The Blowback Against Facebook, Google And Amazon Is Just Beginning

Fri, 04/27/2018

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog

Blow-out earnings from Facebook and Amazon have cheered Wall Street, but institutional owners might want to focus not just on blow-out earnings but rising blowback against the tech superpowers (Facebook, Google and Amazon).

The blowback is social and political: people are starting to question the social and political costs of these tech darlings' dominance and the billions in profits they reap.

The typical corporation can buy political influence, but Facebook and Google are manipulating the machinery of democracy itself. That's a much more dangerous type of power than buying political influence or manipulating public opinion by openly publishing biased "news."

We all understand how Corporate Media undermines democracy: recall how every time Bernie Sanders won a Democratic primary in 2016, The New York Times and The Washington Post "reported" the news in small typeface in a sidebar, while every Hillary Clinton primary win was trumpeted in large headlines at the top of page one.

But this sort of manipulation is visible; what Google and Facebook do is invisible. I recently addressed these invisible (but oh-so profitable) mechanisms in a series of essays:

How Far Down the Big Data/'Psychographic Microtargeting' Rabbit Hole Do You Want to Go"

Is Profit-Maximizing Data-Mining Undermining Democracy?

Should Facebook, Google and Twitter Be Public Utilities"

Should Facebook and Google Pay Users When They Sell Data Collected from Users?

Here's a selection of recent articles on related topics:

Research Shows Google's Search Manipulations Tried To Rig Election For Hillary

Google's File On You Is 10 Times Bigger Than Facebook's - Here's How To View It

Don't Fix Facebook. Replace It. (New York Times)

The Infuriating Innocence of Mark Zuckerberg (The New Yorker)

Amazon is the embodiment of numerous destructive dynamics:

1. Zero-sum cannibalism being passed off as "growth." Amazon is growing its sales by cannibalizing the retail, distribution, transport, computer services and advertising sectors. How many jobs have been lost as Amazon has consumed its victims? Shall we guess that Amazon's 560,000 employees replaced 1,000,000+ retail/distribution employees who lost their jobs?

It isn't just jobs, of course: it's local taxes, local retail stores that attracted pedestrians and other enterprises--the built environment and social spaces of our cities and towns. As those are gutted and replaced by Amazon warehouses in the boondocks, much more is being lost than retail jobs.

Amazon's "growth" is not actually "growing" the economy in any useful way; it's simply consolidating a number of sectors into one quasi-monopoly.

2. Amazon is now flexing the political power of its wealth. Anybody with cash can buy political influence. But few organizations have the billions of profits to spend on political favors and protection that Google, Amazon and Facebook have.

3. The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is now likely worth more than all his 560,000 employees combined. Divide $134 billion--Bezos' personal stake in Amazon stock-- by 560,000, and you get $239,285. How many of Amazon's employees (average pay is around $28,000 annually) have a net worth of $240,000 or more? Vanishingly few below the top layer of techies and managers.

The theory of the happy union of capitalism and democracy rests on capitalism creating secure middle-class employment for millions of citizens. Once capitalism only creates a peon-debt-serf class and a 5% technocrat / manager / financier / entrepreneur / speculator class that harvests 70% of the wealth and income, then democracy dies by the slow poison of rising inequality and ever greater asymmetries of wealth and political power.

No wonder we read that Jeff Bezos Booed By Amazon Workers.

I am sure there are thousands of well-paid tech/managerial employees of Amazon, but there are also thousands of part-time employees like the Camperforce: Meet the Camperforce, Amazon's Nomadic Retiree Army (Wired)

The blowback is just getting started, as people awaken to the dangers posed by these fast-metastasizing tech quasi-monopolies. The most dangerous dynamics in America are the erosion of the mechanics of democracy by wealth/corporate power, and the erosion of middle-class employment in favor of maximizing corporate profits by any means available.

