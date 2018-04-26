Trump Says "Hands Off" Approach To DOJ "Could Change"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 08:58

During a call-in interview with Fox & Friends Thursday morning that snowballed into an angry rant about "fake news" organizations, Ronny Jackson, James Comey, Michael Cohen, Kanye West, US relations with Iran, the upcoming talks with North Korea, President Trump lashed out at the FBI and its former director, James Comey, while the president claimed he has "nothing to do" with Cohen's legal troubles.

Despite the cloud of the Russia probe hanging over his head, Trump said he's still managed to accomplish a lot during his first term in office. And while Trump says he's tried to "stay away" from interfering with the Department of Justice, at some point his "hands off" approach could change.

Of course, his aggressive remarks followed reports last night that the newest member of his legal team, Rudy Giuliani, had restarted talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The interview started with Trump calling out Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester for bringing up allegations about Jackson, including his nickname, "the candy man," which he purportedly earned due to his willingness to hand out prescription drugs in his role as personal physician to US presidents.

Trump said Jackson had withdrawn his nomination to lead the VA largely to spare his family from Democratic scrutiny. Trump insisted that Jackson is an example of an American who should be admired, and that while nobody is truly qualified to lead the VA, Jackson would've done a great job.

Asked about his next pick to lead the VA, Trump said only that the candidate would have a "political" background.

Commenting on his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Trump said the two men had "a fantastic time" and that they "accomplished a lot". Though Trump wouldn't say specifically what they agreed on, he said Macron would be leaving with "a different view on Iran". "He knows where I'm coming from," he said.

When it comes to Iran, Trump said the Iranian government has mostly refrained from provocative acts and "death to America" rhetoric since he took office. "They don't try that stuff with me, you don't see their little boats circling our ships with me. Because if they do, they  know they're not going to be there very long."

Moving on to the subject of Michael Cohen, Trump blasted the FBI for raiding Cohen's home early in the morning while his wife was still in bed, and generally dismissed the raid as part of a witch hunt. Cohen only handles a "tiny fraction" of Trump's legal work, and that the investigation into his former personal attorney "has nothing to do with me."

On the subject of North Korea, Trump said negotiations between the US and the reclusive state are going "very well". And in information that hadn't previously been disclosed, Trump revealed that Mike Pompeo's clandestine meeting with Kim Jong Un hadn't been planned in advance. Meanwhile, Trump added that the US has "three or four" dates for the historic summit picked out, as well as about five potential locations.

Trump again congratulated Kanye West for saying he respects the president, and argued that West sees black unemployment at historical lows under Trump and understands that Republicans are doing more for the black community than Democrats ever would. The president also gave a shoutout to Diamond & Silk, a pair of black women who are outspoken Trump supporters who reportedly faced censorship at the hands of Facebook.

But the president saved his harshest language for James Comey, who had appeared in a CNN town hall the night before. Trump again branded him a "leaker" and a "liar" who should be facing criminal charges.

Early in the interview, which ran for about 30 minutes, Trump shared what he bought Melania for her birthday with the Fox & Friends team.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander DingleBarryObummer Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

The people running the DOJ and the FBI are there at Trumps will; I've yet to see the reason he keeps some of these folks...especially the ones' WORKING FEVERISHLY TO BRING HIM DOWN while ignoring other (cough Hillary) blatant criminals.

Maybe one day it will all make sense, but right now it looks like insanity.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
BaBaBouy FireBrander Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

... Uh Huh ...

""President Donald Trump is in “excellent” physical and cognitive health, according to his physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who shared the results of Trump’s first physical at a press conference Tuesday.

“It is called genetics ... ” Jackson said. “Some people have just great genes. I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

Trump’s only health concern, according to Jackson, is his weight of 239 pounds. Jackson said the president wants to lose 10 to 15 pounds over the next year, and plans to exercise more.""

https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/1/16/16898400/white-house-d…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 5
FireBrander BaBaBouy Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

Has anyone seen the Republicans "beautiful" health care reform plan? What are they waiting for?

$1000 bucks says it lands on the Presidents desk on the first day of a new DEMOCRAT Presidents term...only to be vetoed by those horrible "Liberals".

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander TahoeBilly2012 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Trump is a two term President:

1. If Dems fail to take over the Congress in the coming elections.
2. The Dems are "suicidal" and offer up another Hillary or "stuck in the past" and offer an "establishment" Democrat.

So far, so good for Trump; Democrats are still focused on trying to win the last election and install Hillary in Trumps place via the "Russian Collusion" investigation.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Farqued Up FireBrander Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

They will run a closet Lenin or Trotsky. The only votes it will get are the academicians teaching FAKE EVERYTHING that are thumb sucking frightened pussies that have never left the ivy lined wombs. It would take a come-along to pry them out of their frozen fetal positions. I predict the trial lawyers  will be a split vote. Of course, the stupid snowflakes and the reptilian Babylonians will vote 100% for the baby cannibals. Blacks will be somewhat split.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Farqued Up Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

George Papadopoulos was not the reason the FBI opened their 2016 Counterintelligence Investigation into the Trump Campaign.

John Brennan was the reason.

Brennan was the man pushing the entire Russian Narrative that consumed Washington D.C. – and ultimately led to the Mueller Investigation. He did this based on little or no evidence.

The Electronic Communication should prove interesting.

 

John Brennan’s Role in the FBI’s Trump-Russia Investigation

April 9, 2018 by Jeff Carlson, CFA

In the summer of 2016, Robert Hannigan, head of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with then-CIA Head John Brennan regarding alleged communications between the Trump Campaign and Moscow.

