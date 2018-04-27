Joy Reid Backpedals On Internet Archive Hack, Cyber "Expert" Can't Produce Proof

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 20:30

Joy Reid looks to be fairly screwed, after claims that a hacker "fabricated" homophobic and bigoted blog posts attributed to the MSNBC host has fallen apart.

After initially claiming that an "unknown, external party" hacked the Wayback Machine's internet archive pages and "fabricated" the offensive comments from over a decade ago, the folks at the Internet Archive responded -  claiming they hadn't identified anything "to indicate tampering or hacking of the Wayback Machine" versions of Reid's blog.

This past December, Reid’s lawyers contacted us, asking to have archives of the blog (blog.reidreport.com) taken down, stating that “fraudulent” posts were “inserted into legitimate content” in our archives of the blog. Her attorneys stated that they didn’t know if the alleged insertion happened on the original site or with our archives (the point at which the manipulation is to have occurred, according to Reid, is still unclear to us).

When we reviewed the archives, we found nothing to indicate tampering or hacking of the Wayback Machine versions. At least some of the examples of allegedly fraudulent posts provided to us had been archived at different dates and by different entities.

We let Reid’s lawyers know that the information provided was not sufficient for us to verify claims of manipulation. Consequently, and due to Reid’s being a journalist (a very high-profile one, at that) and the journalistic nature of the blog archives, we declined to take down the archives. We were clear that we would welcome and consider any further information that they could provide us to support their claims.-Internet Archive

Now Reid is dropping the claim about the internet archive, per the Daily Beast, which reported Thursday night "Reid and her team no longer believe the archive was hacked, and the Internet Archive has denied any such manipulation could have occurred."

Meanwhile, Washington Examiner's Becket Adams notes that Reid's security "expert" is shady. 

I use quotation marks around the word “expert” because everything points to the likelihood that Nichols is a crank-for-hire. After all, he “had trouble producing the promised evidence” of a hack, the Daily Beast noted, adding that, “what he did produce failed to withstand scrutiny. … Blog posts that Nichols claimed do not appear on the Internet Archive are, in fact, there. The indicators of hacked posts don’t bear out.”

There’s also the fact he says he's an “Information Operations soldier” whose expertise lies in “military propaganda” and “human intelligence.” He also says he is a “ senior” Psychological Operations operative who could have “influenced the propaganda mission of Libya” but “chose not to.” Lastly, it doesn’t exactly strike confidence in one’s heart to learn he scrubbed his social media accounts following the publication of his supposed findings.

The real takeaway, however, is that Reid and her team of supposed “experts” (who are not official MSNBC employees) are backing away from their earlier suggestion that secretive operatives manipulated the Wayback Machine. -Washington Examiner

And as we pointed out yesterday, the noose is closing around Reid - as the posts could have only been "manipulated" within a six-week time frame on the then-virtually unknown Reid's blog. The hacker would have had to manipulate Reid's entries 12 years ago and then just sit on them as Reid got famous - according to Joy's account.

Library of Congress hacked too?

This is to say nothing of her Library of Congress problem. Like the Wayback Machine, the Library of Congress also archives Internet content. Their records show that at least one of the aforementioned anti-gay posts is definitely real. Reid hasn’t said whether she believes the Library of Congress has been hacked. -Washington Examiner

As The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald noted the other day - "Last week, the same left-wing Twitter user (Jamie Maz) who first unearthed Reid’s anti-gay tweets about Crist unearthed far more toxic, bigoted, and vicious anti-gay articles that appeared to be from Reid’s old blog."

Reid has removed her blog from the internet, so Maz found the articles using the “Wayback Machine,” the internet digital archive that stores old online content even after it’s been removed or deleted by the publisher. Last night, the news outlet that reports on TV news media, Mediaite, published an extensive story on these newly found articles that appear under Reid’s byline.

But unlike the posts for which Reid apologized in December — which she said were intended to mock the hypocrisy of GOP officials who are simultaneously closeted gays, but also anti-gay in their politics — these newly discovered articles have nothing to do with GOP hypocrisy. They are just hateful, bigoted, and homophobic in their own right.

