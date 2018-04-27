In Explosive Interview Comey Grilled Over Memos, FBI Bias And Steele Dossier

Fox News host Bret Baier and James Comey sat down for a one-on-one interview Thursday night, in perhaps the most serious and direct conversations with the former FBI Director to date.
Incredible interview there from @BretBaier. Respectful, but not deferential. Forceful, without being impolite. And, in a rare feat on TV anymore, it elicited a ton of new and important information.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 26, 2018
Baier held Comey's feet to the fire on a wide variety of controversial topics - including the FBI's decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton before interviewing her, what Comey knew about the "Steele Dossier" used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a Trump campaign aide, and the memos Comey leaked to his friend which he hoped would lead to a special counsel investigation.
Clinton Exoneration
After starting the interview off with a joke about how Comey must find it "a little tougher to get around town without a motorcade," Baier pulled no punches - launching straight into asking the former FBI Director if it was true that his team decided to exonerate Hillary Clinton before interviewing her.
In response, Comey said that because of all the prior investigative work the FBI had done on the Clinton email case, investigators said "it looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutors will bring it," and that it's "fairly typical" for white collar investigations to save interviews for last.
Comey: I started to see that their view was, it was unlikely to end in a case that the prosecutors at DOJ would bring.
Baier: Before the interview?
Sure, yeah, because they had spent ten months digging around, reading all of the emails, putting everything together, interviewing everybody who set up her system. They weren't certain of that result, but they said "Look boss, on the current course and speed, looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutor will bring it."
Strzok and Page
On the topic of Peter Strzok - the anti-Trump counterintelligence agent deeply involved in both the Clinton and Trump investigations along with his FBI attorney mistress, Lisa Page, Comey said he never witnessed evidence of bias working with the pair, but that he was "deeply disappointed" when he saw some of the text messages exchanged between them.
“I can tell you this: When I saw the texts, I was deeply disappointed in them,” Comey told Baier. “But I never saw any bias, any reflection of any kind of animus towards anybody, including me. I’m sure I’m badmouthed in those texts, I’m just not going to read them all. Never saw it.”
Comey said that if he had been aware of the level of hatred Strzok and Page had for Trump, he "would have removed both of them from any contact with significant investigations."
Key part of interview: @Comey admits he'd absolutely have removed Strzok/Page for bias, and then struggles to then claim their work product is still valid. Admits its a "fair question." Won't admit he doesn't have any reasonable answer. #SpecialReport— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 26, 2018
The "leaked" memos
When it comes to the leaked memos that kickstarted the Mueller probe, Comey maintains that the memos he created to document his interactions with President Trump, seven in all and four of which have been deemed classified; two marked "confidential" and two marked "secret."
Comey also admitted that he leaked the memos to two other people who he said were members of his "legal team," including David Kelly and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald.
“I gave the memos to my legal team after I gave them to Dan Richman -- after I asked him to get it out to the media,” said Comey, who likened the memos to his "diaries."
“I didn't consider it part of an FBI file... It was my personal aide-memoire,” Comey said, adding "I always thought of it as mine, like a diary"
It's difficult to know where to begin on that Director Comey interview w/ @BretBaier. He just admitted to leaking his memos (with now-classified info) to two more people, in addition his friend.— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) April 26, 2018
So he shared government property with not one, but three people? What?
Trump "just wrong"
Responding to a Fox & Friends interview in which President Trump said "Comey is a leaker and he's a liar. He's been leaking for years," the former FBI Director responded "He's just wrong. Facts really do matter." Comey then claimed that because the FBI approved the inclusion of the memos in his book, A Higher Loyalty, they are therefore not classified.
.@Comey: "I don't consider what I did with Mr. Richman a leak. I told him about an unclassified conversation with @POTUS." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/iDA5K7JsMU— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2018
Comey told Bret Baier that he didn't need to tell Congress that Daniel Richman, the "good friend" to whom he leaked, was a FBI special government employee because "it wasn't relevant."— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 26, 2018
Byron York of the Washington Examiner provides an excellent breakdown of Comey's semantic absurdity here.
The "Steele Dossier" and who paid for it
Baier asked Comey why the FBI used the Steele Dossier compiled by former UK spy Christopher Steele to obtain a FISA warrant on a Trump campaign aide if it was "salacious," to which Comey replied that the dossier was part of a "broader mosaic of facts" used to support the application.
