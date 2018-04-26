Watch Live: Historic Summit Between North And South Korea

Live feed:
Update 2: A live feed from inside the room, as Kim Jong Un, seated next to his sister, offers opening remarks to Moon Jae-in, together with intelligence chief Suh Hoon to his right and chief of staff Im Jong-seok to his left.
Meanwhile, here's the message Kim Jong Un wrote on the guestbook at the Peace House summit venue, which reads "A new history begins now - at the starting point of history and the era of peace." (h/t Hawon Jung)
Update: *KIM JONG UN BECOMES FIRST NORTH KOREAN LEADER TO ENTER SOUTH
As AP reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made history by crossing over to the southern side of the world's most heavily armed border to meet rival South Korean President Moon Jae-in. It's the first time a member of the Kim dynasty has set foot on southern soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953 and the latest bid to settle the world's last Cold War standoff.
The overwhelming focus of the summit, the country's third-ever, will be on North Korea's growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.
Kim's news agency said earlier Friday that the leader would "open-heartedly" discuss with Moon "all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations."
The two leaders shook hands and inspected an honor guard before later holding a closed-door discussion about Kim's nuclear weapons.
Across the Pacific, the White House said it is hopeful the summit between the two Korean leaders will achieve progress toward peace.
The White House said in a statement that it is "hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula. ... (and) looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks."
Follow photos of Kim emerging from North Korea and crossing over into the South.
As reported earlier, in a meeting that's widely seen as a preamble to a historic summit involving President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the leaders of the two Koreas - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in - are meeting at the border at 9:30 am local time on Friday (Thursday 8:30pm EDT).
The summit will take place in the Peace House in in the border town of Panmunjom, located in the heart of the demilitarized zone.
Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff for President Moon, provided a full itinerary of the meeting - which will involve the ceremonial planting of a pine tree on the border - to Bloomberg:
- Kim to walk across border to South
- Kim to review South Korean military’s honor guard after walking together with Moon
- Moon, Kim to start summit at 10:30am local time Friday
- Moon, Kim to have lunch separately after morning meeting
- Moon, Kim to plant pine tree on border after lunch
- Moon, Kim to walk together around border before afternoon session
- Two Koreas to sign, announce agreements after summit
- Moon to host banquet for Kim from 6:30pm at peace house
- No Plan to extend summit to Saturday for now
- S. Korea: undecided whether Kim’s wife will accompany; hopes Kim’s wife to join dinner
- Kim Jong Un’s sister part of North Korean delegation
- S. Korea says issues related to denuclearization can’t be fully resolved at the inter-Korean summit; S. Korea would consider the summit a success if the North’s intention of denuclearization is included in the agreement
During the summit, Kim will become the first North Korean leader to cross the DMZ. According to watchers, if the two leaders can produce a written statement of understanding "on a broad set of issues", then the meeting would be considered a success.
That said, as Bloomberg's Kyoungwha Kim writes, Friday's summit marks "only the start of what even optimists would tell you is sure to be a long, fraught road toward a denuclearized and peaceful Korean peninsula." The analyst lays out some key subjects markets are watching for developments.
- Denuclearization -- Investors would like to see a concerted commitment to starting the denuclearization process, in writing and with a timetable
- Peace Treaty -- Will this meeting officially put an end to the 1950-53 Korean war?
- Economic access and development -- how would Kim open up North Korea's economy? Could he use China as a role model for economic development? Or could he rely on inter-Korean economic cooperation as a gateway to the outside world?
Whatever the outcome is, Seoul's financial markets look set for a sunny day, carrying over from Thursday's excitement. Equity futures indicate a strong open for the Kospi, while one-month USD/KRW NDFs are defying the dollar's bounce.
Its always cool when neighbors get along.
RIPS
They should shut US military base and be cordial neighbors to China too. In fact, the world would be a better place without foreign (ie. US) military bases next door.
In reply to Its always cool when… by Deathrips
Wait until US put its hand on, it'll be WOAR!
In reply to They should shut US military… by beemasters
How'bout FORCING Israhell to make peace with all its neighbors?
Yeah, right. Israhell is too BUSY spilling the blood of the innocents.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Wait until US put its hand… by ne-tiger
Watching live right now. This is REALLY awesome. Looks like this is no joke.
In reply to Its always cool when… by Deathrips
It aint over till the fat leader sings.
Did someone yell out "NUKE! It's whats for dinner!?"
