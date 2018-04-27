Columbia Students Storm Library To Denounce Conservative "Hate Speech"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:15

Submitted by CampusReform

  • About 20 members of the "Liberation Coalition" at Columbia University stormed the school library to denounce the school for "giving a platform to white supremacists" by allowing conservative speakers on campus.
  • The protesters also called for "decolonization" of the curriculum, demanding that professors assign more readings from "marginalized people: black people, women of color, trans people."

A group of roughly 20 students stormed the Columbia University library Wednesday to protest the College Republicans for bringing conservative speakers to campus.

Most recently, the Columbia University College Republicans (CUCR) group has hosted events featuring Dennis Prager, Ann Coulter, and Anthony Scaramucci.

Footage filmed by The Columbia Spectator shows members of the Liberation Coalition occupying the library staircase while holding signs proclaiming “Decolonize Columbia” and “Divest from White Supremacy Now.”

“Dear students, what is anti-Black racism?” yells one student. “Can any student in this room right now tell me what anti-Black racism is? Ivy League! Ivy League! How does anti-Black racism play a role in what’s happening now?” 

The man then goes on to explain what is meant by “Decolonize Columbia,” explaining that “decolonization involves paying attention to what happened in the past; paying attention to the land you're standing on; paying attention to the cultures, the people.” 

Decolonization also involves the curriculum, the man says, noting that “Almost all of the readings, are white men” and insisting that professors should assign an “equitable amount of literature…from marginalized people: black people, women of color, trans people.” 

Though no explicit reference to the College Republicans was made during the brief occupation—after which the protesters departed at the request of security—the Liberation Coalition had marketed the protest as an opportunity to fight against “hate speech” in the days leading up to the protest.

“Columbia's actions last October—giving a platform to white supremacists and seeking to punish students for protesting them—was not an isolated incident,” noted one Facebook post by the Liberation Coalition, referring to a College Republicans event that hosted Mike Cernovich. 

As Campus Reform reported at the time, Cernovich was shouted down by student protesters as he attempted to lecture by Skype, and the students who helped organize the event were targeted by flyers put up by the NYC Antifacist Action (Antifa) group.

Though no students were forced to attend Cernovich’s lecture, the Liberation Coalition contends that the “violent hate speech Columbia forced its students to endure in Fall of 2017 was only made possible by a university shaped, more fundamentally, by white supremacy.”

The Liberation Coalition formed shortly after CUCR announced its speaker series last fall, but has largely been quiet since. The group’s mission statement lists a number of demands, including the removal of the school’s Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton statues, as well as free tuition for Black and Indigenous students.

Tags
Education
Social Issues
VOIP Services

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt I need Another Beer Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

"no explicit reference to the College Republicans was made during the brief occupation—after which the protesters departed at the request of security"

They're losing energy.  Not much, but they're not the winning machine they once were.  My hat is off to any student who has the balls to proclaim they are a conservative on a college campus today, but some are doing it, and they're not getting completely steamrolled like they used to a few years ago.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TechnoCaveman Bitchface-KILLAH Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

    "Teachable moment" for what Free speech means. 

    Great platform for a rebuttal.  Passion driven writing assignments. Guess I'm too old fashioned. 

    Ok, now I see why "Farenheight 451" needs to be a TV show. So many forgotten lessons. 

    I hate repeating history.  Repeating history is what happens when students stop repeating good lessons.

     

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe blindfaith Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

With good reason, corporate America doesn't need all these college educated idiots. There are only so many jobs for people who studied what gender sign you should put on a bathroom door. Since we don't manufacture much anymore, no longer do we need mindless drones for Henry Ford's production lines either. We are already dead, most don't notice because they are too busy with their phones. It's just a matter of time before the dead wood will no longer be tolerated by the elite.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Lt. Frank Drebin Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Yep. Our ideology is so flawed that we can't process how dumb it is, so we will yell and scream until you submit to our own arrogance, even though we provide no counter argument. Lol what a bunch of tards.

Kids that throw temper tantrums get beat. In childhood physically, in adulthood metaphorically.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Only a bedwetting prog would find anything of value in a diploma holder from Columbia. About the same as a diploma holder from Evergreen College out here in WA state. If you see one encourage your dog to leg-lift on them!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boing_Snap Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

The massive fees they pay to go to these institutions and they receive an anti-education, academics are handing out the Marxist koolaide to blank slates and this is what you get.

Here's what you leave with from a modern day college:

1. Massive debt

2. No practical education

3. No reasoning

4. No problem solving skills

5. No tolerance

6. A passion for an sociology that has never functioned correctly

7. A totalitarian mindset

8. No prospects for employment, unless Soros has something for you

What the hell are these kids good for after this? I see a 40 something that if they've made it out of the parents house yet in a tent mumbling themselves to sleep in downtown Los Angeles.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Twee Surgeon Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

The days when a 'University Protest' carried any kind of weight are long gone. Once that was the realm of the young intelligentsia whose opinions were to be respected as they were the up and coming leaders of the future. Now, excluding the Students in Technical fields, (Engineers and Microbiologists etc,) It's just automatically assumed that the "University Students" are Affirmative action white haters, window licking sons and daughters of the Alma Mater whose parents Donate bigly and foreign students and media pleasing Pc cretins.

A University Protest these days equates to about the same thing as 'Hey Honey, come and look, the mouth breathing window lickers are on T.V. again !'    A Degree that has no Technical bones is about as common and useful as an STD these days as almost everyone has one now. Not me though, ha-ha !

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rainmaker Fri, 04/27/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

... so brown folks, never having figured out how to develop civilization, but having it handed to them by the British, first

1. Kick the British colonialists out.

2. Turn their brown countries back into s-holes.

3. Then demand that they be allowed to move to countries run by whites, since their own countries are s-holes.

4. Demand that whites turn the white countries into s-holes too (by doing what the browns want).

Any wonder browns live in s-holes?  And oh yeah, protesting is a lot easier than studying when you're at Columbia and you've got a <80 IQ.  These people all need to be deported. 