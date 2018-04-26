Warmbier Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against North Korea

Just hours after President Trump once again hinted that talks between the US and North Korea could still fall through even as progress is slowly being made on the logistics of what would be a historic summit, the Washington Post reported that the family of Otto Warmbier - the 22-year-old American student who died last year after being arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea, purportedly for stealing a propaganda poster - has filed a lawsuit against the Hermit Kingdom in a federal court.
The lawsuit is similar in many respects to high-profile litigation against Iran and Saudi Arabia that have recently been given the green light by federal judges. And like those cases, it has the potential to seriously complicate relations between the US and North Korea at a particularly delicate time.
In addition to asking for a sizable monetary reward, the lawsuit reveals new details about the circumstances of Warmbier's death, including a chilling description of his condition upon his return to the US last year, more than 17 months after his initial detainment.
The family, which hails from Cincinnati, is being represented by McGuire Woods. The lead attorney in the case, Richard Cullen, also represents Vice President Mike Pence. However, both Pence and President Trump have made it clear that they're not involved with the case - at least not directly.
In their lawsuit, Fred and Cynthia Warmbier said their son traveled to the North in Dec. 2015 as part of a program run by Young Pioneer Tours, “a China-based operator that catered to Westerners.”
Otto, according to the complaint,"believed this was an opportunity to understand how people lived in one of the only closed societies in the world." But when the group attempted to depart after five days, Otto was detained at the Pyongyang airport "without explanation." Four days later, the North conducted a successful test of a nuclear hydrogen bomb.
Warmbier was used as leverage in the rogue nation’s geopolitical disagreements with the United States, according to the lawsuit.
The legal filing states that North Korean officials forced Warmbier to make a false statement in which he confessed to invented accusations that he was operating as a spy connected to the CIA. He was released 17 1/2 months later in a deep coma, blind, deaf, with a wound on his foot and damage to his teeth, the lawsuit states.
When his parents met him at the Cincinnati airport, Warmbier "had a shaved head, a feeding tube coming out of his nose, was jerking violently and howling, and was completely unresponsive to any of their efforts to comfort him." North Korean officials disavowed responsibility, asserting that Warmbier had contracted botulism.
The lawsuit asks for a monetary award to be determined by the court for punitive damages related to Warmbier’s mistreatment and death, and the emotional suffering of his family. The money could come from a fund, created by Congress in 2015 and administered by the Justice Department, to compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism.
The White House has said it supports the lawsuit.
Three American prisoners remain in North Korea, and securing their release was one of the topics discussed during Secretary of State (then CIA Director) Mike Pompeo's clandestine journey to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend. And during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago last week, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed 13 unresolved cases of Japanese citizens who were kidnapped by North Korean spies in the 1970s and 1980s. Many South Koreans have also been abducted by the North since the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953.
Those who were watching may remember that President Trump introduced Fred and Cynthia Warmbier, Otto's parents, during this year's State of the Union address. The president has since shifted away from his aggressive rhetoric toward the North, even going so far as to describe Kim Jong Un's behavior as "honorable" as recently as Thursday morning.
In the suit, the Warmbiers allege that their son was used as an unwitting pawn in a geopolitical chess game between the North and the US.
As the suit begins to wend through the US legal system, observers will be watching to see if it has any impact on US-North Korea relations. The North, which is struggling with a sinking economy choked by a series of increasingly intense sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council and unilaterally by the Trump administration, might balk at paying a sizable penalty if the case succeeds - even though those same conditions have been widely credited with forcing the North to the table. KJU even went so far as to declare a suspension of the North's nuclear and missile tests last weekend (though as we noted, he might have an ulterior motive).
And since these types of federal cases typically take years to resolve, the outcome of the case could hang over the talks between the two countries, further complicating an already incredibly fraught negotiation between the two historical adversaries.
We'll be watching to see if the suit figures at all into a meeting planned between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim set for Friday morning - a meeting that is widely seen as a preamble to Kim's meeting with the US.
The medical examiner who looked at Warmbier's body felt obligated to make a public statement, a very unusual occurrence to clear up some confusion started by the parents. They claimed "that their son had showed signs of torture, including teeth that appeared to have been "rearranged" and hands and feet that were disfigured."
They also stated "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea" and that "his son's mouth "looked like someone had taken a pair of pliers and rearranged his bottom teeth".
The medical examiner said there was no evidence of physical torture and that there were no broken bones or damaged teeth.
It seems the parents have some kind of agenda they are promoting, and that they are no smarter than their son.
International lawsuits take the country even farther down the globalism road, which has not been a good trip for Americans. But what was done to that kid was incredibly evil. He was barely out of high school, not that it would be any less evil to do that to an older person. It was not the kid's fault that the last couple of decades have been steeped in globalism. Young people are impressionable and influenced by the zeitgeist of their era. It is a status symbol to be a global traveler, and people equate expensive tourism with deep knowledge of other countries, gained only by living there among the ordinary people for long periods of time or through deep scholarship—i.e. through hard work, not vacations. But that kid was just following a trend set by others, and his alleged infraction was the most minor of bad behavior. So, he was murdered, pure and simple, in the most heinous sort of way. Evil.
In reply to I'm sure they're going to… by Pigeon
Some more tidbits to the story.
While on the tour he mocked and made fun of North Korea and at times it's leader openly in public spaces. He did not do so constantly but still doing that was stupid and the tour operators should have shut it down at the first sign.
He was jewish. That was suspiciously left out of the news articles.
His parents who are so concerned about truth now would not allow an autopsy to determine cause of death and aid in discovery of any mistreatment while in prison.
His parents come off as being "off" the mark in interviews. But maybe they are just publicity hounds who enjoy the limelight. Would like to know more about their background.
