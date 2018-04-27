"Doubts Grow At Apple" That A $1,000 Smartphone May Not Have Been A Winning Idea

iPhone X demand - which was already looking soft - could be even worse than some of the most pessimistic estimates.
While analyst expectations have mostly been negative for Apple heading into its next quarterly earnings report on May 1, it looks as though the iPhone X may have performed worse than most analysts have estimated. With a smartphone market that is globally becoming heavily saturated, it turns out that there may not be as many people as originally thought that get excited about the idea of shelling out $1000+ for a smartphone with features that have already become ubiquitous.
As Fast Company becomes the latest to report, Apple not only overshot the mark with the amount of iPhone inventory it had produced, and is now trying to "burn off" the rest at a time when demand has "stalled", but doubts are starting to spread within Apple that a $1000 smartphone may not have been the best idea...
The narrative is growing that demand for the $1,000 iPhone X has stalled in the first part of 2018. It’s further bolstered by new information from a supply chain source with direct knowledge of Apple’s plans saying the company has ordered the production of only 8 million iPhone X units in calendar Q2 of 2018.
This source says Apple ordered the production of too many units of the iPhone X in the last calendar quarter of 2017, and is now trying to “burn off” the inventory that has piled up at its resellers.
Apple sold 77.3 million total iPhones during the 2017 holiday quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the X outsold all other iPhone models every week of the first quarter after the device’s launch on November 3, 2017, launch. And a high average sale price of $796 across all iPhone models suggested that the X, Apple’s most expensive phone, was indeed a heavy seller. Above Avalon analyst Neil Cybart says that the X contributed about 35% of total phone sales during the holiday quarter, which works out to about 27 million phones.
But as the global smartphone market has ceased to grow, and as smartphone owners hold on to their current devices longer, consumers may be less apt to part with more than a grand for a phone.
Our source says Apple is disappointed with sales of the iPhone X, and doubts have grown within the company that releasing a $1,000-plus smartphone in the current global smartphone market was a winning idea.
Hardly coming as a surprise in light of poor earnings reports by Apple semiconductor suppliers , the article goes on to confirm that iPhone X channel checks suggest a collapse in both demand and channel checks.
The new Q2 production data point comes on the heels of Samsung’s quarterly earnings, in which the company reported soft demand for its OLED displays. Samsung makes the OLED display used in the iPhone X. The South Korean company said it expects this slow demand to continue through the second calendar quarter. The softness isn’t entirely attributable to Apple; Samsung uses its OLED displays in its own smartphones, sales of which were impacted by competition in the high-end phone market, the company said.
Earlier this week the iPhone X supplier TSMC warned investors about slow demand for its smartphone chips. Analysts had been expecting $8.8 billion in revenues from the chip maker, but Taiwan-based TSMC dropped its second quarter guidance to between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion.
The Austrian laser tech company AMS, which supplies components used in the iPhone’s facial recognition system, also ratcheted down its revenue expectations, stating it expected revenues in its second quarter to be half of what they were in the first.
And as we reported previously, analysts' targets for Apple's upcoming quarter have become increasingly pessimistic, and the company is widely expected to put up numbers that aren't going to impress:
Some analysts won’t be very surprised by Apple’s low Q3 X production. Last month Nomura’s Anne Lee reduced her estimate of iPhone X calendar Q1 sales to between 8 million and 12 million. Citi analystsbelieve Apple will sell 14 million iPhone X units in calendar Q2 and just 7 million in calendar Q3. Both of the analyst reports cited consumer hesitation at the X’s high price tag as the likely cause.
In a time when virtually all smartphones, including prepaid 7-Eleven "specials", have much of the same core functions, Apple's iPhone is no longer far ahead of the pack; in fact compared to recent Samsung offerings, it has been years behind in some cases. Competition in mobile phones has driven quality higher and prices lower – something one would expect in an efficient industry when the government isn't insuring or subsidizing preferred providers – consumers can get actually get a better product for much less money
We previously reported earlier this week, that one of Apple's key suppliers had what analysts dubbed was a "spectacular miss" and that this likely painted an ugly picture for iPhone demand. It was another day, another flashing red warning that sales of the iPhone X are far worse than Tim Cook had ever expected; courtesy of Austrian chipmaker AMS AG - which makes the optical sensors that control brightness and color - which just days after a similar warning from semiconductor giant Taiwan Semi, became the latest Apple-supplier to cast doubt over the iPhone's chilled reception.
AMS shares plunged as much as 14% several days ago, the most this year, after warning on negative operating margins because of low production capacity at its Singapore factories, and after its guidance for sequential revenue drop in 2Q missed the lowest estimate among analysts in a Bloomberg survey, adding to the recent negative datapoints in the iPhone X supply chain.
Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said AMS’ "spectacular miss on guidance" was so bad, "it’s surprising the company didn’t preannounce." Campling also said that major product changes and product transitions blamed are “all Apple, specifically iPhone X" and added that "phasing down iPhone X has taken the supply chain by surprise."
Apple will report Q1 earnings on May 1, and investors and analysts will be watching very closely to see if the iPhone glut is as bad as it reports suggest. The good news, for Apple, is that courtesy of its quarter trilion in cash, the company will just end up buying back more stock to make up for any material shortfall. The problem is that unless it can also hand over billions to consumers around the globe to buy its products, Tim Cook may have no choice but to sharply lower prices in a field that is becoming increasingly commoditized as Apple joins Amazon in the hunt for the lowest profitable margin, even if Cook appears to have lost the race to become the world's first $1 trillion market cap company prematurely.
