Here Are The "Missing" Strzok-Page Texts The DOJ Handed Over To Congress

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:28

The Justice department has finally produced 49 pages comprising around 300 previously "missing" text messages sent between two anti-Trump FBI employees in charge of investigating him. The messages, sent between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI counsel Lisa Page, who were also having an extramarital affair together, span the period between December 16, 2016 and May 23, 2017.

As the Daily Caller reports, many of the messages are in shorthand and out of context. Congressional investigators will be sifting through them and piecing them together with previously released text messages to see if there is further evidence of political bias from two people acting in roles which required the utmost impartiality.

 


Interestingly, one of the text messages refers to opening "a case we've been waiting on" and doing it "now while Andy is acting." 

Another text shows Strzok's concern over former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and FBI employee Sally Yates all playing into the "there should be an unmasking request/record" for incidental collection incorrect narrative."

Independent investigator George Webb (Sweigert), who is notably suing Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, Fusion GPS, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, the Awan family and John Podesta - notes that there are only two texts per day in today's release, vs. 12 texts per day in prior releases - implying that the DOJ is withholding texts. 

Strzok notably spearheaded the Clinton email investigation with Page's help, while the pair also headed up the FBI's original counterintelligence investigation into Donald Trump's alleged relationship with Russia surrounding the 2016 US election. 

Knowledge of the missing texts was revealed in a January letter from Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) - after the Committee received an additional 384 pages of text messages between Strzok and Page, several of which contained anti-Trump / pro-Clinton bias. The new DOJ submission included a cover letter from the Assistant AG for Legislative Affairs, Stephen Boyd, claiming that the FBI was unable to preserve text messages between the two agents for a five month period between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017 - due to "misconfiguration issues" with FBI-issued Samsung 5 devices used by Strzok and Page (despite over 10,000 texts which were recovered from their devices without incident).

The original explanation by the DOJ for the missing texts was "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI's collection capabilities."

A group of House GOP issued a criminal referral to the DOJ, writing a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney John Huber, and FBI Director Christopher Wray - asking them to investigate Strzok and Page, along with former FBI Director James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others, for a laundry list of potential crimes surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In regards to Strzok and Page, the referral reads: 

  • "We raise concerns regarding their interference in the Hillary Clinton investigation regarding her use of a personal email server." 
  • Referring to a Wall Street Journal article from January 22, 2018 - "The report provides the following alarming specifics, among others: "Mr. Strzok texts Ms. Page to tell her that, in fact, senior officials had decided to water down the reference to President Obama to 'another senior government official." By the time Mr. Comey gave his public statement on July 5, both references - to Mr. Obama and to "another senior government official" had disappeared." 

 The pair are recommended for criminal charges of obstruction and corruption. 

 

serotonindumptruck Disgruntled Goat Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
And no one can talk to a horse of course
That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed.

Go right to the source and ask the horse
He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse.
He's always on a steady course.
Talk to Mr. Ed.

A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
And no one can talk to a horse of course
That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed.

Go right to the source and ask the horse
He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse.
He's always on a steady course.
Talk to Mr. Ed.

People yakkity yak a streak and waste your time of day
But Mister Ed will never speak unless he has something to say.

A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
And this one'll talk 'til his voice is hoarse.
You never heard of a talking horse?

Well listen to this.

I am Mister Ed.

source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/tvthemes/mredlyrics.html

Dilluminati gregga777 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

well all this is like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, or straight from the horses mouth has become instead rumors bought by CNN or the DNC from Clapper or by a Horse of another color, paid liars.. (I Lie and you swear to it, and nobody can know because it's a secret) now into the topic of Ms Page, Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, or Don’t put the cart before the horse, just put your penis in that gaping ugly hole in her face and hold onto her bridle and just keep riding that until you get bored or amused.  They are both consenting adults and all this is perfectly legal and similar to how Anderson Cooper has sex as well as Don Lemon.  What good for the Goose is good for the Gander.. if she wants to suck dick on the job that is her right under the constitution.. and scary guns are illegal.  If scary guns should be illegal than scary gums should be also!!!

dirty fingernails lester1 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

The whole thing still doesn't smell right. Sure, it looks like a coup attempt, but it's

1) half-assed

2) the planning is shamefully shoddy

3) the execution of the plan is what I'd expect from middle schoolers, minus the sneakiness that teenagers have and this whole thing lacks.

