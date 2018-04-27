America’s Dumbest Companies Repeat Their Biggest Mistakes

Submitted by John Rubino of The Dollar Collapse
Back in 2005 a reporter took a tour of General Motors’ headquarters, and in the resulting article one thing stood out: The executives and engineers the reporter interviewed were only modestly enthused about their sedans and sub-compacts. But they really liked talking about their expanded line of Hummers.
Then oil spiked and gas prices hit records. And GM’s bet on massive gas guzzlers blew up in its face. In 2009:
(CNNMoney – General Motors filed for bankruptcy protection early Monday, a move once viewed as unthinkable that became inevitable after years of losses and market share declines capped by a dramatic plunge in sales in recent months.
The bankruptcy is likely to lead to major changes and job cuts at the battered automaker. But President Obama and GM CEO Fritz Henderson both promised that a more viable GM will emerge from bankruptcy.
In the end, even $19.4 billion in federal help wasn’t enough to keep the nation’s largest automaker out of bankruptcy. The government will pour another $30 billion into GM to fund operations during its reorganization.
Taxpayers will end up with a 60% stake in GM, with the union, its creditors and federal and provincial governments in Canada owning the remainder of the company.
GM will shed its Pontiac, Saturn, Hummer and Saab brands and cut loose more than 2,000 of its 6,000 U.S. dealerships by next year. That could result in more than 100,000 additional job losses if those dealerships are forced to close.
Assembly lines at a plant in Pontiac, Mich., which make full-size pickup trucks, will be closed later this year. A Wilmington, Del.-based facility that makes roadsters for the Pontiac and Saturn brands will also close later this year.
Pain for retirees, investors
More than 650,000 retirees and their family members who depend on the company for health insurance will experience cutbacks in their coverage, although their pension benefits are unaffected for now.
Investors in $27 billion worth of GM bonds, including mutual funds and thousands of individual investors, will end up with new stock in a reorganized GM worth a fraction of their original investment.
Owners of current GM (GM, Fortune 500) shares, which closed at just 75 cents a share on Friday, will have their investments essentially wiped out.
Now fast forward to this week, when conditions are similar to those of 2005. Gas has been relatively cheap for a few years and Americans – always ready to extrapolate short-term trends into the indefinite future – only want SUVs and pickups. So Ford is adopting the GM strategy of betting its corporate future on continued cheap gas and profligate customers.
Ford Will Be A Truck Company By 2020
(CNN Money) — Car buyers these days love SUVs. They don’t, however, love actual cars like hatchbacks and sedans – as Ford has learned.
Ford said on Wednesday the only passenger car models it plans to keep on the market in North America will be the Mustang and the upcoming Ford Focus Active, a crossover-like hatchback that’s slated to debut in 2019.
That means the Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion and the regular Focus will disappear in the United States and Canada.
Ford will, however, continue to offer its full gamut of trucks, SUVs and crossovers.
By 2020, “almost 90 percent of the Ford portfolio in North America will be trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles,” the press release says.
Ford has hinted it might decide to retire much of its sedan portfolio. Earlier this year, James Farley, the company’s president of global markets, said Ford is “shifting from cars to utilities,” which have been a bigger profit driver. It also reallocated $7 billion of research funds from cars to SUVs and trucks.
And it’s not just Ford. Fiat Chrysler did away with the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 more than a year ago. And General Motors decided to scale back production of the Chevy Cruze, Chevy Impala, Buick LaCrosse and the Cadillac ATS and CTS.
Meanwhile, out in the real world:
The conclusion: Detroit may have handed short sellers yet another sure thing.
Comments
He won the 6-day war with Nasser...
2021 Prediction:
Ford CEO: "We made a mistake! We need to build small cars! We're going to hire 5000 people right away!"
...and those 5000 new employees will be non-union; starting wage will be $12hr for the rank and file.
Is Ford selling off the plant equipment, the buildings and the land? Nope...just "idling" it.
