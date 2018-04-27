And... Yet Another Wells Fargo Banking Scandal

Submitted by Simon Black of Sovereign Man
Is it Friday again? Must be time for another banking scandal!
Seriously– these banking scandals are happening with such regularity and predictability it would be almost comical. . . were it not for the millions of people who have had their lives turned upside down.
The latest transgression involves, once again, our old friends at Wells Fargo.
Bear in mind that the ink isn’t even dry yet on the $1 billion check that Wells Fargo wrote last week as a penalty to settle its previous scandal, where they defrauded 570,000 clients in a car insurance scam.
By the bank’s own estimates, as many as 20,000 of those clients may have had their vehicles repossessed as a result of their inability to pay for the car insurance that Wells Fargo illegally stuck them with.
And speaking of vehicle repossession, in November of last year Wells Fargo came under fire for illegally repossessing vehicles that were owned by members of the military.
In October, Wells Fargo took heat from federal regulators after it was found that the bank had deliberately recommended investment products that were “highly likely to lose value. . .” Early that month, the bank admitted that it had ‘erroneously’ charged late fees to more than 100,000 borrowers, even though the delays were the bank’s fault.
In 2016, a number of employees at various Wells Fargo branches in California were found to have sold sensitive customer information, including Social Security Numbers, to a ring of identity thieves.
And of course, in late 2016 and all throughout 2017, Wells Fargo’s notorious ‘fake account’ scandal was found to have affected millions of customers.
There’s a word for all of this: fraud.
And if you or I had committed any of these acts by even the slightest, we’d be wearing DayGlo Orange jumpsuits in a federal penitentiary.
But a grand total of ZERO executives from Wells Fargo have been sent to prison or faced any charges whatsoever.
In fact, the executive who was found to be the most culpable in the fake account scandal scored a whopping $67 million severance package when she left the company in late 2016.
And the new CEO (who took over after the fake account scandal in 2016) has been rewarded with a 35% pay increase even though both the stock price and the bank’s profits have languished.
Scandal #867,241 just hit the news yesterday afternoon: Wells Fargo is now being investigated by the United States Department of Labor. This time the bank is accused of deliberately pushing customers into more expensive, higher-fee retirement accounts– accounts that are bad for the customers, but more lucrative for the bank.
It just never stops with these people. And it’s not just Wells Fargo.
Nearly EVERY major bank in the world, from JP Morgan to Barclays, Citigroup, UBS, Bank of America, etc. has been found at some point or another over the last several years of grossly violating the public’s trust.
Yet we consumers still willingly let these criminals hold our money.
Month after month we deposit our paychecks and hold our savings in an institution that rarely misses an opportunity to prove that they cannot be trusted.
They’ve been caught manipulating asset prices, colluding to fix interest rates and exchange rates, and engaging in irresponsible lending practices that put our savings at risk for their sole benefit.
They treat customers with such contempt, scrutinizing even the most innocuous transactions as if WE are the criminals.
And when they screw it all up, gambling away our hard-earned savings on some idiotic investment fad, they go to the taxpayer with hat-in-hand claiming that they’re too important to go out of business… and then shower themselves with record bonuses.
Our reward for putting up with all of this abuse? Well, according to BankRate.com, interest rates at the biggest retail banks (Wells, Bank of America, Chase, etc.) average just 0.01%.
This banking system so pathetic.
Yet we’ve all been institutionalized, practically since birth, to believe that we HAVE to use it… that there’s no alternative.
And that used to be true several decades ago. But in 2018, there are countless alternatives.
Literally every single function of a bank can be performed better, faster, cheaper OUTSIDE of the banking system.
Rather than holding your savings in a bank, you can literally earn more than 150x as much interest with extremely short-term Treasury Bills. Or if you want, you can even hold physical cash.
For loans, there are dozens of websites where you can crowdfund a home loan or small business loan.