That summer, GCHQ’s then head, Robert Hannigan, flew to the US to personally brief CIA chief John Brennan. The matter was deemed so important that it was handled at “director level”, face-to-face between the two agency chiefs.

The meeting between Hannigan and Brennan appears somewhat…unusual.

The US and the UK are two of the so-called Five Eyes — along with Canada, Australia and New Zealand — that share a broad range of intelligence through a formalized alliance.

The GCHQ is responsible for Britain’s Signals Intelligence.

The NSA is responsible for the United States’ Signals Intelligence.

Hannigan’s U.S. counterpart was not CIA Director Brennan.

Hannigan’s U.S. counterpart was NSA Director Mike Rogers.

Luke Harding of the Guardian originally reported the meeting in an April 13, 2017 article on Britain’s spy agencies early role in the Trump-Russia investigation:

GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information

Over the next six months, until summer 2016, a number of western agencies shared further information on contacts between Trump’s inner circle and Russians.

 

https://www.themarketswork.com/2018/04/09/john-brennans-role-in-the-fbi…

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander BaBaBouy Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

Mr. Trump,

If you want to lose weight, forget about "exercising" (you'll only hurt yourself), just cut the calories and the carbs. Run a 300 calorie deficit (you're a master at deficits) each day and you'll lose ~20lbs easily in a years time.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander pods Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

He doesn't have to count anything, he "has people" that can handle that task for him.

At first, for the average person, counting calories is very difficult, but after a while, you get the hang of it and no longer need to deal with specific numbers...you know what you like to eat and the calories involved.

For the first week, eat 1500/day calories and you are definitely running a deficit. You will lose ~5+ pounds very quickly as you clean out your tract. Now go to 1800, you should still drop weight. As I said, at first, it's work...but after 2-3 months, you've got it down without hardly thinking about it. I lost ~50lbs in 2 years time, and keeping it off doesn't requiring "counting"; it's now normal eating for me....no "exercise" beyond daily normal exertion either.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pods FireBrander Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

I'm not telling you what to do. And save your "plan" for someone who needs it.  You could have lost 50 lbs in 6 months if you clicked my link.  I actually use what I learned there to gain weight.  And your "counting calories" method is bunk. You changed WHAT you ate.  If you didn't, you are just as unhealthy as you were when you had the extra weight on. Because 50 extra pounds can ONLY come from eating simple carbohydrates. Like everyone else in the USA.  The "low fat" BS and the USDA pyramid has probably killed more people than Stalin.  The final numbers just aren't in yet.

And if you still are eating SAD, your arteries are itching for a rupture because a high carbohydrate load is very inflamatory, which will lead to your body rushing cholesterol to the site, and voila, cholesterol is the bad guy.  Statin time. Which will fuck up your blood calcium and next you will need roto-rooter for calcified arteries.

pods

 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… FireBrander Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Trump should ask Sessions:

 

’hey Jeff, does it look like Comey broke some laws?’

 

’possibly...’

 

’indict him, or pack your shit.’

 

Not hard.  Easy.  Stop paying any attention to what the NYT, WaPo, and CNN say.  President can direct, and can fire, and with Mueller, a second special counsel should be looking into Uranium 1.  Tell Jeff to do the prelim investigation or fire him and hire Gowdy or someone like Napolitano.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Low-Withers FireBrander Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Hmm..

Here is my take.

You come to Washington to drain Swamp critters.

They come in all kinds of flavors promising and expecting favors.

Some are Red.

Some are Green.

If you don’t pay to play you may turn blue.

Mr wet behind ears freshman either gets enticed with power or threatened.

If you play the game, a personal utopia awaits.

Your very own rat line AKA slush fund in the form of a Government Committee. Think billions of dollars under your control.

Pretty strong drug and ego boost.

So for the Cliff notes version.

DC where the.

Crony Capitalist

Commies

Greens

Zealots

Socialist

Facist

Freedom Hating Elites 

All go to divide the spoils.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Cautiously Pes… Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

#LockHerUp

Somebody drive to Chappaqua.  Track Cankles down in the woods.  Cuff and Perp walk her.  Speedy trial.  Sentencing.  We read about her dying in lockup 5 or 10 years from now.  The end.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
onewayticket2 DarkPurpleHaze Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

other than Huber....a guy no one has heard of and living in UTAH!....there has been radio silence on the OBVIOUS crimes of the prior administration. 

 

by contrast, you have 20 Top DOJ lawyers with an unlimited scope and unlimited budget who have FAR exceeded their original mandate...and after 18 mos of investigation.....Nothing of value relating to Russia changing the results of the Election.

 

Trump is done - eventually - if he doesn't do something.   it is trump vs all of DC/media/academia.  His own AG seems asleep at the switch (aside from Huber and an IG report with no teeth)

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
PGR88 Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

The DOJ is the political nervous system and brain of our government. Any President must absolutely have a loyalist as AG to make sure, at minimum, he is protected from shit like Mueller, and that he can push his agenda. Kennedy appointed his brother, Reagan had Messe and Obama was a master, appointing black, leftist fellow-travellers Holder and Lynch. Trump really screwed up by appointing Sessions.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JBLight Thu, 04/26/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

The ending of the hands off approach is near. There are rumors going around saying in the missing texts between dumb and dumber from the FBI, that Sara Carter revealed will be released soon, there is talk of assassination of Trump. If this is true, it's game over for the FBI and DOJ. If this is true, this is why he doesn't go around firing everyone. He wouldn't have to. They'll hang themselves. I think this is why Rudy has been talking with Mueller. 