I don't know a thing about world affairs,
but
DENNIS RODMAN
This is how peace can be achieved if there's no Mossad, MI6 or CIA involvement. But unfortunately, I suspect they will soon intervene.
In reply to Jimmah Cawtah beat him to it… by nmewn
Mike Pompeo secret meeting over Easter.
Who cares.....this is good thing. Everybody can take credit.
I'd like it if NOBODY says what got it to this point!
In reply to This is how peace can be… by beemasters
But my "Buy Two Get One Free" Guillotine special is on!
In reply to Mike Pompeo secret meeting… by NoPension
The US wants to take credit, but we don't do peace we do war. This was purely the two Korea's and Chinas doing.
In reply to Mike Pompeo secret meeting… by NoPension
Apparently you missed the Mike Pompeo CIA handshake.
Go ahead & run wif it ;-)
In reply to This is how peace can be… by beemasters
This is the best news in a long time.
Peace. Just let it happen
fuck yeah
In reply to This is the best news in a… by Catullus
Kim is out of breath just from the walk.
I thought the North were the ones starving?
In reply to Kim is out of breath just… by Dangerclose
Damn,All those Koreans(north an south) are A Flashy sort
Historic moment, now leave them the fuck alone to get on with it.
In reply to Damn,All those Koreans(north… by RawPawg
That's nice. Let's see what really happens.
God bless the Koreas! May their people find peace & prosperity.
+1000
I usually just log in to throw bombs and share some lols but.....
this is a big deal - a pivotal moment in history as it were
In reply to God bless the Koreas! May… by cstu7011
CIA pwns both of these men.
That’s the way this world works, kids.
Globalists have both sides of any “conflict” under their greasy little thumbs.
I think you give the CIA too much credit. Moon Jae getting elected was not what the Pentagon was hoping for. And Kim Jong Un is treading carefully with full Chinese oversight.
In reply to CIA pwns both of these men… by Lost in translation
Vladivostok is only five miles from N.Korea's border, you can be sure there is Russian oversight as well.
This is just preliminary,doesn't matter what they agree, all of these parties and the USA will have to have a seat at the table.Japan is also trying to butt in but that would be a disaster.
In reply to I think you give the CIA too… by Brazen Heist
"I think you give the CIA too much credit. Moon Jae getting elected was not what the Pentagon was hoping for. And Kim Jong Un is treading carefully with full Chinese oversight. "
Couldn't agree more. This has been a breath of fresh air. Remove the USSA bases and give South Korea back it's sovereignty. Then do the same with Japan and Germany.
In reply to I think you give the CIA too… by Brazen Heist
Moon is the CIA’s boy, bought and paid for.
The Pyongtaek buildup and THAAD going nowhere expose him for the fraudster that he is, among other clues.
In reply to "I think you give the CIA… by MaxThrust
You are very poorly informed.
China’s allies within the regime have been systematically eliminated. Executions calculated for effect.
In reply to I think you give the CIA too… by Brazen Heist
somebody dipped a blue pill in red paint and gave it to you.
I foresee a complete & utter, leftwing faggotry meltdown over all this...lol...why oh why won't they launch thermonuclear weapons at each other so Trump can finally be impeached!
It'll be just like the inauguration only...global ;-)
In reply to Stop being a blackpilled… by tmosley
Don't give up hope there's still Iran!
Too bad Israhell and MBS can't take cues!!
In reply to I foresee a complete & utter… by nmewn
Good to see both Koreas talking.
Now, how does ripping up the Iran deal fit into the picture?
Hard to believe this is actually happening. I hope they sign a peace treaty.
Wow!
As a 55yo American...this is pretty amazing.
So really, this is a good thing.
Despite the "My button is bigger than your button!" BS from the Alinsky Media, can we not say this is a good thing thats happening on Trump-Hitler-Putins watch? ;-)
They will both shake hands, agree who the real enemy is
Re unify now!
Dual Swiss Korean Passports for all NK senior people, all the money they can transfer to Switzerland.
Move the NK army to the China border, place under the command of SK.
Local govt and police control to transfer to SK leaders.
Guarantee all NK pensions
2 years basic income to keep the NK population in their towns and homes with food and electricity while SK begins healing the north.
Quick demobilization of the NK military and police with buy outs and guaranteed pensions.
Get rid of the USA military
In reply to Re unify now! Dual Swiss… by William Dorritt
