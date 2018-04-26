Senate Panel Passes Bill To Protect Robert Mueller From Firing

While the bill still has little hope of making it past the Senate since Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won't bring it up for a vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump.
A draft released Wednesday night by Chairman Charles Grassley - who has broken with other Republican leaders in supporting the bill - omitted language that would require Mueller to notify congressional leaders "if there is any change made to the specific nature or scope" of the investigation. With the changes, Democrats on the committee joined Grassley and a handful of other Republicans in a 14-to-7 vote to advance the bill, according to the Washington Post.
The removal of the language was a concession to Democrats, who had worried that including the language would essentially create an opportunity for Republicans allied with the president to tip him off about any new developments in the probe.
Given the opposition, some members of the Judiciary Committee had proposed scaling back the bill into a simple "sense of the Senate" resolution offering support for Mueller, but stopping short of preventing the president from firing him.
Of course, opposition to the bill isn't limited to the Senate. House Republicans have zero appetite to bring the bill to a vote even if it does somehow clear the Senate, and President Trump would almost certainly veto it if it arrives on his desk.
Lawmakers' push to provide another layer of protection for Mueller gained new traction after the FBI raided the home and office of Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney and a reputed Trump Organization dealmaker.
As the Washington Post reports, two Republican senators considered offering an amendment that would offer support for Mueller while being careful not to infringe on the president's constitutional authority.
Two Republican senators, John Cornyn (Tex.) and Orrin G. Hatch (Utah), offered an amendment that would offer nonbinding support for Mueller while also making clear that the Constitution prevents Congress from reining in the president's prosecutorial powers.
"It avoids the unconstitutionality issue on a bill that the president won’t sign and the House won’t pass, and so that may be a place for us to land," Cornyn said Wednesday. "I think if we can come to some common ground on a resolution, that may be the path."
Another compromise made it so lawmakers only need to be notified by the attorney general 30 days before the special counsel is given notice.
Grassley and the authors of the bill struck a compromise this week, however, to strip that notification requirement from the chairman’s amendment. In the final version, lawmakers will only be notified when the special counsel commences and finishes an investigation, or — in the event a special counsel is terminated — 30 days before the special counsel is given notice.
Lawmakers also stripped language from the amendment in advance of Thursday’s markup that would have required the special counsel to detail reasons that lawmakers could not publicize the information they receive.
The requirement that the judiciary committee leaders be notified in advance of such maneuvers is to give Congress some opportunity to take recourse — including potential impeachment — to prevent a special counsel from being terminated without cause. The bill is drafted so that the notification requirement will stand even if a court strikes down the provision of the bill that gives a fired special counsel the ability to appeal his or her dismissal to a panel of federal judges.
Still, barring some miracle, the bill is most likely dead in the water. The fact that it even made it this far is a testament to Grassley's desire to avoid being stuck with a reputation for acquiescing to the administration's every demand.
Comments
Swamp creatures gonna swamp
all the way to november...
In reply to Swamp creatures gonna swamp by Cole The Bar
What a bunch of shit fucks.... First firing a special prosecutor is constitutionally legal, so this violates the US Constitution. Second, Trump has stated he won't be firing him.
This all comes from the devilcRAT's and the RINO establishment. They all can go to Hell....
In reply to all the way to november... by gatorengineer
Won't pass in the House.
Need to see DNC related arrests.
In reply to What a bunch of shit fucks… by Stan522
Orange idiot should have fired him on the night he announced bombing Syria.
Look, a squirrel ! - method never fails.
In reply to Won't pass in the House… by y3maxx
You would think Muler might be embarrassed.., but I doubt it.
In reply to Orange idiot should have… by Leakanthrophy
The bill seems like more DemoDummy Theatre and terribly unnecessary since, if he was going to be fired, it should have happened a very, very long time ago.
In reply to You would think Muler might… by gmrpeabody
Gotta protect mueller the jew, just gotta keep the jew megillah going !!!
The jews must be able to sit back and say "We had a good day"
In reply to The bill seems like more… by MagicHandPuppet
...think Muler might be embarrassed..,
I was thinking the same thing. The guy's looking like a walking cadaver lately, one would think it's tremendous pressure on a soul struggling to appear to be living a legitimate existence.