This is how we end up with a neofeudal society that benefits the Protected Few at the expense of the powerless, exploited Many. Facebook, Google and Amazon are each accelerating this erosion not by accident, but as a direct consequence of their business model and sources of profit.

Chart

My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition.

Read the first section for free in PDF format.

Emergency ward, fb Amazon and Google have won appealing to our laziness, narcissism, envy and materialism.

Nothing to do but not contribute to them economically and don't let them monetize you with digtal advertising and tracking.

My solution is install mobile adblocker - my preference is brave browser.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

Whoever controls the browser controls the digtal advertising dollars.

What is value of advertising and tracking when ads can't be served viewed and tracked?

Destroy the goobook install a mobile adblocker.

It's too late.  Amazon/Face(fuck)book/Google have insidiously invaded every nook and cranny of society.  It's a lethal parasite: you leave it be and the host can die slowly, or you can kill the parasite and the host dies quickly and spectacularly.  I know what I'd choose

Hillary is ____
Google rigged the search engine to suggest finishing that with "winning".

While other search engines: Hillary is _____ a liar, a criminal...anything but winning.

Google thought telling lies was a way to "help" Hillary win...lol...they "helped" her lose!

If you're the average idiot, and "everything" you read, hear and search tells you "Hillary is winning"...how motivated are you to get out and cast your one vote?

I choose to never use amazon, facebook, or goog. I have absolutely no problem living without them....they are really not needed.

I also choose to not watch any of the msm with the exception of Fox. Who really needs cnn, abc, etc. They are purely leftwing propaganda agents spewing the same old tired party line, much like Tass and Pravda during the cold war. Actually, today RT is far more unbiased than any of our msm folks, excepting Fox.

Good on you. Here's an interesting tale about Amazon. As is well known, Amazon AWS is the only profitable wing of Amazon.

Someone I know (he shall remain nameless) used to manage a load of sites. Some of them high profile, high traffic. He knows practically all there is to know about such things.

He saw the descriptions of the AWS hosting plans and hardly understood a word of it. It's all technical garbledegook intended to impress company executives who don't know anything about webhosting. And to justify their ridiculous rates. At one point the Daily Stormer, out of desperation, was paying AWS $1,000 a month.

The jew(s) crying about the "constitutional rights" of illegal aliens and "refugees" and the Holocaust guilt trip if you don't take infinity brown people in forever.

The jew in israel who called in bomb threats to synagogues in America

The jew who painted the swastika on his own garage. 

The jew who cries that America must not leave the Middle East, lest calamity ensue. 

Find a societal ill or degeneracy being forced on to regular people, whether it be Muslims, faggots, mentally ill trannies, perpetually aggrieved stupid brown people who can't compete with whites or Asians and want the playing field tilted in their favor. Then scratch the surface of the issue and there is a jew. Who puts them there? Not me. I just notice his overwhelming presence relative to his population numbers. So I guess noticing these things is antisemitic and will soon be a crime. 

Ha ha ha!  Good one - social and political blowback!  Against neofeudalism, invasion of privacy, rampant propagandization and manipulation!  Ha ha ha - Friday funnies, I get it!

What Blowback? ZHer's mocked FB when it went public. Instead of putting their personal biases aside and make the smart investment they put all of their money is gold and miners. Now the time is to switch out of FB and put it in miners but Zher's wont do it, they are broke.

Just because there's a "smart" investment to make doesn't mean one has to make it. Is that so fucking hard to understand?

I think it is hard for some of the dimwits to understand that a civilization is more than money in their pocket. I'm surprised they don't invest heavily in the heroin trade. The profit margin is enormous and it's probably less addictive than Facebook.

"Civilization begins when people prefer a few things done well to a lot of things done poorly."  Ezra Pound

This is going to be such a fun second half of the year. Aready got my ticket, too late for the front row, but got a good seat.