4) the response from Trump and his administration has been limp at best. Lots of noise and lights and not much more. Same goes for congress, the DoJ, and the FBI.

It looks more like a ploy to establish street cred. What else makes anyone thing Trump is fighting the deep state except this shit?

TheWholeYearInn Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

I wanna see the pages where he's writing "FUCK TRUMP" with his jizz on her gums while her neck is breaking.

 

Then again, I take it all back jury, (you are hereby instructed to DISALLOW everything you have just heard because it is STRICKEN FROM THE RECORD)

 

Sorry ZH people ~ carry on as usual!

CJgipper Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

WHy are they looking for evidence of bias?  We already have that.  What's the point if nothing ever comes of it all?  It's just wasted time and money.

 

TheWholeYearInn CJgipper Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

Next Monday, Sessions is gonna start a committee as to discover, once & for all, whether it is, or not, in fact, a waste of time & money (& will relate back that FEASIBILITY STUDY)

 

Then, he's gonna recuse himself from the proceedings to chaperone an event at the Chuck E Cheese in Chips-Ahoy Land...

 

So just hang tight!

truthalwayswinsout Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

Trump needs to use the power of the pen and just start firing lots and lots of people. He should have done that on day one. He should have pushed for the Clinton Crime family to be brought to justice. He should have quickly empowered a number of special counsels.

When you put a special counsel in place all the little arrogant minions such as these two bozos suddenly realize they are going to be indicted and go to jail which means they can rat out everyone else for a deal of spend all their money on lawyers.

There are enough competent agents to fire the whole lot of these bastards and replace them the next day.

But alas, nothing is going to happen. I realized that Trump was a blowhard when he did not immediately move to get Hillary in court.

 

Publicus_Reanimated truthalwayswinsout Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

Patience, grasshopper.  The Obama/Clinton moles in every federal agency had their knives out for Trump from Day One.  He needed to 1) figure out whom to trust and whom not to; and 2) encourage swamp creatures to self deport.  You can see from the way things are going he is making progress.  That would not have been possible on Jan. 21, 2017.  This is war and you are an armchair general.

Consuelo Publicus_Reanimated Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

No.   This is the 1990's era all over again - with many of the same actors no less, ya think...??

And tell us, what was the end result of the untold amount of taxpayer dollars wasted, and news cycles worn out.   Not to mention the (how many times?) we heard - 'We are ~this~ close to an indictment'...?

Sorry to piss in your Cheerios Mr. 5-star, but the President had (and still has) ample opportunity, with the FACTS IN EVIDENCE to 'Lock her up' and what do his Tweets say?

'Witch hunt'...?

Got The Wrong No truthalwayswinsout Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

If Trump had acted from day one the Hillbots would have been rioting and burning. He had to wait and let the guilty parties expose themselves slowly. Sessions has been setting things up in the background and the counterattack is just beginning. Follow Q and find out what is going on. Many here at ZH put down Q. Ask yourself why. Ignore the noise and trust the plan. Q

WTFUD Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Trump's the North-East corner of the Swamp and as long as he's in the clear, no one will go to jail.

As POTUS his 1st priority is to keep this FUBAR System Afloat, maintain confidence in Uncle Sam's Benny-Bucks. That's his GOAL, the rest is NOISE.

What is it you don't get?

Consuelo Fri, 04/27/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Sssshhhh...

Listen closely - can you hear them...?   HRC-Pods headquarters laughing their asses off - from 3000 miles away...

They're going to keep you entertained from now, right through the midterms and beyond...

hooligan2009 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

how many obama holdovers are still in te DoJ, around federal offices all over the country and the alphabet swamp?

and how many are obstructing the working of government?

Surftown Fri, 04/27/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

“No reasonable prosecutor”.. ( as in conflicted, biased, bought off, Obama appointed, unClean or in on the “fix”) would... apply a uniform standard of justice.

The crooks all got caught. 

Treason in time of war used to be firing squad.