And when it comes to who funded the dossier used in the FISA application, Comey claims he still has no idea whether Hillary Clinton and the DNC funded it.
“When did you learn that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele’s work?” Baier asked.
“Yeah I still don’t know that for a fact,” Comey responded.
“What do you mean?” Baier replied.
“I’ve only seen it in the media, I never knew exactly which Democrats had funded,” Comey explained, “I knew it was funded first by Republicans.”
Baier quickly corrected Comey, noting that while conservative website Free Beacon had Fusion GPS on "a kind of retainer," they "did not fund the Christopher Steele memo or the dossier," adding "That was initiated by Democrats."
In @BretBaier interview, Comey seems unaware/confused about difference between Fusion GPS/Free Beacon period and Fusion GPS/Steele dossier period.— Byron York (@ByronYork) April 26, 2018
Comey claimed that "Republicans" funded the *dossier* (not other anti-Trump research) and he wasn't sure that HRC and DNC funded the dossier (they did). That's either mendacity or negligence.— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2018
Comey’s claims to @BretBaier that A: he didn’t leak and B: he doesn’t know to this day that the HRC campaign and DNC financed the dossier simply are not credible. He even claimed the GOP started the funding of the dossier. That was debunked many months ago.— Brit Hume (@brithume) April 27, 2018
Actually is stunning overall amount the head of the FBI claims to not have known. Didn't know Steele's name; didn't know he lied to the FBI and was dismissed; didn't know who funded dossier; didn't know who leaked it. You gotta ask: Maybe he didn't want to know? #SpecialReport— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 26, 2018
On Friday morning, in response to the interview, Trump blasted Comey again in a tweet:
"Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!"
Full Interview Below
Brett Baier's Take and other reactions:
.@BretBaier on @Comey interview: "The other thing that struck me about the interview is when he said...had he not been fired, he would still be working for [@realDonaldTrump] as he's lambasting Republicans for working with [Trump]." #TheStory pic.twitter.com/Zm269FGMtk— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2018
.@TGowdySC on @Comey #SpecialReport interview: "Jim Comey has a definition of the word 'leak' that no one else has. What he says is a leak is what the rest of us call a felony." #Tucker https://t.co/RggSJ7Gsfm pic.twitter.com/vgnnMXBlhc— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2018
Baier: Should McCabe be prosecuted?— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 26, 2018
Comey: That's not my role.
Baier: It wasn't your role in the Clinton investigation, either.
Comments
Weasle head is not grilled until he is in Prison for the rest of his life
As Orwell taught us in, Animal Farm, "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."
So no charges against Comey, Hillary, McCabe etc. They simply can't allow a jury to decide if they broke the law.
And as Bastiat writes in, The Law, today in the USA, the law has been perverted to the point where its only purpose is to legalize plunder.
In reply to Weasle head is not grilled… by BetterRalph
This guy wants to be a politician SOOO bad. He just doesn't have the chops for it.
This is EXACTLY the kind of guy the Clintons would throw under the bus to (once again) save their own asses.
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
Another "useful idiot".
In reply to This guy wants to be a… by NoDebt
Comey and his ilk need to be "grilled" over a nice slow-burning fire the way the Indians used to do to early settlers.
In reply to Another "useful idiot". by Pigeon
Anyone read the latest text messages?
https://www.scribd.com/document/377540616/PS-LP-Text-Messages-Dec-2016-…
The recipe for a Nothing Burger, as created by the DoJ. Peddling bullshit like this on a daily basis must be soul destroying for any of these weasel cunts that had a soul in the first place.
The really juicy ones are redacted to hell and gone, or text corrupted in all the right places.
In reply to Comey and his ilk need to be… by J S Bach
The following is a list of everyone Jeff Sessions has successfully prosecuted and imprisoned:
Hillary CONFESSED to the world that she committed multiple crimes setting up that email server...an act that would have MOST CERTAINLY landed you and I in jail...Jesus Jeff...even an intern at a Mississippi law firm could win a case where the criminal admits guilt!
Imagine yourself admitting to the head of the FBI that you committed multiple, Federal, crimes by setting up an email server "for your convenience" to conduct State Department business that included, at a minimum, "sensitive" documents...and the FBI Director just waves it all off...yeah, right...