Seen this before...Union busting folks...getting rid of the "old white guy running up the wage and health care costs"...replacing them in the future with "Immigrants and Dreamers"...not a 0% probability move on the part of Ford. After the stock is trashed, I may just buy a few shares as a side bet on my theory.
PS> Ford is selling the hell out of trucks; perfect time to pull the "we're not going to sell cars anymore" scam I outlined above.
American Corporations
1. each corporate employee fights their employer to get their job done
2. most employees are invisible to upper management
3. each corporation creates myths about itself to cover up fraud
4. working late and on weekends gets you nothing
5. the best way to get a pay raise and climb the career ladder is to move
to another employer every 3-5 years
In reply to . by FireBrander
My old 1997 Nissan pickup is still running at almost 400,000 miles. Everything still works fine. If something ever happens to it, I will find a beat up one to drive. Love that truck.
In reply to American Corporations 1… by Deep Snorkeler
BUY GM
In reply to My old 1997 Nissan pickup is… by Fish Gone Bad
Well, 30 years of dumbass wars in the Middle East has led to crumbling infrastructure in the US. You need a 4x4 to get around in some places.
It doesn't matter what gas mileage your hybrid gets if it can't get there.
In reply to BUY GM by zero_pussy
They are great,had a 4x2 4cyl,auto on column,drove it 5 years( put tires and brake pads on it every 65k), and put 200k on it, gave it to my son, he drove it for two years no repairs either, and then sold it to a Hispanic buddy,far as I know it's still running.
Got a 2000 Ford Explorer w/25k on it for $5,300.00(stole it).
Used it for a work car also for 5 years, retired, and drove it for 5 more years, brakes and pads,tires. Had the old V6, best engine Ford ever made.
GM screwed the pooch, one the worse mistakes was to cease production on the Pontiac line(instead for resto-ing their best sports models.
Now Americans never learn buying the land yachts again, gas is already going up, and wait till it hits $80-100.00 a barrel again.
In reply to My old 1997 Nissan pickup is… by Fish Gone Bad
... and early in 2019 gasoline will rise to about $6.00/gallon causing SUV and truck sales to tank.
US carmakers have clearly lost their vision.
In reply to They are great,had a 4x2… by DosZap
It appears they have lost more than their vision. I'm telling you, I've been looking at SUVs and the Fords appear to have much sloppier workmanship when compared to others. I hope I cost them many sales. Call it being a perfectionist, call it anal but new cars with crooked doors says quite a bit to me.
I would never in a hundred years allow such sloppiness to come off of my assembly line. Buyer beware. Check the doors, run your fingers over all panels and pay close attention to the gaps. Do the same with the interior.
Don't be satisfied with one test drive and tell the salesperson to be quiet. Drive on the highway too. See if they'll let you drive the car home overnight.
In reply to ... and early in 2019… by directaction
THe new cross over SUV's are far from land yachts and are quite compact, drive like cars, and are remarkably fuel economic, especially in hybrid form.
In reply to They are great,had a 4x2… by DosZap
The new crossover SUVs...
Look like something a dog squeezed out its ass, have no room for your feet or knees due to the stupidly designed intruding door panels and center shifter and console and roll over sideways if a bicycle or medium size squirrel hits them. Can you even get one with the shifter on the column?
In reply to THe new cross over SUV's are… by NAVIGATOR0832
The #1 way to "get a pay raise" is to marry the CEO's Son/Daughter...or screw around with his wife then live with her after she takes half.
In reply to American Corporations 1… by Deep Snorkeler
You really hit the nail on the head with number 5. I just figured that out about 6 month ago.
In reply to American Corporations 1… by Deep Snorkeler
Reminds me when Scott McNealy turned over the keys to Sun Microsystems over to Jonathon Schwartz who immediately proclaimed SUN was a software company.
Standard Disclaimer: ...and it was downhill ever after.