And they sure are taking all the steels out back and just shooting every one. Wow. 

nice article about the evils of amzn capitalism...then the author installs a plug for his e-book on kindle...give me a fucking break!

The Blowback Against Facebook, Google And Amazon Is Just Beginning

or

I Had Already Written This Article When AMZN's Q1 Earnings Report Came In So I Just Added A Paragraph At The Top And Published It Anyway Because I Had Already Spent My Paycheck 

What I'm trying to figure out is if guys hate these companies so much, what the fuck is the alternative?

And if all this is an attempt to short these companies, how often must a motherfucker fail before they give the fuck up?

The problem is that Silicon Valley is filled with good little statist 'spergs who regard the rest of humanity as pawns on their chessboard.

 

 

What do I think of these 3 Companies rant of the day?

Jeff Bezos is a financial and business nightmare that we are all now having to endure. Facebook and Google, the combination of these companies is nothing short of business and now proven defacto political terrorism from within.

I do not consent to my data being used in any way shape or form unless you're willing to pay me every nickel you make off of me. How about a big fat spit in your skinny bitch face there Zuckercuck!

As for my tax dollars of which I am raped out of my bleeding asshole for being used against me now and the material fact that the CIA BUILT along with their NSA brethren both Facebook and Google... how about motherPuck you USA terrorist cock suckers!

As a veteran, I did not sign on for this horrid bullshit America has become nor did I sign on to allow companies to be run by the agencies themselves to be turned loose and unleashed on us all as not only super big brother, but a cannibal force of pure devastation to not only our democracy and way of life but financially as the terrorist organizations they are who are utterly butt-buggering us all up our asses to our doom.

What's next? Oh that's right... AI and robots to replace the humans.... I think it time for a hard conversation about literally bringing down Facebook, Google and Amazon so they can DO NO HARM.

What's even more laughable... all of you that think there is even a for real legitimate America left... we've been sold down the river long ago... the next stop, a type of Rod Serling dystopia as this entire blathering lie of an economy is starting to fracture which goes full on Commifornia meets Venezuela soon enough.

Once Deutsche Bank goes, so goes the entire global ponzi and we've got a fall of Rome on our hands that these filthy bastard corporations and their fatted cock taking it up the asshole politicians for a price to be their corporate Johns in DC have done us all in again. Exactly as FDR was a terrorist leader who murdered millions in the US with the intended and manufactured depression he was a major force in, we are now at the precipice of a complete and total crash of interdependency that has also been totally manufactured that will murder tens of millions when this one blows. What's worse, is I suspect it's literally just started in the past few weeks and no one is going to be able to hide from the people no matter where you go on earth for this impending collapse. You will be hunted like rabid doges and simply just done away with I suspect. Once a legit civil war is declared on US soil, it is on and many of these companies will be decapitated swiftly.

When do people say enough is enough and literally show up and start taking this apparatus apart piece by piece, brick by brick, server by server as we once had the balls to do in 1776? IMO, that's what has to happen in order to bring truth and legitimacy back to America, but most of you people out there want not a God Damned thing to do with that anymore. Virtually none of Americans will lift a fat bloating obese finger and won't until all of you out there in LALA land start getting very hungry and pissed off. Then when we do finally revolt, the government will turn on us in a tenth of a second and just mass murder us all just like our government did on 9/11 and then lie though their diseased teeth about some bullshit man in a cave?

Bezos - Zuckercuck... two un-wiped asses I've love to hear how they died screaming shitting in their pants from a gasoline house fire.

P.S. That goes for 99% of you pieces of human garbage in DOT GOV!

Other than that... what did you think of the play Mrs. Lincoln rant of the day?

"When do people say enough is enough and literally show up and start taking this apparatus apart piece by piece, brick by brick, server by server as we once had the balls to do in 1776" --

 

Good, question.  Looking to history it is easy to see that a revolution only really happens once people start starving and dying.

Bread and circuses and such until then.  Now get back to work!

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!