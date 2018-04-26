Confused as to why stocks are soaring... along with the dollar... and bonds... join the gang as one confused bank trading desk admits "there are no real headlines to note" behind this price action...
Bonds are bid, stocks are bid, and the dollar is bid...
EURUSD dived - which is odd since the ECB meeting came and went with little of note.
Stocks are suddenly spiking (and VIX plunging) - Dow futures have retraced Fib 61.8% of the early week plunge...
For no good reason:
"We did hear from Kudlow sounding constructive on trade tensions, while Mattis has said that no decision has been made on any withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (deadline for sanction waivers expires May 12). However the comments are not exactly groundbreaking."
And Treasury yields are sliding - 10Y back below 3% and holding...
...perhaps reflexively driving the gains in stocks as extreme longs in VIX Futs, S&P Futs, & extreme shorts in Treasury futs can't coexist forever.
Comments
Stocks Spike As Confused Bank Admits "There Are No Real Headlines To Note"
Yes, this can be applied to everyday since QE 1.
Gartman did it. Der!
In reply to Stocks Spike As Confused… by FreeShitter
Need Gartman to comment on the 10Y...
In reply to Gartman did it. Der! by T-NUTZ
Maybe Gartman is responsible for the record volume of bond purchases that appeared today, seemingly out of nowhere. Of course yesterday's drop took the 10 year to a multiyear trend support so of course 'someone' decided to buy bonds like there's no tomorrow.
In reply to Need Gartman to say the 10yr… by FreeShitter
Sure .... everything looking great .... Ford massively cutting production and laying off ... economy is booming .... just keep that Interest on Excess Reserves coming
In reply to Stocks Spike As Confused… by FreeShitter
none of this matters on amazon/msft day........plus last chances to run stops before EOM
In reply to Sure .... everything looking… by Disgruntled Goat
You forgot Facebook, just get on and play all day long liking your friends posts, new products & sponsored reprogramming content! Let’s make this the first Gov’t errr Company worth a Trillion. Man I wish the world was snow blind!
In reply to Sure .... everything looking… by Disgruntled Goat
And all those headlines that “explain” the daily plunges in gold and silver prices.
Why even bother writing them anymore?
P.S. Is there ANY event that could cause gold prices to go up? If so, what is it?
In reply to Stocks Spike As Confused… by FreeShitter
Dimocrats take control of House of Representatives
In reply to And all those headlines that… by Give Me Some Truth
I wouldn't be surprised if it's just a short squeeze because Amazon is reporting after market today.
DavidC
In reply to Stocks Spike As Confused… by FreeShitter
Is it Gartman reaction again?
Yes
In reply to Is it Gartman reaction again? by gm_general
Gartman was spot on the other day when the Dow dropped 600 at its lowest! If he's still short he's still ahead.
DavidC
In reply to Is it Gartman reaction again? by gm_general
another day in wackyland
Putin is buying the bonds. It's a conspiracy I tell ya.
Algos had a second with nothing to do. Decided to run stops on all the shorts just for giggles.
Bear market rally.
BAAHAHAHAH Yah right.
How about.. 'We have no idea why stocks are rallying' wink wink when the whisper is AMZN is gonna hit it out the park tonight and were gaming in ahead of the muppets.. as this is gonna rocket. Call Gartman tell everybody to short to slow them down.'
Gartman tells you to short you can pretty much bet Grandma's retirement pension on a high leverage Call Contract this is going up.
Re Amazon, spot on! I commented above before I saw your comment.
DavidC
In reply to BAAHAHAHAH Yah right. How… by zebra77a
Dumb bunnies have been looking for excuse to buy ... FAANG earnings gave them the opportunity
Why does iPad double post?
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Da Machines, da machines
Declining volume rallies and Algos trying to chisel $.0015 out of every trade, is now what's considered a market.
The "Market" can't wait til after the bell for AMZN earnings.
Pavlov is ringing his dinner bell and the dogs are salivating.
Seems pretty simple to me.. stocks spike because earnings beats are happening everywhere, especially with several of the markets darlings (BA, FB, AMD, etc.)
If the Q1 earnings were misses, we'd have re-tested the SP500's 200DMA. Instead, there is still some hope for bulls the market has upside.
Today, the euphoria of buying anything other than gold and silver and watching it go up.
Tomorrow, the bond liquidity crisis, the debt crunch and a Big Bad Bear Market.
What confusion? Liquidity was creeping up. It will be withdrawn by the end of next week. Monday May 7th could be a "black Monday".
Q2 < Q1. QE = "crowding in". QT = "crowding out" squared.
The global economy is about to implode people! The US bond yields are about to invert. GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW!!! You've been warned
Eh, it'll come crashing down again soon. Tops are usually frothy.