In Explosive Interview Comey Grilled Over Memos, FBI Bias And Steele Dossier

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:23

Fox News host Bret Baier and James Comey sat down for a one-on-one interview Thursday night, in perhaps the most serious and direct conversations with the former FBI Director to date.

Baier held Comey's feet to the fire on a wide variety of controversial topics - including the FBI's decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton before interviewing her, what Comey knew about the "Steele Dossier" used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a Trump campaign aide, and the memos Comey leaked to his friend which he hoped would lead to a special counsel investigation. 

Clinton Exoneration

After starting the interview off with a joke about how Comey must find it "a little tougher to get around town without a motorcade," Baier pulled no punches - launching straight into asking the former FBI Director if it was true that his team decided to exonerate Hillary Clinton before interviewing her

In response, Comey said that because of all the prior investigative work the FBI had done on the Clinton email case, investigators said "it looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutors will bring it," and that it's "fairly typical" for white collar investigations to save interviews for last. 

Comey: I started to see that their view was, it was unlikely to end in a case that the prosecutors at DOJ would bring

Baier: Before the interview?

Sure, yeah, because they had spent ten months digging around, reading all of the emails, putting everything together, interviewing everybody who set up her system. They weren't certain of that result, but they said "Look boss, on the current course and speed, looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutor will bring it." 


 

Strzok and Page

On the topic of Peter Strzok - the anti-Trump counterintelligence agent deeply involved in both the Clinton and Trump investigations along with his FBI attorney mistress, Lisa Page, Comey said he never witnessed evidence of bias working with the pair, but that he was "deeply disappointed" when he saw some of the text messages exchanged between them. 

“I can tell you this: When I saw the texts, I was deeply disappointed in them,” Comey told Baier. “But I never saw any bias, any reflection of any kind of animus towards anybody, including me. I’m sure I’m badmouthed in those texts, I’m just not going to read them all. Never saw it.”

Comey said that if he had been aware of the level of hatred Strzok and Page had for Trump, he "would have removed both of them from any contact with significant investigations." 

The "leaked" memos

When it comes to the leaked memos that kickstarted the Mueller probe, Comey maintains that the memos he created to document his interactions with President Trump, seven in all and four of which have been deemed classified; two marked "confidential" and two marked "secret." 

Comey also admitted that he leaked the memos to two other people who he said were members of his "legal team," including David Kelly and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald. 

“I gave the memos to my legal team after I gave them to Dan Richman -- after I asked him to get it out to the media,” said Comey, who likened the memos to his "diaries." 

I didn't consider it part of an FBI file... It was my personal aide-memoire,” Comey said, adding "I always thought of it as mine, like a diary"

Trump "just wrong" 

Responding to a Fox & Friends interview in which President Trump said "Comey is a leaker and he's a liar. He's been leaking for years," the former FBI Director responded "He's just wrong. Facts really do matter." Comey then claimed that because the FBI approved the inclusion of the memos in his book, A Higher Loyalty, they are therefore not classified. 

Byron York of the Washington Examiner provides an excellent breakdown of Comey's semantic absurdity here

The "Steele Dossier" and who paid for it

Baier asked Comey why the FBI used the Steele Dossier compiled by former UK spy Christopher Steele to obtain a FISA warrant on a Trump campaign aide if it was "salacious," to which Comey replied that the dossier was part of a "broader mosaic of facts" used to support the application. 

And when it comes to who funded the dossier used in the FISA application, Comey claims he still has no idea whether Hillary Clinton and the DNC funded it.  

When did you learn that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele’s work?” Baier asked.

Yeah I still don’t know that for a fact,” Comey responded.

“What do you mean?” Baier replied.

I’ve only seen it in the media, I never knew exactly which Democrats had funded,” Comey explained, “I knew it was funded first by Republicans.”

Baier quickly corrected Comey, noting that while conservative website Free Beacon had Fusion GPS on "a kind of retainer," they "did not fund the Christopher Steele memo or the dossier," adding "That was initiated by Democrats." 

On Friday morning, in response to the interview, Trump blasted Comey again in a tweet:

"Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!"

Full Interview Below

Brett Baier's Take and other reactions:

hedgeless_horseman BetterRalph Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

 

...two marked "confidential" and two marked "secret." 

Comey also admitted that he leaked the memos...

As Orwell taught us in, Animal Farm, "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

So no charges against Comey, Hillary, McCabe etc.  They simply can't allow a jury to decide if they broke the law.  

And as Bastiat writes in, The Law, today in the USA, the law has been perverted to the point where its only purpose is to legalize plunder.

CuttingEdge J S Bach Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

Anyone read the latest text messages?

 

https://www.scribd.com/document/377540616/PS-LP-Text-Messages-Dec-2016-…

 

The recipe for a Nothing Burger, as created by the DoJ. Peddling bullshit like this on a daily basis must be soul destroying for any of these weasel cunts that had a soul in the first place.