And for retirement accounts– the latest Wells Fargo transgression– you DEFINITELY don’t need a bank.
Retirement accounts are one of the biggest areas where banks and major financial institutions routinely bilk their customers out of useless and unnecessary fees.
Even if they’re not charging you a fee outright, they’re diverting your retirement savings into some fund that they control and taking a percentage or two away from what you should be earning.
And over a period of several decades (we’re talking about retirement after all), a single percent difference in your average investment return because of bank fees can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
So it’s a pretty big deal.
The reality is there are SO many ways to properly structure your retirement in better, more robust, less expensive ways.
For example– if you qualify, a solo 401(k) is an extraordinary retirement structure that’s cheap to administer and incredibly flexible.
With a solo 401(k), you can contribute tens of thousand of dollars each year to your retirement, as well as invest in a variety of assets that are not available to traditional plans (like real estate and private equity).
And you can even borrow money directly from your retirement plan under certain circumstances.
Self-directed IRAs are also great structures with similar benefits, though they have slightly higher costs and less flexibility.
Bottom line, there are plenty of options on the table to distance yourself from this abuse.
But a grand total of ZERO executives from Wells Fargo have been sent to prison or faced any charges whatsoever
Years, years back, Fargo underwrote my policies; raised the rate 45% in one shot...no explanation...I called, they said "Tough shit, pay it".
Decades ago, wife worked for Fargo...got the "employee discount" for a home mortgage...even with the discount, the cost was $500 above everyone else and the rate was higher too...how in the world are they STILL in business...maybe there's some chemical in those suckers they so generously hand out?
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
That seems to be every bank/insurance company lately.
"Oh, it's renewal time? Awesome! 40% rate increase for no reason whatsoever!"
This along with property tax increases, water, sewer, garbage, local sales tax..... Sing along with me now:
In reply to . by FireBrander
Remember what Jesus said:
"The biggest mistake I ever made was going up against Jewish Bankers; they'll nail even the Son of God to a cross without hesitation".
In reply to That seems to be every bank… by NugginFuts
Back in 2008, and "investment specialist" at a bank was trying to tell me what a great opportunity it was to buy Bank Of America stock at ~$40 (it was down from ~$52)...I told him Jim Rodgers said it was going to $8...he laughed and said "who is Jim Rodgers"...Rodgers was wrong though; the stock bottomed at $3.95.
In reply to Remember what Jesus said: … by FireBrander
Bank "investment specialists" are barely concealed salespeople. Uninformed, uneducated, and most of the time not even invested in the market themselves.
They have a shiny plaque and a desk, so they must know what they're talking about, right?
In reply to Back in 2008, and … by FireBrander
"But a grand total of ZERO executives from Wells Fargo have been sent to prison or faced any charges whatsoever"
Big bankers are the largest contributors to CONgresscritters.
In reply to Bank "investment specialists… by NugginFuts
Still waiting for the angry tweet from the people's champion. Any second now. Maybe right after the banks get another pardon.
Fuck Obama for not holding feet to the fire for the shit that led to 2008. And fuck everybody else in DC for not doing shit except to get great refi rates as they scoop up what gets stolen from us serfs
In reply to Big bankers are the largest… by wee-weed up
Time for the old classic:
— I am shocked - shocked - to find that fraud is going on in here!
— Your fleecings, sir.
In reply to Big bankers are the largest… by wee-weed up
Boris is apply for relief in Wells Fargo Settlement:
Last year, we sent you an email letting you know that, as part of our commitment to make things right, Wells Fargo entered into a $142 million class action settlement fund related to the opening of unauthorized accounts. Today, we are writing to let you know that the deadline to submit a claim with the fund has been extended to July 7, 2018.
If you believe Wells Fargo opened a checking, savings, credit card, or line of credit account for you without your permission, or if you purchased identity theft protection from us, you may be entitled to compensation from this fund. If you submit a claim, you may be eligible for reimbursement of fees, compensation for potential impact on your credit, and an additional cash payment based on any money remaining in the fund after benefits and costs are paid out.