It's really not all that difficult to function properly with the system of government the US has, it's just that instead of mutually benefiting the one branch any two are not a part of they look for ways to circumvent the one aspect of their scope the other has been assigned in order to weaken the one that should be counted on performing.
In short, the design works when it's employed properly, it self destructs when each looks at the other with "covetous eyes".
jmo.
In reply to You would think Muler might… by gmrpeabody
I doubt it that he gives a shit.
What is his billing rate?
What is the billing rate of all his friends working on this investigation?
In reply to ...think Muler might be… by Boxed Merlot
the only thing wrong with your comment is you seem to make the assumption muler has a soul. secondly, he is actively covering up his own involvement in U1.
In reply to ...think Muler might be… by Boxed Merlot
Why would the "special" prosecutor want to bring this investigation to a swift and decisive conclusion? Not like this ratfucking zombie has anything productive to attend to.
In reply to You would think Muler might… by gmrpeabody
Mueller is a swamp creature. He is not embarrassed obstructing the President at every turn.
In reply to You would think Muler might… by gmrpeabody
What, haven't you heard? The President of the United States is a powerless, helpless, frightened little boy who cries out on Twitter for the American people to help him against the big bad Deep State. Poor wittle Trump.
Trump pushes the sympathy button, and millions of idiots sit up and yell "Yeah! Dammit!" Never once do they consider that what Trump is saying needs to be done......IS HIS FRICKIN RESPONSIBILITY!
The country is g-o-n-e, gone baby! People have devolved into a blob of thoughtless insanity.
In reply to Orange idiot should have… by Leakanthrophy
This is why libertarians will always be losers. Pathetic.
No single man is stronger than a large group of coordinated attackers.
In reply to What, haven't you heard? … by bshirley1968
Cause he's not head of the Executive Branch of government or the Commander-n-Chief (God help us) of the armed forces, right?
Try your A game, chump weight.
In reply to This is why libertarians… by tmosley
Ya your all that and then some...dumb cunt.
In reply to Cause he's not head of the… by bshirley1968
"Dumb cunt"......I am constantly amazed at the deep content of your statements. I bet as a child you were in one of those "special" classes for gifted children. Did they teach you how to be so intimidating or did you learn that all by your lonesome?
What you got mosley's slack today?
In reply to Ya your all that and then… by Bill of Rights
If these people didn't have their (false) hope in Trump, they'd probably kill themselves. It's all they got. After ZH'ers defending Kanye West as a respectable person over the past 24 hours, personally, I'm just about done here. I've tried to inject some reality here, but now they fully deserve their overlords.
They are like dogs; throw them one scrap and they will like you and follow you around. The problem is they are following them straight into hell.
And before anyone tries to be like "but but Obama!" My handle was meant as mockery to Obama and I was right here slamming him while he was president. Trump is more of the same on the issues that matter to me, so I am slamming him too.
In reply to Cause he's not head of the… by bshirley1968
Yeah, the Kanye thing is surreal. There is still some good thinkers out there on ZH. I stick around for them. Tmosely and Bill or Rights are at best just a couple of Trump Trolls. I like picking at them when they try to make stupid excuses for their man-crush. Sometimes they have good input......just not when it comes to....their man-crush.
I have a bunch of buddies that are relying on Mr. Trump to save us all. So pathetic. And they want to make comments about my "testosterone" when they are on their knees begging and hoping a "man" will save them. Americans have become the biggest pussies on the planet. But hey, look at what we have for a President......Tumplethinskin.
The people that agree with the things you and I are saying are often quiet and behind the scenes. They need to know that there are like minded people out there. I have other buddies that would say the same things I do if they were on ZH.
I guess I get a lot of down votes for being a smartass at times. I just lose patience with the constant stupidity.
In reply to If these people didn't have… by DingleBarryObummer
What do you want him to do? Start a civil war?
No, Trump is working to unite the country, and lead the people from all sides to the center. He needs credibility AND SUPPORT FROM THE PEOPLE to do this.
Even in the case that you were right, you wouldn't even be effective. Just a blackpilled whiner.
In reply to Cause he's not head of the… by bshirley1968
A person devoid of substantive character and honor cannot unite the country. He is not the Fuhrer we are looking for. He will simply not work. I will not follow him. He does not inspire me. He repulses me.
