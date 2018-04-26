White House Releases Photos Of Pompeo Shaking Hands With Kim Jong Un

Several weeks before he was sworn in as the new US Secretary of State, then CIA-Director flew to North Korea with a secret mission: to break the ice between "short and fat rocket man" Kim Jong Un, and "mentally deranged dotard" Donald Trump.

Secretly flying to Pyongyang over Easter weekend visit at Kim's invitation, Pompeo's visit - which was not disclosed until days later- was a major step toward a planned meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months, and which many have said may have guaranteed a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump and Kim.

And today, to celebrate Pompeo's official confirmation by the Senate as Trump's new Secretary of State, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted out two remarkable photos of Pompeo and Kim, which show the two unsmiling representatives of their country, both in dark suits, firmly gripping the other's hand in an ornate room in an undisclosed part of North Korea.

Sanders tweeted on Thursday that Pompeo "will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula."

Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (photos from previously confirmed Easter weekend trip) pic.twitter.com/o4RNDKVmah — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 26, 2018

Earlier, president Donald Trump teased the existence of the photos during a free-wheeling interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, saying: "We have incredible pictures of the two talking and meeting which I would love to release if we can. I will do that. Not a bad idea."

Meanwhile, the world continues to wait for details on a Trump-Kim meeting, which the President says will occur in late May or early June. Locales such as Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore and Mongolia have been suggested as potential places for the meeting, per US officials.

And no, we were not kidding about that Nobel prize.