Trump VA Pick Ronny Jackson Withdraws Nomination

While it was generally expected, moments ago President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, announced he has withdrawn his nomination amid allegations of workplace misconduct and prescription mispractice. The withdrawal of Jackson followed a decision by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to indefinitely postpone his confirmation hearing.
Staffers on the committee were looking into charges against Jackson of creating a "hostile work environment" including "excessive drinking on the job [and] improperly dispensing meds.”
Jackson, who is a rear admiral in the Navy, currently serves as White House physician, a position he’s held for both President Obama and President George W. Bush.
The White House had defended Jackson amid the allegations, which were detailed in a report released by ranking member Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday. Tester and committee chairman Johnny Isackson (R-Ga.) jointly announced the postponement of Jackson's hearing and sent a letter to the administration asking for “any and all communications” between the White House and Defense Department about “allegations” on Jackson from 2006 to the present.
Committee member Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has said that the number of people who came forward with the allegations against Jackson that are detailed in the memo was in the double digits. Jackson allegedly wrote himself prescriptions and handed out drugs without prescriptions, including providing a “large supply” of the opioid painkiller Percocet to a White House military office staff member. Jackson also faces allegations that he drank on the job, and on one occasion "could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room,” according to the memo.
The report also said Jackson "got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle" at a Secret Service going-away party.
Following the release of the memo, Jackson denied that he ever wrecked a car and insisted his nomination would proceed as planned.
Previously, Trump had questioned why Jackson would want to go forward and take “abuse” from politicians. “It’s totally his decision, he’ll be making a decision,” Trump said this week.
Meanwhile, Democrats had seized on the allegations as a failure of the White House to properly vet nominees. “It is really frustrating to me that this administration continues to not vet, or sloppily send over a nominee that leaves us to really vet them and look at serious questions,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
“The White House again has failed its vetting. I mean the White House clearly did not pay enough attention to this,” said Brown.
As The Hill adds, even before the new allegations surfaced, both Republicans and Democrats were questioning Jackson’s experience, and whether he was qualified to lead the second-largest agency in the federal government. Trump's Twitter announcement of Jackson's nomination last month came as a surprise to many in Washington, as his policy views were not known.
The Senate only received paperwork from the Trump administration formalizing Jackson’s nomination last week, and he has been meeting privately with senators to try to convince them of his qualifications.
Comments
now seriously this is a mess..
"got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle"
a true conservative would get drunk and wreck his own fucking car!
Meat the New Swamp, Same As the Old Swamp ~
In reply to now seriously this is a mess… by Dilluminati
A true conservative is like a true Socialist, Much talked about but hard top find.
In reply to now seriously this is a mess… by Dilluminati
This is virtually everyone in Washington
Lemon socialism - Wikipedia
In reply to A true conservative is like… by Trumpury Clinton
But ....Did he fuck the underage babysitter ? Ok then he should resign.
In reply to This is virtually everyone… by DingleBarryObummer
I'd bet he puts his cheese on the unsalted side of the saltine too!
In reply to now seriously this is a mess… by Dilluminati
probably true. devious cocksuckers
In reply to I'd bet he puts his cheese… by ebworthen
Ronny is a very suspicious name.
In reply to now seriously this is a mess… by Dilluminati
A Democrat gets drunk and then drives his fucking car off a bridge and lets the woman in his car drown as he saves his own useless ass. Then calls police in the morning.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Jo_Kopechne
Then years later this scumbag sits on a panel as a "moral judge" during Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings.
In reply to now seriously this is a mess… by Dilluminati
HA HA
"All The Best People..Trust Me"~ Trump
Nice slime job on a an honorable man, Libtards.
Just shows what type of people the Dems are and how far they are willing to go to get rid of Trump.
Payback is going to be a bitch.
Peter Schiff said that by 2020 we will have a president further left than Bernie Sanders.
I believe him more and more
Rear Admiral was a butt head apparently.
My guess is that the more someone is maligned, the better person they really are. That is the way of the satanic secret society swamp.
WHO CARES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I elect Ben Carson...there done.
Trump is a FUCKING loser. Literally. How many of these assholes quit, get fired or bail at the last minute. He can NOT keep his team together and stupid ass DEMS are going to sweep the state , senate and then the WH because of it.
People will end up voting for wack job communist like Oprah or some stupid shit and swing it WAY far left because of this nonsense. God damn idiots. Stop supporting this asshole. it's over. Here is a list of some Trump casualties ...in case you forgot. dip shits:
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2018-white-house-staffing/
Democrats will disband once Obama & Clinton are arrested.
In reply to Trump is a FUCKING loser… by hoist the bs flag
Fuck you Cunt
In reply to Trump is a FUCKING loser… by hoist the bs flag
Democrats fucking suck!
Is this Flynns new job?
It's getting so in Washington, that nominees are either tainted in some way or they are decent and a threat to the status quo. No company could ever survive a week if half the employees were undermining the other half. And sadly, we are paying for this circus with our tax dollars and our nation's future. Throw them all out!
Dr. Kildare or Dr. Ben Casey available?
Dr. Mengal?
Ohomocrats babbling about vetting! Ain't that the shitz.
Funny. Getting drunk, wrecking a car, and killing a young girl doesn't disqualify you from the Senate.
Another DNC cunt thread brought to you by the New and improved Tylers...
Most likely just another hit job that has claimed another soul ... brought to you by the #NeverTrump crowd. Government has gone so completely off the rails to a point that it will only further expedite our empire's decline. So be it. I would just as soon get the hard part of the coming calamity over with now, while I am still relatively young, and can hopefully make a difference in what comes next.
Andy Dufresne to Red .... I guess it comes down a simple choice: Get busy living, or get busy dying.