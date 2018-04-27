Kim Proclaims "New Era Of Peace" Amid Historic North-South Korea Border Summit

Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 04:09

For the first time since the end of the Korean War, 65 years ago, a North Korean leader has crossed over to the southern side, as Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at their mutual border ahead of an historic summit.

The pair were expected to announce agreements later Friday on plans for formally resolving their 68-year conflict and defusing the dispute over Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal -- although there’s broad skepticism that they could avoid the collapse of similar deals in the past. Kim joked that Moon would no longer be woken up by early morning weapons tests.

The meeting could pave the way for Mr Kim to meet US President Donald Trump later this year.

“I felt a flood of emotion as I walked the 200 meters here,” Kim told Moon as talks began.

“I came here with a mindset that we will fire a flare at the starting point of a new history for peace and prosperity. Let’s get everything off our minds out here and get good results.”

This is what Kim Jong-un told Moon Jae-in, as relayed by South Korea's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan.

"Kim Jong-un said that he came here to put an end to the history of conflict, discuss and remove obstacles between us with the South Korean president. He said let's meet more often and we should be determined not to go back to square one. Kim also said let's live up to all the expectations and create a better world."

"The two leaders had a sincere and frank dialogue over the denuclearisation and the establishment of permanent peace of the Korean peninsula and development of inter-Korea ties."

After they planted the tree, Mr Kim told Mr Moon:

"Just like a pine tree, I hope that we can always be green, even in winter time."

"Yes, it will be like that," Mr Moon replied.

“Eyes and ears from all over the world are focused on Panmunjom,” Moon said. “I feel the weight on our shoulders is heavy.”

As The BBC notes, the inter-Korean summit has basically taken everyone by surprise and proven many an expert prediction very wrong (and gravely disappointed many anti-Trump-ites).

From this...

To this...

In 3 months.

Here's one of the pundits contemplating the "known and unknown unknowns" this is teaching us...

Previous attempts to negotiate aid-for-disarmament deals have failed.

But in January, the North embarked on direct talks with Seoul, attended the Winter Olympics in South Korea and in April the two leaders met for a historic inter-Korean summit.

Pyongyang also offered direct talks with the US - an offer Mr Trump accepted - and ordered a halt to nuclear and missile tests.

Talks between the two would be unprecedented, but the details, agenda and timing of the summit are yet to be confirmed.

Of course, as Bloomberg reports, any progress on dismantling the Kim’s weapons program would likely be slow and fraught, and involve visits by international inspectors. Prior efforts involving Kim’s late father when he was leader collapsed in acrimony, with North Korea blaming the U.S. for failure to adhere to the agreements.

“It’s off to a good start, but there must be a concrete commitment by Kim on denuclearization,” said Youngshik Bong, a researcher at Yonsei University’s Institute for North Korean Studies in Seoul. “Otherwise it will end up as a fancy show.”

Politics

DingleBarryObummer Max Hunter Fri, 04/27/2018 - 04:57

After the Syria thing, and during the Iran thing, they are in need of some good optics.  And Japan will not be happy until Kim is dead.

Uncle Scam must expand it's sphere of influence to defend the petro-dollar to prevent inflation.  It's math.  Unfortunately, the rot is not only economic but also cultural in America. 

America will never be great again until soft, fat, clueless, depraved Americans get some serious lessons in the school of hard knocks.  In other words, I see things getting better, but not before they get a lot worse.

Giant Meteor DingleBarryObummer Fri, 04/27/2018 - 04:55

Well no matter. If it keeps evil NORKS ready to nuke everything headlines out of the news a couple of weeks, it'll be worth it on that alone ..

Iran and Syria front and center ..

But I tell ya, sociopaths rarely if ever have tree planting epiphany - kumbaya moments / conversions tending towards peace, prosperity, and mutually shared cooperation  ..  On the other hand, strapping one's military brass and high officials to anti aircraft guns pretty much standard fare   ...

Not that theres anything wrong with that ...

 

Jack Oliver Fri, 04/27/2018 - 04:37

Amazing what a formidable new authority ( Russia) can do ! 

This will enable other countries to break the shackles of Zio/US imperialism !! 

Death to the destroyer of Nations economies worldwide - the US FUCKING dollar !! 

 

SquadronVBF94 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 04:44

Leftist heads beginning to hurt and badly. The crushing pressure grows as does the force of a pending implosion. The final cracks are begining to appear as one MSM puppet speculated that this could turn into a great victory for Trump. I'm sure he got his ass reamed with a spade drill but now it's out there. Hard to imagine leftist brains getting squashed any smaller. But it's happening.

 

Conscious Reviver SquadronVBF94 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 05:03

Your leftist rightist thing us retarded, imo. Russia and China made this happen. They will throw Trump and the Trumptards a bone so they can do a little dance 'cause Trumptards are 'tards and Russia & China are the adults in the room who understand diplomacy. Something Zino-America forgot how to do decades ago. So go ahead do your little 'tard dance. And then go home and take the troops home too. 

Manipuflation Fri, 04/27/2018 - 05:03

I watched the tree planting ceremony for the tree that was already planted on the other thread.  Not sure that is anything other than symbolism.  I do think that at least they are talking and that it is not a bad thing.  I spent a good hour watching that feed and my question is if North Koreans are able to see it?  My guess is NO.  What good does this exercise do if not at least that much?

Mustahattu Fri, 04/27/2018 - 05:16

Good luck to both.

NK should get rid of the nukes and SK should close the US bases and there shall be peace. Good thing is there’s no “israel” in Asia to sabotage peace.

Rebellion97 Fri, 04/27/2018 - 05:26

haha as if this is peace in the making. You really think Pompeo would broker a peace deal?? He's CIA/Neo Con pure blood. His holdings are all Defence Stocks. Who's in charge of the Counterintelligence Mission Center?  He tricked Kim into doing this behind China and Russias back. "Mr Kim , be a man, you don't need your parents telling you what to do, stop being russia and china's lap chihuahua." "Oh by the way this is what china and russia think of you, stop killing your country and people for them" 

The people in charge of the US/Israel/UK/France brotherhood will never let China/Russia/Iran prosper. Remember the Neo-cons/CFR/CIA etc. will never stop trying to rule the world.