In reply to Anyone read the latest text… by CuttingEdge
This pigs are as dirty as they get, however...
if you are still paying taxes and voting and not taking on these (((fucking fucks))) then you are part of the problem. Period.
Stop funding them and meet them in court. Know who you are.
In reply to . by FireBrander
The Swamp Are Eating The Swamp ...
In reply to This pigs are as dirty as… by Yukon Cornholius
He's both! Liars are always incredibly naive and mentally lacking.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Meanwhile average Joe citizen gets locked up for waaaaaay less. What is really infuriating is how this CS is profiting from his malfeasance.
In reply to He's either very sick or… by nope-1004
He feels empowered because he's still running around in the media spouting his shit, which is getting more "creative" with every interview he does;
For a guy who all his friends say he considers himself as "the smartest man in the room", he's a stunning "din know nuffin" dumbfuck........
In reply to Meanwhile average Joe… by de3de8
Just like with hildabeast, there will be no prosecution of this turd. As incriminating as it all looks, he will get off because of plausible deniability, plus, the feds don't like prosecuting their own.... it's a way of keeping their own skins safe from prosecution if they get cornered with the truth of the crimes they all commit......
In reply to He feels empowered because… by jcaz
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Let's see
- Another day Comey out on the interview tour
- Another day Mueller still has a job
- Another day Sessions still has a job
- Another [FRI] day Trump thinking hard about what his weekend tweetstormy will rage on about
In summary ~ Another DAY IN THE LIFE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNsCeOV4GM
Hey ~ but at least now we all know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Why Trump allows this, I can't figure out...either it's part of a bigger plan, he's a dumb-ass, or he's being forced to allow this shit-show to go into it's second season.
In reply to Let's see - Another day… by TheWholeYearInn
Eureka! I've invented the Perpetual Inertia Machine!
In reply to Why Trump allows this, I can… by FireBrander
yes, a red meat buffet for a corporape muddia distraction from from the important "bi partisan" legislative and policy actions ongoing out of the lime light
In reply to Why Trump allows this, I can… by FireBrander
Just read thru them myself. Nothing incriminating. A bunch of 'lets meet for lunch at...' stuff and incomprehensible intra-office chattering. Alllll NONSENSE!!!!!!Bunch of worthless shit.
In reply to Anyone read the latest text… by CuttingEdge
they had a banana republic to save
In reply to Comey and his ilk need to be… by J S Bach
Grilling, burning, hanging, impaling ... What a lack of imagination!
In reply to Comey and his ilk need to be… by J S Bach
He should have been asked how many other "Memoires" he wrote about his conversations with Obama? This was a one-off event most likely created after the fact in order to exonerate his decisions. This fucker is going to jail, just wait until we get a hold of the new texts that are now in congressional review.
In reply to This guy wants to be a… by NoDebt
"I will gladly borrow the money Tuesday for a nothing burger today."
-- Wimpy (aka Sessions)
In reply to He should have been asked… by chubbar
Just-us will be served.
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
ZENDOG supports Vigilante justice for the Traitors in the FBI.
Close down the FBI today....farm them all out to INS and stand duty at the Border.
Take their fucking pensions and benefits too!
In reply to Just-us will be served. by Arnold
It will. We've had enough of just us though.
In reply to Just-us will be served. by Arnold
Clapper and Brennan are perjurers, so it seems is Comey. Lynch tanked the prosecution by not reminding FBI that its up to the DOJ, not FBI, to decide to prosecute or not ((how has that gotten lost in all this))... its crooks all the way down to the dark corners of the Shadow State, where drug sales, murder, and terror are the red blood cells of the beast.
And of course Hillary... decades of lies, murders, theft, and the deliberate arming of terrorists in Syria, per her emails, to ‘help Israel.’
These people aren’t merely criminals, but domestic terrorists and traitors.
Trump and Sessions’ failure to indict these people merits your attention regardless of what you think of Trump these days.
The lack of prosecutions means a DOJ afraid of what dark secrets may be revealed in the harsh light of investigation and prosecution.
We would likely, even as cynics, absolutely marvel at the thoroughness of Washington’s corruption if we saw it.
Maybe we’d think about treating DC as a zio/globalist occupied territory that presents a clear and present danger to the several States.
Because it is.