Some of the lowlights of Reid's posts, as Mediaite itemized, include (via The Intercept):

  • “defend[ing] former NBA star Tim Hardaway’s aggressively anti-gay comments by writing that while such comments are stupid for a public figure to make: ‘most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing’”;
  • saying she “couldn’t go see [Brokeback Mountain] either, despite my sister’s ringing endorsement, because I didn’t want to watch the two male characters having sex. Does that make me homophobic? Probably”;
  • arguing that “intrinsic” to being straight is finding gay sex acts “gross”;
  • “defending Marine General Peter Pace after he condemned ‘homosexual acts’ as ‘immoral’ by suggesting his views are actually normal”;
  • opposing Harriet Miers’s nomination to the Supreme Court by implying she is a closeted lesbian and comparing her “lesbian haircut” to those worn by the presidents of NOW and GLAAD;
  • promoting the ugliest and most destructive stereotype of gay men as pedophile predators by suggesting that anti-gay attitudes are based in “concerns that adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types, bringing them ‘into the lifestyle’ in a way that many people consider to be immoral” and that “gay rights groups seek to organize very young, impressionable teens who may have an inclination that they are gay.”

 Oh Joy... 

Tags
Social Issues
News Agencies
Public Sport Facilities

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Bigly Fri, 04/27/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

I actually do not know this person as I do not watch the fake news and have not for at least 15 years.

She seems stupid and outclassed.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt JimmyJones Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

Why it's both difficult and easy to be a lib:

It's easy because you don't have to think for yourself.  Your opinions are pre-provided, you just have to align yourself with them and everyone thinks you're awesome.

It's hard because those opinions change like the wind and the internet never forgets.

 

Libs used to love Bill Clinton.  Now they can't shove him and his legacy in a dark corner fast enough.  Today he would be considered a moderate on his immigration policies, a racist/conservative for his views on federal criminal sentencing guidelines, and, oh by the way, raping every female he happens across wouldn't be considered cool any more by the #metoo movement.  But 20 years ago they LOVED the guy, serial rape accusations and all.  America's first "black" President, they called him.  

Nancy Pelosi is getting booed in her own district because she ISN'T AN INSANE ENOUGH LIBERAL.

Should I keep going or is the point made?

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wolf pup JimmyJones Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

She’s simply not very good at much, what with the IQ issue and all. 

Good liars are sly and usually quite smart. See Comey as a good liar; at least most people look at his overly, but just a tad, concerned troll face, his faux earnestness, his immediate responses - all of which are a studied, rehearsed scenario he has mapped out prior, and would probably but his schtick. A nimble mind which can pivot as issues are tossed at him, never varying that earnest concern-face. Calmly stating ludicrous things; perhaps, “I never murdered anyone - ok thanks for asking me that question;  anything else? Are you sure? I’m here to answer every question you have”” are dead giveaways; non-instinctual, wooden reactions to questions which would outrage most decent people - all with the same “I’m all about honesty - I’m here for you when I don’t have to be because I’m so fucking honest” gazes and tightly controlled to look ”utterly relaxed” Ahahahaha poses. The guy is very comfortable lying. In fact he revels in it. He seems most agitated/skittish while speaking any truths. 

His Grinch or Cat in the Hat mouth and arched brow don’t help his narrative, though, lol. 

 

Joy Reid has not the brain power. She’s very fortunate she is on the Inside of this Propaganda Press machinery. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
are we there yet Bigly Fri, 04/27/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

To be clear the term homo-phobic is incorrect in that the ancient Greek root phobos is fear, thrope is hate, perhaps homo-thrope is a little closer. Better though would be the greek word for disgust aēdía. So the best term is homo-aēdía. Unless of course you are a flaming homo, which would be called a flogerós-homo.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
SloMoe Fri, 04/27/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Good job Wayback. Keeping people honest is a main point of the Wayback Machine.

"We let Reid’s lawyers know that the information provided was not sufficient for us to verify claims of manipulation. Consequently, and due to Reid’s being a journalist (a very high-profile one, at that) and the journalistic nature of the blog archives, we declined to take down the archives."

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
MaxThrust Fri, 04/27/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

seriously, I do really cringe when seeing two gay men kiss, but have no problem with men living with other men if they wish to. It's simply not my business.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
KenilworthCookie Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

So she made the comments 10 years ago.Big deal.She's right you know on most of her comments.Get out of the large(Shithole) cities and blue states and pretty much the rest of the country agrees with her.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
IVLIANVS AVGVSTVS Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

Just use the Comey, Clinton excuse and say you did not recall ever writing them and you had no ill intent if you did. Also you left your computer on and went to lunch when these posts were made. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Thisfuckenlife Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

No problem with being disgusted by gay sex, I know gay guys that make fun of and are grossed out by pussy. Guess we need to burn them at the stake also according to snowflakes

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jack stephan Fri, 04/27/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

I first said she looks like uncle Ben's, but even in my mind that sounded off.

 The face is more don Cheadle, she should drive around in a van with damon wayans smoking pcp hating rival gang members.

Hey blood