They know their market: Spoiled brats who live in their Mom's basements. They have plenty of money for a $1000 phone. Not so much for paying rent.
Presented with no comment.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atari_video_game_burial
In reply to They know their market:… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Eat your $1,000 peas motherfuckas!
In reply to Presented with no comment… by Arnold
Don't wimp out, Cook. Double down and charge $2,000 per unit..
In reply to They know their market:… by LSD - Lower Sl…
$1000 or maybe even $2000 would be acceptable if there was truly awesome exclusive innovation included.
....but meh, the Iphone X is really only marginally better than the Iphone6 from 2014.
#appleFAILagain
In reply to They know their market:… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Agreed!
Every crack dealer can feel like a start with the new iPhone.
In reply to They know their market:… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Who cares? They have other great models that cost less, and are not polluted with Google (Android) software.
Apple and Goole both suck, but Apple makes money off of hardware where Google makes money off of your information. I can buy whatever phone I want and I wouldn't use an Android device unless NOTHING else was available...and I am very familiar with both operating systems.
Pick your poison.
but they are not paying $1000 for the phone, they are paying $50 a month.
Only 50/month for the rest of your life!
In reply to but they are not paying … by hsun85
Purchased with your student loan...
In reply to Only 50/month for the rest… by DSCH
True that. Only $1.65 per day to carry, and be seen with, a phone that screams .... 'I have made it to the top!'
(pay no attention to the fact that I live in mom's basement)
In reply to but they are not paying … by hsun85
Fucking die already Apple. You have not innovated shit since the iPod.
Zero future viability.
The face scanner on the X works great. Very slick, but not for the general market. I bought mine to keep others from reading my alerts. It can tell when you are looking, and will display them. I did take the free financing from Apple, but I have cash for it. Android is a wreck, I've built Android apps and hardware, and I wouldn't use it for a daily phone.
In reply to Fucking die already Apple. … by NVTRIC
wow another loser complainer... thank macairs in bringing light laptops instead of those 20 pound dell bricks that were before it
In reply to Fucking die already Apple. … by NVTRIC
cloud unlocked a used one and sold on Amazon for 900+. market there is. volumes probably not.
Maybe I'll pick up a X, 2 years from now.
kinda like Tim Cock's first cock in his ass, maybe not a "winning" idea
+1
You come up with the best shit outta nowhere...
In reply to kinda like Tim Cock's first… by Squid Viscous
Makes as much sense to buy an Apple I-Phone as it does to buy a Tesla.....
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH Fucking idiots.
Doubts will grow even more when they get the memo that they're selling a commodity.
Hang on to all that $cash Tim... $9/share may have been a generation past, but you know the old saying regarding 'it takes a generation'...
it takes a village to raise a faggot like Tim
In reply to Hang on to all that $cash… by Consuelo
Watchin' 'the revolution on a 5.8" Super RetinaR HD Display!
the fn 500 dollar phone was a stupid idea. i have only bought one after i bought a 300 dollar phone that i thought was also fn stupid.
these fn phone are worth a hundred bucks, maybe. i still can't believe the price point went to 1000 bucks.
if the phone is smart, the person carrying it must be a genius /sarc
The true APPL worshipers, the ones that will camp out on a urine soaked side walk, will always buy what ever new gadget they roll out. APPL is how they live, it is their religion. Must have "it" at all times or may become unglued, resulting in a mental break down.
Of course the majority of the population could not go one day without being "connected".
Many days I walk out of the house without a cell phone and somehow I survive the day, just fine.
My little 2-way Nextel was the last handheld phone I ever had. Great little tool for practical applications - like making calls to accomplish meaningful tasks.
Imagine that...
In reply to The true APPL worshipers,… by wmbz
It looks like we've reached 'peak smartphone'. Of course no one can afford a 1,000 dollar phone, are they really THAT stupid? Or arrogant?
I'd love to see the world turn on all this tech crap and start going back to simple devices, ones that do a single thing well, as opposed to expensive, complex gadgetry that does lots of things in a half-assed way.
The only extra feature that has actually been useful is the camera, which has allowed on-the-spot reporting of incidents bypassing the traditional establishment 'filters'. This has kept the MSM off-balance, which is a good thing. But other than that, none of the extra features is worth the price, or power needs.
daytrading cryptos on my apple watch while speeding in my lambo
In reply to It looks like we've reached … by Bemused Observer
spend that thousand on some Yeezy Adidas
In Libya
Its not really a problem. The PPT will be keeping that plate spinning. Same as all the other monopolies.
Should have made it $10,000
Give me back my headphone jack.
And fix iTunes. It's a steaming pile of dog feces.
Fill in your archaic headphone connector with beautiful aluminium and plug yourself into the future.
http://appleplugs.com/
A haircut like that says "Crapple tool"
Don't worry about who came up with the 1K IPhone idea, instead wonder who approved the 1k iPhone.
Then wonder about the collusion between the telcos and those that manufacture phones.
Knowing Apple - they probably think they underpriced it... "See, I told ya we could have gotten $10K per unit." --Tim Crook
That haircut says anal retentive sociopath.
I use my phone to post on ZH and jerk off to porn on the go. It is a winning idea.