Deripaska Agrees To Resign From Rusal, Will Sell Controlling Stake

Just 24 hours ago, Bloomberg reported that "Oleg Deripaska Plans on Keeping Control of Rusal", a move which suggested that the Russian oligarch would remain defiant in face of US demands that he sell his stake and/or step down as head of United Co. Rusal - the world's biggest aluminum producer outside of China - even as the Russian aluminum giant battles for survival having lost capital markets access following the snactions.
Or maybe not: overnight we got a first indication that Bloomberg's report was incorrect when Rusal published a Facebook post denying the Bloomberg claim that Deripaska was intent on keeping control over Rusal, and threatened to take "legal action"
And then, moments ago, we got definitive confirmation when EN+, which holds a controlling stake in Rusia, announced that Deripaska had in fact agreed "in principle" to cut his stake in EN+ to below 50%, and that the sanctioned Russian billionaire had agreed with the proposal that he will resign from board.
As EN+ also adds, the company is seeking an urgent response to the formal request submitted to OFAC, and notes that without an extension of "authorization period for General License No. 13", the ability of the company to maintain GDR listing on LSE will be materially impacted.
"Mr Oleg Deripaska has agreed in principle to the chairman’s request that Mr Deripaska reduce his shareholding in the Company to below 50%" EN+ said in a statement.
The proposal has yet to be accepted by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which slapped Mr Deripaska and his companies with the sanctions on April 6, saying they were part of a broad response to Russia’s “malign activity”.
Under the proposed deal, Deripaska would reduce his stake in EN+, which serves as the holding company for his assets, from above 70 per cent to below 50 per cent. The company listed on the LSE last November in a $1.5bn flotation. EN+, which is chaired by former UK energy minister Lord Gregory Barker of Battle, would replenish the board under the proposal, removing Mr Deripaska and adding new directors without links to the oligarch. EN+ would also give up its rights to nominate the chief executive of Rusal and manage the business.
As the FT adds, the proposal, announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, has yet to be accepted by the US Treasury, which imposed sanctions on Deripaska and his companies this month, as part of what the Trump administration described as a broad response to Russia’s “malign activity”.
It is also not clear if the Kremlin will be prepared to back the proposal, which would see one of Russia’s highest profile businessmen severed from his assets by the US.
“If the plan is accepted the logical conclusion [for OFAC] will be to release Rusal from these sanctions,” a person familiar with the situation said. “Mr Deripaska has agreed to sever the link. He does not want to see the company he has built up crumble.”
* * *
Since the new Russian sanctions were imposed two weeks ago, the share prices of the Russian companise have collapsed, as they have become essentially cut off from international markets. Meanwhile, aluminium prices have soared by as much as a third while alumina - the key raw material used to make the metal - soared to an all time high, higher by 80% as Rusal metal was shut out of the market, causing widespread fears of a supply crunch in a key part of the global manufacturing supply chain.
In response to the news, the price of Alcoa tumbled as Rusal will likely now be allowed back in capital markets, as did the price of aluminum as suply-chains are restored, while the ruble briefly spiked but has faded all gains, if only for the time being.
And so, hours after the Koreas announced a historic peace deal, Trump is set to gloat about his second geopolitical victory of the day, when just two weeks after putting the pressure on Russia, its biggest - and closest to the Kremlin - oligarch has caved and complied with US demands, if only for optical/public consumption purposes.
Oh, and the other winner, of course, is Putin himself, because just like that one of his wealthiest competitors (who may be an ally for now, but ask Khodorkovsky how that worked out), was just taken out of the game.
http://thesaker.is/on-sanctions/
“You have made thousands of people hostage of your incompetence, ambitions and, probably, greed. That is absolutely impermissible,” Putin told then to Oleg Deripaska, as well as local authorities. “Nobody will ever be able to persuade me that regional authorities have done everything in their powers to help the people.” See, Wage arrears arrive to protesting Pikalevo after Putin interferes. This was when the famous video of Putin forcing Deripaska to sign a new contract and saying “Give me my pen back” was taken and leaked.
https://youtu.be/3GsDLrUieJg
Also:
Wednesday, April 25th, 2018
http://johnhelmer.net/us-reprieve-for-rusal-does-not-relieve-president-…
There are two reasons why the aluminium metal markets are not making long-term bets on the price of the metal, the alumina required to make it, and the share prices of the metal producers, including Russia’s aluminium monopoly United Company Rusal. The first reason is that the US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin ... has decided to eliminate Rusal’s controlling shareholder, Oleg Deripaska ..., but leave Rusal to carry on its business without him. The second reason is that President Vladimir Putin cannot make up his mind on whether to sacrifice Deripaska for the good of the company and Russia’s metal industry. If Putin refuses Mnuchin’s deal, the US sanctions to put the company out of business, announced on April 6, will be enforced in full. Pricing the consequences now of then is next to impossible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2Cl8lSv9Is&t=17s
February 20th Don Bongino Podcast:
http://www.bongino.com/february-20-2018-ep-659-are-the-democrats-signaling-trouble-ahead/
“What’s interesting is...what was left out of the indictment by Mueller on Friday of the Russians where any allegations of the Russians influencing campaigns through money. The actual charge I mean. Why would they leave that charge out?”
“That the Russian Money connection to the Clintons is deeper than we understand right now....so follow me. So I think if Muller charges that against these guys, these Russian’s. Then questions are going to be asked folks, about. Oh well, why not the Clintons too? That’s suspicion number one, but suspicion number two about how this IG report could be ugly folks.”
“Why would Dharapaska step down now?”
“What’s interesting about Dharapaska. Dharapaska and his lobbyist, this guy Waldman. Is the same guy who reached out to a Democrat Senator, Mark Warner. And, tried to arrange a meeting after all this scandal broke with Christopher Steele, the spy who was producing......The British Spy who was producing information on Trump for the Clinton Team.”
“Why is Deripaska? How is he connected to the exact same people, Waldman? That are connected to Steele?”
“Deripaska is an ally of Putin. A known ally of Putin. What I’m trying to tell you folks is....Steele is working for the Clinton’s to get information on Trump. Steele obviously has connection to a lobbyist who’s working for Deripaska who’s an ally of Putin.”
“Is it possible, just possible that the ties between the Clintons & Russian Money are deeper than we know right now? “
You know what’s also interesting about Deripaska? Companies he’s been associated with? In deals. Deals that would of benefitted him. Companies that would of benefitted him have made donations, extensive donations to the Clinton Campaign.
“Another thing, this Guy’s an ally of Putin. Remember, as Peter Schweitzer writes in his great book “Clinton Cash.” Remember the Skolkovo Project. It was supposed to be the equivalent of the Russian Silicon Valley folks. The Skolkovo Project. “
“The United States & Hillary Clinton supported this initiative. And Joe, conveniently 17 of the 28 companies involved in the Russian Silicon Valley Project in Skolkovo were Clinton Foundation donors.”
“Crazy how that happens....”
“Matter of fact. It’s alleged the between six & twenty three million dollars was donated to the Clinton Foundation from companies involved in the creation of this Russian Silicon Valley.”
“Remember, I’m trying to make the case to you that I believe this IG Report is going uncover significant flows of Russian money into the Clinton Foundation.”
“Therefore, if Muller charges the Russian’s with influence operations using money with an actual charge and is involved with the Trump Team, who he says in the indictment, had no idea any of this was going on. What if the Clinton’s did know some of this was going on? They’re going to be like? Why aren’t the Clinton’s in Jail too. Folk, it makes perfect sense.”
