A Former Russian Oligarch And Putin Nemesis Seeks To Revive "Russia Collusion" Hysteria

With the release of the House Intelligence Committee's report finding no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign, Congressional Republicans have seemingly dealt a death blow to the "Russian collusion" narrative which was already hurtling toward irrelevance. Indeed, the special counsel himself has publicly stated that he has "pivoted" toward investigating financial crimes and allegations of obstruction of justice.
But with President Trump threatening to take a more "hands on" role at the Department of Justice, Mueller has found himself in a bind. How can he continue to justify the probe if the original premise has been found to be completely invalid?
Fortunately, Mueller received some badly needed assistance on Friday from a major Russian opposition figure: former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Somehow, an organization called Dossier, which was established and financed by Khodorkovsky - a former oil tycoon and longtime nemesis of Russian President Vladimir Putin who turned into one of Russia's most vocal dissidents - managed to get its hands on emails stolen from the inbox of Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, the same lawyer who arranged the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. after promising through an intermediary to supply the Trump campaign with "dirt" on Trump's erstwhile rival, Hillary Clinton.
The emails reveal that Veselnitskaya worked closely with the Russian Ministry of Justice to help thwart a US Department of Justice probe into allegedly ill-gotten money being invested by corrupt Russian oligarchs in New York City real estate. And according to the New York Times, which was obtained the emails from Dossier, the communications undercut Veselnitskaya's claims of impartiality.
That said, the communications revealed in the emails took place years before Veselnitskaya set foot in Trump Tower. What's more alarming than the emails claims is the notion that Russian opposition figures are stepping up to independently assist Mueller and the Democrats in keeping the "Russia collusion" narrative alive is certainly...interesting.
Veselnitskaya acknowledged her work for the Russian government in an interview with NBC News set to air Friday.
Shown copies of the emails by Richard Engel of NBC News, Ms. Veselnitskaya acknowledged that "many things included here are from my documents, my personal documents." She told the Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday that her email accounts were hacked this year by people determined to discredit her, and that she would report the hack to Russian authorities.
[...]
The exchanges document Mr. Chaika’s response to a Justice Department request in 2014 for help with its civil fraud case against a real estate firm, Prevezon Holdings Ltd., and its owner, Denis P. Katsyv, a well-connected Russian businessman.
Federal prosecutors say Ms. Veselnitskaya was the driving force on Mr. Katsyv’s defense team, a description she has echoed in court filings. In a declaration to the court, she identified herself as a lawyer in private practice, representing Mr. Katsyv and his firm.
The Justice Department prosecutors charged Mr. Katsyv’s firm in 2013 with using real estate purchases in New York to launder a portion of the profits from a tax scheme in Russia. They were seeking Russian bank, tax and court records, the type of documents that typically form the crux of civil money-laundering cases. The Justice Department asked the Russian government to keep the matter confidential, "except as is necessary to execute this request," according to court documents. Russia and the United States have a mutual legal assistance treaty governing law-enforcement requests.
According to the Times, the leaked documents refute Veselnitskaya's claim that she was acting in a "private capacity" when she initiated contact with the Trump campaign, even though the activities detailed in the documents took place years earlier.
Ms. Veselnitskaya had long insisted that she met the president’s son, son-in-law and campaign chairman in a private capacity, not as a representative of the Russian government.
"I operate independently of any governmental bodies," she wrote in a November statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I have no relationship with Mr. Chaika, his representatives and his institutions other than those related to my professional functions as a lawyer."
But while the Times details the contents of the documents in detail, it failed to highlight an obvious irony: that in exposing alleged machinations by the Russian government to interfere in the US election, it used the same alleged strategy pursued by shadowy Russian hackers and Wikileaks, the two biggest boogeymen in the ongoing Russian collusion saga.
This isn't the first time a Russian opposition figure has sought to aid Mueller. Earlier this year, Aleksei Navalny released videos that he said included evidence that Oleg Deripaska - who has since been targeted by US sanctions - attempted to meddle in the US political process.
And despite President Trump's insistence that everybody should "get over" the collusion narrative now that the Intel Committee report has been released, it appears his foreign enemies have other plans.
The question now is: Will Trump respond to the leaked emails, or is Trump convinced that his latest bombing raid on Syria plus the sanctions targeting "Putin ally" Oleg Deripaska will be sufficient to demonstrate to Mueller that he is not in bed with the Kremlin. A parallel question is whether this is the start of a coordinated campaign by Russian dissidents to weaken President Vladimir Putin using anti-Trump US intermediaries, and what will Putin's reaction be.
