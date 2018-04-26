"Sandwich Crisis Deepens": Subway Closes 500 Stores In 2018

The accelerating demise of Subway, the world’s largest restaurant chain, will one day be just another case study of how to run a once-spectacular business empire into the ground, as Americans quickly abandon this iconic sandwich chain in droves, seeking healthier and fresher, or just simply "different" food alternatives.
For the first time in its 52-years of operation, the company contracted in 2016, shuttering 359 US locations, which was the most significant retrenchment in its history. In 2017, the company closed another 800+ US locations, as details emerged that some one-third of shops in the US could be unprofitable.
Subway’s crisis could be linked to many factors: demographic shift, healthy eating trends, a disgraced ex-spokesman charged as a pedophile, and or managerial shifts. As we explained in December, it is only the tip of the iceberg for Subway’s closures, as we stated it is the “beginning of a crisis.”
And according to a new report from Bloomberg, the sandwich chain continues to close US stores at a record pace (which is not saying much as it has only had 2 full years of net closures in its entire history). Not even one month into the second quarter, management already announced that as many as 500 stores are closing across the country. While it is evident that Americans did not spend their Trump tax cuts on Subway sandwiches, the company is shrinking its North American footprint for greater opportunities in the U.K., China, India and Latin America, Bloomberg said. Last year, the chain closed +800 stores, bringing its total U.S. count to around 25,908 — well off the highs of 27,103 in 2015.
“We want to be sure that we have the best location,” Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Greco, 60, said in a phone interview. “We focused in the past on restaurant count. We’re focused now on strengthening market share.”
“Store count isn’t everything,” she added. “It is about growing the business.”
Greco told Bloomberg that the company is struggling to increase sales in the U.S. as newer, more modern fast-food chains are crowding out the industry.
More from Greco:
"Subway had been hurt by fierce competition in the U.S., including from a resurgent McDonald’s Corp., whose domestic system sales rose 3.4 percent last year, according to data from researcher Technomic. Subway fell 4.4 percent. It’s also now faced with supermarkets and gas stations that are selling more grab-and-go fare, putting immense pressure on Subway to be faster and more convenient. Along with the closures, some locations are being relocated, and Subway is now using data from SiteZeus to choose better real estate.”
While the US segment clearly topped out in 2015, Greco told Bloomberg that her concentration today is on international expansion. She added the fast-food chain will add more than 1,000 locations outside North America and will primarily focus on the U.K., Germany, South Korea, India, China, and Mexico.
In summary, the compounding effect of store closures, eatery trends, waning restaurant industry, and poor advertisement choices, have ultimately dethroned the world’s largest restaurant chain, and now forced the company into a contraction phase for the third year in a row. And, as a last-ditch effort to preserve momentum and prevent further hemorrhaging of the sandwich empire, management has opted to shrink the North American segment for more, costlier opportunities abroad.
Comments
Oh Noes! Where to get my pre-sandwiched cold cuts now?!
It's tough to throw a rock and not hit one of these in Canada, so I can only imagine it is worse in the US. Between too many stores to begin with, and a demographic shift to savages who eat garbage and wipe their ass with their bare hands / mongoloid millenials who need kale avocado toast - I can't say I'm surprised.
I'll eat marginal soup at them as long as I can I guess.
In reply to Oh Noes! Where to get my… by ParkAveFlasher
Subway went from 'plus' fast food (quantity and customization) at a good price (circa 1990) to 'minus' fast food (portions smaller, and green tomatoes and iceberg lettuce) at a higher price, circa 2005. Their breakfast is a JOKE, too. Of course they aren't gonna be competitive versus other real-estate intensive models. . .
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
Subway? WTF?
Wouldn't give it to my Dog. And my Dog eats his own shit if I don't watch him.......
In reply to Subway went from 'plus' fast… by Government nee…
Yeah but can he shoot hot bread out of his ass? just sayin...
[\newZHcommenter]
In reply to Subway? WTF? Wouldn't give… by ZENDOG
Noon'ish at a Subway inside the entrance/exit at Walmart.
Subway is 1/4 full, 3 people in line...ouch!
That $6.99 wrap thing that's the size of an egg roll..LOL!...yeah right!..that'll save the business!
To your typical, diabetic, Subway "customer", size/quantity matters! When you weigh 400lbs, a sandwich the size of your hand just isn't going to cut it...
https://subculture.subway.com/articles/eat/meet-our-new-signature-wraps
In reply to Yeah but can he shoot hot… by ParkAveFlasher
Well if they put any meat at all on their subs maybe people would buy 'em
In reply to . by FireBrander
I don't care if the meat is a foot thick; I'm not eating anything "prepared fresh" by someone that hasn't taken a bath in a couple days and is morbidly obese.
