BofA: "A Deer In The Headlights" Market Moment

Looking at the latest fund flow data from EPFR, BofA CIO Mike Hartnett describes the most recent developments in capital flows with 4 ominous words: "deer in the headlights." He is referring to the unexpected risk-off investor sentiment in the past week, a continuation of last week's theme, which saw $2.8bn inflow to bonds, $0.9bn inflow to gold, while flows to equities remained unchanged.
Taking a closer look at equity flows, Hartnett notes the collapse in stock "froth" which following massive 2018 inflows of $150bn in the first 2 months of the year, has reversed and equity redemptions have surged to $30bn in the past 6 weeks.
Further narrowing the number down, there was 3% outflows, or the biggest outflows in 3 months, from tech, couped with the biggest HY outflows in 2 months, and biggest EM debt outflows in 10 weeks. In other words, a sudden risk aversion to the highest beta risk-on products and sectors.
Still, it's too early perhaps to call a top as the 9-year bull leadership intact: flows into tech & EM debt/equity funds nonetheless close to record highs; in fact, only HY funds have seen “bear market” in flows.
Or maybe note: YTD returns are poor & stagflationary: oil 12.9%, commodities 6.1%, equities 0.2%, bonds -0.4%, cash 0.5%, US dollar -0.6%, 30-year US Treasury -7.4%. As Bank of America noted last week, the last time we saw performance such as this was... in 2007.
How did we get here? Recall that 2018 consensus was Goldilocks: higher growth, higher EPS, “good” rise in yields to >3%, sustained equity outperformance (this after Feb'16 lows to Jan'18 highs global market cap up $33tn). However it now appears that both profits and economic growth are peaking: 2018 EPS/GDP = peaking: EU/Japan/China exports & PMIs have peaked; 5 months after large corporate tax cut (and large equity gains – Chart 2), US capital goods orders unchanged.
To be sure, there are some good news, if only for the equity bulls:
First: the recent episode of "froth-off" means that BofAML's "Bull & Bear" Indicator is back to @ 5.4, or a neutral reading; May FMS investor cash levels jumped sharply to 5%; May FMS tech “long” fell to 5-year low.
Second: the market is now clearly saying that Fed tightening = policy mistake: one can see that in the chart of US homebuilders which are a good lead indicator of Fed funds; other policy mistake price action = flattening yield curve, rising rates ≠ higher bank stocks.
But wait, there's even better news: according to Hartnett we may be approaching another "Shanghai Accord", i.e., another "synchronized monetary blinking": consider China is easing (the 1st catalyst for US$ rally) & BoE/BoC/Riksbank all “blinking” as FX appreciation + no global inflation allows central banks to turn dovish.
So what is BofA's reco? Do the contrarian trade, which is to buy in May: peak EPS + cleaner positioning + dovish central banks + China easing = rip in tech & EM…which we will look to sell.
Meanwhile, for the non-contrarians, the cleanest trade is long US$: at least until Fed “blinks”; BofA also notes that the US-Europe 10yr yield spread ios now widest since fall of Berlin Wall.
Comments
ohhh noooooooo its falling!!!!
Remember boys and girls, miners are literally penny stocks.
A lot of pressure building up in my miners.
In reply to ohhh noooooooo its coming!… by dark pools of soros
Which ones are you tracking if I might ask?
In reply to Remember boys and girls,… by ParkAveFlasher
AXU
MUX
SGGDF
HMY
AU
Tread carefully, miners are actually volatile.
In reply to Which ones are you tracking… by wains
Ok, awesome, thanks for the list. I'll take a look. Contemplating adding a small % to my portfolio at this point in time for what I think is about to be the start of a pretty good run. thanks again
In reply to AXU MUX SGGDF HMY AU by ParkAveFlasher
BLAH BLAH BLAH B...TFD
In reply to AXU MUX SGGDF HMY AU by ParkAveFlasher
Wheaton Precious Minerals (gold/silver streaming), IAM GOLD, New Gold, Kirkland Lake (good mid tier producer), in silver, for me, it would be Fortuna Silver - but, you can rest assured, when the breakout finally comes, you will do well in any gold/silver/production-streaming companies.
In reply to Which ones are you tracking… by wains
BofA's deer in the headlights moment came when their stock dwindled down to the last 2 'bucks' back in '08.
The rest is just "deer jerky time!"
New kennedy documents out.................
Winston Churchill once said: "Americans always do the right thing, after they have tried everything else".
Whether or not you like or agree with him, is a matter for your own conscience.
However, if you look at what has been going on in American since '08 you would pretty much have to agree with him. The PTB have tried everything from outright theft to graft to insider trading to collusion to continuing theft through the issuance of more public debt to shower riches on corporate America and their hirelings.
It is completely understandable that most 'Americans' would never have believed that their own people, their own companies, would fuck them over so badly. When you are betrayed, or deceived in this manner, it takes a long, long time for most victims to wake up to the fact that yes, they are being taken to the cleaners and no, the upper class could care fucking less whether you live or die. Lot's more 'bodies' to hire around the world, at much cheaper rates. Such is the enduring 'benefit' of institutionalized poverty.
So let's hear it for 'official slavery'. It adds such a nice and poignant highlight to the collapse and utter demise of the people, who once thought their 'overseers' were nice people.
Doing the right thing in this case, unfortunately, did not include throwing the banksters in jail.
In reply to Winston Churchill once said:… by east of eden
That is because cultural Marxism took control. You have to see Marxism through to its conclusion to realize it ends in starvation and death because it promises Utopia form the start.
Free market capitalism never promises Utopia because it says you will fail more times than you get it right. Weak people will always choose the promise of wealth without work over working for wealth.
In reply to Winston Churchill once said:… by east of eden
The policy mistake was rigging interest rates to 0% for 8 years, not raising them.
End the fucking Fed period. http://endthefed.org
Actually, the policy mistake was leaving rates at zero for a decade and letting debt and asset prices blow out of control.
Now is the time for gold to shine! Watch it rocket next Fed meeting when they do the surprise rate hike! Gold miners are exploding higher in anticipation!
There is no bull or bear, only the will of the Tribe.
Was there really a difference in the real economy from 2007-2009? Was there really a difference between the real economy of 2009-2011?
No. There was only a change in the flow of Central Bank money and the manipulation of assets. Oil went from $147 to $21 and back to $110. There wasn't time for any of the drop or the climb to filter through. Feedstocks never really changed because there wasn't time for production costs to drop. The cost of a bag of the ABS pellets we use did drop 20% between 2007 and 2009, but then it increased 15% within six months. There was no time to filter through any cost savings.
The recession was a product of mismanaged inventory and mark to market accounting. Publicly traded corporations got caught with their pants down. Then the rules were changed and the unprofitable under mark to market became massively successful under mark to fantasy.
Select Comfort swung from a $65 million loss to a $250 million gross profit in one quarter. DO you really think their actual business swung that much in the depths of the 2009 bottom? Not a chance in hell. But what changed to enable this miracle? Inventory was no longer listed as a liability but an asset. One you could borrow against if it was listed as a recieveable asset. Mark to fantasy allowed them to book paper profit that never actually existed.
If just a change in the rule regarding a ledger entry can change the end result so much, how could that end result actually exist? It can't.
That has always been the Wall Street con job. Bankrupt companies issuing debt to fake revenue in order to beat earnings estimates to stoke stock gains. Why? Because the executives get paid with stock, not profits from operations.
One giant wizard behind a curtain.
None of it is Real !!!