Comments
The meeting with Veselnitskaya looks like it was part of the Brennan/Clapper/Clinton set up to try to create ‘collusion’ where there was none.
But lest we forget, there was also no Russian ‘hack.’
Shouldn’t the real scandal be
1. efforts by obama, clinton, fbi, doj, and cia to overturn the election via fraud and perjury and leaks to a select few establishment agitprop rags, and
2. the US/UK/Saudi/Qatari/Turk/Israeli support for Al Qaeda and IS?
I think so, which is yet more reason why I think Mueller needs to be made to narrow his focus, and be given some date by which to finish - at least a month before November.
In reply to Foreigners money laundering… by junction
Strange that a main figure in in the Russia probe and yet after 2 years she has yet to be interviewed by Mule Face
In reply to The meeting with… by I Am Jack's Ma…
JEEZUS! "Mule Face." Perfect, that name fits Mueller's face like a silk glove.
In reply to Strange that s main figure… by booboo
That's what our banker dominated government wants. Sure, real estate becomes too expensive for for the non parasitic working poor, but it keeps their dollar high for The Department of Offense contractors.
P.S. "Before his arrest Khodorkovsky secretly transferred his shares in Yukos Oil to (Jacob) Rothschild.... What do Dick Cheney, James Woolsey, Bill Richardson, Jacob Lord Rothschild, Rupert Murdock, Larry Summers and Michael Steinhardt have in common? They all are members of the Strategic Advisory Board of a Newark, New Jersey-based oil and gas group with the name, Genie Energy (Syria)."
https://journal-neo.org/2015/10/26/genies-and-genocide-syria-israel-russia-and-much-oil-2/
What a coincidence! It's a small world, after all.
In reply to Foreigners money laundering… by junction
Thanks for the info re: Summers!
In reply to That's what our banker… by DemandSider
Someone else on ZeroHedge provided a link about this deal weeks ago, actually. The silence from the neoliberal, warmongering media is deafening. Then, again, considering that Murdoch owns Fox, understandable from their perspective
In reply to Thanks for the info re:… by Lumberjack
I saw that.
I’ve been following Summers from his First Wind days and his association with Brian Caffyn, founder and partner in UPC Renewables/ First Wind and Mafia affiliated IVPC wind. He (Summers) misused his treasury position bigly in this fiasco.
http://www.windtaskforce.org/m/blogpost?id=4401701%3ABlogPost%3A68714
http://commentators.com/sunedison-bankruptcy-exposes-climate-change-corruption/
http://www.windaction.org/posts/28820-white-house-memo-on-renewable-energy-loan-guarantees-and-grants#.WuT5ohYpDYU
A dark alley awaits....
In reply to Someone else on ZeroHedge… by DemandSider
The fact that the msm hasnt reported on Genie Energy at all is just another reason to view msm as sheer establishment propaganda.
Especially given Dick “of course the order still stands” Cheney’s involvement.
In reply to That's what our banker… by DemandSider
UPC Renewables...
Some really murkey UK connections too.
drug running, arms dealing and money laundering. Ties to US cia and British Mi-5/6
In reply to The fact that the msm hasnt… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Go deeper - Jacob & Nathan control respectively
GNE - Genie Energy Ltd. - Newark - $4.18
GENL.L - Genel Energy plc. - London - 215.50
Western Syria - Golan Heights (stolen) / Eastern Syria (stolen)
Reserves all belong to Assad and his people
In reply to The fact that the msm hasnt… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Yeah, Jeff Beck was/is cool. But stick to comments on You Tube videos. You're a bit off topic and/or drunk
I hope Mueller winds up indicted after all this is said and done. He was involved with U1 up to his eyeballs.
Not to mention Mueller's role covering up the truth about 9/11, after the fact, and his probable role in planning and executing 9/11 before the fact.
In reply to I hope Mueller winds up… by Gardentoolnumber5
Almost all the Russian oligarchs are of Jewish background. This attack on Russia and Putin is led by Jews. Khodorkovsky's parents, Boris and Marina Khodorkovsky, were engineers at a factory making measuring instruments in Moscow.[citation needed] Khodorkovsky's father was Jewish, and his mother was Russian Orthodox Christian. from Wikipedia
oh, how they love to throw the term oligarchs around. what does any of this have to do with russian election collusion?
Natalia Veselnitskaya defended clients subject to the magnitsky act. i imagine she did communications with the russian government's legal department.
So i am confused. She was not working for Putin and now she is.... The Democrats and Russians are now working together to prove Russian collusion?
