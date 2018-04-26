Stocks Spike As Confused Bank Admits "There Are No Real Headlines To Note"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:58

Confused as to why stocks are soaring... along with the dollar... and bonds... join the gang as one confused bank trading desk admits "there are no real headlines to note" behind this price action...

Bonds are bid, stocks are bid, and the dollar is bid...

 

EURUSD dived - which is odd since the ECB meeting came and went with little of note.

Stocks are suddenly spiking (and VIX plunging) - Dow futures have retraced Fib 61.8% of the early week plunge...

For no good reason:

"We did hear from Kudlow sounding constructive on trade tensions, while Mattis has said that no decision has been made on any withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (deadline for sanction waivers expires May 12). However the comments are not exactly groundbreaking."

And Treasury yields are sliding - 10Y back below 3% and holding...

...perhaps reflexively driving the gains in stocks as extreme longs in VIX Futs, S&P Futs, & extreme shorts in Treasury futs can't coexist forever.

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
zebra77a Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

BAAHAHAHAH Yah right.  

How about.. 'We have no idea why stocks are rallying' wink wink when the whisper is AMZN is gonna hit it out the park tonight and were gaming in ahead of the muppets.. as this is gonna rocket. Call Gartman tell everybody to short to slow them down.'

Gartman tells you to short you can pretty much bet Grandma's retirement pension on a high leverage Call Contract this is going up.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
ken1990 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

In the news

Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html

 

New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html

This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ski Daddy Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Seems pretty simple to me.. stocks spike because earnings beats are happening everywhere, especially with several of the markets darlings (BA, FB, AMD, etc.)

If the Q1 earnings were misses, we'd have re-tested the SP500's 200DMA.  Instead, there is still some hope for bulls the market has upside.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Easyp Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Today, the euphoria of buying anything other than gold and silver and watching it go up. 

Tomorrow, the bond liquidity crisis, the debt crunch and a Big Bad Bear Market.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Salmo trutta Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

What confusion?  Liquidity was creeping up.  It will be withdrawn by the end of next week.  Monday May 7th could be a "black Monday". 

Q2 < Q1.  QE = "crowding in".  QT = "crowding out" squared.

 