Subway is just failing from every angle...
HEY! SUBWAY EXECS!
Go to Chick-Fil-A! Take a notepad with you...I'll give you a summary...Youth and beauty sells shit!
~~~~~~~~~~
Guys, go to You-tube and watch drive-through pranks...Hardees, McDonalds, etc...workers all blacks, mexicans and low ball whites...then find one at a Chick-fil-A...90% young, pretty white girls...LOL..how they are not being sued 24x7 by the NAACP is a mystery.
Edit:
I worked fast food in College...more than 50% hot girls...fish in a barrel!...same restaurants today...YIKES!
In reply to Well if they put any meat at… by StackShinyStuff
Chick-Fil-A, yeah - breaded chicken in a sandwhich with mayonaise. If that doesn't scream healthy I don't know what does.
In reply to I don't care if the meat is… by FireBrander
Who said anything about "healthy".
If you want healthy, cook at home and don't eat anything that comes in a box or is a frozen "food product".
In reply to Chick-Fil-A, yeah - breaded… by 44_shooter
Just like Apple fell apart after Jobs kicked the bucket, the iPhone X being the 'blow off top' for Apple.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1rXqD6M614
In reply to Who said anything about … by FireBrander
Seriously...nothing wrong with Chick-fil-A.
Subway blows and has blown a long time...Jared merely rode it deeper into the toilet...
In reply to Who said anything about … by FireBrander
Frank DeLuca grew the business from nothing in 1968 to the world's biggest food franchise. Then he got leukemia in July 2015 and died in September '15. Without his watchful eye the business fell apart. The current management will downsize for the next 10 years while collecting big paychecks. Sorry, Frank but nothing last forever including you and the business you built.
In reply to Chick-Fil-A, yeah - breaded… by 44_shooter
If, at any point, Mitt (I know how to run a business into the ground for profit) Romney gets involved; Subway is finished for sure...
In reply to Frank DeLuca grew the… by Baron von Bud
The LBO(MFG) maneuver. Foot long meatball with extra mayo and a large maxed out line of credit.
In reply to If, at any point, Mitt (I… by FireBrander
it was falling apart long before his "watchful eye" closed.
in fact, his eye was probably screaming for expansion into 2014. 'Build and they will come' worked for decades....it's all he knew. But that pendulum swings back hard....especially when your product doesn't cut it in the marketplace.
In reply to Frank DeLuca grew the… by Baron von Bud
Option 1 - Build better sandwiches with plenty of choice meat cuts and other ingredients. Pass this cost onto customers.
Oprion 2 - Raise prices just a little and save as much as you can via shrinkflation and substitution.
Both options are/were probably losers. It’s the Fed (and inflation), Stupid.
The “work around” for customers is to simply go to these places less. Which is what is happening. I don’t think there is an answer, absent practicing Austrian economics, which is not going to happen. This is only the beginning of Subway closings. And, yes, Jimmy John’s and FireHouse closings are to come as well.
In reply to it was falling apart long… by onewayticket2
Indeed, this will be a business case study in franchising/management.
Owning a franchise is like owning a boat (bust out another thousand).
The best day is when you buy it,
the second best day is when you sell it.
In reply to Frank DeLuca grew the… by Baron von Bud
I'm sure the Justice Bros Rev. Al and Rev. Jesse are on it...
https://tinyurl.com/y74btb5w
In reply to I don't care if the meat is… by FireBrander
Most millennials are indoctrinated to believe that Christians are all evil bigots. Consequently, they refuse to work at Chick-Fil-A. I dare bet that most of those young people working there are Christian kids.
You won't find any feminist, tattooed, land-whales working there because they refuse to work there. And that's all good for Chick-Fil-A.
In reply to I don't care if the meat is… by FireBrander
Do they attract a lot of blks? They like white girls.
In reply to I don't care if the meat is… by FireBrander
U R my kind of fil-a
In reply to I don't care if the meat is… by FireBrander
Why stand in line and pay $10 for something you can replicate at home with two slices of wonder bread, bottled mayo, 2% pseudo-cheese slices, sliced baloney and your own bottle of fizzy flavored colored corn syrup for less than $3, plus no tax funding the local municipal cabal?
Besides ... with fast food turnover today, work ethics at an all time low, I'm not so confident in the frequency of hand washing going on behind the scenes.
In reply to Subway? WTF? Wouldn't give… by ZENDOG
"Handwashing"
LOL!
Watch them work...touch every dirty surface imaginable...then touch your food. NOPE!
In reply to Why stand in line and pay … by MilwaukeeMark
Yes, the “work around” for this is to make your own sandwiches.
BTW, anyone else notice how much a small block of cheddar cheese costs these days? I think there is a reason the government no longer gives away “surplus cheese.”