 

The really juicy ones are redacted to hell and gone, or text corrupted in all the right places.

Cunts.

 

FireBrander CuttingEdge Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

The following is a list of everyone Jeff Sessions has successfully prosecuted and imprisoned:

1.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Hillary CONFESSED to the world that she committed multiple crimes setting up that email server...an act that would have MOST CERTAINLY landed you and I in jail...Jesus Jeff...even an intern at a Mississippi law firm could win a case where the criminal admits guilt!

Imagine yourself admitting to the head of the FBI that you committed multiple, Federal, crimes by setting up an email server "for your convenience" to conduct State Department business that included, at a minimum, "sensitive" documents...and the FBI Director just waves it all off...yeah, right...

jcaz de3de8 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

He feels empowered because he's still running around in the media spouting his shit, which is getting more "creative" with every interview he does;

For a guy who all his friends say he considers himself as "the smartest man in the room",  he's a stunning "din know nuffin" dumbfuck........

Stan522 jcaz Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Just like with hildabeast, there will be no prosecution of this turd. As incriminating as it all looks, he will get off because of plausible deniability, plus, the feds don't like prosecuting their own.... it's a way of keeping their own skins safe from prosecution if they get cornered with the truth of the crimes they all commit......

TheWholeYearInn FireBrander Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Let's see

 

- Another day Comey out on the interview tour

- Another day Mueller still has a job

- Another day Sessions still has a job

- Another [FRI] day Trump thinking hard about what his weekend tweetstormy will rage on about

 

In summary ~ Another DAY IN THE LIFE

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNsCeOV4GM

 

Hey ~ but at least now we all know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall.

chubbar NoDebt Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

He should have been asked how many other "Memoires" he wrote about his conversations with Obama? This was a one-off event most likely created after the fact in order to exonerate his decisions. This fucker is going to jail, just wait until we get a hold of the new texts that are now in congressional review.

I Am Jack's Ma… hedgeless_horseman Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Clapper and Brennan are perjurers, so it seems is Comey.  Lynch tanked the prosecution by not reminding FBI that its up to the DOJ, not FBI, to decide to prosecute or not ((how has that gotten lost in all this))...  its crooks all the way down to the dark corners of the Shadow State, where drug sales, murder, and terror are the red blood cells of the beast.

 

And of course Hillary...  decades of lies, murders, theft, and the deliberate arming of terrorists in Syria, per her emails, to ‘help Israel.’

 

These people aren’t merely criminals, but domestic terrorists and traitors.

 

Trump and Sessions’ failure to indict these people merits your attention regardless of what you think of Trump these days.

 

The lack of prosecutions means a DOJ afraid of what dark secrets may be revealed in the harsh light of investigation and prosecution.

 

We would likely, even as cynics, absolutely marvel at the thoroughness of Washington’s corruption if we saw it.

 

Maybe we’d think about treating DC as a zio/globalist occupied territory that presents a clear and present danger to the several States.

 

Because it is.  

 

onewayticket2 WileyCoyote Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

I used to be a big supporter of his.

 

What I see now is a guy who believes the best defense is a good offense. 

Write the book (he doesnt need the $...he worked at Bridgewater).  Go on TV and set the framework for discussion.  IF, and it's a big if....I am correct and the FBI, etc. corruption is as deep as it appears, we're going to need more prison space.  AND THESE GUYS ALL KNOW IT.  They're fighting for their lives.  Willing to say/do whatever they need to in order to keep from going to jail themselves.

 

 

I Am Jack's Ma… Chupacabra-322 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Washington Free Beacon means Bill Kristol and his neocon/sayanim pals.   

Bill Kristol, an inveterate warmonger and Israel Firster who wants American goyim to die for Eretz Israel walks around fat, happy and rich -  still taken seriously after the utter lies and idiocy of Iraq.

That is how well the Ziovirus has crippled the national immune system.  In a healthy national body, Bill Kristol (et al.) would be recognized as a foreign, hostile, dangerous pathogen.

Vote up!
Lord Raglan Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

I can't honestly figure out what the payoff is for Comey.  A former head of the FBI undermining the organization, showing what weasels they all are.  I think he's mentally ill.  

nmewn Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

Stole classified government documents and passed them to people with no security clearance with intent.

Obstruction of justice regarding Hillary and FISA warrants.

Comey, the last boi scout is going down ;-)

Kayman nmewn Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

And the just-released Page Strzok emails show the "inside group" picked all the DNC lawyers to work under Mueller BEFORE Mueller was appointed "Special Council".

Firing Squads would be the honorable thing, but, since these moles have no honor, a rope and a scaffold would be just.

bh2 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

"it looks like it's not going to get to a place where the prosecutors will bring it"

So the FBI knew prosecutors wouldn't bring it even before the prosecutors had been given complete findings of the investigation, including interviews of key witnesses -- interviews that never happened?

Oija board or Tarot cards? Or was it a phone call from the AG?