To find out more, go to wfsettlement.com or call 1‑866‑431‑8549
In reply to Time for the old classic: —… by thisandthat
Here in Wells Fargo Country the people I see standing in line at the grocery store bank line are uh um, lets say this, you don't get a job as a teller there unless you speak Spanish, or Tagalog. None easier to take advantage of than those who can't go top the authorities to complain. Wells Fargo is just making their stay in this country easier for them, you know a real public service.
In reply to Remember what Jesus said: … by FireBrander
Hollywood and the Cohn brothers have the real solution in their Fargo film. Put the bank and the top 10 execs in the wood chipper. Problem solved.
In reply to Remember what Jesus said: … by FireBrander
I haven't had a bank account since the late 1990s. I guess you could say that's when I started to wise up and realize that banks were there to take money from me and provide nothing in return I couldn't get elsewhere for free or at much lower cost. Sometimes even get paid for it.
In reply to That seems to be every bank… by NugginFuts
Prison is for peasants.
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
But the Gallows are for Criminals......
In reply to Prison is for peasants. by RKae
One of them got halfway sucked out of a commercial airline jet window recently.
That might indicate that karma is a real phenomenon.
http://www.businessinsider.com/southwest-passenger-who-died-is-wells-fa…
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
Buffets favorite banksters for a reason.
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
In reply to Buffets favorite bank for a… by TheSilentMajority
Why should they face charges, trials and jail time? The banking gangsters (and the CON Street Swindlers) own the US Government in its entirety. They own the:
They also overwhelmingly own the Mainstream FAKE NEWS Media and Entertainment Oligopoly.
It would surely be a travesty of immense historical proportions were the very owners of the United States of America to spend any time in court or prison.
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
And a grand total of zero execs gunned down in the streets by their victims.
In reply to But a grand total of ZERO… by MadMav
It was not until after the Russian Revolution began that the peasantry began the wholesale elimination of the landed gentry and the aristocracy. They put up with a tremendous amount of abuse from their 'betters' before they began extracting their revenge. And make no mistake, the Russian Revolution was largely driven by a desire for payback and revenge.
In reply to And a grand total of zero… by TheReplacement
Simon ~ Does the Wells Fargo Wagon go all the way to Panama & Vanatu?
"Banking scandal."
Why wouldn't we expect another scandal every week? They steal 10, are forced to pay 1 as punishment, and nobody goes to jail. The fraud incentive is quite literally built into the system at this point...
Excellent analysis.
In reply to Why wouldn't we expect… by Odin
I think it is more like they steal 100 and pay back .01.
I had that conversation with a Drewish guy one time. He said, "Of course we will connive and steal when there is so much incentive to. It is your fault for not doing the same. You can have a business and lie and cheat. When you get caught, that business will be closed, you might get sued, you might have creditors trying to take their piece of flesh. But if you did it right, the real money will be somewhere else and you'll leave them fighting for scraps. Then you can just go do it again. The same guys run the same scams for years. Nobody stops them because it isn't illegal to start a new business."
I said, "Well yeah but what about ethics?"
He said, "Ethics were invented by the wicked to keep good people from stopping them."
And that's them in a nutshell.
In reply to Why wouldn't we expect… by Odin
Exactly. To these ticks, fines are baked into the cost of doing business.
In reply to Why wouldn't we expect… by Odin
What baffles me is that nobody with a gun has went on a rampage at corporate headquaters or shot a CEO. Yet dipshits talk about killing political opponents while the bankers, pharma fucks, MIC leeches, etc run around unaccosted. WTF?
In reply to Why wouldn't we expect… by Odin
Surprised there hasn't been a storey on the Australian banking Royal Commission here yet. Much skullduggery to guffaw over.
wfc still has a market cap of 250 billion.
must have a really secure vault to store that much money looted from customers over decades.