... Another thing I’ve noticed - a Whopper with cheese now costs 50 cents more than a Whopper without cheese. No inflation my ass!
In reply to Why stand in line and pay … by MilwaukeeMark
Being too clean today is why people are getting sick. You don't realize how many bacteria and virus your body fends off daily just because you don't get sick, you won't notice.
The places you need to watch out for is the places that wears gloves. When it gets busy, how often do you see them forget while they're doing double duty as a cashier handling dirty money and packing your food. Then there's also those who are packaging the food and has trash clean up duties. They almost always never change their gloves. They need to be reminded that the gloves isn't for their protection as it is ours.
In reply to Why stand in line and pay … by MilwaukeeMark
Same as a burger. Even if you buy a ready-made, premium burger patty made with pure sirloin beef and zero fillers, etc. it would still cost less than a burger from a burger-chain restaurant.
And hot-dogs; don't make me laugh!
In reply to Why stand in line and pay … by MilwaukeeMark
The cost of cheese is going through the roof. This is probably the case with lettuce as well. I can’t prove this but I am pretty sure the size of a head of lettuce in stores is much smaller than it used to be.
Ham is more expensive. It takes a small loan to buy bacon.
In reply to Why stand in line and pay … by MilwaukeeMark
That's a very nasty way to talk about Rosie O'Donnell; . . . true, but nasty.
In reply to Subway? WTF? Wouldn't give… by ZENDOG
yes, real inflation, shrinkflation and substitution of ingredients eventually impacts one’s decision of whether to stop at Subway ... or maybe eat a PB&J or ham and cheese at home.
In reply to Subway went from 'plus' fast… by Government nee…
I bought sandwiches there for the first time in forever; noticed that a "sandwich" consists of a wafer of meat and cheese. And a pinch of condiments. I can get a sandwich with 4x the meat and 2x the size at the grocery store for $3.99 - no exaggeration.
In reply to Subway went from 'plus' fast… by Government nee…
They stopped innovating and improving their product long ago.
In reply to Subway went from 'plus' fast… by Government nee…
Not only that, but it is some extremely low quality processed meat.
In reply to Subway went from 'plus' fast… by Government nee…
They were always talking about "fresh" in the commercials, but the meat was very dead, and had been dead for a long time. It was flavorless and had the texture of a tire tube.
In reply to Not only that, but it is… by Yog Soggoth
Poor business model:
Market saturation and lower product quality.
I see McDonalds everywhere but Wendy's and Burger King are far fewer in number. As a result, McDonalds has a far inferior product while Wendy's and Burger King are better but it's all relative when it comes to fast food.
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
In LA recently...drove by an In/Out Burger joint....drive through line out into the street...McDonalds a 1/2 mile down the road, I shit you not, 8 cars in the lot...and I suspect half of those were employees.
In reply to Poor business model: Market… by privateparts501
McD's employees can afford a car?
In reply to In LA recently...drove by an… by FireBrander
That's always been one of Subways many problems. They don't hold the franchisees in high regard. There is no territorial protection. Want to open a Subway across the street from my Subway? Go for it. The home office doesn't care. Just more product for them to sell.
The franchiser has never learned you can shear a sheep many times, but you can only skin them once.
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
A beautiful expression, I’m embarrassed to admit I’ve never heard it, before.
In reply to That's always been one of… by Michigander
I'm avoiding depopulation foods, like nitrites in cold cuts.
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
That's so LA
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
LMFAO! Friggin' Canadians are way too clever with words.
Made my morning!
In reply to It's tough to throw a rock… by Canadian Dirtlump
No sandwiches for me right now.
I am not eating bread/tortillas for 90 days, and am getting excellent results.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-28/practice-honesty-when-it-matt…
In reply to Oh Noes! Where to get my… by ParkAveFlasher
cut out sugar along with the carbs and you'll be amazed...
In reply to No bread for 90 days. by hedgeless_horseman
...especially when combined with regular aerobic exercise.
In reply to cut out sugar along with the… by neidermeyer
Don't skimp on the Shake Weights!
/s
In reply to ...especially with regular… by hedgeless_horseman
I’ve lost 18 pounds on Atkins in six weeks. The exercise might commence when I have lost 30!
In reply to ...especially with regular… by hedgeless_horseman
You should smell my farts now that I've given up baloney.
In reply to ...especially with regular… by hedgeless_horseman
Lost 44 lbs in 4 months on Protein Power diet and strenuous exercise.
In reply to ...especially with regular… by hedgeless_horseman
It’s the carbs ... not the fat or calories. Another massive lie we have all swallowed, literally.
In reply to cut out sugar along with the… by neidermeyer