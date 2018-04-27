One month ago, a wide swath of the US population - most of which is a card-carrying member of the Amazon Prime collective - freaked out when news spread that that Alexa-enabled gadgets would utter an unprovoked "bone-chillingly creepy" cackle or "sinister laugh."
So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018
Shortly after, Amazon confirmed that Alexa was indeed laughing out of the blue, and promptly fixed whatever glitch was plaguing the matrix at the time.
Yet while bizarre and sinister, the incidents were largely innocuous.
That however was not the case with the latest bug uncovered in Amazon's Echo which allowed hackers to listen in to the speaker, a privilege which until recently, most speculated was only granted to Amazon... and the NSA of course.
According to The Telegraph, researchers had found way to make the the Echo Speakers continue listening long after they should have been switched off. Amazon countered that this would not allow the recordings to be passed to hackers, but would have stayed with Amazon itself.
The way the Amazon Echo speakers work is they listen for the word "Alexa" before completing a command, like "Alexa, read tell me today's news". Any interaction with Alexa is recorded to improve the service, but once the command is finished, Alexa stops recording. At least on paper, because security researchers from Checkmarx developed an Alexa Skill that would keep Alexa listening long after it should have switched itself off and automatically transcribe what it hears for an attacker.
When an Alexa skill completes its task it is supposed to stop listening. However, sometimes Alexa doesn't hear a command correctly, which will lead the Echo to ask for the user to repeat it. This "re-prompt" feature could be exploited, the researchers found, and be programmed to carry on listening, while muting Alexa's responses.
"For the Echo... listening is key," Checkmarx said. "However, with this device's rise in popularity, one of today's biggest fears in connection to such devices is privacy. Especially when it comes to a user's fear of being unknowingly recorded."
The good news: Amazon has since addressed the flaw to better detect Skills which appear to be built for listening to users and automatically detecting long listening sessions by an Echo. Manipulating the Echo didn't actually require any attacks on the Echo itself, only a Skill coded to exploit its current features.
"We have put mitigations in place for detecting this type of Skill behavior and reject or suppress those Skills when we do," Amazon said.
The bad news: if others can do it, so can Amazon, and so can all other agencies, governmental or not, which Jeff Bezos is closely aligned with. And if Americans freaked out when they learned that Facebook collects all their private information - something that should have been obvious to 5-year-olds - we can't wait for the Congressional hearings in 2-4 years when the Kangaroo Court will have Jeff Bezos in the hot seat explaining how and why he wired tens of millions of Americans with 24/7 surveillance, something not even the NSA has been able to do.
Who cares. As long as the sheeple are distracted by bone-chilling laughs the companies can steal whatever data they want and laugh all the way to the bank.
I asked Alexa if Bezos sucked dick and Alexa would not deny it. I ask what does she know? What has she heard?
For fuck sake people. Wake up....
It is too late for the vast majority
Wasn't the original point to have people pay to bug their house? My surprise level is pretty low with this article.
No way Bezos lets some pikers muscle in on his turf...
Duh! Alexa aka Jew Political Commissar.
Your comment is appalling. Never ever name the Jew. Did you forget to mourn the six gorillion deloused in an event known as The Holohoax today? You anti-semites make me fucking sick!
Alexa knows that Kayne is really white
Lex Luthor must die.
Bezo, they're already listen for the rollout of 5G. Go fuck yourself. Your the hackers, not us. How about we show everyone what your doing?? Your PR department will piss there pants.
Hey Atomizer nice to see ya. Got any new videos up?
LMFAO! Amazon indemnifies itself by passing the responsibility off, to some douche bag in "Human Resources".
They are listening devices. The AI onboard requires a high speed connection and a mic to process verbal commands using a computer in a data centre buried under a mountain.
Why would hackers need to do that? They are already designed to be listening devices! (just like lots of electronic crap the perpetually ignorant have in their pockets and homes.)
Them fuckers are proud of all the shit they do. Its not like they think they will ever face real justice for any of it?
Way back branding was compulsory. Now it is happily voluntary, and paid for with own money. I heard that the bestest, latest branding iron made by some fruit company is now offered at a nose-bleed price of $1,000...
That's progress, boys and girls. It's called https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sadomasochism
The people who knowingly and willingly PAY to put his stuff in their own homes are a blessing in disguise. If they had any Brains they'd be getting paid to install a Microphone direct line back to the Trend Listener gimps at Data Gather HQ.
The Twits sporting this equipment in their own home will be big time NFL,NBA and organized sports watchers, Bernie voters that voted for Hillary and dickheads in general. This will create a very slanted overview of who American people are and what they are really talking about. The Data gathered will in no way reflect anything other than what the idiots are doing today. It reminds me a lot of the fully deficient Nielsen ratings of yore and advertising statistics in general. Completely worthless data in the long term resulting in collapse. The kind of Data that made Hollywood what it is today. Tantamount to putting a microphone in a class full of fourth graders x 1,000,000.The data gathering genii will not know a thing about what the Producers who know better are really doing. Those fuckers are talking in terms of rage but that shit will never get back to HQ. Alexa is just a program to gather Data from people who don't think for themselves. It's wonderful ! Sun Tzu would love Alexa for all the wrong reasons.
Anyone who buys a spy and installs it in their own home willingly deserves what they get.