In reply to . by FireBrander
may the Schwartz be with you
In reply to Reminds me when Scott… by cheech_wizard
For at least the last five years almost all the auto stocks have gone nowhere. Except for Tesla. For most of the auto companies even though they were selling gazzillions of cars and banking huge profits the anal ists were down on them with the excuse that "we don't know how they perform in a recession" or other bullshit. Then we have Tesla which the are all gaga over who would be gone in a heart beat if a recession were to occur and could go under any day and burns through cash faster than they can raise it.
Tesla will rule the auto world with their world beating technology. Tesla is a tech company that makes cars. Yeah they will lose money now but they will make it hand over fist in just a few short years and be the first trillion dollar company and today's investors will be stinking rich. Yada yada yada. All bullshit of course so they can get the suckers in to pump the stock and short squeeze the crap out of those that see Tesla for what it really is.
This isn't about one company or manufacturing industry. The dollar is overvalued for the FIRE sector parasites. Virtually all domestic manufacturing will disappear. The dollar has to collapse before this can even begin to be reversed. The FIRE sector parasites are eating their host. Unfortunately, it may be decades before they're done eating and begin to die themselves.
In reply to is that liitle kike Mark… by Squid Viscous
Fields is long gone.
In reply to is that liitle kike Mark… by Squid Viscous
>He thinks oil prices are going to stay up
laughingbitches.jpg
owning a truck is the most practical vehicle you'll ever own if you are worth a shit and cart stuff around because it makes money and going to the dump. besides i win in an accident. my v8 will crush your suv.
@besnook
I keep telling myself that every time I have to fork over another hundo [or three] to keep my 1991 Ford F-150 Lariat roadworthy... Last week I had to fork over $250 to have the windshield replaced from a crack that had developed over the past 5 years from a road pebble... Thing is, that kinda thing can happen to any car, so it's all forgiven.
The thing remains a tank.
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
...The thing remains a tank...
Same with my 2003 Crown Vic. It's an anvil on wheels. Gotta decide to spend frn700-800 on the air-conditioner this year though. These old LEO issued beasts are decent for 200-300K miles and the wife refuses to ride in it but the grandsons like to play in it, so is there a down side?
In the past, when they get worn out you'd kick em to the curb and buy another, now though without the sedans, one's gotta go to the SUV urban assault vehicle. Personally, I'm not too happy with the prospect, I like my "old man car".
jmo
In reply to @besnook I keep telling… by TheWholeYearInn
my last favorite car was a mercury colony park station wagon with a 350 quadrajet carb that used to blow rice burners off the road back in the early 90s when they first started modifying hondas. they thought i had something modified under the hood. 21 feet of the last iron out of detroit. god, how i love the sound of the 4 barrel opening up.
In reply to ...The thing remains a tank… by Boxed Merlot
I'm the biggest asshole of all time: In my life, I've owned: (I cringe when I think of this)
- 1959 Ford Fairlaine
- 1964 Dodge Dart
- 1965 Chrysler Imperial Le Baron
- 1966 Pontiac Le-Mans
- 1968 Olds Cutlass Supreme
- 1966 Volvo PV544
- 1970 Volvo P-1800
Most all of these, were junkers to me (in my 20's), and I let them all go for a song... I'd have done better to put them in a barn and sell them all today...
But hey? Back then 'Gartman' was on the blower telling me I needed to buy De Loreans & invest in flying car UBER startups
In reply to my last favorite car was a… by besnook
"These old LEO issued beasts are decent for 200-300K miles and the wife refuses to ride in it.....
......
In the past, when they get worn out you'd kick em to the curb and buy another.."
The wife?
In reply to ...The thing remains a tank… by Boxed Merlot
So who is driving the oldest vehicle and or vehicle with the most miles here on ZH? (miles to the nearest 10K so I don't hvae to run out and get an actual fucking number)
Here's my entry: 2000 BMW 323Ci (18 years old with 260K+ miles). Still gets 32mpg highway. I'm waiting for it to just completely fall apart one morning when I start it up.