Hookers and blow aren't cheap.Then there is the plastic surgery to replace the nose cartilidge ,plus
strapadicktome's after the syphillus.
In reply to wfc still has a market cap… by hooligan2009
I still like seeing commercials for Santander making the claim they are an honest bank.
Besides the fact that there are no honest banks, it is just insulting.
Why is it Wells has not been charged as a criminal entity and all its board of directors and major shareholder s be arrested...this is the definition of racketeering...
“I want to sound a warning call today about this legislation,. I think this legislation is just fundamentally terrible."
~ Senator Byron Dorgan on the repeal of Glass-Steagall ( November 1999 )
Can't they change the name of the Bank to " We Fuck You " you know, something Pleasant and Honest.
Nothing beats Andre (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-25/ex-ubs-metals-trader-found-no…)!...
As a former financial adviser, I can tell you that everyone in the industry who is not purely fee based pushes clients into higher fee investments. Everyone. I'm fighting with an Edward Jones guy right now because he put 90% of a friend's net worth into a single 10 year surrender charge annuity and assured her that it was liquid. She's 83. And yes, I know she signed all the forms saying she understood what she was doing, but she's 83, her husband who is broke in 91.
The other problem is, clients don't want to pay for fee based advice.
And just, how many charges will be brought against members of the executive board?
The author of this article is simply "overly sensitive". The executives at Wells Fargo are just great guys and gals, and anything they do is just peachy keen! /s
So start your own bank, Maynard.
"The beatings will continue until our banking license is revoked."
Not sure what you expect, it's sales. Salespeople like to sell you stuff, preferably the more expensive stuff.
You can administer your own 401K and nobody's telling you whether or not "you qualify". Nor are they telling you scary stories of how Joe Employee didn't do it right and now he has to pay taxes on the whole lump. "Roll" it over from your employer retirement account into a new bank or brokerage account which you simply name "Joe's 401K". It's called a trustee to trustee transfer. In the bank they'll try to sell you on shit, don't. At the broker they may try to sell you also but, there, you can buy and sell whatever you want based on your own research with no percentage going to a dickhead. Most people don't know this: you can even withdraw a certain fixed amount *prior to retirement* every month without the 10% penalty.
People put up with it because it's just so much effort to figure out alternatives.
It's no different to someone breaking into your home and robbing you at gunpoint!
You don't take it up the ass like a PUSSY, FFS.
In reply to People put up with it… by Pernicious Gol…
Wells Fargo = Berkshire Hathaway = Warren Buffett
OK SO ( i hate, ok so ) of the hundreds of thousands who've been SCREWED by these fraudsters, lost homes, lost cars, duped into exotic financial scams, not ONE has taken it upon themselves to SHOOT a WF Banker in the face. WHY????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Anyone recently visited a Wells Fargo branch office in New York City? Anyone, anyone? Do you know what Manhattan retail space costs per square foot? These Wells Fargo branches are usually about 1,500 - 2,000 square feet and in the lobby of each is a full size replica of a stage coach. Amazing that this company with a long history of criminal activity from securities fraud, identity theft, racketeering, bank fraud and product cramming hasn't been closed by the government of the US of A. Yet, and this is funny, the district attorney of New York County (Manhattan) decided in 2012 to use the prosecutorial powers of the City of New York on behalf of its citizens to prosecute a small bank in Chinatown New York as if it was Wells Fargo. Sadly for the district attorney of New York Count and the residents of that city whose tax money the district attorney of New York County wasted the small Chinatown Bank turned out not to be badly run like Wells Fargo, but a rather well run bank as banks in the US go. Yet Wells continues on with its stage coach having, illegal business doing model and they are untouched by anyone or anything. In the words of a banker "Fines are just fine, they are like water of a duck's back. As long as the doors stay open."
best piece i've ever read from simon black. kudos.