In reply to What do you want him to do?… by tmosley
And P.S. To make things more ridiculous, he's in bed with, if not completely owned by the Chosenites! No, thanks, I'll Pass.
In reply to A person devoid of… by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe you're just an idiot.
In reply to A person devoid of… by DingleBarryObummer
Is that an argument? I am not sure......but I don't think that qualifies as an argument. LOL
What are you the Lite Beers of "Bill of Rights" today? You have no argument and your cut downs are lame.
In reply to Maybe you're just an idiot. by tmosley
He doesn’t need to inspire you. I’m not sure he wants to either. Preferably, he is opening up doors, peeling back layers of corruption and inciting real conversations.
That’s better than nothing. And, all we’ve had is nothing for a very long time.
In reply to A person devoid of… by DingleBarryObummer
So which is it?
A. All part of Trump's master plan.
B. Trump is a victim who is hopelessly caught in a vortex of corruption that is dragging him under.....blah, blah, blah.
So are you admitting he is "playing this game" to garner "support from the people"? So he is using a facade and lies to manipulate the people into "trusting" him. Great plan.
"Credibility"? He is sucking in that department.
In reply to What do you want him to do?… by tmosley
Trump doesn't have a plan. Plans are for idiot losers. They don't survive the first punch to the face.
Trump has a SYSTEM, and his SYSTEM is highly effective. You will NEVER be able to understand that because you have low testosterone and it gets lower every time you look at Trump's face. You are impotent with rage. Hysterical. Madness spreads through your body from your man-womb.
If he is to be rid of Meuller, he must first have the OVERWHELMING SUPPORT of the people. Just his "base" isn't good enough. Direct communication through Twitter is part of the system driving the world towards that inevitable reality.
In reply to So which is it? A. All… by bshirley1968
Yeah, you're right, he is too stupid to have a plan, he has a "system". Oooo, impressive! Obi wan has taught you well.
"Low testosterone"? So hilarious.....not an argument....but hilarious.
Only pussies need "overwhelming support" to do the right think. Real leaders do what is right, irregardless of public opinion. We have needed that for decades in this country. Trump is a media, public approval whore. That's what make him easy to control. If that is his "system" he will be waiting forever to get anything done. Fake news can run a fake poll saying "most Americans" disagree with Trump......then what?
Surely he has someone advising him that is a little more creative than that.....or you.
In reply to Trump doesn't have a plan… by tmosley
He’s not going to be fired. Best if he doesn’t fire Criminal Muller as each day, more & more Criminal revelations are revealed.
This is Criminal Treason & Seditious acts as well as Political Espionage involving the highest Compartmentalized Levels of the NSA, GCHQ, CIA, FBI, DOJ, IRS and perhaps other Agencies it’s Agents & Officials including the Office of the CEO “President”at the time Barrack H. Obama.
This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
The Criminal, illegal domestic surveillance of US citizens without a warrant or probable cause is only one symptom of many of how corrupt our government is at all levels. Voters don't matter. The deep state is not elected. Money talks in Washington and the revolving door spins like a top. Criminality & Corruption is so rampant, it is neither illegal or “hidden in plain sight” anymore.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
This is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime. Same spying tactics used decades by MI6 / British Intelligence. Only difference being, it’s the first of its kind “Information Highway” Spy Ring utilizing an expanded Surveillance Infrastructure. The Constitutional ramifications of this is gargantuan.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies.
In reply to What, haven't you heard? … by bshirley1968
"This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
The Criminal, illegal domestic surveillance of US citizens without a warrant or probable cause is only one symptom of many of how corrupt our government is at all levels. Voters don't matter. The deep state is not elected. Money talks in Washington and the revolving door spins like a top. Criminality & Corruption is so rampant, it is neither illegal or “hidden in plain sight” anymore."
Excuse me. Uh, Hello! Didn't Trumplemeister sign the extension of the Patriot Act and the NDAA? So it's alright for the "Deep State" to use their power on an average citizen like myself......but don't dare touch your hero? Trump could have refused to authorize the extension of the NDAA and Patriot Act, but didn't, and now he wants to cry about it being used on him......and you want to defend his crying?
Need to take that weak shit to "Trumptards-We-Are", cause this ain't it.