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
So are the Eccles Building and 33 liberty street.
40% Of The Fed's Interest On Excess Reserves Is Paid To Foreign Banks | Zero Hedge
In reply to Clapper and Brennan are… by I Am Jack's Ma…
No question.
In reply to Clapper and Brennan are… by I Am Jack's Ma…
"broader mosaic of facts..."
A mosaic has more than one piece jackass. The dossier WAS the evidence.
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
What would be uncovered in discovery is too big. Way too big. Big enough to easily descend into a Constitutional crisis, or worse. And so everyone stays on the same sheet of music, because everyone is a player in the band.
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
I always chuckle when the words Constitutional Crisis are uttered, because I know what the acts of 1871 did
In reply to What would be uncovered in… by Consuelo
Hillary Clinton HAS to go to jail
In reply to All animals are equal... by hedgeless_horseman
A narcissistic pathological liar on display. My opinion as an armchair psychologist!
In reply to Weasle head is not grilled… by BetterRalph
I used to be a big supporter of his.
What I see now is a guy who believes the best defense is a good offense.
Write the book (he doesnt need the $...he worked at Bridgewater). Go on TV and set the framework for discussion. IF, and it's a big if....I am correct and the FBI, etc. corruption is as deep as it appears, we're going to need more prison space. AND THESE GUYS ALL KNOW IT. They're fighting for their lives. Willing to say/do whatever they need to in order to keep from going to jail themselves.
In reply to A narcissistic pathological… by WileyCoyote
In reply to Weasle head is not grilled… by BetterRalph
Spent 10 months reading all her emails
Complete bullshit. Did they read the 33,000 so called missing emails? More like the FBI spent 10 months giving Cankles and her evil minions time to destroy all the evidence and get their stories straight.
In reply to Weasle head is not grilled… by BetterRalph
Pure Evil Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large.
Washington Free Beacon means Bill Kristol and his neocon/sayanim pals.
Bill Kristol, an inveterate warmonger and Israel Firster who wants American goyim to die for Eretz Israel walks around fat, happy and rich - still taken seriously after the utter lies and idiocy of Iraq.
That is how well the Ziovirus has crippled the national immune system. In a healthy national body, Bill Kristol (et al.) would be recognized as a foreign, hostile, dangerous pathogen.
In reply to Pure Evil Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
Any statements Trump makes about this publicly can only hurt, and not help, his case. If the swamp wants him out, they will get him out, by any means necessary. He might as well MAGA and tell as much truth as he can while he's there. Speaking of that, he should probably get on this===>
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…
REVEALED: Donald Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11 probe'
Revealed my ass. Where are the JFK Files ? Reopen 911 hahahaha. Strzok emails are a bad, stinking joke on us. Prosecutions ??? What a stinking joke.
In reply to Any statements Trump makes… by DingleBarryObummer
I listed to 1:09 and had to leave......these people lie so well they don't even know they're lying
exactly. It's great when you're "entitled to lie."
In reply to I listed to 1:09 and had to… by peterZ
Comey - it depends on what your definition of "treasonous cunt" is...
I can't honestly figure out what the payoff is for Comey. A former head of the FBI undermining the organization, showing what weasels they all are. I think he's mentally ill.
Yeah, probably. How many times have I said here on ZH comments that FBI are the most worthless FUCKS on the planet...here is the prooof. Read the Strzok emails. They Are All Same....Bunch of worthless FUCKS...
In reply to I can't honestly figure out… by Lord Raglan
Baier: Should McCabe be prosecuted?
Comey: That's not my role.
Baier: It wasn't your role in the Clinton investigation, either.
Doh...
Stole classified government documents and passed them to people with no security clearance with intent.
Obstruction of justice regarding Hillary and FISA warrants.
Comey, the last boi scout is going down ;-)
And the just-released Page Strzok emails show the "inside group" picked all the DNC lawyers to work under Mueller BEFORE Mueller was appointed "Special Council".
Firing Squads would be the honorable thing, but, since these moles have no honor, a rope and a scaffold would be just.
In reply to Stole classified government… by nmewn
"it looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutors will bring it"
So the FBI knew prosecutors wouldn't bring it even before the prosecutors had been given complete findings of the investigation, including interviews of key witnesses -- interviews that never happened?
Oija board or Tarot cards? Or was it a phone call from the AG?