In reply to ...The thing remains a tank… by Boxed Merlot
I just bough a new VW Atlas yesterday so I probably have the least. 6yr/70K bumper2bumper warranty
In reply to So who is driving the oldest… by cheech_wizard
2000 Audi S4. 210000 miles. Also gets 32 mpg on highway, driven sensibly which I occasionally do.
In reply to So who is driving the oldest… by cheech_wizard
2002 Toyota Landcruiser.
260K and runs like new, after plenty of proper maintenance. Could pass for a 3 yr old vehicle to the uninformed.
In reply to So who is driving the oldest… by cheech_wizard
Auto insurance repairs windshields for free.
In reply to @besnook I keep telling… by TheWholeYearInn
There is no free lunch.
Free windshield replacement is paid for with higher premiums.
In reply to Auto insurance repairs… by slightlyskeptical
Only if you have comprehensive and to get that most require collision. They can afford a windshield every now and then the way they rape you come premium due day
In reply to Auto insurance repairs… by slightlyskeptical
LOL, go ahead and claim that windshield... They'll recoup every bit and then some in premium increases. Nothing is free. I only resort to filing a claim in the worst of circumstances.
In reply to Auto insurance repairs… by slightlyskeptical
Auto insurance repairs windshields for free
Dude ~ we're talking about a 1991 here. Technically, it's qualified to sport 'HISTORIC' plates if I wanted.
The one thing you do when you have a vehicle that old that is roadworthy [& is NOT just a 'show car'], is to keep minimal insurance on it. Mine is less than $150 a year (but that doesn't include windshields)
In reply to Auto insurance repairs… by slightlyskeptical
Or you could have a 800 dollar car payment for 60 months straight?
Average car payment is over 500 a month these days. I budget about 1500 a year for car repair/maintenance. Some years I spend very little others a bit more. In the end, I pocket several thousand dollars easily.
In reply to @besnook I keep telling… by TheWholeYearInn
the only downside to owning a pu truck is you can become a freight company for lazy friends and co-workers. you can spend every weekend moving peoples shit around unless you put your foot down.....
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
Yes,you are oblivious,indifferent 'murican slobs.
Cartoon caracatures of stereotypical fat,stupid 'murican pigs.
What do you haul around,your financed boat that you haul 8 hrs to a lake teice a year?
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
You are not gonna haul your HVAC business around in a prius but most peeps I see are driving around 50-60k monster limos & rock climbers that will never go off pavement or haul more than the drivers fat,stupid'murican ass
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
Not if you're paying for the gas.
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
A luxury crossover, with all-wheel drive and a trailer hitch is all I need.
In reply to owning a truck is the most… by besnook
I've lost track. Are we on GMBK 2.0, 3.0, 3.18, or 3.infinity?
They should have let GM die.....it's been dead for the last 20 years.......
In reply to I've lost track. Are we on… by TheWholeYearInn
Biggest reason GM filed for BK was they were about to lose a major lawsuit concerning the use of dex-cool antifreeze. Problem was they didn't change gasket material and the stuff ate up the old style gasket material.
Supposedly they settled it but as an owner of a 1998 Regal I never saw a dime. I flushed the crap out of it, refilled with old school antifreeze and it's still going.
In reply to They should have let GM die… by ZENDOG
Fix Or Repair Daily
In reply to Biggest reason GM filed for… by rejected
PLZ remember that the SUV classification scheme was a creation of congress, not a market decision.
To get Bribe Money, you have to Bribe to start the game going. Thus was it done with Congress and Big Auto.
The problem is not Ford or GM, the problem is the car buying public, it is difficult to sell a car in America right now, everyone wants a truck or SUV.
With their new all aluminum bodies and turbo charged smaller engines Ford has done a lot for fuel efficiency in their fleet. They have trucks and SUVs that get better mileage than their cars did 10 years ago.