In reply to He’s not going to be fired. … by Chupacabra-322
Well, since the Deep State are the jew supremacists of the world.
And, since "Trump the Orange Jew" has proved himself thus far to be at the very least a jew supremacist zionist enabler, if not a rabid zionist himself- They both appear to be "ONE & THE SAME"
In reply to "This entire Criminal Deep… by bshirley1968
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Not only is Obama & now Trump Scum Fuck Pure Evil War Criminal Psychopaths, they've now officially become, although they've always have been, accessories to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Murder American's.
It's safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911 & the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness Political Police Surveillance State.
In reply to Well, since the Deep State… by MoreSun
Fuck off you stupid Cunt...
In reply to What, haven't you heard? … by bshirley1968
And the smartest member of the Trumptard team weighs in! Now we're really cooking with oil.
Oh, please don't hurt my feelings by telling me to Fuck off. That is so mean.......and effective.......at making you the dumbass you have always been. LOL
In reply to Fuck off you stupid Cunt... by Bill of Rights
Do you swallow? Figures a useless fat fuck like yourself eats Oil...Subway Oil I'm sure.
In reply to And the smartest member of… by bshirley1968
Dude, do you write that school yard, cut down shit due to your childhood experiences? Do you imagine I am over in the corner in the fetal position crying right now because you called me a "fat fuck"? LMAO!
You are one clueless, low IQ, no vocabulary, knuckle dragging loser. But hey, it probably worked for you when you were in the 4th grade.
In reply to Do you swallow? by Bill of Rights
In reply to Won't pass in the House… by y3maxx
Aside from the fact it has s unconstitutional, the President must sign for any bill to become law... like that is going to happen?
It is a giant charade.
As evidenced by this, the Swamp is in utter panic mode.
In reply to Won't pass in the House… by y3maxx
I'd like to see them pass the damn thing and have Trump fire the S.O.B. while it sits on his desk awaiting a signature.
In reply to Won't pass in the House… by y3maxx
Correct me if I'm wrong but, wasn't Mueller head of the FBI during and several years after the 9/11 false flag operation? You know; the operation that fell the 47 story, Building 7 in Lower Man hat ten, into it's on footprint as a result of small fires? ..... you know, The "pull it" building? ...
YOU KNOW!!!
Wasn't 9/11 the catalyst that has brought all this trumped up fear, pain, murder, and destruction all around the world?
YOU KNOW what I mean?
EVERYBODY KNOWS .............
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEQldSi-heE
In reply to What a bunch of shit fucks… by Stan522
Though I'm sure its simply a "coincidence", Mueller took over as Head of FBI one week Before 9/11
In reply to Correct me if I'm wrong but,… by Ophiuchus
The ponies run,
the girls are young,
The odds are there to beat.
You win a while, and then it’s done – Your little winning streak.
And summoned now to deal
With your invincible defeat.
You live your life as if it’s real,
A Thousand Kisses Deep.
I’m turning tricks,
I’m getting fixed,
I’m back on Boogie Street.
You lose your grip,
and then you slip Into the Masterpiece.
And maybe I had miles to drive,
And promises to keep:
You ditch it all to stay alive,
A Thousand Kisses Deep.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46cSksKVzzs
In reply to Correct me if I'm wrong but,… by Ophiuchus
In reply to What a bunch of shit fucks… by Stan522
What? You think we can't look that shit up on Google? Just post the link dumbass and save some time and space.
In reply to Members, 115th Congress… by ZENDOG
Says the Dumb fuck who thinks the President has no powers....The Irony.
In reply to What? You think we can't… by bshirley1968
Dumb fuck? Irony?
I am the one on the thread explaining how the President has the power to deal with this Deep State stuff while all you pussified Trumptards are talking about him being helpless and unable to get things done.
You and a keyboard is "Irony".
In reply to Says the Dumb fuck who… by Bill of Rights
You think we can't look that shit up on Google?
sort of answered your own question didn't ya cupcake.
In reply to What? You think we can't… by bshirley1968
When you need something filthy done, don't screw around, take it to the kings of filth! Take it to The Senate!!!
(Almost as perverse as "the barge scene" in Caligula. Of course that was the Senator's Wives "straightening out legislative details")
In reply to What a bunch of shit fucks… by Stan522
So True JRobby !
In reply to When you need something… by JRobby