T EVER pay any attention
to the UNSC unless they don't have any other method
of getting their way and the US is willing to veto
something for them.
How dare Syria defend themselves
Boy, is Bibbi working with a full deck? Get the guy some Valium.......
Where is the evidence that Syria intercepted shit?
Oh that's right it's nowhere.
Proof is only necessary when it's the West making a claim.
Keep jerking off to that fantasy of Western military technology being totally outmatched while in reality the East gets humiliated again and again and again, dipshits.
Don't trust your lying eyes ?
The Russians may be low balling the interception rate from the evidence you can see posted all over
the internet.The biggest damage appears to be to military ego's here.
Their real targets were several Syrian airstrips, fail, fail, fail, fail.
You've lost that war, so go find some other poor sap to bomb, someone who can't defend themselves, just how you like it.
Israel, you want to be safe you talk to Russia. You know the country your Bolsheviks fucked up, the one your oligarchs tried to rob blind and the one your ziocons are trying to start a war with now. Talk to them.
Israeli officials are outraged believing they're perfectly within their rights to fire missiles into Syria as and when, willy nilly .
The S-300 is a good system and has been around for awhile and I am sure NATO/US have a good idea. Its the S-400 which the Russians have that scares everyone for nobody has run up against it and US is not willing to gamble against it.
S-300 incorporated into the air defense system with the Russian advisors is definitely a big upgrade and causes Israel to be cautious.
