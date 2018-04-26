White House Releases Photos Of Pompeo Shaking Hands With Kim Jong Un

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 20:10

Several weeks before he was sworn in as the new US Secretary of State, then CIA-Director flew to North Korea with a secret mission: to break the ice between "short and fat rocket man" Kim Jong Un, and "mentally deranged dotard" Donald Trump.

Secretly flying to Pyongyang over Easter weekend visit at Kim's invitation, Pompeo's visit - which was not disclosed until days later- was a major step toward a planned meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months, and which many have said may have guaranteed a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump and Kim.

And today, to celebrate Pompeo's official confirmation by the Senate as Trump's new Secretary of State, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted out two remarkable photos of Pompeo and Kim, which show the two unsmiling representatives of their country, both in dark suits, firmly gripping the other's hand in an ornate room in an undisclosed part of North Korea.

Sanders tweeted on Thursday that Pompeo "will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula."

Earlier, president Donald Trump teased the existence of the photos during a free-wheeling interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, saying: "We have incredible pictures of the two talking and meeting which I would love to release if we can. I will do that. Not a bad idea."

Meanwhile, the world continues to wait for details on a Trump-Kim meeting, which the President says will occur in late May or early June. Locales such as Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore and Mongolia have been suggested as potential places for the meeting, per US officials.

And no, we were not kidding about that Nobel prize.

rtb61 IridiumRebel Thu, 04/26/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

I thought much the same thing. Perhaps the US government should consider a compulsory weight lose program for all those in government. Penalty for failure to meet weight guidelines, paying the additional health insurance penalties for unhealthy weight, a blubber butt notice with penalties, if you will.

I wonder if obese people should be in government at all, a lack of self control is not something to recommend them to office, can not even manage your weight, how are you going to manage the bloat of corruption in government.

Hugh G. Rection Thu, 04/26/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

Good luck to all of us, end the confrontation and reduce the US military tentacles around the world!

 

PS- downloaded adblock and what a difference visiting this site!

Green2Delta Hugh G. Rection Thu, 04/26/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

Try uBlock Origin as well. I was having trouble with certain sites still limiting me to an alloted amount of articles per month until I started using that. Now I easily bypass their paywall and read all the propaganda I want.

Obviously computer security is constantly evolving. Ghostery, adlock, uBlock, no script, a VPN, an add on to keep the VPN from leaking my IP address, HTTPS everywhere, an add on to delete cookies, incognito browsing..............

 

izzee Thu, 04/26/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

They belly-bumped.  but that was not photographed

And to think, a mere few months ago we were all wrapping our computers and the computers that run our cars with Alum Foil...cuz Kimmy was gonna EMP our asses into the Stone Age....no Amazon Keyless Delivery.

Chief Joesph Thu, 04/26/2018 - 20:35 Permalink

Trump could easily win the Noble Peace Prize, if he simply ordered the American military out of South Korea.  The win would do Trump lots of good for his narcissistic ego, and a lot of good for peaceful settlement between the two Koreas.  It would be an assured win-win situation.

Itdoesntmatter Thu, 04/26/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

This from the fuckin morons who screamed Obama was an idiot to meet with Iran....with no conditions...so now we have republicans having secret meetings with North Korea....holy fuck....the stupidity and shit is eyebrow deep...