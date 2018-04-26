"Sandwich Crisis Deepens": Subway Closes 500 Stores In 2018

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:33

The accelerating demise of Subway, the world’s largest restaurant chain, will one day be just another case study of how to run a once-spectacular business empire into the ground, as Americans quickly abandon this iconic sandwich chain in droves, seeking healthier and fresher, or just simply "different" food alternatives.

For the first time in its 52-years of operation, the company contracted in 2016, shuttering 359 US locations, which was the most significant retrenchment in its history. In 2017, the company closed another 800+ US locations, as details emerged that some one-third of shops in the US could be unprofitable.

Subway’s crisis could be linked to many factors: demographic shift, healthy eating trends, a disgraced ex-spokesman charged as a pedophile, and or managerial shifts. As we explained in December, it is only the tip of the iceberg for Subway’s closures, as we stated it is the “beginning of a crisis.”

And according to a new report from Bloomberg, the sandwich chain continues to close US stores at a record pace (which is not saying much as it has only had 2 full years of net closures in its entire history). Not even one month into the second quarter, management already announced that as many as 500 stores are closing across the country. While it is evident that Americans did not spend their Trump tax cuts on Subway sandwiches, the company is shrinking its North American footprint for greater opportunities in the U.K., China, India and Latin America, Bloomberg said. Last year, the chain closed +800 stores, bringing its total U.S. count to around 25,908 — well off the highs of 27,103 in 2015.

“We want to be sure that we have the best location,” Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Greco, 60, said in a phone interview. “We focused in the past on restaurant count. We’re focused now on strengthening market share.”

Store count isn’t everything,” she added. “It is about growing the business.”

Greco told Bloomberg that the company is struggling to increase sales in the U.S. as newer, more modern fast-food chains are crowding out the industry.

 

More from Greco:

"Subway had been hurt by fierce competition in the U.S., including from a resurgent McDonald’s Corp., whose domestic system sales rose 3.4 percent last year, according to data from researcher Technomic. Subway fell 4.4 percent. It’s also now faced with supermarkets and gas stations that are selling more grab-and-go fare, putting immense pressure on Subway to be faster and more convenient. Along with the closures, some locations are being relocated, and Subway is now using data from SiteZeus to choose better real estate.”

While the US segment clearly topped out in 2015, Greco told Bloomberg that her concentration today is on international expansion. She added the fast-food chain will add more than 1,000 locations outside North America and will primarily focus on the U.K., Germany, South Korea, India, China, and Mexico.

In summary, the compounding effect of store closures, eatery trends, waning restaurant industry, and poor advertisement choices, have ultimately dethroned the world’s largest restaurant chain, and now forced the company into a contraction phase for the third year in a row. And, as a last-ditch effort to preserve momentum and prevent further hemorrhaging of the sandwich empire, management has opted to shrink the North American segment for more, costlier opportunities abroad.

Canadian Dirtlump ParkAveFlasher Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

It's tough to throw a rock and not hit one of these in Canada, so I can only imagine it is worse in the US. Between too many stores to begin with, and a demographic shift to savages who eat garbage and wipe their ass with their bare hands / mongoloid millenials who need kale avocado toast - I can't say I'm surprised.

 

I'll eat marginal soup at them as long as I can I guess.

FireBrander ParkAveFlasher Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

Noon'ish at a Subway inside the entrance/exit at Walmart.

Subway is 1/4 full, 3 people in line...ouch!

That $6.99 wrap thing that's the size of an egg roll..LOL!...yeah right!..that'll save the business!

To your typical, diabetic, Subway "customer", size/quantity matters! When you weigh 400lbs, a sandwich the size of your hand just isn't going to cut it...

https://subculture.subway.com/articles/eat/meet-our-new-signature-wraps

FireBrander StackShinyStuff Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

I don't care if the meat is a foot thick; I'm not eating anything "prepared fresh" by someone that hasn't taken a bath in a couple days and is morbidly obese.

Subway is just failing from every angle...

HEY! SUBWAY EXECS!

Go to Chick-Fil-A! Take a notepad with you...I'll give you a summary...Youth and beauty sells shit!

~~~~~~~~~~

Guys, go to You-tube and watch drive-through pranks...Hardees, McDonalds, etc...workers all blacks, mexicans and low ball whites...then find one at a Chick-fil-A...90% young, pretty white girls...LOL..how they are not being sued 24x7 by the NAACP is a mystery.

Edit:
I worked fast food in College...more than 50% hot girls...fish in a barrel!...same restaurants today...YIKES!

Baron von Bud 44_shooter Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Frank DeLuca grew the business from nothing in 1968 to the world's biggest food franchise. Then he got leukemia in July 2015 and died in September '15. Without his watchful eye the business fell apart. The current management will downsize for the next 10 years while collecting big paychecks. Sorry, Frank but nothing last forever including you and the business you built.

Give Me Some Truth onewayticket2 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Option 1 - Build better sandwiches with plenty of choice meat cuts and other ingredients. Pass this cost onto customers.

Oprion 2 - Raise prices just a little and save as much as you can via shrinkflation and substitution.

Both options are/were probably losers. It’s the Fed (and inflation), Stupid.

The “work around” for customers is to simply go to these places less. Which is what is happening. I don’t think there is an answer, absent practicing Austrian economics, which is not going to happen. This is only the beginning of Subway closings. And, yes, Jimmy John’s and FireHouse closings are to come as well.

MilwaukeeMark ZENDOG Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Why stand in line and pay $10 for something you can replicate at home with two slices of wonder bread, bottled mayo, 2% pseudo-cheese slices, sliced baloney and your own bottle of fizzy flavored colored corn syrup for less than $3, plus no tax funding the local municipal cabal?
Besides ... with fast food turnover today, work ethics at an all time low, I'm not so confident in the frequency of hand washing going on behind the scenes.

Give Me Some Truth MilwaukeeMark Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Yes, the “work around” for this is to make your own sandwiches.

BTW, anyone else notice how much a small block of cheddar cheese costs these days? I think there is a reason the government no longer gives away “surplus cheese.”

...  Another thing I’ve noticed - a Whopper with cheese now costs 50 cents more than a Whopper without cheese. No inflation my ass! 

yellowsub MilwaukeeMark Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Being too clean today is why people are getting sick.  You don't realize how many bacteria and virus your body fends off daily just because you don't get sick, you won't notice.  

The places you need to watch out for is the places that wears gloves.  When it gets busy, how often do you see them forget while they're doing double duty as a cashier handling dirty money and packing your food.  Then there's also those who are packaging the food and has trash clean up duties.  They almost always never change their gloves.  They need to be reminded that the gloves isn't for their protection as it is ours.

Michigander Canadian Dirtlump Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

That's always been one of Subways many problems. They don't hold the franchisees in high regard. There is no territorial protection. Want to open a Subway across the street from my Subway? Go for it. The home office doesn't care. Just more product for them to sell.

The franchiser has never learned you can shear a sheep many times, but you can only skin them once.